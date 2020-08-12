Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by two cents from last week to $1.93 per gallon as of Monday, Aug. 10. This compares with the national average which increased by one cent to $2.17 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Aug. 10, the United States’ national debt was $26,617,753,847,479 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $80,643 in debt per person and $213,900 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Aug. 10, North Carolina’s state debt was $49,071,630,479, which breaks down to $4,663 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Aug. 10, 899,213 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 794,294 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,593,167.
MANNA FoodBank Community Food Market August 13…
MANNA FoodBank Community Market will be taking place beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at the old Lowe’s Foods parking lot. Food distribution will continue until the food runs out. The event will feature a touch-free, drive-through pick up system. For more information, call Tammy Woodie at (828) 733-6006 or email tammywoodie@averyschools.net, call Robbie Willis at (828) 733-8266, or Dick Larson at (828) 260-5389. For information on MANNA FoodBank, click to mannafoodbank.org.
Fall Creek Fire Department annual BBQ fundraiser August 15…
FALL CREEK — Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual barbecue fundraiser event at Fall Creek Station No. 2 (2525 Buckeye Road, Elk Park) beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, until the food is gone.
The event will be a drive-through fundraiser, as take-out orders will be brought to vehicles while adhering to social distancing protocols. The menu will consist of BBQ pork, baked beans, slaw, roll and dessert, with all proceeds benefiting the Fall Creek Fire Department.
Fine Art and Master Crafts
Festival this weekend…
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The Avery County Chamber of Commerce will host the second of its scheduled Fine Art and Master Crafts Festivals Friday to Sunday, Aug. 14 to 16, at Sugar Mountain Resort, located at 1009 Sugar Mountain Drive.
Event hours are from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The juried festivals feature an eclectic gathering of unique handcrafted wares from fine artists and master crafters. Fine art examples are photography, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, pottery, weaving, glass art, wood crafts, wood furniture, specialty candles, body care, soaps and many more. The Avery Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival benefits the Avery County Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, call the Avery Chamber of Commerce at (828) 898-5605, email chamber@averycounty.com or info@averycounty.com.
Newland High School Reunion
canceled…
The Annual Newland High School Reunion, scheduled for September 19, has been canceled because of COVID-19. Members may send contributions for scholarships to Newland School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 233, Newland, NC 28657.
Senior Center
Highlights…
Activities at the Avery County Senior Center are on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meals may still be available for drive-through pickup at the Center, however. For more information, call the Center at (828) 733-8220, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
Hazardous waste collection day on August 29…
NEWLAND — Avery County Solid Waste Department will provide a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, Aug. 29.
This one-day event is free of charge for Avery County residents only (commercial waste will not be accepted).
The collection day is co-sponsored by the Avery County Cooperative Extension Office, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and the Consumer Services Pesticide Assistance Disposal Program.
Collection will take place behind the Board of Education offices in Newland from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Signs will be posted at the roadside indicating the collection area. Collection items eligible for acceptance include: pesticide and herbicides, all types of paint, paint strippers, stains and varnishes, petroleum products, glues and related adhesives, cleaners and drain openers, all types of batteries and old gas, oil and antifreeze.
E-waste, including old televisions, computers, monitors and assorted electronics, will not be accepted, as those items are collected by the county on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month throughout the year.
For more information, call (828) 737-5420 or (828) 260-9205.
News from Avery DSS…
The Avery County DSS Work First Plan is available online at www.AveryDSS.com for the upcoming fiscal year July 1, 2020 until June 30, 2021. The Work First Plan outlines how funds will be spent for eligible families that apply for the Emergency Assistance or 200% Services programs.
Families needing help with winter clothes can apply for a winter clothing allowance beginning Oct. 1, 2020, at Avery County DSS. Applicants must have a child in the home of school age or in daycare, and meet the definition of “caretaker” according to TANF policy. Applications will be available on Oct. 1, 2020, at Avery DSS, and the program will run until October 31, or until funds are exhausted, whichever occurs first.
If you are receiving Medicaid or Food and Nutrition Services (Food Stamps) and you do not file taxes, nor previously received a stimulus check, call Avery DSS at (828) 733-8249 and ask about the form you need to fill out to get the upcoming stimulus check. We can help walk you through the process. If you previously received a stimulus check, you do not need to call.
For comment or more information, email Alesia.Calloway@averycountync.gov.
Avery County Health Department offers Drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays…
NEWLAND — Weather permitting, the Avery County Health Department is holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday. The Avery County Health Department is located at 545 Schultz Circle in Newland. ACHD requests that interested parties call first to (828) 733-6031 to confirm the event.
MerleFest announces festival date change for 2021…
WILKESBORO — Festival organizers announced on August 10 that MerleFest, presented by Window World, will be moving to the weekend of Sept. 16 to 19, 2021. MerleFest, dubbed by Rolling Stone as “the gold standard for bluegrass, Americana, and string-music festivals,” is normally held the last weekend of April, but the 2020 festival was canceled due to public safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.
Officials stressed that this would be a one-time-only move to the fall and they plan to return to the traditional April weekend in 2022.
“We chose to announce this change now to give everyone an opportunity to put this on their calendar and to allow us time to secure all artists and contract the necessary support services,” said Festival Director Ted Hagaman. “Lineup information and other festival details will be coming soon.”
“After months of deliberation and extensive research with leading medical experts we feel it is in the best interest of our fans, artists, staff, college, and community to reschedule the 2021 festival to the fall,” Hagaman continued. “We have a reputation for providing a quality, safe, and organized festival and feel this move is necessary to again deliver that type of event. We’d like to express appreciation to many for their ‘can do’ spirit in rearranging schedules and plans to accommodate this move. I’d especially like to thank the organizers of Carolina in the Fall for agreeing to forego their festival next year in order to support our festival. It truly is a team effort in our community.”
MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of the son of the late American music legend Doc Watson, renowned guitarist Eddy Merle Watson. MerleFest is a celebration of “traditional plus” music, a unique mix of traditional, roots-oriented sounds of the Appalachian region, including old-time, classic country, bluegrass, folk and gospel, and blues, and expanded to include Americana, classic rock, and many other styles. The festival hosts a diverse mix of artists on its 13 stages during the course of the multi-day event. MerleFest is the primary fundraiser for the WCC Foundation, funding scholarships, capital projects, and other educational needs.
Avery County
Museum to reopen
August 18…
NEWLAND — The Avery County Museum will be opening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 18, with COVID19 mandates in place. We will be featuring a different local family each month. The first month will be the John L. and Emily Stout family.
The museum is a place where artifacts and memorabilia from Avery County families are displayed and stored. We also have the restored Linville Depot from the ET&WNC railroad and Caboose 509 that can be toured.
MEC returning to standard operations…
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. — Effective August 1, MEC re-established service policies that were suspended in April through July (disconnections for non-payment and late penalties). Any accrued residential energy bills due as of August 1 will be eligible for a special six-month payment arrangement starting in August. This will allow past-due bill payments to be paid in six equal installments between August and January.
To help our members during the COVID-19 pandemic, MEC temporarily suspended residential late fees and service disconnections due to nonpayment for the months of April through July. Prolonged use of these practices could have a very negative impact on our net income. Not-for-profit electric co-ops like MEC have no shareholders to absorb revenue losses. Loss of revenue is made up through the rate base, which directly impacts our members who are the ratepayers. Because of this structure and the desire to keep energy costs as low as possible, it is now important for MEC to reinstate late fees and utility disconnection policies. Effective August 1, MEC will re-establish service policies as follows:
- MEC has resumed charging late fees on August 1.
- MEC has resumed utility disconnections due to nonpayment beginning August 5.
- Residential customers will be allowed to enter into a special payment arrangement with MEC to spread their past due balance as of August 1, over six equal monthly payments (COVID-19 Payment Arrangement). The Past Due balance amount is based on the past due balance as of August 1. The first payment will start in August with the final payment in January. The customer must pay their current balance in full each month in addition to 1/6 of the past-due amount (starting on their August billing invoice). Otherwise, services will be disconnected, and the customer will pay all applicable fees.
The COVID-19 payment arrangement is available upon request by the customer. The customer must contact their local MEC office to request and authorize the special arrangement.
Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Johnson County, Tenn., Mountain Electric Cooperative has decided to take the precautionary measure to close the Mountain City lobby to the public effectively through August 16 and possibly longer. The Roan Mountain and Newland office lobbies are open. We encourage our members to conduct necessary business with MEC over the phone, online or via email.
The Mountain City drive-through window will remain open with hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mountain City crews will remain on call 24/7 to respond to any power outages or emergencies and make necessary system repairs.
This is a fluid situation, and we recognize that businesses, individuals and families are impacted by these unprecedented events. As this situation evolves, MEC is committed to being responsive to the needs of our members, employees and communities.
Remaining MEC lobbies are open, as well as drive-through windows. Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday in the Roan Mountain office), with procedures in place to minimize COVID-19 exposure. We request customers to follow CDC recommendations when entering the facility (maintain social distancing, good hygiene and staying home if feeling sick or have a fever over 100.4°F). Face coverings are requested. If we find a safe environment cannot be maintained, our lobbies will re-close to ensure the protection of employees, customers and community. Also note that only the lobby is accessible to the public. No visitors are allowed in the other office areas. Out-of-office meetings may be arranged by appointment only and only when social distancing/mask CDC guidelines are used.
We continue to encourage our members to conduct necessary business with MEC over the phone, online or via email, which continues to be the safest method to conduct business.
MEC has several free payment options available to our customers including automatic bank draft, drive-thru drop boxes, e-check, phone and by mail. Phone and online options include credit/debit card and e-checks. To encourage phone and online payments, e-check fees have been waived and credit/debit card fees have been waived for payment amounts less than $750. MEC has added an automated telephone payment system that will allow members to pay bills by phone (toll-free 833-399-0814) 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Our crews will remain on-call 24/7 to respond to any power outages or emergencies and make necessary system repairs. You can report an outage by calling your local MEC office. MEC is committed to doing what we can to help our member-owners, our employees, and the community we serve navigate this uncertain time.
RTCC to host Zoom meeting August 19…
The Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee (RTCC) and the Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC) of the High Country RPO will hold virtual Zoom meetings at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The RTCC will meet at 10 a.m. and the RTAC will meet a 2 p.m. The meetings are open to the public. Public comments can be sent in advance of the meetings to dgraham@hccog.org. Anyone interested in addressing the RTCC or RTAC can do so through Zoom online or by phone. To access the Zoom online meeting, email info@hccog.org to register or call (828) 265-5434 by 8:30 a.m. the day of the meeting. Video of the meetings will be available by clicking to www.youtube.com/channel/UC1s68WKuUQaeypt82hhCIuQ
The High Country Rural Planning Organization (RPO) is a collaborative effort between the counties of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey; the incorporated municipalities in the seven counties; the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT); and the High Country (Region D) Council of Governments. The High Country RPO is involved in all aspects of transportation planning in the region, and operates through the actions of two committees.The Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee (RTCC), comprised of county, municipal, and NCDOT staff; and the Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC), comprised of county and municipal elected officials. Both committees meet on a quarterly basis during the months of February, May, August, and November/December.
United Way asks families across North Carolina to complete survey to assess the economic impact of COVID-19…
CARY — United Way of North Carolina has launched a statewide survey to assess how COVID-19 has impacted community members across the state. All North Carolina families are invited to complete the United Way of North Carolina COVID-19 survey by clicking to www.covidsurveync.org.
The outcome report will reflect all individual responses, which are confidential. The online survey will remain open through Aug. 21. Preliminary results from the survey will be released in September.
“United Way would like to give a voice to those individuals and families experiencing hardships, some for the first time ever, due to the impact of COVID-19,” said Laura Zink Marx, United Way of North Carolina President and CEO.
Marx said that this survey represents an opportunity to better understand the impact that COVID19 has had across the state, community by community.
“The results will help inform United Ways, state and community leaders in how best to fund solutions and tailor services specific to needs emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
Before the pandemic hit, many North Carolina households were led by workers unable to earn enough to cover basic expenses and save for an unexpected crisis or job loss. For many, the economic crisis has stripped available assets and abruptly repositioned families into unfamiliar financial positions. The survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including the most pressing concerns, job changes, schooling and childcare challenges and economic changes North Carolina families are navigating.
“On a daily basis, United Ways throughout North Carolina work hard to serve those suffering from loss of basic needs and sense of security due to workforce interruptions,” said Marx. “As we respond to immediate needs, United Ways are thinking ahead to the next phase of recovery and what will be needed most to help get families back on track.“
The survey is available in English and Spanish. Completing the survey takes about ten minutes. It includes questions such as: “What concerns are you facing in the weeks and months ahead?”
“If you’ve felt the economic impact of the COVID19 pandemic, we would appreciate your taking the time to complete the 10-minute survey,” Marx said. “United Way wants to hear your voice so we can best help inform solutions in local communities.”
National forests in North Carolina launch
digital passes…
ASHEVILLE — Visitors to Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests will have a convenient new way to pay day use fees at several recreation sites starting this summer.
A new online platform allows visitors to pay day use fees using their personal computer or mobile device through Recreation.gov. There is no additional cost to pay fees online.
To purchase a pass, click to www.recreation.gov/sitepass/72611, search “National Forests in North Carolina Digital Passes” at the Recreation.gov homepage. Some sites may have limited cell phone reception, so users should purchase passes before heading to the destination. Passes can be printed and placed on the dashboard though this is not required since rangers can validate license plates of passholders. Where cell service is good, passes can be purchased at recreation sites using a smartphone.
Digital Passes are available through Recreation.gov for the following sites:
- Cheoah Point Beach: $5, open through 10/31
- Dry Falls, Whiteside Mountain, and Whitewater Falls: $3, open year round
- Jackrabbit Mountain Beach: $5, open through 9/30
- Roan Mountain: $3, open through 9/30
- A pass purchased for Dry Falls, Whiteside Mountain, or Whitewater Falls are honored at all three locations.
Recreation fee revenue helps protect natural resources and enhance recreation opportunities. These fees are critical to the operation and maintenance of recreation sites, including but not limited to cleaning, maintaining, and updating bathroom facilities, replacing sand at beaches, removing trash, mowing and maintaining grounds and parking lots, and replacing picnic tables and other amenities.
For more information on digital passes click to www.recreation.gov/pass.
Amateur Radio
Virtual Licensing
Examinations…
Have you been studying for your amateur (“ham”) radio license examination, either independently, on the web or with a class or group? If you are ready to take the examination, so are we. Volunteer Examiners from the Mayland Amateur Radio Club are conducting Online Testing twice weekly every week. We have an evening session on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and an afternoon session on Thursday at 1 p.m. No Morse code is required.
If you are interested in becoming a licensed Amateur Radio Operator simply follow these procedures:
In a web browser on your computer click to
- In the upper right corner click on “Find A Session.”
- Locate the KZ5ED – W5YI Exam Session for Tuesday or Thursday. If there are any slots remaining click on the link and then click on register. If the session states session full then you can try again the following week.
Important Note: if you want to study for a particular license you can use the resources on the https://hamstudy.org or you can use www.hamradiolicenseexam.com.
Both of these are excellent resources and www.hamradiolicenseexam.com will actually let you know when you are proficient enough to take the test.
You, too, can become a licensed operator and get on the air! It is a fun and lifelong hobby and, in addition, provides you with vital skills to serve your family and community in an emergency.
For more information, call Eric Davenport at (828) 260-0461.
Important information from the Office of the District Attorney…
As we continue to expand court operations, we are working to ensure that the needs of the public are met while we strive to keep the public safe. If you do not have an attorney, please call before coming into the courthouse on your assigned court date. If you have an attorney, please contact your attorney before coming to court. The following phone numbers may be used for the Clerk’s Office and DA’s Office in each county: Avery: (828) 737-6710 (DA), (828) 737-6700 (Clerk); Madison: (828) 649-2240 (DA), (828) 649-2200 (Clerk); Mitchell: (828) 688-5110 (DA), (828) 688-5100 (Clerk); Watauga: (828) 268-6610 (DA), (828) 268-6600 (Clerk); Yancey: (828) 678-5720 (DA), (828) 678-5700 (Clerk).
For traffic ticket or infractions, click to www.nccourts.org/services and click on “Citation Services.” Many citations can be reduced and paid online. To stay up-to-date on your court matters, sign up for text and email reminders at www.nccourts.gov/services and click on “Court Date Notifications.”
16th Annual Wildlife in N.C. Magazine Photo Competition now accepting entries…
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will accept entries to its 16th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition until 5 p.m., Sept. 1, 2020. Potential participants can review details of the contest at ncwildlife.org/contest, and winning photos from previous years can be viewed on the Commission’s website.
The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Commission, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses).
Entrants must be either current magazine subscribers or younger than 18 years old. The Commission will only accept online entries — no slides, negatives or prints will be accepted by mail. Only photographs taken in North Carolina since Sept. 15, 2016, are eligible for the competition. Entrants may submit a maximum of two photos per category, and each photo must be in JPEG format and no larger than 2 megabytes.
The categories are: Animal Behavior; Birds; Invertebrates; Mammals; Outdoor Recreation; Reptiles and Amphibians Wild Landscapes; Wild Plants and Fungi; Youth Photographer: Any of these subjects, shot by photographers ages 13 to 17; Youth Photographer: Any of the above subjects, shot by photographers age 12 and younger.
Photos of captive native animals are allowed, but photos of animals that are both captive and non-native to North Carolina will not be accepted. No pets or domestic animals will be accepted, except animals participating with people in an outdoor activity, such as hunting dogs or horses with riders.
Entries will be judged by a panel comprising staff from the Commission and the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, as well as professional wildlife photographers. The grand prize winner will have his or her photo published on the cover of the January/February 2021 issue of Wildlife in North Carolina and will receive a check for $200. All winning photographs will be published in the magazine and exhibited at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. Winners will also receive a print of their winning entry from JW Image Company. First place in all categories pays $100; second place, $75; and third place, $50.
Wildlife in North Carolina is published bimonthly by the Commission in both print and electronic formats. Subscribers to the magazine enjoy exceptional color photography and articles on hunting, fishing, natural areas, wildlife research and the state’s environment in every issue. Subscribers also receive spring and fall outdoor guide special editions, with the latest hunting, fishing and sportsman information. Subscriptions to the printed version of the magazine cost $12 per year or $30 for three years.
YMCA announces
outdoor activities…
LINVILLE — We are so pleased to welcome members back to some Outdoor Group Exercise classes! While we still cannot hold classes indoors we CAN offer them outdoors. Classes are under way now. Please read the following, as things will look a little different right now:
- Group exercise classes are for YMCA members only at this time.
- Schedule is subject to change. Classes are weather permitting – any cancellations or changes will be posted to social media.
- All classes will be held at the picnic area at the playground in front of the hospital, either under the pavilion or in the adjacent grassy area. Before class you MUST check in at the main YMCA front desk to scan in and have your temperature taken. Each individual’s temperature will be taken before being granted entry. Anyone with a temperature above 99.9 will be denied entry. You will be given a sticker for entry to class. You will be turned away if you do not have a sticker when you arrive at class.
- A sanitation station will be set up at the pavilion, individuals must sanitize before class.
- Masks are not required during class but we encourage you to wear one if you choose. All participants must maintain social distancing.
- Class size is a maximum of 24 participants. Only class participants are allowed to attend, please do not bring children as there will be no childcare available and the playground is closed per governor’s orders.
- All outdoor classes are weather permitting – any changes or cancellations will be posted on social media.
- Bring a full water bottle – water fountains will not be available.
- You must bring your own mat or towel for all classes – mats will not be provided. For some of the classes please bring the following if you have them. Options will be provided for those that do not have the items: Stretch Tone and Balance — bring hand weights and a chair; Boot Camp and Active – Bring hand weights
For more information, click to ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Operation Fan Heat Relief distributing fans to eligible
recipients…
RALEIGH — As the weather remains warm, the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services is partnering with the NC Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers to distribute fans to eligible recipients through Operation Fan Heat Relief through Oct. 31.
People 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, are eligible to sign up for assistance through Oct. 31 at local aging agencies across the state. Since 1986, the relief program has purchased fans for older adults and adults with disabilities, providing them with a more comfortable living environment and reducing heat-related illnesses.
As individuals age and develop chronic medical conditions, they are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature. They may also be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat. Operation Fan Heat Relief helps vulnerable adults at risk for heat-related illnesses stay safe during the summer.
In addition to applying for fans, people 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, can take the following steps during high temperatures:
- Increase fluid intake
- Spend some time in cool or air-conditioned environments regularly
- Reduce strenuous activity during the afternoon
- Speak with their physician before summer about how to stay safe while taking medication that can affect the body’s ability to cool itself (e.g., high blood pressure drugs)
Given the spread of COVID-19, people should check on neighbors and friends aged 60 and older by phone or internet during high temperatures when possible. Visiting a cool space in the house of a neighbor or friend is recommended if one doesn’t have adequate cooling, but physical distancing of at least six feet, wearing a cloth face covering and hand-washing should be practiced.
The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, and Dominion Resources, which allow regional area agencies on aging and provider agencies to purchase fans for eligible individuals. Provider agencies can also purchase a limited number of air conditioners based on a person’s specific health conditions.
Last year, the division received $85,600 in donations, allowing for the distribution of 5,185 fans and 27 air conditioners.
For more details, individuals may contact their Area Agency on Aging or the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services’ Housing Program Consultant at (919) 855-3419.
More information about Operation Fan Heat Relief, including tips on preparing for extreme heat and a list of local agencies distributing fans, is available at www.ncdhhs.gov/operation-fan-and-heat-relief.
Orchard at Altapass GoFundMe
campaign…
The Orchard at Altapass has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $20,000 that will offset the costs of staff and orchard maintenance. Although everyone is keeping their distance and a low profile, the trees at the Orchard are bulging. New apple and peach trees fill the “nursery” alongside the one-year-old blueberry bushes quietly waiting to get just a bit bigger. Blossoms have blown off and the tiniest of apples beginning to peek out of the greening leaves. Grasses tall and weeds are taller, and hopefully the campaign will defray some of the dollars lost due to the mandated but necessary closure. Click to https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/saving-the-good-stuff or click to altapassorchard.org and select the link at the bottom of the home page.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate
Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book Exchange…
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open.
Due to current safety restrictions in Banner Elk, the Book Exchange will not be open until it is determined safe to reopen the building by the Banner Elk Town Council. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids
and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County
Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
