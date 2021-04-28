Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina stayed the same from last week at $2.61 as of Monday, April 26. This compares with the national average which increased one cent to $2.88 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, April 26, the United States’ national debt was $28,209,380,255,176, according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $85,359 in debt per person and $224,748 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, April 26, North Carolina’s state debt was $49,710,846,917, which breaks down to $4,723 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, April 26, 1,187,401 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 753,935 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,673,172.
New hours at Banner Elk
Chamber of Commerce…
As spring emerges, the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce has extended its open hours to 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday thru Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. For more information, call (828) 898-8395.
NC Community Foundation announces local scholarship availability…
NCCF administers more than 150 scholarships for students across the state. Eligibility criteria and deadlines are specific and vary widely by scholarship and location. Deadlines typically range from March to May. To determine if you or your student qualifies, visit NCCF’s website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
In Avery County, the Bob and Ann Cook Scholarship Endowment is available to graduating seniors in Avery County who are enrolling in a community college. The deadline to apply is April 30.
Tyran Hill, NCCF program officers, said that this scholarship provides a good opportunity for local students to further their educations. “Our aim is to raise awareness about opportunities offered through scholarships held with the North Carolina Community Foundation,” he said. “We’re honored to steward these scholarships on behalf of our fundholders who are investing in the futures of these North Carolinians.”
For further information, contact NCCF Program Officer Tyran Hill at thill@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
Solid Waste Department to collect latex paint Saturdays during May…
The Avery County Solid Waste Department will start collecting latex paint every Saturday starting on May 1, 2021. We will only accept latex paint! This is for Avery County taxpayers only! We will not take any contractors paint during our collection. The hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at 269 Old Vale Rd., behind the Avery Board of Education. This is to help with the volume we receive on our annual Hazardous Waste Day. If you have any pesticides, the Avery County Extension office will accept these items during the week.
For more information, call Eric Foster at Avery County Solid Waste at (828) 737-5420.
Troxler announces reimbursement program for expenses associated with quarantined farmworkers…
RALEIGH – Employers that have farmworkers with valid H2A visas who must be quarantined during the 2021 growing season due to COVID-19 will be able to apply for assistance to offset quarantine expenses.
A total of $2 million will be available through the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services COVID-19 Farmworker Quarantine Reimbursement program. The N.C. General Assembly approved the funding for this aid program, which comes from federal COVID-19 funds earmarked for North Carolina.
“Farmworkers have always been critical to agriculture, but the pandemic has shown how essential a healthy workforce is to agriculture and our food supply,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “While it is a priority for all farmworkers to get vaccinated, this program will enable employers to safely quarantine workers who test positive for COVID-19 and hopefully minimize spread to their coworkers and others.”
Under this program, employers that have farmworkers with valid H2A visas will be eligible for reimbursement of the cost of meals and lodging for the duration of the quarantine period, not to exceed the per diem rates for federal employees. The employer on record for the farmworker with a valid H2A visa may submit reimbursement request on behalf of any farmworker requiring to be quarantined following a positive test for COVID-19, provided the employer covered the initial eligible expenses out-of-pocket on behalf of the farmworker. The program will be for expenses incurred from March 11, 2021 through the 2021 growing season.
The application period opened on April 14 and will continue through Dec. 15, 2021, or until program funds are exhausted. These funds are provided through CARES Act funding and subject to any changes to the federal legislation.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in serious and substantial impacts on the food supply chain, including migrant farm labor in North Carolina. The H2A program is a critical component in planting and harvesting of North Carolina commodities. This program will help offset the financial burden of quarantine accommodations for workers that test positive for COVID-19 in off-site locations.
Details regarding the NCDA&CS COVID-19 Farmworker Quarantine Reimbursement Program will be available at www.ncagr.gov/QuarantineReimbursementProgram.htm. Contact H2Acovidprogram2021@ncagr.gov with any questions regarding this program.
ETSU’s Roan Scholars Program to accept direct applications
in fall 2021…
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – High school seniors throughout the region will have the opportunity to apply directly for the Roan Scholars Leadership Program at East Tennessee State University beginning in fall 2021.
Since the Roan selected its first class 20 years ago, students have been required to be nominated by their high school in order to be considered for the prestigious four-year scholarship program. The Roan has expanded to more than 90 high schools in 27 counties across Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Western North Carolina, but has remained limited to nominees from those schools. A new policy approved by the Roan Steering Committee removes that limitation.
“Our existing nomination process has served the program well, and we enjoy working with high school counselors and administrators each fall as they identify some of their top students as Roan nominees,” said Roan Director Scott Jeffress. “But we also recognize that we’re missing some amazing students who aren’t nominated, and we’re hearing from an increasing number of students who would like the chance to be considered. This new policy makes the Roan accessible to even more outstanding students throughout the region and enhances our ability to attract and select exceptional young leaders.”
Eligible high schools will continue to nominate one to two top students for the Roan each fall and, as in past years, those nominees will be invited to participate in regional interviews. Direct applications will be evaluated to determine which of those applicants will move forward to the regional interview stage. Homeschooled students and students attending a virtual academy will also be part of the direct application pool.
For the Roan’s founder, Louie Gump, the new policy marks an important milestone in the program’s history.
“The Roan Program has always focused on attracting, retaining and developing the region’s best leadership talent,” Gump said. “This initiative allows us to continue working with school leaders to identify that talent, and also opens up the process so that even more of these outstanding student-leaders can apply to be Roan Scholars. We are excited about students having this opportunity and look forward to this fall.”
Nominations and direct applications for students entering ETSU fall 2022 will open in early August 2021. Direct applicants must reside in one of the 27 qualifying counties. More information about application requirements and instructions will be provided on the Roan website at www.RoanScholars.org.
The Roan Scholars Leadership Program, which is funded primarily by private donations, empowers students to be leaders of excellence who will positively impact the ETSU campus, our region, and the world. The Roan offers four years of unique, out-of-the-classroom experiences and opportunities designed to challenge and inspire students to grow and develop as leaders. The scholarship also includes a financial award for tuition and fees, room and board, and books.
Questions should be directed to the Roan office at (423) 439-7677 or RoanScholars@etsu.edu.
WGU North Carolina announces new scholarships
for essential workers…
DURHAM — WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of nonprofit online Western Governors University, has announced a new scholarship program specifically designed for essential workers. Valued at up to $3,000 each, the Essential Workers Scholarships were launched to show appreciation for grocery store employees, postal workers, sanitation workers, delivery drivers, transit employees and countless other essential workers who have shown unwavering perseverance and commitment in serving their communities during the pandemic.
The Essential Workers Scholarships are open to new students whose jobs were considered essential throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and who are interested in pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree at WGU. Each $3,000 scholarship will be applied to WGU’s already-low, flat-rate tuition and will be credited at the rate of $750 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. The deadline to apply is June 30, 2021, and the application can be found at wgu.edu/essential.
“Essential workers throughout North Carolina have demonstrated their commitment to helping their customers and neighbors get through these trying times,” said Kimberly Estep, Vice President of the Southeast Region for Western Governors University. “WGU would like to recognize them with a scholarship designed exclusively for essential workers who wish to advance their education.”
Designed for working adults, WGU offers an asynchronous, competency-based model that allows students to log in and access coursework at a time convenient for them, and to accelerate at their own pace. WGU offers more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. Tuition is around $3,750 per six-month term for most undergraduate degree programs, and students can take as many courses as they and their assigned mentors are comfortable with during the term.
More than 3,900 North Carolinians are currently enrolled in WGU. For more information about WGU North Carolina, click to nc.wgu.edu or speak to an enrollment counselor at (866) 903-0109.
Heating assistance for families with children in the home
from the Emergency
Assistance Program…
Do you have a child (your child, grand child, niece or nephew) more than 51% of the time living in your home? Do you heat with kerosene, propane, electricity or wood and you are out or nearly out of fuel or have a cut-off notice? We may be able to help!
You may apply by picking up a PURPLE application from Avery DSS. There is a table with all program applications located outside the Avery DSS office. We can also mail one to you. There’s a drop box located on the building for after hours drop off, or you may or you may fax (828) 733-8245 (please call to verify receipt) or email Alesia.Calloway@AveryCountyNC.gov or Tasha.Smith@AveryCountyNC.gov, or return the application to the front office. We will need to verify income so paystubs or an employment letter will be helpful to your case. Be sure to sign, date and include a phone number and/or email address so we may contact you. Please include account numbers for Electric and Propane accounts.
Funds are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. For more information call (828) 733-8230 and ask for Tasha or Alesia.
MEC scheduled power outage delayed to May 1…
NEWLAND — The planned outage originally scheduled for April 17 has been postponed until May 1, 2021, due to circumstances beyond MEC’s control. We apologize for this change. The areas affected will not change.
Mountain Electric Cooperative will now hold a planned major power outage scheduled for Saturday evening, May 1, 2021, in the Avery County service area. This outage is necessary to shift the current load from the aged Cranberry Substation to a temporary substation for the purpose of refurbishing the current substation in a safe manner. The temporary substation will serve the load for several months during the refurbishment. Once completed (scheduled in late October), the load will be shifted back to the permanent substation. These outages are not desirable, but are necessary to improve the reliability of the electrical system.
The following areas will be without electricity beginning at 11 p.m.: Elk River Estates, Heaton, Hickory Nut Gap Road, Matney and portions of Banner Elk. The following areas will be without power beginning at midnight: Newland, Cranberry, Minneapolis, Sugar Mountain, Grandfather, Montezuma, Linville, Pineola, Crossnore, Jonas Ridge, Old Beech Mountain, Blevins Creek and Linville Falls. Note that the outage will NOT affect portions of Banner Elk, Beech Mountain, and Elk Park. Work should be completed by 8 a.m. on Sunday morning.
For questions or more information, call (828) 733-0159.
Marion Business Association hosting annual Sidewalk Sale…
The Marion Business Association is making plans for the Annual Sidewalk Yard Sale on Saturday, May 1. Spaces are $10 each and are by reservation only. All sellers are welcome. For more information, call the MBA office at (828) 652-2215.
CDC Extends Moratorium on Renter Evictions to June 30…
NEWLAND — Just as it was about to expire at the end of March, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an extension of the national ban that temporarily halts evictions for millions of renters. The new order extends the moratorium to June 30, 2021. An estimated 435,000 North Carolinians are currently behind on their rent.
The order requires that renters meet certain criteria, including:
- Have an income of $198,000 or less for couples filing jointly, or up to $99,000 for individuals.
- Show they have sought government assistance to pay their rent.
- Declare they are unable to pay rent because of COVID-19.
- Affirm they are likely to become homeless or will be forced to stay with friends or family if they are evicted.
- Show they have lost income.
Renters must fill out and submit a copy of the CDC declaration form – available at local courthouses and also www.pisgahlegal.org/federal-eviction-moratorium/. Renters should submit the form in English to their landlords or to their local court. Pisgah Legal advises keeping another dated copy as well.
“This is very good news for many folks across the country and those right here in our mountain region,” Pisgah Legal Services Executive Director Jim Barrett said. “Federal relief is on its way, and we hope this extension will allow for the time that is needed to get these funds to those who are worried about losing their homes. In the meantime, we encourage people to fill out the CDC form and work with their landlords to pay what they can, because the moratorium does not mean that rent is forgiven.”
In addition to the moratorium, renters should also know these basic rights:
- A tenant cannot be made to move from a rental home without a court order. Tenants have a right to appear in court and defend themselves.
- Any attempt made to remove a tenant by anyone or any means except the Sheriff’s Department is illegal.
- In most cases, landlords cannot legally terminate a tenant’s electricity, water, or heat source as a method of forcing them to leave a rental unit.
- Do not move out without talking to an attorney. Tenants may have rights and defenses that they do not know about. There may be financial resources available tenants are unaware of. Even if a tenant is behind in rent, do not move out without finding out your options. Eviction actions can happen quickly without an attorney, and they can be slowed down to prevent homelessness with the aid of an attorney.
Pisgah Legal Services, a nonprofit that provides free civil legal aid in Western North Carolina, continues to assist people with low incomes. Staff and volunteer attorneys are helping clients and taking new applications for assistance with critical needs that include:
- evictions and foreclosures
- domestic violence
- coping with debts and avoiding scams
- unemployment and other government benefits and health care.
If you or someone you know needs help, call Pisgah Legal’s main phone lines at (828) 253-0406, or (800) 489-6144. Online applications are also being accepted by clicking to www.pisgahlegal.org/free-legal-assistance. Pisgah Legal staff and volunteer attorneys continue to work remotely and will be in touch via phone and/or email.
PLS has offices in Asheville, Burnsville, Brevard, Hendersonville, Highlands/Cashiers, Marshall, Newland, and Rutherfordton. In addition to the attorneys on staff, Pisgah Legal relies heavily on the pro bono legal services of approximately 300 volunteer attorneys.
AG Stein: Don’t fall for
fake vaccine cards…
More than 3 million North Carolinians are now fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. This is a remarkable step forward in our fight against the pandemic, and soon we can begin safely returning to our lives. But scammers have used the pandemic as an excuse to take advantage of people for the past year, and they’re still at it. The next fight against COVID-19 vaccine scams is stopping the spread and use of false vaccine cards.
When you get your dose, or doses, of the COVID-19 vaccine, you’re given a vaccination card that includes your personal information, the manufacturer of the vaccine you received, and additional details about the vaccine you received. These cards are currently the best way to track your vaccination progress.
When you get your vaccination card, don’t share pictures of it on social media. Scammers can get your personal details and compromise your identity, and they can also use it to create fake duplicates.
Recently, people have been selling fake vaccine cards online. These fake cards are illegal, and they’re also incredibly dangerous to the work we’ve been doing to fight this pandemic for more than a year. If people rely on fraudulent vaccine cards instead of getting the vaccine, they can’t protect themselves or their loved ones from the virus. And the longer the virus can spread and infect people who haven’t been vaccinated, the longer this pandemic continues and the greater the public health risk to us all.
If you want a vaccine card, you can get a legitimate one for free by signing up to get the vaccine. In North Carolina, everyone 16 and older is eligible to sign up to get their shot, and you can learn more at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov or call 1 (888) 675-4567 to schedule your vaccine appointment.
These vaccines are safe, tested, and effective. You don’t need to have photo ID or health insurance, and you don’t need to share your bank account, Social Security, or credit card numbers to get one. Please don’t pay for fake vaccine cards – it’s unlawful and it puts people’s health at risk. The faster we all get our shots, the faster we can hug our loved ones, travel, and return fully to our lives.
If you or a loved one has questions about a possible scam or fear you’ve been victimized, contact our office’s Consumer Protection Division at ncdoj.gov/complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.
Forest Service shelters available along the southern
Appalachian Trail…
ASHEVILLE— Shelters along the Appalachian National Scenic Trail in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia are now available for use. Hikers are encouraged to bring their own personal tent and face coverings. Earlier in the pandemic these shelters were shut down, along with trailheads.
The shelters are located on national forest land, managed by the Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture. Officials say there are hundreds of shelters averaging about eight miles apart along the trail, although the intervals vary. Shelters might not be frequently maintained at all locations.
Another overnight option is dispersed camping in designated areas of the national forest. Hikers should be prepared to tent camp if social distancing in shelters is not possible.
Hikers can plan ahead by checking forest websites for site-specific details before their trip. The southern portion of the Appalachian Trail runs through four national forests:
Tennessee:
- Cherokee National Forest
- Georgia: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/conf/recreation, Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests
- North Carolina: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/nfsnc/recreation, National Forests in North Carolina
- Virginia: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/gwj/recreation, George Washington and Jefferson National Forests
The Appalachian Trail is a popular hiking path stretching more than 2,100 miles from Georgia to Maine. About 100 miles of the trail are in North Carolina and about 226 miles of the trail are along the North Carolina and Tennessee border. Hikers are encouraged to recreate responsibly, maintain a safe social distance and follow health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health authorities.
Boynton Receives Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award…
RALEIGH – On April 22, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission awarded the 2020 Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award to Allen Boynton of Troutdale, Va. The award recognizes individuals who make outstanding contributions to wildlife diversity in North Carolina and who are considered leaders in wildlife conservation.
Boynton will join 14 respected leaders in the wildlife conservation field who have been similarly recognized. The first recipient was Thomas Quay himself, a retired professor of zoology at N.C. State University and a self-described full-time volunteer and unpaid environmental activist who passed away in 2012.
Boynton’s nomination was submitted by colleagues who acknowledged Boynton’s outstanding achievements throughout his 40-year career in wildlife conservation, including 18 years in Virginia and 20 years in North Carolina. Boynton retired from the Wildlife Commission in 2018.
“Although most people know Allen for his more recent accomplishments as a no-nonsense administrator, I think Allen’s biggest accomplishments were things like the restoration of the peregrine falcon back to western North Carolina, the initiation of bat monitoring in the state and overseeing elk reintroduction efforts in Virginia,” stated David Allen, eastern region wildlife diversity supervisor and former colleague of Boynton’s at the Commission.
Allen has led by example not only professionally, but in his personal life too. He is an avid birder, photographer and iNaturalist user, logging 2,906 observations and 1,040 species on the platform. He has helped to develop future generations of conservationists and naturalists through his patient demeanor, big-picture thinking, strategic abilities and kind and empathetic mediation.
While visiting the agency’s headquarters in Raleigh to accept the award, Boynton stated he was honored to be recognized for his efforts to conserve the wildlife of this wonderful state. In addition to receiving an official resolution from the Wildlife Commission’s Executive Director Cameron Ingram, Boynton was also gifted an original watercolor painting from Kenneth Bridle, Ph.D., a former Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee Chairman. The painting featured a collage of animals indicative of Boynton’s studies and career.
For more information on the Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award click to the agency’s website at www.ncwildlife.org.
At-Home testing for the
SARS-CoV-2 Virus…
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), in partnership with LabCorp, is piloting a program to provide 35,000 no-cost, at-home testing kits to underprivileged and/or disabled North Carolinians experiencing financial barriers to getting tested. FNS recipients are able to order Pixel by LabCorp at-home testing kits to be shipped overnight directly to their homes. The test kits include test supplies (nasal swab, sample container, etc.), detailed instructions and prepaid specimen return shipping materials. Results are typically reported back to the individual within 48 to 72 hours from the time the specimen is received at the lab.
The Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 at-home testing kit is a molecular test that detects the presence or absence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. For questions contact The Pixel by LabCorp at website https://www.pixel.labcorp.com/nc or the Pixel’s dedicated support line at (800) 833-3935.
Farmers Tailgate Markets open for Spring
in the High Country…
HIGH COUNTRY — Farmers tailgate markets are readying tents for the new season, with openings scheduled in April and May. These early spring markets will offer an array of produce, including colorful root vegetables like carrots and radishes, tender lettuces and salad greens, cold-hardy greens like kale and spinach, mushrooms, spring alliums, and much more. In addition to produce, market vendors will have meats, cheese, eggs, bread, and prepared foods as well as a wide selection of plant starts.
Opening dates for Appalachian Grown farmers markets in the High Country are:
- Alleghany County Farmers Market, Sparta: May 1, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Ashe County Farmers Market, West Jefferson: Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Avery County Farmers Market, Banner Elk: Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m.
- Bakersville Main Street Farmer’s Market: 2021 dates TBA, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon
- Blowing Rock Farmers Market: May 27, Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m.
- King Street Market, Boone: May 4, Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.
- Spruce Pine Farmers Market: Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m.
- Watauga County Farmers Market, Boone: May 1, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon
- Wilkes County Farmers Market, North Wilkesboro: Tuesdays, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Many COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing, limiting the number of shoppers, and mask requirements, are still in effect. Check individual market websites and signage for details and updates.
SNAP/EBT is accepted by many farmers markets in the region. In addition, some markets also offer SNAP incentives, such as one-to-one matches on dollars spent through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program at farmers markets. Find details about this and other farmers market SNAP programs at asapconnections.org/snap.
There are more than 100 farmers markets across the Appalachian Grown region, which includes Western North Carolina as well as surrounding counties in Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina. For a complete list of markets click to asapconnections.org/farmersmarkets or use ASAP’s online Local Food Guide at appalachiangrown.org.
Cooperative Extension
announces Plant Sale…
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center staff is ready to take orders for the 2021 Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale.
For years, this annual event has helped supply the Avery County residents with various fruit trees and berry plants. This year, we are offering new apple trees such as the Junaluska, Jarrett and Golden Pippin along with numerous other heirloom varieties. These particular heirloom varieties grow very well in our area. Traditional heirloom favorites will be available along with Pear trees, Pawpaws, Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries, Grape Vines, Asparagus, and Rhubarb. These plants come from high-quality commercial nurseries; the plants are excellent quality.
Contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center to request a Plant Sale Catalog and Order Form to be mailed. Also, Plant Sale Catalogs and Order Forms will be available at Three Nails Hardware in Newland and the NEW Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at 661 Vale Road, Newland or at https://avery.ces.ncsu.edu.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. For additional information and availability of plants, contact Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, Avery County Center at (828) 733-8270.
Recreational senior softball league seeking participants…
High Country Senior Softball is looking for men ages 60 and older and women ages 50 and older to come out and enjoy a fun time competing in senior softball or leisurely throwing the ball around for exercise. Senior Softball meets April through Sept. every Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Avery High School and every Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Watauga Recreation Center. Ages for competitive teams range from 60 to 69, as well as 70 and older. Bats, balls and gloves are available for use, so lace up you sneakers and come out. For more information, call Bert Valery at (727) 215-5560.
Avery County Historical
Museum is open…
The Avery County Museum is open with COVID 19 regulations in place. Business hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with Saturday hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m (unless a volunteer is unavailable). Visitors can also tour the ET&WNC Railroad and Depot located behind the museum. There are many resource books and family genealogies available in the museum library.
The museum has available for sale our new 2021 Avery Museum Calendar showcasing different museum displays. Also, “The Story of Newland” by Jimmie Daniels, and “The Life and Times of Alexander Wiseman” by Tense Franklin Banks and Marie White Bost can be purchased. Stop and check out these new books.
The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Local students invited to join JAM program…
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery
Senior Center…
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
SBA Extends COVID-19
Economic Injury Disaster Loan Application Deadline
through Dec. 31, 2021…
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that the deadline to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program for the COVID-19 Pandemic disaster declaration is extended to Dec. 31, 2021. The deadline extension comes as a result of the recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and enacted by President Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.
To date, the SBA has approved $197 billion in low-interest loans which provides working capital funds to small businesses, nonprofits and agricultural businesses make it through this challenging time.
“Following the President’s declaration of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SBA has approved over 3.6 million loans through our Economic Injury Disaster Loan program nationwide,” Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “The EIDL program has assisted millions of small businesses, including nonprofit organizations, sole proprietors and independent contractors, from a wide array of industries and business sectors, to survive this very difficult economic environment.”
EIDL loan applications will continue to be accepted through December 2021, pending the availability of funds. Loans are offered at very affordable terms, with a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% interest rate for nonprofit organizations, a 30-year maturity, and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin. Every eligible small business and nonprofit are encouraged to apply to get the resources they need.
COVID-19 testing available
at pool complex…
NEWLAND — Free COVID-19 testing is taking place at the Avery County Pool Complex, “The Dive In,” located at 220 Shady Street in Newland from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Anyone who meets the testing criteria can be tested at the community testing site, including uninsured, underinsured, undocumented and homeless individuals. OptumServe will generate a unique identification number for individuals who do not have a driver’s license. To schedule an appointment, click to lhi.care/covidtesting. Call (877) 562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor.
Little League facility cleanup this Saturday…
On Saturday morning, May 1, Williams YMCA of Avery County, in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk, will be cleaning the local Little League facilities in preparation for the opening of the baseball league’s divisions of play later in the spring. This date is a rescheduling from the previously scheduled April 24 date. The effort is part of the Kiwanis One Day community program, and volunteers are needed to help with painting, trash pickup, replacing a tin roof, mulching and pulling weeds, among other tasks.
Those interested can contact Williams YMCA CEO Trey Oakley by emailing treyo@ymcaavery.org or call (864) 923-2334.
NCDIT Broadband Survey launched to assess high-speed internet across state…
RALEIGH — A year into the pandemic, we know how crucial high-speed, affordable internet access at home is to work, learn, socialize and get medical care. But that infrastructure is not available to many North Carolina residents who live in unserved and underserved areas of the state. Others may have access to high-speed internet but are unable to afford it.
The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office (BIO) needs residents and businesses—both those who do and do not have internet service—to complete the North Carolina Broadband Survey to let us know about the availability and quality of their internet service.
The survey results will identify locations across the state with inadequate internet access and speed. BIO will use the data to direct funding and grants to areas that are unserved and underserved, whether due to low population density, geographical barriers or cost.
To take the survey online, click to https://www.ncbroadband.gov/broadband-nc/north-carolina-broadband-survey.
High Country Audubon Society bird walks…
Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesdays through November. Enjoy an opportunity to see the beautiful birds in the area in a walk led by one of your community members.
Walks are free to take part in, and the event takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. For more information, email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Upward Bound college access program now accepting new students…
HIGH COUNTRY — The Upward Bound Program at Appalachian State University is currently seeking to enroll new students in a free, federally funded, college preparatory program for potential first-generation and/or modest-income high school students.
The program currently serves 163 students from seven Western North Carolina high schools: Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Freedom, McDowell, Watauga and West Wilkes.
Students in the program participate in services such as cultural enrichment opportunities, a program of advising, tutoring and weekend academies during the school year, and an academically intensive six-week summer program. Students are expected to remain with the program until graduation from high school.
Upward Bound students receive individualized assistance that includes locating and applying for scholarships, grants, and other financial aid to make paying for college a reality. All services are provided absolutely free. Program acceptance is currently on an on-going basis due to COVID-19. To apply online, click to upwardbound.appstate.edu.
A recent Upward Bound graduate stated that the program changed their life, and that they could not have gotten this far without going through the program. The graduate also stated that the program teaches beyond what a classroom can, and prepares students for the real world.
“Participating in Upward Bound provides students with the skills and resources necessary for successfully graduating from high school, securing funding for college, and enrolling in college immediately following senior year of high school,” said Aaron Gersonde, director of Upward Bound. “Our participants experience personal growth, academic success, a sense of community, and confidence in their ability to thrive once they are in college.”
Banner Elk Artists
Gallery open…
While the Historic Banner Elk School remains closed to the general public, the BE Artists Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Please call the number on the sign at the front door and we will promptly let you in.
Please note that masks are required, capacity is limited to a maximum of six guests at one time, and that no public restrooms are available at this time. You can also schedule an appointment to visit the gallery by emailing art@beartistsgallery.com, or calling (828) 898-6767.
Avery County Local Food
Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate
Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids
and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
