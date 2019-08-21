Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by five cents to $2.45 per gallon from last week as of Monday, Aug 19. This compares with the national average which decreased by three cents to $2.60 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Aug. 19, the United States’ national debt was $22,520,251,954,088 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $68,338 in debt per person and $182,901 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Aug. 19. North Carolina’s state debt was $42,968,209,794, which breaks down to $4,116 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update …
As of Monday, Aug. 19, 149,569 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 669,938 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,512,829.
Senior Center Highlights…
Aug. 21
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Shaping with resistance Bands (10 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Computing with Charlie (1 to 3 p.m.)
Aug. 22
Best Value Hearing Aids (9 a.m.)
Advanced Line Dancing (9:30 a.m.)
Blood Pressure Check (10 a.m.)
Nutrition Seminar
Wii Games (10:30 a.m.)
Men’s Coffee (10:30 a.m.)
Tai Chi for Arthritis (10:45 a.m.)
Fused Glass Class, must be signed up prior, $20 per person (1 p.m.)
Aug. 23
Walking Club (9 a.m.)
Caregiver’s Haven (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Strength and Shaping (10 a.m.)
Karaoke (10:30 a.m.)
iPad Games (10:30 a.m.)
Aug. 26
Clay works (9 a.m.)
Walking Club (9 a.m.)
Computer Skills (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Line Dancing (9:30 a.m.)
Tai Chi (10:30 a.m.)
Trivia (10:45 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Aug. 27
Shaping with Resistance Bands
Bible Study (10 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Aug. 28
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Computing with Charlie (1 to 3 p.m.)
Valle Crucis Community
Park Auction…
The Valle Crucis Community Park will hold its annual auction on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Apple Barn in Valle Crucis. Among the items to be auctioned are hand-crafted furniture, paintings, stained glass, gift certificates for local businesses, and much more. A featured item at this year’s auction is a six-day resort stay in Belize. Attendees can purchase breakfast and preview auction items beginning at 8:30 a.m., with live bidding starting at 9:30 a.m.
According to the Park’s executive director, Ashley Galleher, the annual auction is the single biggest fundraising event of the year for the Park. “We begin planning for this event months in advance and many people contribute to its success. The auction is a really fun community event where you can find some great items and know that you’re supporting a wonderful cause at the same time.”
Valle Crucis Park is a 501-c-3 nonprofit organization that relies on private donations and events such as the auction for more than 90 percent of its operating budget. “A lot of our users aren’t aware that we rely on their donations to be able to serve the region as we have done for over 35 years,” Galleher said. “We have more people using the Park than ever before. Whether they’re regular or first-time visitors, the comment that I often hear is what a special place the Park is.” The Park is a designated Environmental Education Center, and provides weekly educational sessions for children throughout the summer season. In addition, the Park hosts events like the Watauga County Watershed Field Day that more than 350 eighth-grade students from the county will attend in September, weekly bird-identification walks with representatives from the Audubon Society, and various sporting events, among other activities. “With increased use of the Park comes increased operating and maintenance costs. That’s why events like our annual auction mean more than ever to the sustainability of the Park,” Galleher said.
Anyone wishing to find more information about the auction can click to the park’s website at vallecrucispark.org or Facebook page, or can call the Park office at (828) 963-9239.
Inaugural Avery County High Reunion set for October 26…
Did you attend or graduate from Avery County High School? Would you like to reconnect with former classmates and friends? Would you like to visit with old friends in other classes? Then the inaugural Avery County High School Reunion is for you!
The three schools that consolidated to form ACHS (Newland High, Crossnore High and Cranberry High) have had annual reunions for many years. Avery County High School has been in existence now for 50 years and there has never been an annual reunion for all classes.
Big plans are under way for this first reunion to take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, which is the day following Avery’s Homecoming celebration. The reunion will take place in the ACHS Gymnasium and the doors will open for fun and visiting at 1:30 p.m. Danica Goodman, Class of 2000, is spearheading the effort to establish an annual reunion for ACHS.
What can you do to help? Contact information is needed for each of the 50 classes that have graduated. If you have or can get names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, etc., for your class, please get them to Danica Goodman immediately at: P.O. Box 278, Crossnore, NC 28616, or by email at ACHSalumni@aol.com. Contact information needs to be in by August 31. People who would like to serve on the Avery County Alumni Association should email Danica Goodman at ACHSalumni@aol.com as soon as possible, as the reunion is only two months away.
Also, any people who can donate hors d’oeuvres or snacks for the reunion would be a great help. Money for postage and drinks are also needed.
Nealson named Chief Ranger of N.C. State Parks…
RALEIGH — Keith Nealson has been named chief ranger of the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation. He succeeds Bryan Dowdy, who recently retired after 30 years of service to the division.
The chief ranger is responsible for the state parks law enforcement program and training process. The position requires a balance of resource management, education, safety, and law enforcement to protect natural resources, visitor safety, and visitor experiences in the parks.
Nealson graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor of Science. He joined the Division of Parks and Recreation in 1998 as a maintenance mechanic at William B. Umstead State Park and became a ranger there shortly thereafter. In 2009, Nealson was promoted to Superintendent of Eno River State Park and served in that position for ten years.
“Keith brings a new set of skills and a new perspective to the chief ranger position,” said Dwayne Patterson, state parks director. “He has shown exemplary leadership at Eno River, one of our most popular state parks, and is respected by his colleagues. I expect our park rangers will greatly benefit from his direction.”
As Nealson looks ahead to his responsibilities as chief ranger, his vision is clear: “I am looking forward to working with all of the parks to identify what their law enforcement needs and challenges are so that I can get them the training and support required to meet them,” he said.
Nealson began his new position on Aug. 1 in Raleigh. Ranger Kimberly Radewicz will serve as acting superintendent at Eno River State Park in the interim.
North Carolina State Parks manages more than 237,000 acres of iconic landscape within North Carolina’s state parks, state recreation areas and state natural areas. It administers the N.C Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, including its local grants program, as well as a state trails program, North Carolina Natural and Scenic Rivers and more, all with a mission dedicated to conservation, recreation and education. The state parks system welcomes more than 19 million visitors annually.
AMY Wellness
Foundation opens grant application process…
The AMY Wellness Foundation, a public charity dedicated to improving the health and well-being of our community, has announced their first inaugural grant cycle. The organization is accepting applications now through Sept. 15.
The Foundation is dedicated to serving Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties through addressing “Social Determinants of Health” — factors and barriers that influence people’s health and well-being.
In preparation of its first grant cycle, the AMY Wellness Foundation Grants Review Committee studied needs assessment data, health impact factors, and facilitated listening sessions with 30 organizations throughout the three-county region. The information learned was used to inform the Foundation’s first grant cycle, however, the drive to collect more knowledge continues. The Foundation will hold ongoing listening sessions to expand its knowledge and learn the highest areas of needs our communities face.
The AMY Wellness Foundation encourages organizations to submit applications regardless of their attendance at past listening sessions. Guidance and consult will be provided by a third party to encourage success of organizations who apply. Organizations can attend a grant writing workshop on either Aug. 27 or Sept. 9 to learn more about the Foundation’s grant application.
Any organization who is interested in attending can email the Foundation directly at info@amywellnessfoundation.org for more information.
Avery Special Olympics fall practices to begin…
In preparation for the Fall Tournament on Nov. 1 to 3 in Charlotte, practice for competition in these sports will begin as follows:
- Basketball Skills will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Rock Gym in Newland. Practice will be held every Thursday at the same time for nine weeks.
- Bocce practice is held every Thursday at 1 p.m. at Yellow Mountain Enterprises.
- Golf and golf skills will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Mountain Glen Golf Club in Newland. This day is subject to change, so please register and “stay tuned” for information.
For more information, call Barb Holdcroft at (828) 733-8416.
BRPFC celebrates success of recent ‘Taste of the Blue Ridge’…
Thank you to everyone who came out to support the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children. There has been much interest in the outcome of the Aug. 12 “Taste of the Blue Ridge” annual fundraiser. This year’s proceeds will be used to support programing through Play & Learn groups, Community Outreach events like Child Fest, Healthy Halloween and BLOCK Fest and, of course, the Imagination Library.
The setting was just beautiful, and we’ve heard only rave reviews for the delicacies offered by the local restaurants! With them supplying the food for the event, we want to encourage everyone to visit their businesses often throughout the year, in appreciation for their support for this event.
We are pleased to announce that through the generosity of our community, Taste of the Blue Ridge 2019 raised more than $21,000 to be used to support services for young children and their families. Through the Fund-a-Need bids, $7,100 of that total will be used for Imagination Library services across all three counties, providing a free book for children registered every month, through their fifth birthday.
In addition to the restaurants, we owe deep gratitude to our TOBR Planning Committee members, the volunteers who offered their time to allow things to run smoothly, to the Board members who shared your personal networks to establish donors and funding support and to our dedicated staff members whose hard work and countless hours behind the scene made everything appear so effortless and easy. Add to that the many generous donors — from auction items to décor — and everyone who came out to say, as a community, “Young children are truly the gems of our community!”
Thank you for everything that you do to support our work together.
American Red Cross reports emergency blood shortage, offers gift card to blood donors…
ASHEVILLE — To help address the current emergency blood shortage, all who come to give blood or platelets with the American Red Cross through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give now by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, clicking to redcrossblood.org, or calling 1 (800) RED CROSS (1 (800) 733-2767).
When an emergency arises, it is the blood already on the shelves that saves lives. Only through the generosity of blood donors can the Red Cross provide hospitals with lifesaving blood to meet the ongoing and often, unpredictable needs of patients. The need for blood is constant. In the United States every two seconds blood is needed to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross hopes to motivate donors to roll up a sleeve and alleviate the blood shortage across the country. Amazon’s partnership with the Red Cross is part of their commitment to “Right Now Needs” to help increase blood donations to ensure patient needs are met.
“We are grateful to Amazon for their support in addressing a ‘Right Now Need’ for blood donations,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “Each donation truly matters to those counting on blood products to battle illness and injury. Today, we are asking the public to donate as soon as possible to ensure blood is available on hospital shelves for those in need.”
Blood transfusion is one of the most common inpatient hospital procedures in the U.S., and these blood products can only come from volunteer donors. Yet, only 3 out of 100 people in the United States give blood. The Red Cross urges individuals across the country to roll up a sleeve today to ensure blood is available for patients across the country. A blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about 8 to 10 minutes.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, click to redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Alternative Crops Field Day at Skye Farm Sept. 10…
Join the Avery County Cooperative Extension Service for an Alternative Crops Field Day from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Participants will tour Skye Farm, which is located at 1510 Old Beech Mountain Road, Elk Park, NC 28622.
Skye Farm was awarded a WNC AgOptions grant by the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission to construct a Lavender Venue Garden. The field day will start off showcasing the lavender venue project and discussing the WNC AgOptions grants that are available to area residents.
During the field day there will be a guided walking tour to highlight the farm’s many features that include raised garden beds with various flowers and vegetables, a one-third-acre hops yard and hemp production. Additionally, there will be discussion on wild-crafted herbs to dry and sell, organic cultural practices, raised bed construction, soil management, hemp production, and crop viability for our area.
After the guided tour, the farm will be open to self-guided walking tours. Charles King, Farm Manager, will be available to discuss all aspects of the farm operation.
Don’t miss the opportunity to observe the success of alternative crops being grown in Avery County.
Blue Ridge National Heritage Area receives $125,000 in grants to Boost Blue Ridge Craft Trails Project…
The Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Partnership (BRNHA) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $100,000 grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission and a matching $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. The new funding is designated to continue the critical work of the BRNHA’s latest initiative, the Blue Ridge Craft Trails.
Designed to launch a system of drivable trails for 25 Western North Carolina counties featuring 200 craft sites, the Blue Ridge Craft Trails project celebrates the region as a vibrant center for traditional and contemporary handmade crafts through the promotion of craft artisans, arts organizations and heritage tourism.
“Our goal is to increase income for traditional and contemporary artisans, enhance cultural tourism and improve local economies,” explained Angie Chandler, executive director of BRNHA. “We are building on Western North Carolina’s history as a leading center for craft production and education in the United States.”
The project began in 2017 after receiving an initial $90,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission and a matching $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina.
“We are so grateful for the support we’ve received,” said Chandler. “We have seen progress already, and with these new grants, we can move forward to make an economic impact on the full 25 counties. Other major support for this initiative has been provided by the NC Arts Council, The Conservation Fund: Resourceful Communities Program, The Community Foundation of Henderson County, and the Cherokee County NC Tourism Development Authority.”
Development of the Blue Ridge Craft Trails to date includes a new website (blueridgecrafttrails.com), marketing research and planning, regional listening sessions, a pilot project encompassing Clay and Cherokee counties, a map brochure, rack card and the launch of a regional grassroots marketing initiative.
Over the next 18 months, the Blue Ridge Craft Trails will evolve to highlight more than 200 craft artisans and cultural sites across the region. Travelers will also get tips on rounding out their experiences with nearby foods, breweries, music, outdoor activities, scenic views and places to stay.
Since its inception in 2003, the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Partnership has supported all 25 counties of Western North Carolina by developing programming and initiatives to benefit rural communities through the creation of cultural trails, grants making, preservation projects, visitor services, and tourism marketing and promotion.
YME Bocce ball
activities…
The clients at Yellow Mountain Enterprises will begin playing Bocce ball each Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at
no cost …
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery …
Each Sunday at 6 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book
Exchange …
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Summer operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for
Avery kids and youth …
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery Museum hours …
The number of visitors to the Avery County Historical Museum and ET&WNC Railroad Depot and Caboose has increased greatly due to expanded hours and updated displays. The Museum is now open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and when volunteers are available on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special tours may be arranged by calling (828) 733-7111. There are also opportunities to volunteer. To find out more, call us at the Museum.
The museum features many exhibits with artifacts that belonged to local residents. The history and culture of the area is of interest to local residents as well as visitors. The public is invited to take advantage of this free resource. The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Avery County
Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven …
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
