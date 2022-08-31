Weekly gas price update...
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by 5 cents last week to $3.57 as of Monday, Aug. 29. This compares with the national average, which decreased by 5 cents last week to $3.81 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update...
As of Monday, Aug. 29, the United States’ national debt was $30,742,845,000,883 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $92,299 in debt per person and $244,315 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Aug. 29, North Carolina’s state debt was $51,845,220,736, which breaks down to $4,996 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update...
As of Monday, Aug. 29, 190,976 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 1,798,672 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,346,430.
Crossnore Jam this Friday...
Come celebrate the Fall season at the Crossnore Jam! We’ll play and sing, dance, tell stories, and just sit down for a good visit. The Jam is this Friday, Sept. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Tudor Vance Meeting House in Crossnore.
The Crossnore Jam is held every first Friday of each month year round. Hope you can be there!
Upcoming workshops at Avery Morrison Library in September...
NEWLAND — Avery Morrison Library will be hosting a number of permaculture workshops in the month of September for the public. The workshops are being conducted by Johnny Baer of Baer Roots Ecological Property Management. Each workshop is a standalone event, so attendance for all workshops is not required. The events are free to anyone who’d like to attend. Visit Baer’s website for more information on the subject at http://www.baerroots.com.
- September 8 - "Intro to Permaculture" (6 p.m. at Avery County Library Community Room (basement)
- September 15 - "Five Weeds You Could Be Eating" (6 p.m.) Avery County Library Community Room (basement)
- September 22 - "Plant Once, Harvest for a Lifetime" (6 p.m.) Avery County Library Community Room (basement)
- September 29 - "Scything to Manage the Garden, Farm, or Orchard" (6 p.m.) Avery County Library Community Room (basement)
NCICU receives Scholarship Challenge Grant...
RALEIGH – North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) has received a $25,000 grant that will establish scholarships for students who are pursuing teacher education at one of NCICU’s 36 colleges or universities. The scholarships have been funded through a Scholarship Challenge Grant from the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) and requires a match of at least $37,000.
“The Council of Independent Colleges is proud to support NCICU and its colleges through CIC’s Scholarship Challenge Grant Program,” said Marjorie Hass, president of the Council of Independent Colleges. “The grant will provide additional scholarship aid for students of second-year status or higher at NCICU’s four-year colleges and universities.”
“As part of the effort of independent colleges and universities to increase the pipeline of teachers in North Carolina, these scholarships will help support our students as they intern in classrooms as part of their degree requirements,” said NCICU president, Hope Williams. “We greatly appreciate CIC’s funding of this important initiative.”
NCICU expects to begin distributing the scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year.
If you would like to support scholarships for our future teachers, you can contact Colleen Kinser, kinser@ncicu.org, or go online and make a gift today https://ncicu.org/give/.
Avery County Historical Museum open, free to public ...
The Avery County Museum has recently received a needed facelift to the exterior of the old Avery County Jail where historical artifacts from Avery County are housed. It has received a fresh coat of paint and looks outstanding.
The Avery County Museum displays medical, military, and music memorabilia from dedicated local doctors, soldiers and musicians. It has received many compliments from our visitors. They are amazed at how much history is housed in this space.
The Avery County Museum, Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie 505 Caboose are open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
The museum is still looking for volunteers. If you are interested, please call (828) 733-7111. Our address is PO Box 266, Newland, NC 28657. Check us out on Facebook on The Avery County Genealogy Society page.
Medi Home Hospice annual Butterfly Release Ceremony September 1...
Medi Home Hospice will host its annual Butterfly Release Ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Newland Town Square. This event is an invitation-only celebration of the lives of those lost in the past year who were cared for by the Medi-Home Hospice team, and celebrates facilities that have provided hospice care for loved ones. Refreshments will be served following the release. To RSVP or for more information, call Lareeca Johnson at (828) 733-0663 or email l.johnson@msahealthcare.com.
‘Pack the Park’ at Shane Park September 2...
Shane Park on Beech Mountain will host a “Pack the Park” movie and camping night on Friday, Sept. 2. Entry will begin at 5 p.m., with a movie showing at 8 p.m. Canoeing, kayaking, s’mores, camp snacks and more will be available. The cost for the camping event is $20 (campsites 1-4 are first-come, first-served).
Shane Park is located at 1492 Pine Ridge Road. For more information, call (828) 387-3003 or click to www.beechrecreation.recdesk.com.
Free mushroom foray September 3...
The public is welcome to join in a free mushroom foray, or hunt, on Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area.
Following on the successful Linville Falls Picnic Grounds foray on July 31, Alexander, NC mushroom farmer Pete Whelihan will lead hikers on the gorge’s Pine Gap Trail, starting at 1 p.m. and concluding back at the trailhead parking lot at 4:30 p.m.
U.S. Forest Service regulations restrict the size of groups entering the wilderness to 15. Bring water and wear adequate footwear. Paper bags are crucial for fungi collection, as they disintegrate inside plastic.
Friends of Linville Gorge forays traditionally end with a group portrait of the classified species and a taste-testing of any edibles we turn up.
Pine Gap Trail is the first trail with a car lot, on the left, past the Forest Service’s Info Cabin on Old Hwy. 105, or, the Kistler Memorial Highway. This unpaved NC Scenic Byway lies off US Hwy. 183 just outside the village of Linville Falls. Dogs on leashes are permitted. No babies or toddlers, please. Rain or shine, the group will foray for “Tis the fungi’s season.”
Avery County Transportation Advisory Board meeting September 15...
The Avery County Transportation Advisory Board will hold a meeting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, at The Avery Parks and Recreation Department Dive-in, located on Shady Street. The public is invited to attend.
Linville Land Harbor Tennis Club welcomes new members ...
LINVILLE — The Linville Land Harbor Tennis Club opened its 2022 season on our seven newly resurfaced Har-Tru courts. Anyone interested in joining Land Harbor tennis is invited to join the tennis fun!
Residency in Land Harbor is not required. Dues for new non-residents are: $290 annual fee, a one-time initiation fee $40, and a social fee of $15. We have tennis rallies, tennis clinics, tennis socials, and scheduled play.
For more information, send an email to: tennis@linvillelandharbor.com or call/text (706) 994-1011 and you will be contacted by one of our members. Tennis is fun at Land Harbor.
SO Avery County seeking softball, bocce athletes...
Avery County Special Olympics is looking for athletes interested in softball skills. Special Olympics will begin bocce training at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. All practices will be held at that time at Yellow Mountain Enterprises in Newland. Contact Coach Natalie Buchanan at (828) 733-1273 with any questions.
N.C. Mountain State Fair offers more ways to save ...
FLETCHER – The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will offer several promotional days to help fairgoers save big on gate and ride tickets during the fair’s 28th annual run Sept. 9 to 18 at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher.
“In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair,” said general manager Sean McKeon. “Whether you’re a kid, adult or senior, there are money saving opportunities for everyone, with special promotions being held just about every day of the fair.”
The fun deals begin Friday, Sept. 9, with Student Day and Unlimited Rides, when the fair offers free admission for students in grades K-12 until 6 p.m. In addition, that day fairgoers pay just $25 plus gate admission for unlimited rides between 10 a.m. to midnight.
On Monday. Sept. 12, and Thursday, Sept. 15, fairgoers can enjoy unlimited rides from 4 to 11 p.m. for $20 plus gate admission.
Tuesday, Sept. 13, is Family Night, which is all about rides for the youngest fairgoers. Children ages 12 and under can get unlimited rides from 4 to 11 p.m. for $20, plus gate admission.
Wednesday, Sept. 14, is Ingles Day at the fair, benefitting MANNA Food Bank’s battle against hunger in North Carolina. Visitors who bring five cans of Laura Lynn brand foods from local Ingles stores will receive free gate admission. Canned goods collected that day go to the Food Bank, which serves 16 counties, including Avery County, in Western North Carolina. Ingles Day adds up to a great deal for a great cause.
On Friday, Sept. 16, seniors 65 and older get free gate admission as part of the fair’s Senior Citizens Day, plus Student Day and Unlimited Rides return. Students in grades K-12 get free admission until 6 p.m. Fairgoers can enjoy unlimited rides from 10 a.m. to midnight for $25 plus gate admission.
The special days and deals wrap up Saturday, Sept. 17, with the annual N.C. Education Lottery Day. Fairgoers over the age of 18 will receive a free “Scratch & Win” promotional ticket with each fair admission ticket purchased.
The Mountain State Fair runs September 9 to 18. The fair celebrates the people, agriculture, art and traditions of Western North Carolina. In addition to these promotions, discounted tickets are now available at participating Ingles stores, the WNC Ag Center and the WNC Farmers Market. More information about the fair is available at www.wncagcenter.org.
Newland School Reunion September 17...
To all who attended Newland School, our annual reunion will be held at our Rock Gym on Saturday, Sept. 17. We look forward to a time of fellowship, sharing memories and renewing friendships. Doors will be opened at 1:30 p.m. and there will be a short program at 3 p.m. You may check the Newland School Alumni Facebook page for more information. Please join us for this special day!
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild meeting September 13...
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild will be meeting in person at the Burnsville Town Center at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The doors will open at 6 p.m. for a social time. At 6:30 p.m. we will continue with a business meeting. We will be having a Zoom speaker, HollyAnne Knight, who will be giving a talk about "Aurifilosophy."
To learn more about our guild, go to www.mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. Visitors and new quilters are welcome.
Our 2022 Opportunity Quilt, Common Bride, will be on display in our booth at Old Timey Day in Burnsville and tickets will be available. The quilt is queen-sized, 88-inches square, using Morris Fabrics donated by Fabrics in the Fray of Spruce Pine. Tickets for this quilt will be available at the booth or online at our website at www.mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. The sales of tickets on this quilt fund our service projects, the Veteran Hero Quilts distributed each year to local veterans and Linus quilts which are given to children in stressful situations throughout our tri-county area. We thank you for your support.
Beech Mountain Museum announces expanded hours during “Autumn at Oz” ...
The Beech Mountain History Museum, located at 503 Beech Mountain Parkway, will be open extended hours during Autumn at Oz. On Sept. 9 to 11, Sept. 16 to 18, and Sept. 23 to 25, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828) 387-HIST (4478) or email beechhistory@yahoo.com.
Competitions opened for 2022 N.C. State Fair; Ink pen decorated seashells, artwork inspired floral arrangements among new competitions...
RALEIGH – Blue ribbon seekers get ready because the 2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open. If you think your artwork, honey, livestock, cooking, canned food, flowers or decorating skills are prize-winning, then don’t miss this year’s deadlines to enter. New competitions this year include ink pen decorated seashells and artwork inspired floral arrangements.
“It is exciting to announce new competitions to go along with categories that are always so popular, like decorated cakes and quilts,” said John Buettner, competitive exhibits coordinator. “We have competitions to appeal to a wide variety of individuals from seashell painting, painted rocks, terrarium building, shoe decorating and even coloring sheets. I encourage everyone, and all ages, to check out the competitions because just like the N.C. State Fair itself, there is something for everyone.” In 2021, more than 36,000 items were entered in competitions at the fair.
Most entry deadlines are September 15. Exhibitors must have registered prior to the entry deadline. Entry forms can be mailed in or exhibitors can enter online using ShoWorks, an online application system that is widely used at fairs across the country.
“Exhibitors can enter at the website or by downloading the ShoWorks app. This will help streamline the process, report results quicker and be a way that exhibitors can manage multiple exhibits at a fair or even several fairs,” Buettner said. “Since this is new, we have provided instructions for entering each competition on our website as well.”
For more information go to ncstatefair.org and click on “competitions.”
Wildlife Commission restricts use of attractants for deer hunting in CWD areas ...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission voted at its business meeting on August 18 to adopt an emergency amendment to restrict the use of some natural deer attractants/scents in the Primary and Secondary Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Areas.
The Wildlife Commission’s emergency rule builds off the General Assembly’s Session Law 2021-176 that took effect on Dec. 1, 2021, which defines the attractants/scents that may be used while hunting statewide. The session law stipulates that possession or use of substances containing a cervid excretion, including feces, urine, blood, gland oil, or other bodily fluid for the purposes of taking or attempting to take, attract or scout wildlife are prohibited. However, the following substances may be used:
- Synthetic products that are labeled as such.
- Products containing natural substances collected by a hunter from a cervid legally harvested in North Carolina.
- Natural deer urine and other substances collected from a facility in North Carolina with a valid Farmed Cervid License from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) and identified/labeled as such.
- Products labeled as participating in the Responsible Hunting Scent Association’s Deer Protection Program.
The emergency amendment, applicable only to the CWD Surveillance Areas, prohibits possession and use of any excretion collected by a hunter from a harvested deer. This is in addition to regulations already established, restricting the transport of deer carcasses and carcass parts from the CWD Surveillance Areas. The intent of these rules is to help the agency determine the extent of CWD and reduce the risk that CWD prions are moved and distributed within and outside of the Surveillance Areas.
What this means for hunters: Statewide, outside of CWD Surveillance Areas, hunters can continue using deer attractants/scents if they are synthetic, collected from a legally harvested deer within North Carolina, contain excretions from North Carolina facilities with a valid Farmed Cervid License from the NCDA&CS and are labeled as such, or are products labeled as participating in the Responsible Hunting Scent Association’s Deer Protection Program. Hunters hunting within the CWD Surveillance Areas may NOT use or possess urine or other substances collected from deer harvested within North Carolina for hunting.
For more information on Chronic Wasting Disease and related regulations, visit the KNOW CWD webpage, ncwildlife.org/CWD.
Beacon Center of Spruce Pine opening as warming station this winter, seeks volunteers...
SPRUCE PINE — Spruce Pine United Methodist Church is opening a warming station, The Beacon Center of Spruce Pine, in its fellowship hall this winter.
There are those in our community for whom warmth in the winter months is a real problem. It may be a family that has had their electricity cut off or can’t afford enough home heating oil or gas. It may be an isolated elderly person whose house lacks sufficient insulation to keep warm.
What is a Warming Station?
A warming station is a temporary facility that operates when extreme cold weather creates dangerously inclement conditions and normal coping mechanisms are ineffective or unavailable. Incidences of extreme temperature conditions are designated “Code Purple.” The purpose of the Beacon Center of Spruce Pine is to meet this critical need in the community thereby preventing death and injury due to exposure to the elements.
Warming stations are not homeless shelters. They are open for a limited number of hours for a limited number of days and provide limited services. Stations are not day care for children, the elderly or others who cannot care for themselves. It is assumed that individuals who use the station can return to their homes when the station is closed.
How does it work?
When the overnight temperature is forecast to be consistently below 30° Fahrenheit, the decision will be made to open the Beacon Center of Spruce Pine. The center will operate overnight from 6 p.m. in the evening to 8 a.m. the following morning. It will inform local law enforcement and emergency management that it will be open, and make announcements on local radio stations, newspapers and social media. The Beacon Center of Spruce Pine will also place a purple banner at its location on Hwy. 226 when it is open.
There will be hosts present at the center to assist our neighbors in need at the warming station. It will provide partitioned sleeping areas in the church Fellowship Hall equipped with cots and single-use bedding for guests’ comfort. Meals will not be served.
How can I help?
The Beacon Center of Spruce Pine is seeking volunteers to serve as hosts to stay at the shelter during emergencies. There will be training that covers everything volunteers need to know in order to serve the needs of guests seeking shelter at the center. All volunteers are subject to a background check. For more information or to volunteer please contact the Beacon Center of Spruce Pine at (828) 675-8511 or email beaconcenterofsprucepine@gmail.com.
It doesn’t matter who you are, what you believe, or what you don’t believe – you are welcome. You are among friends, and we want you to feel at home with us.
Watch out for phone scammers posing as hospital employees...
RALEIGH — The office of North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has been notified of a recent surge in scam calls to North Carolinians. These scammers pose as hospital employees and attempt to steal personal information or money from unsuspecting patients and caregivers. Heeding the following tips can protect your personal information and keep your hard-earned money safe.
Don’t rely on area codes or caller ID to determine if a caller is trustworthy. Scammers will often call with an area code that will look familiar to victims or match up with their phony backstory. Modern technology makes it possible for individuals to manipulate caller ID, fooling the system into displaying that the number belongs to a hospital.
Know that hospital officials will never call you to ask for sensitive information. Be wary of anyone asking for your Social Security number, bank account information or financial details. When in doubt, hang up and contact the hospital directly to find out if they require any information or payment from you.
If you receive a suspicious call, notify the hospital and the state attorney general’s office. If someone is impersonating hospital staff and attempting to defraud patients, report it to the hospital. They can issue a warning through their network, preventing scammers from successfully deceiving their victims. You should also report these phone scams to the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.
This most recent wave of scams is a reminder to always be vigilant when speaking with unknown callers. By remembering these tips and sharing them with your friends and family, you can help curb the tide of hospital phone scams, keep your money in your pocket, and ensure that your personal information stays protected.
Safety tips to follow when extreme heat occurs ...
ASHEVILLE - Because extreme heat and humidity can be deadly, the American Red Cross offers steps you can take to help stay safe when the temperatures soar.
Every year, high temperatures and humidity claim the lives of more than 600 people in this country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The American Red Cross has steps you can take to help stay safe as the weekend’s temperatures soar.
Who’s at risk? Some people are more at risk of developing a heat-related illness, including adults over 65, those with chronic medical conditions, people who work outside, infants and children, and athletes. Some may take medications that make the effects of extreme heat worse. People with heart disease, poor blood circulation, obesity and mental illness are also at risk for getting sick if the temperatures climb.
Heat safety tips
- Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
- Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
- If you don’t have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.
- Avoid extreme temperature changes.
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.
- Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.
- Postpone outdoor games and activities.
- Take frequent breaks and use a buddy system when working outdoors.
- Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.
Excessive heat can lead to sunburn, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If someone is experiencing heat cramps in the legs or abdomen, get them to a cooler place, have them rest, lightly stretch the affected muscle, and replenish their fluids with a half a glass (about 4 ounces) of cool water every 15 minutes.
If someone is exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion (cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness and exhaustion), move them to a cooler place, remove or loosen tight clothing and spray the person with water or apply cool, wet cloths or towels to the skin. Fan the person. If they are conscious, give small amounts of cool water to drink. Make sure the person drinks slowly. Watch for changes in condition. If the person refuses water, vomits or begins to lose consciousness, call 911.
Heat stroke is life threatening
Heat stroke usually occurs by ignoring the signals of heat exhaustion. Heat stroke develops when the body systems are overwhelmed by heat and begin to stop functioning. Signs include hot, red skin which may be dry or moist; changes in consciousness; vomiting and high body temperature. Call 911 immediately if someone shows signs of heat stroke. Move the person to a cooler place. Quickly cool the person’s body by immersing them up to their neck in cold water if possible. Otherwise, douse or spray the person with cold water, or cover the person with cold, wet towels or bags of ice.
The Red Cross app “Emergency” can help keep you and your loved ones safe by putting vital information in your hand with more than 35 customizable severe weather and emergency alerts. The Red Cross First Aid app puts instant access to information on handling the most common first aid scenarios, including heat emergencies, at your fingertips. Download these apps for free by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in your app store or at redcross.org/apps.
N.C. State Parks to Launch New Website...
RALEIGH — The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation has launched a new website as of August 30. The new site will still be accessed at www.ncparks.gov, but will offer many new features including improved navigability, user- and mobile-friendliness and accessibility.
The old state parks website was built in 2015 and was in great need of modernization. Using extensive input from state parks website users and park staff, the new website was developed on Drupal 9 with a focus on providing easier access to the information and tools that users want most. It will be hosted on the North Carolina Digital Commons platform, which prioritizes mobile-first and accessibility and is used by most state agencies.
The division’s mission, “Conservation, Education, Recreation,” will be the starting point for navigation on the new site. A one-click map of the state parks and a “Find a Park Catalog” will allow users to filter by activity, region, facilities and more. The site will also have a new guide for visiting parks with pertinent information about pets, fees, family-friendly activities and accessibility.
Each park’s home page will have up-to-date information about trail status, easier navigation and easy links for camping, activities and facilities. Detailed camping options, a searchable trails chart, information on hosting events at the park and educational materials related to the park’s ecology and history will be offered on each park page.
“We expect this new website will provide a more informative, engaging and productive experience for users and make it easier for them to read and navigate wherever they roam,” said State Parks Director Dwayne Patterson. “Our staff look forward to the new website improving our ability to inform and serve the public,” he said.
Those interested in providing feedback on the new site can email their comments to state.parks@ncparks.gov.
Beech Mountain Community Club monthly fish fry...
The Beech Mountain Community Club, formerly the Beech Mountain School, will be having its monthly Fish Fry beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. The group plans to have the dinner the last Friday of each month through October and have a choice of fish or chicken.
Eleven counties eligible for the Western NC Agricultural Crop Loss Program for damages and losses from Tropical Storm Fred and April 2021 freeze...
RALEIGH – Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced that farmers in 11 additional counties are eligible for the Western N.C. Agricultural Crop Loss Program for damages and losses due to flooding and excessive rain from Tropical Storm Fred and an April 2021 freeze and frost. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. A total of $10 million is available.
Counties include:
- Cherokee, Clay, Jackson and Macon counties for damage and losses from flooding and excessive rain from Tropical Storm Fred.
- Alexander, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell, Mitchell, Wilkes and Yancey counties for damage and losses from the April 2021 freeze and frost in Western North Carolina.
“We offered a similar program in Western N.C. with an April deadline. This effort expands the reach of that initial program, recognizing there were additional losses outside the first counties,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This program only applies to the counties listed, and I encourage farmers to submit their application for assistance quickly to ensure they meet the Aug. 31 deadline.”
For Tropical Storm Fred damage, the program will cover losses of crops, feed, livestock, aquaculture and farm infrastructure for farmers in Cherokee, Clay, Jackson and Macon counties. The agricultural commodities must have been planted but not harvested, or for aquaculture commodities raised on or before, Aug. 17, 2021.
To be eligible for assistance for freeze damage under the program, a person must have experienced a verifiable loss of agricultural commodities as a result of the April 2021 freeze disaster and the person’s farm must be located in Alexander, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell, Mitchell, Wilkes and Yancey counties.
Commodities in this program include: apples, corn, forages, grapes, nursery crops, potatoes, soybeans, sweet corn, tobacco, tomatoes, wheat, specialty crops and other fruits and vegetables. Stored grain is not included in the program. Livestock commodities include aquaculture, cattle, sheep, swine, goats, farmed cervids and bison.
The application and required forms can be downloaded from the NCDA&CS website at www.ncagr.gov. For questions about the program in general, call (866) 747-9823. Applicants may also reach out to their local cooperative extension or Farm Service Agency offices for application support.
BBB Tip: Student loan forgiveness is here. Here’s how to avoid scams...
The Biden Administration recently announced that the federal government will cancel up to $20,000 of Federal student loans per person. Millions of Americans will be recipients of the student loan debt relief; unfortunately, this creates an excellent opportunity for scammers. See our recent warning about student loan forgiveness scams.
As student loan holders navigate the new forgiveness program, con artists will undoubtedly be there to take advantage of any confusion. It happens with any big government initiative, including the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, eviction moratorium and pandemic relief programs. Always be sure to do your research before sharing any personal information.
Tips to avoid student loan forgiveness scams
- Get to know the terms of your student loan and the relief program before acting. Always do your research before sharing personal information. Be sure to understand the ins and outs of your specific loan, as well as how student loan relief impacts you. Go straight to official government websites, such as ED.gov and studentaid.gov, for information.
- Never pay money for a free government program. Scammers often trick victims into paying for free government programs – or they claim you can get additional benefits, faster benefits, etc., for a fee. A real government agency will not ask for an advanced processing fee. These are all red flags of a scam.
- Be wary of out-of-the-blue calls, emails or text messages claiming to be from the government. In general, the government will not contact you using these methods unless you grant permission.
- Watch out for phony government agencies or programs. If you speak to someone claiming to be a government representative who is offering you student loan relief, do some research before you agree to anything. Scammers often make up look-alike government websites that sound similar to legitimate agencies or programs.
Think something seems suspicious? Reach out to the agency directly. If you have any concerns about an alleged government representative's legitimacy, hang up the phone or stop emailing/texting. Then, report the suspicious calls or messages. Then, find the official contact information (look on ED.gov and studentaid.gov or other official sites) and call to verify.
Be careful, even if the information comes from a friend. Even if a close friend or family member you trust sent you the information regarding student loan relief, make sure the claims are real first. During the COVID-19 pandemic, BBB received many reports of hacked social media accounts being used to spread government impostor scams.
Delayed Harvest Trout Waters open ...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has opened 34 trout streams and two lakes classified as Delayed Harvest to trout harvest through Sept. 30.
During this time, anglers can keep up to seven trout per day — with no gear or bait restrictions and no minimum size limits. The Wildlife Commission established the youth-only fishing period in the morning of “opening day,” which is always the first Saturday in June, to promote trout fishing among young anglers and to provide special opportunities for young anglers to catch and keep fish.
Delayed Harvest trout waters are posted with diamond-shaped, black-and-white signs. A list of Delayed Harvest trout waters, regulation information and trout maps can be found at ncwildlife.org/trout.
While fishing, anglers are urged to help prevent the spread of aquatic nuisance species like gill lice, whirling disease and didymo, by following these minimal steps:
- CLEAN equipment of all aquatic plants, animals and mud.
- DRAIN water from boats, live wells and equipment.
- DRY equipment thoroughly.
- NEVER MOVE fish, plants or other organisms from one body of water to another.
Learn more about aquatic nuisance species by visiting the Commission’s Aquatic Nuisance Species webpage, ncwildlife.org/fishing/ANS.
Rotary fundraiser breakfasts monthly this summer...
Avery County Rotary Club will be hosting its final monthly fundraising breakfasts of the year on the second Saturday in September, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Linville Land Harbor Golf Course Clubhouse. Funds raised from the breakfasts will benefit Crossnore Communities for Children, Feeding Avery Families, and more. For more information, call (828) 260-0931.
Suspension of ginseng harvest permits will continue, wild ginseng levels are too low for sustainable harvest...
ASHEVILLE – The Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests will not issue American ginseng harvest permits until further notice due to low population levels observed through monitoring and surveys.
After 250 years of commercial harvest, wild ginseng levels are too low to be sustainably harvested. It may take several years to increase local populations.
“Ginseng harvest has been part of Appalachian culture for generations, and we want to see that continue into the next generation. Suspending ginseng harvest helps ensure wild ginseng on our national forests can rebuild its population. If we keep harvesting, the danger is that they’ll completely disappear from this area,” said Gary Kauffman, botanist for the National Forests in North Carolina.
Ginseng is a long-lived perennial plant native to forests of the Eastern U.S. They have a 60- to 80-year life span and reproduce through seeds. Plants 10 years and older produce the most seeds, but older plants are increasingly rare due to harvesting.
Kauffman has worked with other organizations to reintroduce ginseng into the national forests where the plant has been over-harvested using seeds from local production beds. Monitoring will continue looking at population levels, plant sizes, and seed production.
Anyone removing wild ginseng plants or its parts on national forest lands without a permit may be fined up to $5,000 or a 6-month sentence in federal prison, or both.
Sugar Mountain Resort's summer season under way...
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Sugar Mountain Resort will have numerous activities for visitors throughout the summer months.
The bike park and the Summit Express and Easy Street chairlifts will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through September 5. Mountain bike tours and lessons will be available each weekend.
A summer season pass will provide unlimited use of the bike park and rides on the Summit Express and Easy Street chairlifts during the summer schedule and are offered for purchase online, in-person, or by calling (828) 898-4521. Full-day and half-day tickets will be available for purchase on site.
Magic Cycles, located in the Snowsports School building, will offer helmet, body armor, and bike rentals, bicycle repairs, and a selection of items to get bikers started and keep ‘em rolling. For outerwear, footwear and souvenirs, Sugar Mountain Sports Shop, located in the base lodge will be open. For a boost of energy, food trucks like Ben & Jerry’s and Rascal Jack’s will be on premises during select summer weekends, and the Caddyshack is already open seven days a week.
Each Wednesday through September 5 will be the return of Sugar Mountain’s outdoor summer concert series, Grillin’ & Chillin’.
View the webcams for a real-time look at Sugar Mountain. For all the details about summer fun on Sugar Mountain visit www.seesugar.com or call (828) 898-4521.
NCDHHS establishing community access points to provide free at-home COVID tests...
RALEIGH — NCDHHS is establishing Community Access Points in all 100 counties where North Carolinians can find free and easy at-home tests, in an effort to meet people where they are, with the tools they need to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Community organizations interested in becoming a Community Access Point can register online. Information on where to find at-home tests is available at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/PickUpTests. Information on how and where to find all testing locations in North Carolina is available at: covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests.
Home tests are now widely available, unlike in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and their ease has made them the test of choice. At-home testing access through community distribution sites across the state is key to NCDHHS' Moving Forward Together strategy.
In addition, NCDHHS remains prepared to support a surge in testing demand in all 100 counties if needed. The department will continue to evaluate and react to feedback and trends in COVID-19 spread and will continue to adapt as needs change.
Staying up to date on vaccination and boosters offers the best protection against COVID-19 for anyone 6 months of age and older. Find a vaccine location near you at MySpot.nc.gov or by calling (888) 675-4567.
Avery High School Class of 1972 to reunite in celebration of its 50th graduation anniversary...
The Avery High School Class of 1972 invites alumni and affiliates to celebrate with classmates and friends you may have missed during the past years. Join us as we renew friendships, reminisce about bygone days and share life experiences, both old and new!
The event will take place the weekend of Sept. 15 to 18, and all events will be in Avery County.
Dinner, dance and entertainment will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Best Western Mountain Lodge in Banner Elk. The group will have exclusive use of their banquet area and a buffet dinner will be served. We have a lot of “extras” planned to make it a most memorable evening. To purchase your Class of 1972 reunion tickets, mail your check ($70 per person for the dinner-dance) to: ACHS Class of 1972, P O Box 391, Newland, NC 28657.
Alumni are organizing the events during the weekend of our reunion with the hope that everyone will have an opportunity to visit with their classmates, teachers and friends. The tentative scheduled plans for the weekend is as follows:
- Thursday evening – Kickoff with hors d’oeuvres and beverages at Spear’s BBQ & Grill in Linville Falls
- Friday evening – Meet & Greet Dinner at a location to be determined
- Saturday midday – Potluck picnic and music at the picnic area at the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland
- Sunday morning – Brunch and send-off until next time at Elk River Depot Family Restaurant in Elk Park
We cannot confirm a visit to our newly renovated and reconstructed high school until late summer or early fall, but we hope to be able to get that arranged as well. There is a football game scheduled at home for Avery that Friday night, so there may be some interest in going to the game as well.
The Class of 1972 maintains a Facebook group page with all info about the reunion. It is listed as the group “Avery County High School Class of 1972” at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1141950615868299/
Please make your plans to join in this weekend of festivities. Also, please help spread the word. We are working diligently to contact as many of our classmates as we can.
Banner House Museum open for summer tours and more...
BANNER ELK - The Banner House Museum is excited to announce hours, tours, and tickets for Summer 2022!
Experience 19th-century life in Banner Elk and the High Country in the home of Samuel Henry Banner, one of Banner Elk’s early settlers and his wife, Jane Hyder Banner, and their seven children. The circa 1870 house has been furnished with period heirlooms donated and loaned by area residents to tell the story of Banner Elk life from the 1870s to the 1900s. Additionally, an Exhibition Room highlights local history from the nineteenth and twentieth century. This year's exhibition focuses on Avery County’s Plumtree community and the Tar Heel Mica Company.
The museum is open for summer visitors. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. General admission is $5 per person. The museum is located close to downtown on Hickory Nut Gap Road near the Banner Elk Greenway and next to the Mill Pond. The address is 7990 Hickory Nut Gap Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604.
Daily walking tours of downtown Banner Elk depart the museum at noon Wednesdays through Saturdays. Tour tickets (includes museum admission) are $10 per person.
Can’t visit in person? Check out the museum’s website at http://bannerhousemuseum.org/. A free PocketSights virtual walking tour is available for mobile download via link on the museum’s calendar page: http://bannerhousemuseum.org/calendar/
Sound Traveler announces summer concert schedule...
Local band Sound Traveler has announced its upcoming schedule of public concerts in the region for the summer. This year’s schedule includes the following stops:
- Saturday, Sept. 3 (9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.): Watauga County Farmer’s Market, Boone
- Tuesday, Sept. 20 (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.): Homeplace Beer Company (Burnsville)
- Saturday, Sept. 24 (7 to 10 p.m.): Switzerland Inn (Little Switzerland)
For more information, contact Bob & Patty Tatum and Sound Traveler, click to www.soundtravelerband.com.
Tickets on sale for The Denim Ball slated for September 15 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park ...
HIGH COUNTRY - The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will host The Denim Ball at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in front of Flat Top Manor at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Blowing Rock.
The celebration will mark the completion of exterior repairs to the historical manor built by Moses and Bertha Cone in the early 1900s, and raise funds for additional rehabilitation projects at the 3,500-acre park. A textile magnate who brought denim production to the Southeast, Moses was dubbed The Denim King.
The evening will feature dinner, drinks, a silent auction and live music by Soul Benefactor. Guests are invited to wear denim attire. Tickets are $200 each. Table reservations for six guests and 12 guests are also available. For tickets, visit BRPFoundation.org/denimball.
The Foundation is marking its 25th anniversary this year. Since its inception, the nonprofit has worked with donors and the National Park Service to invest in the preservation of Moses H. Cone Memorial Park, including successfully nominating the estate for the National Register of Historic Places. Past funding supported the construction of restrooms at Bass Lake, trail repairs, educational programs, and more.
The premier sponsor of the Foundation’s 25th anniversary celebrations is First Citizens Bank. The Denim Ball is sponsored by The Rosemyr Corporation and Modern Automotive of Boone.
MCC Book Club “Bookworms” book discussion September 20...
The Mayland Community College Book Club “BookWormz” is hosting a virtual book discussion with author Jacqui Castle at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to talk about her latest novel, “The Chasm.” The session is free and open to the public. For more information or to get the link to the online discussion, email bookwormz@mayland.edu or call (828) 766-1320.
Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available in Avery County...
COVID-19 Moderna boosters are available for Avery County residents if:
- Your second/final vaccine dose was more than six months ago, and
- You are 65 or older, or
- You live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, or
- You have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness (for example, obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes), or
- You work in a high-risk profession, or
- You live or work in a place where many people live together.
Appointments may be made 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by calling the Avery County COVID line (828) 733-8273. Please bring your insurance and vaccine cards if available. Wear appropriate clothing for easy access to the upper arm. Masks are recommended.
Booster vaccinations are also available at the following locations:
- The Baker Center (Moderna) (call (828) 737-7711 for appt.)
- Avery Pharmacy (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Crossnore Drug (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Premier Pharmacy (Moderna) (call (828) 733-0061 for appt.)
- High Country Community Care (Moderna and J&J) (call (828) 737-0221 for appt.)
- CVS (Pfizer) (click to CVS.com for appt.)
- Walgreens (Moderna) (click to walgreens.com for appt.)
For more information, click to www.averycountync.gov.
COVID at-home testing opportunities...
Avery County and the Avery County Health Department. with recommendations from state officials. announce the use of “home tests” for COVID 19.
Beginning July 30, the public is encouraged to use home test kits when they have symptoms of COVID 19. The testing clinic will be closed effective July 29. The public is encouraged to pick up home tests at local pharmacies and stores. Test kits will be available at several locations as soon as they are received by the county. We will share those locations as soon as the tests are distributed. Please visit www.averycountync.gov or call the COVID line at (828) 733-8273 for a recorded message for more information.
The Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still has first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
Rotary Club of Spruce Pine 2022 BBQ October 1 ...
SPRUCE PINE — Come chill with the tastiest BBQ in the southeast and the hottest bluegrass, country, folk, and Americana music! There will be lots of fun kid activities. Join us in the cool Blue Ridge Mountains for the 11th Spruce Pine BBQ and Bluegrass Festival in Spruce Pine from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2022.
A single-day general admission charge is only $5 per person, with children 12 and younger admitted for free. All festival activities, including entertainment, food and craft vendors will be located at 305 Tappan Street in Riverside Park, across the river from downtown Spruce Pine. Tickets may be bought at the festival. Bring your appetite for ribs, BBQ and other great food.
The event features the best in local and regional musicians. The Spruce Pine BBQ and Bluegrass Festival is hosted by the Rotary Club of Spruce Pine, and all the profits from the festival go to charitable efforts and local scholarships through the Spruce Pine Rotary Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit charitable organization. Rotary built the playground in Riverside Park, provided the storage shed for the Giving Gardens and provided a freezer for our local food bank.
The Rotary Club of Spruce Pine has supported American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust, Seventh grade Four Way Essay Contest in Mitchell County schools, Imagination Library, Mitchell County SafePlace Kennel project, Mitchell High School seniors of the month, RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership camp) for rising MHS seniors, Shepherd’s Staff food pantry, Rise Against Hunger project, construction of the kids playground in Riverside Park,
For more information, please visit our webpage at www.sprucepinebbqbluegrass.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center...
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book Exchange open, adds books to its library ...
Banner Elk Book Exchange is open year round, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a "bring a book, take a book" policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children's book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on Hwy. 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
Thanks to the generous funding by High Country Charitable Foundation, the Banner Elk Book Exchange has purchased more than 120 new books for its collection. These were ordered to add to the Exchange’s children and young adult collections, which always need extra books. Our focus was on Caldecott and Newberry Award winners for our young readers — please come and “exchange” some books with us!
We have also added to our regional collection – books written by regional authors or about regional subjects. If you have borrowed any of our regional titles with the white “Please return” labels on the front, please return them so others can also enjoy them. These are the only books we ask that you bring back once you've finished reading them, as they are in high demand. We have moved most of our regional books to a larger bookcase in the large backroom. Look for some new favorites there.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to campuses...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least eight hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine.
Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings...
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Local students invited to join JAM program...
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center...
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open...
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost...
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries support groups available...
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Anne Ministries also offers a post-abortion support group for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
Both groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate Recovery...
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth...
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club...
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
