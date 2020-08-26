Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increased by seven cents from last week to $2.02 per gallon as of Monday, Aug. 24. This compares with the national average which increased by three cents to $2.18 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Aug. 24, the United States’ national debt was $26,674,845,244,073 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $80,805 in debt per person and $214,322 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Aug. 24, North Carolina’s state debt was $49,108,323,011, which breaks down to $4,666 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Aug. 24, 915,699 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 791,985 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,597,744.
We want to hear from you…
The AJT prides itself in investment in our community. We make an effort to cover everything we possibly can, and want the help of our readers to continue to represent what is happening in Avery County. We want your submissions, but they need to meet a few criteria to be considered for publication:
- Submissions may include a photograph with everyone in the photo identified.
- All submissions must include contact information, including an active phone number.
- All submissions must include basic information.
Submissions are not free advertising. No submission that directly benefits a private individual or for-profit organization, either monetarily or for political gain, will be printed. Some good examples of acceptable submissions are philanthropic events, religious events, community events and any events or occurrences of special interest.
The AJT reserves the right to edit submissions to fit publication guidelines and reserves the right to not publish any submission for any reason.
All submissions may be sent to news@averyjournal.com.
Senior Center Highlights…
Activities at the Avery County Senior Center are on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meals may still be available for drive-through pickup at the Center, however. For more information, call the Center at (828) 733-8220, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
Hazardous waste collection day on August 29…
NEWLAND — Avery County Solid Waste Department will provide a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, Aug. 29.
This one-day event is free of charge for Avery County residents only (commercial waste will not be accepted).
The collection day is co-sponsored by the Avery County Cooperative Extension Office, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and the Consumer Services Pesticide Assistance Disposal Program. Collection will take place behind the Board of Education offices in Newland from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Signs will be posted at the roadside indicating the collection area. Collection items eligible for acceptance include: pesticide and herbicides, all types of paint, paint strippers, stains and varnishes, petroleum products, glues and related adhesives, cleaners and drain openers, all types of batteries and old gas, oil and antifreeze.
E-waste, including old televisions, computers, monitors and assorted electronics, will not be accepted, as those items are collected by the county on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month throughout the year.
For more information, call (828) 737-5420 or (828) 260-9205.
Public hearing at Frank VFD…
Frank Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a public hearing on the refinancing of the Frank Volunteer Fire Department building at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31. The meeting will be held at the Frank Volunteer Fire Department at 699 N US 19E Highway, Newland, NC.
Green Buchanan Cemetery Decoration…
The Decoration and Dinner for the Green Buchanan Cemetery has changed. Due to the problems with the present virus, the dinner has been canceled. However, the decoration of graves will remain the same. Please attend and enjoy the reunion with families and friends. It’s a one-time-yearly event.
Donations are needed to maintain the cemetery and keep it in good condition. In unable to attend the decoration, donations can be mailed to Mary B. Calloway, 322 Horney Rd., Newland, NC 28657. Please help keep it cleaned and mowed.
News from Avery DSS…
The Avery County DSS Work First Plan is available online at www.AveryDSS.com for the upcoming fiscal year July 1, 2020 until June 30, 2021. The Work First Plan outlines how funds will be spent for eligible families that apply for the Emergency Assistance or 200% Services programs.
Families needing help with winter clothes can apply for a winter clothing allowance beginning Oct. 1, 2020, at Avery County DSS. Applicants must have a child in the home of school age or in daycare, and meet the definition of “caretaker” according to TANF policy. Applications will be available on Oct. 1, 2020, at Avery DSS, and the program will run until October 31, or until funds are exhausted, whichever occurs first.
If you are receiving Medicaid or Food and Nutrition Services (Food Stamps) and you do not file taxes, nor previously received a stimulus check, call Avery DSS at (828) 733-8249 and ask about the form you need to fill out to get the upcoming stimulus check. We can help walk you through the process. If you previously received a stimulus check, you do not need to call.
In addition, if you receive Food and Nutrition benefits or SNAP (formerly food stamps,) your household can receive free produce (a $40 value) at Food Lion stores for the next three months (program ends Dec. 31, 2020). You can choose fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables for your family. To enroll, call the Avery County Department of Social Services at (828) 733-8230 and ask to speak with Jennifer Jennings or Alesia Calloway, and we will explain the program further.
For comment or more information, email Alesia.Calloway@averycountync.gov.
Avery County Health Department offers Drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays…
NEWLAND — Weather permitting, the Avery County Health Department is holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday. The Avery County Health Department is located at 545 Schultz Circle in Newland. ACHD requests that interested parties call first to (828) 733-6031 to confirm the event.
WNC Regional Online Poetry Competition announces judges…
LENOIR – The Caldwell Arts Council announces the judges for the inaugural Western NC Regional Online Poetry Competition. Sponsored by Blue Ridge Energy, the competition is open to writers 18 and up who live in 31 western North Carolina counties. A total of $1,200 in cash prizes will be awarded.
The competition’s preliminary judge will be David Prather of Parkersburg, W. Va., author of ‘We Were Birds,” published by Main Street Rag. His work has appeared in several print and online journals, including Prairie Schooner, Colorado Review, Poet Lore, Seneca Review, The Literary Review, Potomac Review, South Florida Poetry Review, and many others. He studied with Tony Hoagland, Steve Orlen, Agha Shahid Ali and Joan Aleshire at Warren Wilson College, and has taught literature and creative writing at West Virginia University-Parkersburg and at Marietta College in Ohio. He was the poetry editor of Confluence at Marietta College and hosted the Parkersburg Blennerhassett Reading Series, inviting established and emerging poets as presenters. His work has been selected by Naomi Shihab Nye for the anthology, “What Have You Lost?”
Final judge Kari Gunter-Seymour, is Poet Laureate of the state of Ohio. She is a ninth-generation Appalachian and editor of the Women of Appalachia Project™ anthologies, “Women Speak,” volumes 1-5 and “Essentially Athens Ohio.” She holds a B.F.A. in graphic design, an M.A. in commercial photography and is a retired instructor in the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University. Kari also is the founder/executive director of the “Women of Appalachia Project,” an arts organization she created to address discrimination directed at women from the Appalachian region.
Her poetry appears in various chapbooks and several publications including Rattle, Crab Orchard Review, Main Street Rag, Stirring, Still, CALYX and The LA Times. Her chapbook “Serving” is available from Crisis Chronicles Press. She has been nominated five times for a Pushcart Prize.
Gunter-Seymour also is an award-winning photographer whose work has been published nationally in The Sun Magazine, Light Journal, Looking at Appalachia, Storm Cellar Quarterly, Anthology of Appalachian Writers, Vine Leaves Journal and Appalachian Heritage Magazine.
The Caldwell Arts Council will accept submissions of up to two original poems for an entry fee of $10. The deadline for submissions is midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 15, with winners being notified by Oct. 15, 2020. For complete competition information including counties of residence, electronic submission guidelines and payment details, click to www.caldwellarts.com.
MANNA FoodBank seeks volunteers…
ASHEVILLE — Here at MANNA, the pandemic has begun to impact our daily operations. Prior to COVID-19, the volunteer center was often at capacity, filled with our outstanding and dedicated regular volunteers working tirelessly to meet the already high demand for food in our region.
As we are all aware, however, the need for food in WNC has grown significantly since the beginning of the pandemic.
At the start of the pandemic, our regular volunteers who were considered high risk were urged to responsibly quarantine at home in adherence with CDC health and safety recommendations. During this time, lower-risk volunteers stepped up to help fill in.
Now, as schools are starting back up, and families are struggling to find their footing in this new normal, we are facing a serious shortage of volunteer support that is necessary to continue meeting the ongoing elevated need for food across our 16-county region.
If you’re able to volunteer, all of us at MANNA, as well as recipients of food boxes across WNC, would be incredibly grateful for your support. If you’re unable to volunteer, we would greatly appreciate you spreading the word and letting friends, family members and neighbors know of the need for food assistance that exists right now and how they can help by volunteering with us here at MANNA.
Those interested in volunteering can sign up for a shift on MANNA’s website by clicking to www.mannafoodbank.org. Volunteer shifts are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 3 p.m.
Wildlife Commission Reminds Dove Hunters to Practice Safety and Ethics as Dove Hunting Season Opens
on Sept. 5…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Home from the Hunt campaign reminds hunters to follow state and federal laws and practice safe hunting techniques as dove season opens on Sept. 5.
The 2020-21 season for mourning and white-winged dove is separated into three segments: Sept. 5 through Oct. 10, Nov. 14 through Nov. 28 and Dec. 12 through Jan. 30. All hunters must follow applicable licensing requirements and hunting regulations.
The daily bag limit is 15 doves and shooting hours are from 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset for the entire season, including opening day. Hunting of migratory game birds by any method is not allowed on Sundays.
It is a violation of state and federal law to take migratory game birds with the use or aid of salt, grain, fruit or any other bait. Additionally, hunters need to be aware that an area is considered baited for 10 days following the removal of all salt, grain or other feed.
Migratory gamebirds may be hunted in agricultural areas where grain has been distributed as the result of normal agricultural operations. Information regarding agriculture and planting techniques may be obtained from a local N.C. State Extension Service Center.
The Commission advises dove hunters to follow these safety tips:
- Always adhere to established safe zones of fire.
- Always be sure to have the correct ammunition for your firearm.
- Never shoot at low-flying birds.
- Never place decoys on utility lines.
For more information on mourning doves, click to ncwildlife.org/mourning-dove.
The Art Cellar Gallery’s new exhibition of Raymond Chorneau running through Sept. 19…
BANNER ELK — Raymond Chorneau’s works are focused on geometric form as well as layers. He works with wax and oil on paper and canvas by adding and subtracting layers of medium to create pictographic symbols and lines to expose a fuller realization of the subject matter. Often it is difficult to tell whether the image is merging from or emerging into the background.
“Layers” by Raymond Chorneau will hang in the gallery through September 19. This exhibition will feature brand new works on canvas and paper. For more information, click to www.artcellaronline.com/raymond-chorneau.
Newland High School Reunion canceled…
The Annual Newland High School Reunion, scheduled for September 19, has been canceled because of COVID-19. Members may send contributions for scholarships to Newland School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 233, Newland, NC 28657.
National forests in North Carolina launch digital passes…
ASHEVILLE — Visitors to Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests will have a convenient new way to pay day use fees at several recreation sites starting this summer.
A new online platform allows visitors to pay day use fees using their personal computer or mobile device through Recreation.gov. There is no additional cost to pay fees online.
To purchase a pass, click to www.recreation.gov/sitepass/72611, search “National Forests in North Carolina Digital Passes” at the Recreation.gov homepage. Some sites may have limited cell phone reception, so users should purchase passes before heading to the destination. Passes can be printed and placed on the dashboard though this is not required since rangers can validate license plates of passholders. Where cell service is good, passes can be purchased at recreation sites using a smartphone.
Digital Passes are available through Recreation.gov for the following sites:
- Cheoah Point Beach: $5, open through 10/31
- Dry Falls, Whiteside Mountain, and Whitewater Falls: $3, open year round
- Jackrabbit Mountain Beach: $5, open through 9/30
- Roan Mountain: $3, open through 9/30
- A pass purchased for Dry Falls, Whiteside Mountain, or Whitewater Falls are honored at all three locations.
Recreation fee revenue helps protect natural resources and enhance recreation opportunities. These fees are critical to the operation and maintenance of recreation sites, including but not limited to cleaning, maintaining, and updating bathroom facilities, replacing sand at beaches, removing trash, mowing and maintaining grounds and parking lots, and replacing picnic tables and other amenities.
For more information on digital passes click to www.recreation.gov/pass.
Amateur Radio Virtual Licensing Examinations…
Have you been studying for your amateur (“ham”) radio license examination, either independently, on the web or with a class or group? If you are ready to take the examination, so are we. Volunteer Examiners from the Mayland Amateur Radio Club are conducting Online Testing twice weekly every week. We have an evening session on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and an afternoon session on Thursday at 1 p.m. No Morse code is required.
If you are interested in becoming a licensed Amateur Radio Operator simply follow these procedures:
In a web browser on your computer click to
- In the upper right corner click on “Find A Session.”
- Locate the KZ5ED – W5YI Exam Session for Tuesday or Thursday. If there are any slots remaining click on the link and then click on register. If the session states session full then you can try again the following week.
Important Note: if you want to study for a particular license you can use the resources on the https://hamstudy.org or you can use www.hamradiolicenseexam.com.
Both of these are excellent resources and www.hamradiolicenseexam.com will actually let you know when you are proficient enough to take the test.
You, too, can become a licensed operator and get on the air! It is a fun and lifelong hobby and, in addition, provides you with vital skills to serve your family and community in an emergency.
For more information, call Eric Davenport at (828) 260-0461.
Important information from the Office of the District Attorney
and NC Bar…
As we continue to expand court operations, we are working to ensure that the needs of the public are met while we strive to keep the public safe. If you do not have an attorney, please call before coming into the courthouse on your assigned court date. If you have an attorney, please contact your attorney before coming to court. The following phone numbers may be used for the Clerk’s Office and DA’s Office in each county: Avery: (828) 737-6710 (DA), (828) 737-6700 (Clerk); Madison: (828) 649-2240 (DA), (828) 649-2200 (Clerk); Mitchell: (828) 688-5110 (DA), (828) 688-5100 (Clerk); Watauga: (828) 268-6610 (DA), (828) 268-6600 (Clerk); Yancey: (828) 678-5720 (DA), (828) 678-5700 (Clerk).
For traffic ticket or infractions, click to www.nccourts.org/services and click on “Citation Services.” Many citations can be reduced and paid online. To stay up-to-date on your court matters, sign up for text and email reminders at www.nccourts.gov/services and click on “Court Date Notifications.”
To file a complaint against an NC attorney, contact the North Carolina State Bar at 217 East Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC 27601, click to www.NCBar.gov, or call (919) 828-4620. Disciplinary forms are at the bottom of their website and can either be downloaded or requested that they be mailed directly.
16th Annual Wildlife in N.C. Magazine Photo
Competition now
accepting entries…
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will accept entries to its 16th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition until 5 p.m., Sept. 1, 2020. Potential participants can review details of the contest at ncwildlife.org/contest, and winning photos from previous years can be viewed on the Commission’s website.
The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Commission, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses).
Entrants must be either current magazine subscribers or younger than 18 years old. The Commission will only accept online entries — no slides, negatives or prints will be accepted by mail. Only photographs taken in North Carolina since Sept. 15, 2016, are eligible for the competition. Entrants may submit a maximum of two photos per category, and each photo must be in JPEG format and no larger than 2 megabytes.
The categories are: Animal Behavior; Birds; Invertebrates; Mammals; Outdoor Recreation; Reptiles and Amphibians Wild Landscapes; Wild Plants and Fungi; Youth Photographer: Any of these subjects, shot by photographers ages 13 to 17; Youth Photographer: Any of the above subjects, shot by photographers age 12 and younger.
Photos of captive native animals are allowed, but photos of animals that are both captive and non-native to North Carolina will not be accepted. No pets or domestic animals will be accepted, except animals participating with people in an outdoor activity, such as hunting dogs or horses with riders.
Entries will be judged by a panel comprising staff from the Commission and the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, as well as professional wildlife photographers. The grand prize winner will have his or her photo published on the cover of the January/February 2021 issue of Wildlife in North Carolina and will receive a check for $200. All winning photographs will be published in the magazine and exhibited at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. Winners will also receive a print of their winning entry from JW Image Company. First place in all categories pays $100; second place, $75; and third place, $50.
Wildlife in North Carolina is published bimonthly by the Commission in both print and electronic formats. Subscribers to the magazine enjoy exceptional color photography and articles on hunting, fishing, natural areas, wildlife research and the state’s environment in every issue. Subscribers also receive spring and fall outdoor guide special editions, with the latest hunting, fishing and sportsman information. Subscriptions to the printed version of the magazine cost $12 per year or $30 for three years.
YMCA announces
outdoor activities…
LINVILLE — We are so pleased to welcome members back to some Outdoor Group Exercise classes! While we still cannot hold classes indoors we CAN offer them outdoors. Classes are under way now. Please read the following, as things will look a little different right now:
- Group exercise classes are for YMCA members only at this time.
- Schedule is subject to change. Classes are weather permitting – any cancellations or changes will be posted to social media.
- All classes will be held at the picnic area at the playground in front of the hospital, either under the pavilion or in the adjacent grassy area. Before class you MUST check in at the main YMCA front desk to scan in and have your temperature taken. Each individual’s temperature will be taken before being granted entry. Anyone with a temperature above 99.9 will be denied entry. You will be given a sticker for entry to class. You will be turned away if you do not have a sticker when you arrive at class.
- A sanitation station will be set up at the pavilion, individuals must sanitize before class.
- Masks are not required during class but we encourage you to wear one if you choose. All participants must maintain social distancing.
- Class size is a maximum of 24 participants. Only class participants are allowed to attend, please do not bring children as there will be no childcare available and the playground is closed per governor’s orders.
- All outdoor classes are weather permitting – any changes or cancellations will be posted on social media.
- Bring a full water bottle – water fountains will not be available.
- You must bring your own mat or towel for all classes – mats will not be provided. For some of the classes please bring the following if you have them. Options will be provided for those that do not have the items: Stretch Tone and Balance — bring hand weights and a chair; Boot Camp and Active – Bring hand weights
For more information, click to ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Operation Fan Heat Relief distributing fans
to eligible recipients…
RALEIGH — As the weather remains warm, the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services is partnering with the NC Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers to distribute fans to eligible recipients through Operation Fan Heat Relief through Oct. 31.
People 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, are eligible to sign up for assistance through Oct. 31 at local aging agencies across the state. Since 1986, the relief program has purchased fans for older adults and adults with disabilities, providing them with a more comfortable living environment and reducing heat-related illnesses.
As individuals age and develop chronic medical conditions, they are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature. They may also be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat. Operation Fan Heat Relief helps vulnerable adults at risk for heat-related illnesses stay safe during the summer.
In addition to applying for fans, people 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, can take the following steps during high temperatures:
- Increase fluid intake
- Spend some time in cool or air-conditioned environments regularly
- Reduce strenuous activity during the afternoon
- Speak with their physician before summer about how to stay safe while taking medication that can affect the body’s ability to cool itself (e.g., high blood pressure drugs)
Given the spread of COVID-19, people should check on neighbors and friends aged 60 and older by phone or internet during high temperatures when possible. Visiting a cool space in the house of a neighbor or friend is recommended if one doesn’t have adequate cooling, but physical distancing of at least six feet, wearing a cloth face covering and hand-washing should be practiced.
The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, and Dominion Resources, which allow regional area agencies on aging and provider agencies to purchase fans for eligible individuals. Provider agencies can also purchase a limited number of air conditioners based on a person’s specific health conditions.
Last year, the division received $85,600 in donations, allowing for the distribution of 5,185 fans and 27 air conditioners.
For more details, individuals may contact their Area Agency on Aging or the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services’ Housing Program Consultant at (919) 855-3419.
More information about Operation Fan Heat Relief, including tips on preparing for extreme heat and a list of local agencies distributing fans, is available at www.ncdhhs.gov/operation-fan-and-heat-relief.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated
at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County
Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia.
That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.