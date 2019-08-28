Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by eight cents to $2.37 per gallon from last week as of Monday, Aug 26. This compares with the national average which decreased by two cents to $2.58 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Aug. 26, the United States’ national debt was $22,538,665,946,355 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $68,385 in debt per person and $183,128 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Aug. 26. North Carolina’s state debt was $42,949,217,163, which breaks down to $4,115 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update …
As of Monday, Aug. 26, 148,811 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 666,216 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,515,047.
Senior Center Highlights…
Aug. 28
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Computing with Charlie (1 to 3 p.m.)
Aug. 29
Advanced Line Dancing (9:30 a.m.)
Blood Pressure Check (10 a.m.)
Wii Games (10:30 a.m.)
Men’s Coffee (10:30 a.m.)
Tai Chi for Arthritis (10:45 a.m.)
August Birthdays (11:30 a.m.)
Aug. 30
Walking Club (9 a.m.)
Caregiver’s Haven (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Strength and Shaping (10 a.m.)
Karaoke (10:30 a.m.)
iPad Games (10:30 a.m.)
Sept. 2
Closed for Labor Day
Aug. 3
Shaping with Resistance Bands (10 a.m.)
Bible Study (10 a.m.)
Bereavement Support Group (11 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
N.C. Department of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (1 p.m.)
Aug. 4
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo with Life Care Center of Banner Elk (10:45 a.m.)
Reauthorize the OAA Advocacy Event (1 p.m.)
Computing with Charlie (1 to 3 p.m.)
Fourth Annual Paul Hagen Swing for Scholarships to be held at Linville Land Harbor…
The Fourth Annual Paul Hagen Swing for Scholarships Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Linville Land Harbor. A silent auction will be open to the public Friday, Sept. 20, and the day of the tournament. The tournament will have an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start and the cost is $65 per player or $240 per team. All funds raised at this event will be distributed by the Cannon Memorial Hospital volunteer program for healthcare career scholarships to local students. For more info, call Sallie J. Woodring at (828) 737-7538.
Inaugural Avery County High Reunion set for October 26…
Did you attend or graduate from Avery County High School? Would you like to reconnect with former classmates and friends? Would you like to visit with old friends in other classes? Then the inaugural Avery County High School Reunion is for you.
The three schools that consolidated to form ACHS (Newland High, Crossnore High and Cranberry High) have had annual reunions for many years. Avery County High School has been in existence now for 50 years and there has never been an annual reunion for all classes.
Big plans are under way for this first reunion to take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, which is the day following Avery’s Homecoming celebration. The reunion will take place in the ACHS Gymnasium and the doors will open for fun and visiting at 1:30 p.m. Danica Goodman, Class of 2000, is spearheading the effort to establish an annual reunion for ACHS.
What can you do to help? Contact information is needed for each of the 50 classes that have graduated. If you have or can get names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, etc., for your class, please get them to Danica Goodman immediately at: P.O. Box 278, Crossnore, N.C. 28616, or by email at ACHSalumni@aol.com. Contact information needs to be in by August 31. People who would like to serve on the Avery County Alumni Association should email Danica Goodman at ACHSalumni@aol.com as soon as possible, as the reunion is only two months away.
Also, any people who can donate hors d’oeuvres or snacks for the reunion would be a great help. Money for postage and drinks are also needed.
Nealson named Chief Ranger
of N.C. State Parks…
RALEIGH — Keith Nealson has been named chief ranger of the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation. He succeeds Bryan Dowdy, who recently retired after 30 years of service to the division.
The chief ranger is responsible for the state parks law enforcement program and training process. The position requires a balance of resource management, education, safety, and law enforcement to protect natural resources, visitor safety, and visitor experiences in the parks.
Nealson graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor of Science. He joined the Division of Parks and Recreation in 1998 as a maintenance mechanic at William B. Umstead State Park and became a ranger there shortly thereafter. In 2009, Nealson was promoted to Superintendent of Eno River State Park and served in that position for 10 years.
“Keith brings a new set of skills and a new perspective to the chief ranger position,” said Dwayne Patterson, state parks director. “He has shown exemplary leadership at Eno River, one of our most popular state parks, and is respected by his colleagues. I expect our park rangers will greatly benefit from his direction.”
As Nealson looks ahead to his responsibilities as chief ranger, his vision is clear: “I am looking forward to working with all of the parks to identify what their law enforcement needs and challenges are so that I can get them the training and support required to meet them,” he said.
Nealson began his new position on Aug. 1 in Raleigh. Ranger Kimberly Radewicz will serve as acting superintendent at Eno River State Park in the interim.
North Carolina State Parks manages more than 237,000 acres of iconic landscape within North Carolina’s state parks, state recreation areas and state natural areas. It administers the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, including its local grants program, as well as a state trails program, North Carolina Natural and Scenic Rivers and more, all with a mission dedicated to conservation, recreation and education. The state parks system welcomes more than 19 million visitors annually.
AMY Wellness Foundation opens grant application process…
The AMY Wellness Foundation, a public charity dedicated to improving the health and well-being of our community, has announced their first inaugural grant cycle. The organization is accepting applications through Sept. 15.
The Foundation is dedicated to serving Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties through addressing “Social Determinants of Health” — factors and barriers that influence people’s health and well-being.
In preparation of its first grant cycle, the AMY Wellness Foundation Grants Review Committee studied needs assessment data, health impact factors, and facilitated listening sessions with 30 organizations throughout the three-county region. The information learned was used to inform the Foundations first grant cycle, however, the drive to collect more knowledge continues. The Foundation will hold ongoing listening sessions to expand its knowledge and learn the highest areas of needs our communities face.
The AMY Wellness Foundation encourages organizations to submit applications regardless of their attendance at past listening sessions. Guidance and consult will be provided by a third party to encourage success of organizations who apply. Organizations can attend a grant writing workshop on Sept. 9 to learn more about the Foundation’s grant application.
Any organization who is interested in attending can email the Foundation directly at info@amywellnessfoundation.org for more information.
Avery Special Olympics fall
practices to begin…
In preparation for the Fall Tournament on Nov. 1 to 3 in Charlotte, practice for competition in these sports will begin as follows:
- Basketball Skills will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Rock Gym in Newland. Practice will be held every Thursday at the same time for nine weeks.
- Bocce practice is held every Thursday at 1 p.m. at Yellow Mountain Enterprises.
For more information, call Barb Holdcroft at (828) 733-8416.
American Red Cross reports emergency blood shortage, offers gift card to blood donors…
ASHEVILLE — To help address the current emergency blood shortage, all who come to give blood or platelets with the American Red Cross through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give now by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, clicking to redcrossblood.org, or calling 1 (800) RED CROSS (1 (800) 733-2767).
When an emergency arises, it is the blood already on the shelves that saves lives. Only through the generosity of blood donors can the Red Cross provide hospitals with lifesaving blood to meet the ongoing and often, unpredictable needs of patients. The need for blood is constant. In the United States every two seconds blood is needed to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross hopes to motivate donors to roll up a sleeve and alleviate the blood shortage across the country. Amazon’s partnership with the Red Cross is part of their commitment to “Right Now Needs” to help increase blood donations to ensure patient needs are met.
“We are grateful to Amazon for their support in addressing a ‘Right Now Need’ for blood donations,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “Each donation truly matters to those counting on blood products to battle illness and injury. Today, we are asking the public to donate as soon as possible to ensure blood is available on hospital shelves for those in need.”
Blood transfusion is one of the most common inpatient hospital procedures in the U.S., and these blood products can only come from volunteer donors. Yet, only 3 out of 100 people in the United States give blood. The Red Cross urges individuals across the country to roll up a sleeve today to ensure blood is available for patients across the country. A blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about 8 to 10 minutes.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, click to redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Alternative Crops Field Day at Skye Farm Sept. 10…
Join the Avery County Cooperative Extension Service for an Alternative Crops Field Day from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Participants will tour Skye Farm, which is located at 1510 Old Beech Mountain Road, Elk Park, NC 28622.
Skye Farm was awarded a WNC AgOptions grant by the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission to construct a Lavender Venue Garden. The field day will start off showcasing the lavender venue project and discussing the WNC AgOptions grants that are available to area residents.
During the field day there will be a guided walking tour to highlight the farm’s many features that include raised garden beds with various flowers and vegetables, a 1/3-acre hops yard, and hemp production. Additionally, there will be discussion on wild-crafted herbs to dry and sell, organic cultural practices, raised bed construction, soil management, hemp production, and crop viability for our area.
After the guided tour, the farm will be open to self-guided walking tours. Charles King, Farm Manager, will be available to discuss all aspects of the farm operation.
Don’t miss the opportunity to observe the success of alternative crops being grown in Avery County.
Blue Ridge National Heritage Area receives $125,000 in grants to Boost Blue Ridge Craft Trails Project…
The Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Partnership (BRNHA) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $100,000 grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission and a matching $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. The new funding is designated to continue the critical work of the BRNHA’s latest initiative, the Blue Ridge Craft Trails.
Designed to launch a system of drivable trails for 25 Western North Carolina counties featuring 200 craft sites, the Blue Ridge Craft Trails project celebrates the region as a vibrant center for traditional and contemporary handmade crafts through the promotion of craft artisans, arts organizations and heritage tourism.
“Our goal is to increase income for traditional and contemporary artisans, enhance cultural tourism and improve local economies,” explained Angie Chandler, executive director of BRNHA. “We are building on Western North Carolina’s history as a leading center for craft production and education in the United States.”
The project began in 2017 after receiving an initial $90,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission and a matching $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina.
“We are so grateful for the support we’ve received,” said Chandler. “We have seen progress already, and with these new grants, we can move forward to make an economic impact on the full 25 counties. Other major support for this initiative has been provided by the NC Arts Council, The Conservation Fund: Resourceful Communities Program, The Community Foundation of Henderson County, and the Cherokee County NC Tourism Development Authority.”
Development of the Blue Ridge Craft Trails to date includes a new website (blueridgecrafttrails.com), marketing research and planning, regional listening sessions, a pilot project encompassing Clay and Cherokee counties, a map brochure, rack card and the launch of a regional grassroots marketing initiative.
Over the next 18 months, the Blue Ridge Craft Trails will evolve to highlight more than 200 craft artisans and cultural sites across the region. Travelers will also get tips on rounding out their experiences with nearby foods, breweries, music, outdoor activities, scenic views and places to stay.
Since its inception in 2003, the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Partnership has supported all 25 counties of Western North Carolina by developing programming and initiatives to benefit rural communities through the creation of cultural trails, grants making, preservation projects, visitor services, and tourism marketing and promotion.
YME Bocce ball
activities…
The clients at Yellow Mountain Enterprises will begin playing Bocce ball each Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost …
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate
Recovery …
Each Sunday at 6 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book Exchange …
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Summer operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth …
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery Museum hours …
The number of visitors to the Avery County Historical Museum and ET&WNC Railroad Depot and Caboose has increased greatly due to expanded hours and updated displays. The Museum is now open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and when volunteers are available on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special tours may be arranged by calling (828) 733-7111. There are also opportunities to volunteer. To find out more, call us at the Museum.
The museum features many exhibits with artifacts that belonged to local residents. The history and culture of the area is of interest to local residents as well as visitors. The public is invited to take advantage of this free resource. The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven …
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
