Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by eight cents to $1.76 per gallon from last week as of Monday, April 6. This compares with the national average which decreased by six cents to $1.91 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, April 6, the United States’ national debt was $23,840,548,924,076 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $72,358 in debt per person and $192,481 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, April 6, North Carolina’s state debt was $48,762,636,421, which breaks down to $4,633 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, April 6, 212,568 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 813,833 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,554,434.
The Avery Journal-Times E-Edition…
Readers of The Avery Journal-Times can now receive the news, sports and features they enjoy in the weekly edition of the newspaper via our online E-Edition at www.averyjournal.com. Access to our online content comes at no additional charge for current print subscribers, who can call (828) 733-0401. Online readers can subscribe to this service for $15 per year or a recurring charge of $1.25 per month via the website. We at The AJT thank you for your continued support as we strive to provide excellence in local news coverage as Avery County’s newspaper of record.
We want to hear from you…
The AJT prides itself in investment in our community. We make an effort to cover everything we possibly can, and want the help of our readers to continue to represent what is happening in Avery County. We want your submissions, but they need to meet a few criteria to be considered for publication:
- Submissions may include a photograph with everyone in the photo identified.
- All submissions must include contact information, including an active phone number.
- All submissions must include basic information.
Submissions are not free advertising. No submission that directly benefits a private individual or for-profit organization, either monetarily or for political gain, will be printed. Some good examples of acceptable submissions are philanthropic events, religious events, community events and any events or occurrences of special interest.
The AJT reserves the right to edit submissions to fit publication guidelines and reserves the right to not publish any submission for any reason.
All submissions may be sent to news@averyjournal.com.
Senior Center Highlights…
Activities at the Avery County Senior Center are on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meals may still be available for drive-through pickup at the Center, however. For more information, call the Center at (828) 733-8220, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
MANNA FoodBank Community Market April 9…
MANNA FoodBank will host another Community Market beginning at noon until the food runs out on Thursday, April 9, at the Newland “Dive-In” pool. Customers are asked to bring bags if they can do so, as the distribution will be a touch-free, drive-through pickup event. Stop by for free grocery staples, produce and other perishables from MANNA FoodBank.
For more information, call Tammy Woodie at (828) 733-6006, email tammywoodie@averyschools.net, call Robbie Willis at (828) 733-8266 or Dick Larson at (828) 260-5389.
Orchard at Altapass delays opening…
Due to the global health crisis, the Orchard at Altapass has pushed back its opening from May 1 to June 1. All events (including the Annual Memorial Day Picnic) and performances scheduled for May have been canceled or postponed. The six miles of walking trails will be open to the public at the end of April. Please adhere to the six-foot social distancing guidelines. Email information@altapassorchard.org for questions or more information.
Toe River Arts June Studio Tour canceled…
SPRUCE PINE — After considering the input of studio tour participants, our staff, board of directors, and local health officials, for everyone’s safety we have made the difficult decision to cancel the June Studio Tour. The current directive to slow the spread of COVID-19 requires our community to shelter in place until the end of April. Even if restrictions are lifted by June, there is no clear way to properly support the tour and its artists through advertising, community outreach events, and promotion.
We are currently working as a staff to develop other ways to support our community of artists while our doors are closed, and also once we reopen. We are optimistic that we will get to see you again soon. Our winter tour is still scheduled for December 4 to 6. Thank you for your understanding and your recognition that sheltering in place is the most important action we can take as a community to keep each other safe. Thank you for your continued support.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge supports 11 area food banks…
HIGH COUNTRY — The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge would like to say thank you to the food banks in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties for all they are doing in our community during this unusual and unprecedented time. Their efforts and commitment to providing food to those that have been impacted by Covid-19 have not gone unnoticed.
WFBR recognizes that the need for food has become even greater during these uncertain times. With this increased need, it has become more difficult for those in need to keep their shelves stocked. We see and applaud their work, and the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge has committed $8,250 to 11 food banks. Checks for $750 have been sent to Ashe Really Cares, Ashe County Sharing Center, Jefferson United Methodist Food Pantry, Reaching Avery Ministries, Feeding Avery Families, Volunteer Avery, Blowing Rock CARES, Casting Bread, Greenway Baptist Food Pantry, Health & Hunger and the Hospitality House so they can replenish their much-needed food supplies.
We thank you again for all you do. Remain safe and healthy. For information on making a donation, becoming a member or volunteering, call Karen Marinelli at (828) 264-4002, or email karen@womensfundoftheblueridge.org. For more information, click to www.womensfundoftheblueridge.org, or find the group on Facebook.
SECU ready to assist members facing income loss due to COVID-19…
RALEIGH – State Employees’ Credit Union stands ready to help members financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of unexpected, large scale business closures, loss of jobs and reductions in hours, many members are struggling financially and need assistance to stay afloat during this unprecedented time.
SECU has a variety of lending assistance programs in place, including its Mortgage Assistance Program — a program implemented during the Great Recession in 2009 that has helped 11,000 members and counting remain in their homes. These programs, available for eligible SECU home, vehicle, credit card and unsecured personal loans, provide a variety of assistance options for members who have experienced a job loss, a reduction in hours or other income impairment and cannot make their loan payments on time. Options include payment extensions, partial payment plans, forbearance and refinancing of existing debt.
“Our members have endured many weather-related and economic storms over the years, but this pandemic is unlike anything we have ever faced,” said SECU President/CEO Mike Lord. “SECU is a financial first responder. As a member-owned, financial cooperative founded on the ‘People Helping People®’ philosophy, we are here to help you get through this event. We entered it together and we will get through it together.
“We ask for, and very much appreciate, your patience as you navigate the disruptions of drive-thru-only service at our branch offices and the delays in phone services caused by increased call volumes,” Lord added. “In order to better provide services to you, we ask that you please first use our internet services, Member Access (www.ncsecu.org) and SECU’s Mobile App, where you can send us secure messages and perform most of the financial transactions you would conduct at a branch. Thereafter, please call 24/7 Member Services Support or your local branch to discuss lending assistance options. This will help us help you. Thank you!”
Red Cross reaching out to recovered COVID-19 patients…
NORTH CAROLINA — Over the past few weeks, we have seen the coronavirus spread rapidly across the United States and around the world—impacting our lives in ways we never expected. Yet, despite the chaos and disruption, the nation has come together — taking aggressive action to fight back to help treat those in need.
On March 24, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a new initiative to collect plasma, referred to as convalescent plasma, from those who have recovered from this new coronavirus (COVID-19) to treat patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections. Convalescent plasma has antibodies specific to COVID-19 making it ideal for these patients. The American Red Cross will be playing a critical role in helping to execute this new development in the fight against COVID-19.
Though this treatment is still experimental, the Red Cross believes it is necessary to enable rapid access to potentially lifesaving care for the most seriously ill. ARC will be collecting and distributing plasma from carefully screened and recovered COVID-19 patients. COVID-19 positive individuals are not eligible to participate.
At this time, the Red Cross is working closely with the FDA to develop a process to identify and qualify individuals who have recovered from the virus and have the necessary antibodies to participate in this effort. The first step in this process is establishing a new webpage on RedCrossBlood.org, where these individuals will be asked to give their contact information and answer questions to help determine initial eligibility. The link for potential donors is RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid. The Red Cross will then follow-up with prospective candidates to confirm eligibility and participation.
The safety of staff, donors and ultimate recipients remains our top priority. Only those individuals who have recovered fully from COVID-19 are eligible to donate therapeutic plasma, which means they have no detectable virus and are not infectious to others.
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley declares April as North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Child Advocate Month…
RALEIGH — Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has declared the month of April as North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Child Advocate Month in the Judicial Branch by way of a judicial order. April is also National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the JudicIal Branch and Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program would like to recognize the more than 5,500 GAL volunteers who help improve the lives of North Carolina children.
“We appreciate the thousands of volunteers who devote their time, energy and hearts to North Carolina children who, through no fault of their own, find themselves in court as a result of abuse and neglect,” said Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. “We thank them for their service not only during this month, but year after year.”
North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Child Advocate Month and National Child Abuse Prevention Month acknowledge the importance of families and communities working together to advocate and provide support for children while preventing child abuse and neglect. During the month of April, communities come together to promote prevention of abuse and neglect across the country and to encourage the social and emotional well-being of children and families.
“Our GAL volunteer child advocates have been changing lives by providing children a voice in court for more than 35 years,” said Cindy Bizzell, administrator of the Guardian ad Litem program. “Our volunteers generally work behind the scenes, so we want to take this time to publicly recognize their vital role in advocating for abused and neglected children.”
Last year, GAL child advocate volunteers were appointed with attorney advocates to represent more than 18,000 children in 72,369 child abuse and neglect hearings. A child with a GAL volunteer is more likely to find a safe, permanent home, is half as likely to re-enter the foster care system and is more likely to succeed in school.
Under normal circumstances, events are planned and held throughout the state to recognize and celebrate the volunteers who advocate and provide support for our children every day. This year’s events have been canceled out of an abundance of concern for the safety of volunteers and staff and to comply with the statewide stay-at-home order.
A message from the NAMI High Country President Mike Tanner…
HIGH COUNTRY — The COVID-19 public health emergency is turning our lives upside down. In such times, we gain strength by coming together to support each other. This emergency makes that dangerous, not only for us who gather but also for those we go back to at home or at work, especially those with compromised health. So, National Alliance on Mental Illness High Country is doing its part to follow emergency restrictions and recommendations, but we are also exploring ways to support each other.
For now, NAMI High Country has suspended all gatherings, both public and private. That means that our support groups and our Board will not be meeting in person and that our monthly public information program scheduled for April 6 has been canceled and rescheduled. For now, however, we are not canceling the program scheduled for May 4. We will decide whether to hold that meeting a week or two before it is scheduled based on emergency conditions at the time. We will announce our decision via our website and newsletter. If you do not currently receive our newsletter, you may subscribe by sending a request to Secretary@NAMIHighCountry.org.
In spite of these cancellations, we can still support each other by phone calls, emails, texts, and social media. NAMI High Country is exploring options for support groups and education programs. Stay tuned for announcements.
In the meantime, NAMI offers guidance and resources at www.nami.org/About-NAMI/NAMI-News/2020/NAMI-Updates-on-the-Coronavirus, as well as support through various media. Here’s some of what’s available:
Online discussion groups at
- . To participate, you will need to create a myNAMI account.
- Free support during a crisis 24/7: Text NAMI to 741741. (Of course, in an emergency call 911, and tell the operator that you are calling about a mental health emergency.)
- NAMI Helpline for someone to talk to:
(nami.org/Find-Support/NAMI-HelpLine)
If you are a family member, caregiver, or friend of a member of the military or a veteran with a mental health conditions, consider enrolling in NAMI Homefront online (www.nami.org/Find-Support/NAMI-Programs/NAMI-Homefront).
If you are a parent, caregiver, or other family member who provides care for youth (ages 22 and younger) with mental health symptoms, consider enrolling in NAMI Basics online: (www.nami.org/Find-Support/NAMI-Programs/NAMI-Basics).
To contact NAMI High Country, send an email to info@NAMIHighCountry.org or leave a message at (828) 278-9293 with your preferred contact information. Someone will contact you as soon as possible.
If you are interested in participating in a NAMI Family Support Group via teleconferencing, email pres@namihighcountry.org.
This public health emergency reminds us that we are all in this together. We need each other’s support, and sometimes we even need to keep our distance for each other’s good. NAMI is here for the good of all people affected by mental health conditions. With you, we are working to continue helping as we face this emergency.
Beech Mountain Police Department assisting residents…
BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain Police Department is offering delivery services to elderly citizens in the community. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the older, at-risk population can call a pharmacy, grocery store, or restaurant in the Beech Mountain to Tynecastle area and pay the bill over the phone or internet. Once the order has been placed, they can then call the Police Department giving details of the order location and an Officer will pick items up and deliver them to their doorstep. Police Department Number for deliveries is (828) 387-2342.
United Community Bank prepared to assist small business customers obtain relief through Federal CARES Act…
GREENVILLE, S.C. – United Community Bank has announced its plans to support communities and help small businesses obtain funding relief through the Paycheck Protection Program under the federal CARES Act. As one of the largest preferred SBA lenders in the Southeast, United Community Bank has extensive resources and skills that will be dedicated to helping small business owners determine eligibility and navigate the application process. Customers are invited to learn more about the bill and take steps to apply at UCBI.com/CARES.
The bill will expand the Small Business Administration 7(a) Loan Program to address working capital. Interested businesses must make a good faith certification that they have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Eligible businesses with fewer than 500 employees that continue to employ, reemploy and pay their workers through the covered period during the Coronavirus pandemic can apply to receive a loan equal to two times the amount of one month’s average payroll plus an additional 25 percent, up to $10 million.
While the SBA works to update its system to accommodate the new loan eligibility criteria, interested customers are encouraged to click to UCBI.com/CARES to view United’s resources, including a checklist of documents that will be needed for the application and frequently asked questions about the bill. Customers are also able to register to have the link to the application emailed to them when it is available and are encouraged to review the document checklist to be prepared once the application period begins.
“We have invested heavily in growing our SBA team over the past six years and are prepared to work tirelessly to help businesses achieve the relief they need. We will be making this a bank-wide effort as we are eager to assist business owners with obtaining the funding to stay operational, compensate their employees and ultimately, continue to be a meaningful part of our communities,” said Rich Bradshaw, Chief Banking Officer. Bradshaw has an extensive background in SBA lending and has long served on the board of the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders. He, along with veteran SBA lender Beth Hallock, will lead United’s team in this effort.
As COVID-19 continues to impact communities, United has shifted branch operations to a drive-thru and appointment only model to help protect the health of customers and employees. Customers are encouraged to call their local bankers, make an appointment or click to UCBI.com/coronavirus to learn more about other services, like digital and telephone banking.
See a Hellbender? Let the Wildlife Commission know…
RALEIGH — With Hatchery Supported Trout Waters set to open, on April 4, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking the public, in particular anglers, to continue to report any sightings of hellbenders (“water dogs”) to the agency.
These reports have been a helpful source of information to biologists studying hellbenders, which are large, aquatic salamanders that average 16 to 17 inches in length, according to Lori Williams, a wildlife diversity biologist with the Commission.
“These reported sightings are an important part of an on-going, long-term inventory and monitory project, which began in 2007,” Williams said. “We want to learn more about where hellbenders are located and how their populations are doing.”
Hellbenders, also called “waterdogs,” are found in fast-moving, clean mountain streams in western North Carolina – the same streams where trout live. Agency biologists hope that trout anglers, or anyone who uses these streams, will report any sightings to them.
Like many amphibians, hellbenders breathe through their skins and so are sensitive to poor water quality, making them a “bio-indicator” – or a species that can tell biologists about degrading environmental conditions when conditions first start changing. Hellbenders were once common but have disappeared throughout much of their habitat mainly due to declining water quality and habitat degradation, and to a lesser degree to persecution from anglers who mistakenly think that hellbenders decrease trout populations.
Not true, says Williams, who has worked extensively with these salamanders. “Hellbenders eat mainly crayfish although they may occasionally go after a trout on a line or stringer. They may also eat smaller fish, like minnows and scavenge for dead fish, discarded bait or other dead animals. However, fish can be bigger predators of young or larval hellbenders than hellbenders of fish.”
Williams wants to dispel other myths people might have about one of North Carolina’s largest salamanders, which is also called “snot otter” and “Alleghany alligator.” One prevalent myth is that hellbenders are poisonous, venomous, toxic or harmful.
“No. No. And no, hellbenders are none of those things,” Williams said. “While they certainly are large and slimy and can be very scary looking, particularly if you’ve never seen one before, they are nothing to fear. They are completely harmless — not poisonous, venomous or toxic. And while they may try to bite if picked up, they will leave you alone, if you leave them alone.”
Leaving them alone is also the law. Hellbenders are listed as species of special concern in North Carolina. Because of this listing, it is illegal to take, possess, transport or sell a hellbender or to attempt to do so. A violation is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can result in a fine and up to 120 days in jail.
Anyone who finds a hellbender is asked to leave it alone but to note the location (physical location or GPS coordinates) and take a photo, if possible, and email that information to Williams at lori.williams@ncwildlife.org. If anglers happen to catch one on hook and line, they should carefully remove the hook if it is safe to do so without harming the animal or cut the line as close as possible and return it back to the water. People also can call the Commission Wildlife Interaction Helpline (866) 318-2401 and provide details of the observation.
Learn more by visiting the Commission’s hellbender webpage at www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Amphibians/Eastern-Hellbender. Learn how the Commission is working to engage trout anglers and others on helping it conserve populations of hellbenders at www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Fishing/documents/2019FishingDocuments/Engaging-Trout-Anglers-to-Conserve-Hellbenders.pdf.
AMY Wellness Foundations notes schedule changes due to COVID-19…
AVERY COUNTY — AMY Wellness Foundation announced changes to a number of upcoming events.
“It is with great consideration that we have made changes to our upcoming event schedule following the NC Department of Human and Health Services recommendations. We have decided it is in the best interest of our communities to virtualize, postpone or cancel all events through April 8 in response to COVID-19 concerns,” the foundation said in a March 18 release. “Understanding the impact this may have on other local organizations, AMY Wellness Foundation will also postpone our first 2020 Grant Cycle to ensure everyone interested in applying has the capacity and time to participate in this funding opportunity.”
AMY Wellness Foundation also announced that it is partnering with The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina and Dogwood Health Trust to support the region through an Emergency and Disaster Response Fund.
“This has been designed to provide flexible resources to organizations with deep roots in communities and experience in addressing basic needs and filling public health gaps,” the release stated. “The goal is to help regional front-line nonprofit organizations quickly meet increasing demands. Whether or not an organization has access to public funds (local, state or federal) will be taken into consideration when prioritizing applications.”
According to the release, organizations are eligible to apply for EDRF grants if they:
- Have missions or programs focused on human services
- Have a demonstrated track record of providing human services programs
- Have ability to respond to a significant increase in demand for services
- Are tax-exempt as described in Section 501©(3) of the Internal Revenue Code
- Are located in or serving one or more of these WNC counties, including the Qualla Boundary: Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania and Yancey
“The best thing we can do right now is provide support to those who need it. By partnering with other funders who have capacity and experience in emergency response funding we know we are making the best collective impact possible,” Randy Ellis, Chair of the AMY Wellness Foundation, said. “This regional partnership will help human service organizations to continue their great work and response to this tenacious virus.”
The Foundation added that it will be contributing $50,000 to the Emergency and Disaster Response Fund.
Nantahala and Pisgah Forest Plan revision comment period to be extended…
ASHEVILLE — On Feb 14, 2020, the Forest Service released the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests proposed plan and draft Environmental Impact Statement for public review, initiating the 90-day comment period. Public involvement opportunities including public meetings, are now being modified based on considerations for employee and public health and safety.
We recognize that there is a need to extend the comment period to accommodate meaningful public involvement. We will be extending the comment period and will publish the extension in the Federal Register when the length of the extension is determined. The situation is dynamic and we appreciate your patience.
As a reminder, all Nantahala and Pisgah Forest Plan Revision open houses planned for March have been cancelled at this time.
We remain committed to public involvement in forest management. Information and presentations from the cancelled open houses will be provided through our website and social media.
We encourage you to visit our website which has a lot of information about the proposed plan, draft environmental impact statement, and any updates www.fs.usda.gov/goto/nfsnc/nprevision.
2020 Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale…
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center staff is ready to take orders for the 2020 Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale.
For years, this annual event has helped supply the Avery County residents with various fruit trees and berry plants. This year, we are offering modern favorites such as: CrimsonCrisp (Dwarf) and Honeycrisp (Dwarf) apple trees, along with heirloom varieties that have not been available in previous years, such as the Yellow Bellflower and Northern Spy. These particular heirloom varieties grow very well in our area. Traditional heirloom favorites will be available along with pear trees, pawpaws, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, grapevines, asparagus, and rhubarb. These plants come from high-quality commercial nurseries; the plants are excellent quality.
Contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center to request a Plant Sale Catalog and Order Form to be mailed. Also, Plant Sale Catalogs and Order Forms will be available at Three Nails Hardware in Newland and the new Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at 661 Vale Road, Newland or by clicking to avery.ces.ncsu.edu.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For additional information and availability of plants, call Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, Avery County Center, at (828) 733-8270.
Deadline for Nominating Traditional Artists for N.C. Heritage Award is May 1…
RALEIGH — Nominations are open for the North Carolina Heritage Award, the state’s highest honor for traditional artists, until Friday, May 1.
Artists who are recognized within their communities as keepers of North Carolina’s living traditions may be nominated for the award. Past recipients have included musicians, craftspeople, storytellers, dancers and practitioners of traditional occupations. The award has honored both professionally acclaimed artists and those who practice their art in family and community settings.
The North Carolina Heritage Award, a program of the N.C. Arts Council, honors active traditional artists; recognizes artistic excellence in a traditional art; celebrates contributions to communities; and promotes North Carolina’s cultural heritage.
Criteria for selection include authenticity, current and past record of excellence, and significance of the work within the context of the nominees’ specific cultural tradition.
The Heritage Award ceremony and concert in the spring of 2021 will feature performances and demonstrations from the Heritage Award recipients.
The North Carolina Heritage Award has honored nearly 145 artists since 1989. Many Heritage Award recipients have also gained national and international attention. Arthel “Doc” Watson, Earl Scruggs, Etta Baker, Ray Hicks and 12 others have received National Heritage Fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate
Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book Exchange…
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open.
Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (November through April), with Summer hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays (May through October). For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.