‘TV Times’ appearing within pages of The Avery Journal-Times beginning this week...
In an effort to continue providing popular services to our readers during the current crisis, the ”TV Times,” which has normally appeared as an insert supplement of The Avery Journal-Times, has transitioned into print pages within each week’s newspaper edition, starting in today’s (April 22) print edition.
The television listings pages now appear each week on pages just prior to our classifieds section of the newspaper in order for readers to familiarize themselves with their location, as well as to continue utilizing the listings in tuning in to favorite channels and shows. Thank you for reading The AJT.
Weekly gas price update...
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by four cents to $1.66 per gallon from last week as of Monday, April 20. This compares with the national average which decreased by five cents to $1.78 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update...
As of Monday, April 20, the United States’ national debt was $24,473,619,016,297 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $74,243 in debt per person and $197,156 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, April 20, North Carolina’s state debt was $48,797,211,543, which breaks down to $4,637 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update...
As of Monday, April 20, 213,321 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 811,648 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,556,768.
The Avery Journal-Times E-Edition...
Readers of The Avery Journal-Times can now receive the news, sports and features they enjoy in the weekly edition of the newspaper via our online E-Edition at www.averyjournal.com. Access to our online content comes at no additional charge for current print subscribers, who can call (828) 733-0401. Online readers can subscribe to this service for $15 per year or a recurring charge of $1.25 per month via the website. We at The AJT thank you for your continued support as we strive to provide excellence in local news coverage as Avery County’s newspaper of record.
We want to hear from you...
The AJT prides itself in investment in our community. We make an effort to cover everything we possibly can, and want the help of our readers to continue to represent what is happening in Avery County. We want your submissions, but they need to meet a few criteria to be considered for publication:
- Submissions may include a photograph with everyone in the photo identified.
- All submissions must include contact information, including an active phone number.
- All submissions must include basic information.
Submissions are not free advertising. No submission that directly benefits a private individual or for-profit organization, either monetarily or for political gain, will be printed. Some good examples of acceptable submissions are philanthropic events, religious events, community events and any events or occurrences of special interest.
The AJT reserves the right to edit submissions to fit publication guidelines and reserves the right to not publish any submission for any reason.
All submissions may be sent to news@averyjournal.com.
Senior Center Highlights...
Activities at the Avery County Senior Center are on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meals may still be available for drive-through pickup at the Center, however. For more information, call the Center at (828) 733-8220, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
Expect to see more coyotes as pup-rearing season gears up...
RALEIGH — School and business closings, along with the governor’s “Stay at Home” order, have many people homebound and more likely to take notice of the wildlife that call their neighborhood home.
Increased sightings of coyotes in neighborhoods could be due to changes in human activity caused by COVID-19 or could coincide with the normal increase of activity seen every spring as pup-rearing season gears up, according to biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
While coyotes, which are found in all 100 counties in the state, are naturally wary of humans and tend to spend their time hiding and avoiding people whenever possible, glimpses of these elusive canines will become more frequent, with sightings peaking in May, as coyote parents begin hunting day and night to feed their young.
“To deter a coyote from coming near you, or into your yard, you can haze it by shouting, throwing small objects, and waving your arms in a threatening manner,” said Falyn Owens, the extension biologist for the Commission. “You can also spray it with a water hose or shake a soda can filled with pennies to scare it away. The goal is to make the coyote uncomfortable enough to leave the area and avoid contact with you.”
Coyotes rarely attack humans, although small pets, such as cats and small-breed dogs, can be taken as prey if left outside and unsupervised. For this reason, Owens suggests that people keep small pets on a leash or keep them close enough to you that you can pick them up quickly if necessary. Past evidence shows that simply being nearby is the best way to keep small pets safe from coyotes when they’re outside. That, or keeping them in a coyote-proof enclosure; fencing should be at least 6’ tall and prevent animals from digging under, Owens recommends.
To deter coyotes and other undesired wildlife from your yard, Owens suggested clearing away brush along the edges of your yard, feeding pets indoors or removing food when your pet is finishing eating, and removing other food attractants such as unsecured garbage, bird seed on the ground and fallen fruit from trees.
“In the absence of attractants, coyotes will likely still pass through the area, but won’t make themselves at home,” Owens said. “Combined with active hazing, this can effectively send the message to coyotes that they are unwelcome.”
This time of year, however, hazing is less likely to work if a coyote’s den or young pups are nearby. Coyotes are excellent parents and will not abandon their young, even if frightened, according to Owens.
“Coyotes tend to closely watch people who come near their den or pups, so if you are passing through a brushy or wooded area and notice a coyote watching you or even following at a distance, but only in a specific area, there may be a den nearby,” Owens said.
Instead of hazing the coyote, Owens suggests leaving the area calmly and, if possible, informing others to avoid the area for a few weeks. Coyotes use dens only as a nursery for newborn pups. As soon as the pups can survive outside of the den, the coyotes will abandon it.
For more information about coyotes in North Carolina, visit the Wildlife Commission’s coyote page on its website at www.ncwildlife.org/coyote, or call the Commission’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline toll-free at 866-318-2401 or by email at hwi@ncwildlife.org. The call center is currently open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
United Community Bank reserves $960 million for small business customers...
GREENVILLE, S.C. – United Community Bank is proud to announce it has successfully processed 6,918 applications through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the CARES Act, reserving more than $960 million for small business applicants. As one of the largest preferred SBA lenders in the Southeast, United Community Bank mobilized its existing SBA team and hundreds of additional bankers to expedite application processing. Following the announcement of the CARES Act, United quickly developed and continues to refine a new, electronic loan application portal to automate the entire process.
“We are proud of the hard work and commitment shown by our bankers to achieve this volume of successful loans,” said Rich Bradshaw, Chief Banking Officer. “By mobilizing nearly 500 members of our team, we were able to process more applications than many banks our size, including many that are larger than United. We are hopeful the government will allocate more funding to this program quickly, enabling us to help additional small businesses survive the economic crisis. We believe this SBA program plays a critical role in supporting our communities during this challenging time and we are honored to play our part to connect Main Street America with the SBA funding so urgently needed.”
As of April 16, the $349 billion allocated to assist small businesses affected by Coronavirus (COVID-19) as part of the PPP under the CARES Act has been fully allocated by the SBA. United will continue to accept interest forms from interested applicants on ucbi.com/cares in the event additional funding is allocated by the federal government and the PPP application portal is reopened. Additionally, other temporary programs established by the CARES Act and provided by the SBA can be found here: www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory...
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Grants from CFWNC Emergency and Disaster Response Fund exceed $850,000; contributions exceed $1 million...
ASHEVILLE — The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina continues to review and distribute grants on an expedited schedule to support frontline human service organizations responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in 18 counties of Western North Carolina including the Qualla Boundary. This week, sixteen grants totaling $120,700 from its collaborative Emergency and Disaster Response Fund (EDRF) were announced, bringing the total amount distributed to $850,250 in four weeks.
The grants represent a coordinated regional response by regional funders, fundholders, corporate partners and donors. The goal is to help fill critical voids as individuals, families and nonprofits await support from the government and other sources. “We exist to help WNC communities,” said Elizabeth Brazas, CFWNC President. “This collaborative effort is an efficient way to bring together people who want to support trusted nonprofit partners during this very difficult time.” A complete list of grants is available at www.cfwnc.org.
As the scope of the crisis worsened, CFWNC rallied regional funders, redirected charitable assets and cancelled several public events. Most sponsors of these events converted financial commitments to the events to support for the emergency response effort.
Bob and Carol Deutsch, longtime CFWNC fundholders, dedicated sponsorships originally directed to the Annual Professional Seminar and the inaugural Women for Women grants luncheon to relief efforts. They also supported the EDRF through their CFWNC donor advised fund saying, “While we are quarantined in our home, and have been for a month, we watch the news and see how many people are suffering and struggling to make ends meet. We felt that we had to respond in a major way to this crisis. We, who are privileged to be able to sustain ourselves in quarantine, encourage our friends and fellow community members to join us in carrying out the obligation to help those in need. We trust The Community Foundation to get resources where they are needed.”
Members of the public and additional CFWNC fundholders have contributed generously to the relief effort. Donations to the EDRF total more than $1 million, with seed funding coming from CFWNC, Dogwood Health Trust and WNC Bridge Foundation as well as other funding partners including AMY Wellness Foundation, Biltmore Lake Charitable Fund, The Glass Foundation, Mission HCA Healthcare Foundation – North Carolina Division, Nantahala Health Foundation, Pisgah Health Foundation, Ramble Charitable Fund and Wells Fargo.
If you would like to view the EDRF donor list or join it by supporting aid to those affected by COVID-19, tax-deductible donations can be made at www.cfwnc.org. Administrative fees are waived so that every dollar goes directly to assistance.
SECU and SECU Foundation provide dood with a $2 million donation to Feeding the Carolinas...
RALEIGH — Feeding the Carolinas, North Carolina’s statewide network of food banks, has received a total of $2 million in donations from State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) and the SECU Foundation. The $1 million donation from each entity will help the food banks secure the supplies they need to provide food to those facing hunger in communities across the state. These are the first of multiple donations anticipated from the joint commitment of $10 million ($5 million from each entity) to assist nonprofit organizations in relief and recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Feeding the Carolinas is an incredible organization and we are honored to continue our partnership to help ensure North Carolinians and their families have access to supplies of healthy food,” comments Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair. “Many North Carolinians are now struggling with food insecurity because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Increased economic pressures caused by loss of jobs and by school and business closings have produced a heightened reliance on food banks. With donations from the Credit Union, the SECU Foundation, and other foundations and businesses, our food banks will be better positioned to help sustain our fellow citizens.”
“We are thankful for the leadership and this incredible financial gift by both State Employees’ Credit Union and the SECU Foundation,” says Mike Darrow, Executive Director of Feeding the Carolinas. “They recognize how critical it is to supply nutritious food to families and seniors during this unprecedented time. Our member food banks are on the frontline addressing hunger for our friends and neighbors in need. SECU has always been and continues to be a strong partner in our work to eliminate food insecurity and feed our fellow North Carolinians in time of need.”
Bob Brinson, Chair of the SECU Board, adds, “Feeding the Carolinas’ food banks are positioned in strategic locations across the state with staff and volunteers ready to battle the fight against hunger year-round, despite any crisis at hand. These donations are just one way we can reach out and give a helping hand. We’re thankful for the great work of Feeding the Carolinas and extremely proud to partner with them once again.”
Toe River Arts June Studio Tour canceled...
SPRUCE PINE — After considering the input of studio tour participants, our staff, board of directors, and local health officials, for everyone’s safety we have made the difficult decision to cancel the June Studio Tour. The current directive to slow the spread of COVID-19 requires our community to shelter in place until the end of April. Even if restrictions are lifted by June, there is no clear way to properly support the tour and its artists through advertising, community outreach events, and promotion.
We are currently working as a staff to develop other ways to support our community of artists while our doors are closed, and also once we reopen. We are optimistic that we will get to see you again soon. Our winter tour is still scheduled for December 4 to 6. Thank you for your understanding and your recognition that sheltering in place is the most important action we can take as a community to keep each other safe. Thank you for your continued support.
Red Cross reaching out to recovered COVID-19 patients...
NORTH CAROLINA — Over the past few weeks, we have seen the coronavirus spread rapidly across the United States and around the world—impacting our lives in ways we never expected. Yet, despite the chaos and disruption, the nation has come together — taking aggressive action to fight back to help treat those in need.
On March 24, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a new initiative to collect plasma, referred to as convalescent plasma, from those who have recovered from this new coronavirus (COVID-19) to treat patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections. Convalescent plasma has antibodies specific to COVID-19 making it ideal for these patients. The American Red Cross will be playing a critical role in helping to execute this new development in the fight against COVID-19.
Though this treatment is still experimental, the Red Cross believes it is necessary to enable rapid access to potentially lifesaving care for the most seriously ill. ARC will be collecting and distributing plasma from carefully screened and recovered COVID-19 patients. COVID-19 positive individuals are not eligible to participate.
At this time, the Red Cross is working closely with the FDA to develop a process to identify and qualify individuals who have recovered from the virus and have the necessary antibodies to participate in this effort. The first step in this process is establishing a new webpage on RedCrossBlood.org, where these individuals will be asked to give their contact information and answer questions to help determine initial eligibility. The link for potential donors is RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid. The Red Cross will then follow-up with prospective candidates to confirm eligibility and participation.
The safety of staff, donors and ultimate recipients remains our top priority. Only those individuals who have recovered fully from COVID-19 are eligible to donate therapeutic plasma, which means they have no detectable virus and are not infectious to others.
A message from the NAMI High Country President Mike Tanner...
HIGH COUNTRY — The COVID-19 public health emergency is turning our lives upside down. In such times, we gain strength by coming together to support each other. This emergency makes that dangerous, not only for us who gather but also for those we go back to at home or at work, especially those with compromised health. So, National Alliance on Mental Illness High Country is doing its part to follow emergency restrictions and recommendations, but we are also exploring ways to support each other.
For now, NAMI High Country has suspended all gatherings, both public and private. For now, however, we are not canceling the program scheduled for May 4. We will decide whether to hold that meeting a week or two before it is scheduled based on emergency conditions at the time. We will announce our decision via our website and newsletter. If you do not currently receive our newsletter, you may subscribe by sending a request to Secretary@NAMIHighCountry.org.
In spite of these cancellations, we can still support each other by phone calls, emails, texts and social media. NAMI High Country is exploring options for support groups and education programs. Stay tuned for announcements.
In the meantime, NAMI offers guidance and resources at www.nami.org/About-NAMI/NAMI-News/2020/NAMI-Updates-on-the-Coronavirus, as well as support through various media. Here’s some of what’s available:
- Online discussion groups at www.nami.org/Find-Support/Discussion-Groups. To participate, you will need to create a myNAMI account.
- Free support during a crisis 24/7: Text NAMI to 741741. (Of course, in an emergency call 911, and tell the operator that you are calling about a mental health emergency.)
- NAMI Helpline for someone to talk to: (nami.org/Find-Support/NAMI-HelpLine)
- If you are a family member, caregiver, or friend of a member of the military or a veteran with a mental health conditions, consider enrolling in NAMI Homefront online (www.nami.org/Find-Support/NAMI-Programs/NAMI-Homefront).
- If you are a parent, caregiver, or other family member who provides care for youth (ages 22 and younger) with mental health symptoms, consider enrolling in NAMI Basics online: (www.nami.org/Find-Support/NAMI-Programs/NAMI-Basics).
To contact NAMI High Country, send an email to info@NAMIHighCountry.org or leave a message at (828) 278-9293 with your preferred contact information. Someone will contact you as soon as possible.
If you are interested in participating in a NAMI Family Support Group via teleconferencing, email pres@namihighcountry.org.
This public health emergency reminds us that we are all in this together. We need each other’s support, and sometimes we even need to keep our distance for each other’s good. NAMI is here for the good of all people affected by mental health conditions. With you, we are working to continue helping as we face this emergency.
See a Hellbender? Let the Wildlife Commission know...
RALEIGH — With Hatchery Supported Trout Waters set to open on April 4, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking the public, in particular anglers, to continue to report any sightings of hellbenders (“water dogs”) to the agency.
These reports have been a helpful source of information to biologists studying hellbenders, which are large, aquatic salamanders that average 16 to 17 inches in length, according to Lori Williams, a wildlife diversity biologist with the Commission.
“These reported sightings are an important part of an on-going, long-term inventory and monitory project, which began in 2007,” Williams said. “We want to learn more about where hellbenders are located and how their populations are doing.”
Hellbenders, also called “waterdogs,” are found in fast-moving, clean mountain streams in western North Carolina – the same streams where trout live. Agency biologists hope that trout anglers, or anyone who uses these streams, will report any sightings to them.
Like many amphibians, hellbenders breathe through their skins and so are sensitive to poor water quality, making them a “bio-indicator” – or a species that can tell biologists about degrading environmental conditions when conditions first start changing. Hellbenders were once common but have disappeared throughout much of their habitat mainly due to declining water quality and habitat degradation, and to a lesser degree to persecution from anglers who mistakenly think that hellbenders decrease trout populations.
Not true, says Williams, who has worked extensively with these salamanders. “Hellbenders eat mainly crayfish although they may occasionally go after a trout on a line or stringer. They may also eat smaller fish, like minnows and scavenge for dead fish, discarded bait or other dead animals. However, fish can be bigger predators of young or larval hellbenders than hellbenders of fish.”
Williams wants to dispel other myths people might have about one of North Carolina’s largest salamanders, which is also called “snot otter” and “Alleghany alligator.” One prevalent myth is that hellbenders are poisonous, venomous, toxic or harmful.
“No. No. And no, hellbenders are none of those things,” Williams said. “While they certainly are large and slimy and can be very scary looking, particularly if you’ve never seen one before, they are nothing to fear. They are completely harmless — not poisonous, venomous or toxic. And while they may try to bite if picked up, they will leave you alone, if you leave them alone.”
Leaving them alone is also the law. Hellbenders are listed as species of special concern in North Carolina. Because of this listing, it is illegal to take, possess, transport or sell a hellbender or to attempt to do so. A violation is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can result in a fine and up to 120 days in jail.
Anyone who finds a hellbender is asked to leave it alone but to note the location (physical location or GPS coordinates) and take a photo, if possible, and email that information to Williams at lori.williams@ncwildlife.org. If anglers happen to catch one on hook and line, they should carefully remove the hook if it is safe to do so without harming the animal or cut the line as close as possible and return it back to the water. People also can call the Commission Wildlife Interaction Helpline (866) 318-2401 and provide details of the observation.
Learn more by visiting the Commission’s hellbender webpage at www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Amphibians/Eastern-Hellbender. Learn how the Commission is working to engage trout anglers and others on helping it conserve populations of hellbenders at www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Fishing/documents/2019FishingDocuments/Engaging-Trout-Anglers-to-Conserve-Hellbenders.pdf.
Nantahala and Pisgah Forest Plan revision comment period to be extended...
ASHEVILLE — On Feb 14, 2020, the Forest Service released the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests proposed plan and draft Environmental Impact Statement for public review, initiating the 90-day comment period. Public involvement opportunities including public meetings, are now being modified based on considerations for employee and public health and safety.
We recognize that there is a need to extend the comment period to accommodate meaningful public involvement. We will be extending the comment period and will publish the extension in the Federal Register when the length of the extension is determined. The situation is dynamic and we appreciate your patience.
As a reminder, all Nantahala and Pisgah Forest Plan Revision open houses planned for March have been cancelled at this time.
We remain committed to public involvement in forest management. Information and presentations from the cancelled open houses will be provided through our website and social media.
We encourage you to visit our website which has a lot of information about the proposed plan, draft environmental impact statement, and any updates www.fs.usda.gov/goto/nfsnc/nprevision.
Deadline for nominating traditional artists for N.C. Heritage Award is May 1...
RALEIGH — Nominations are open for the North Carolina Heritage Award, the state’s highest honor for traditional artists, until Friday, May 1.
Artists who are recognized within their communities as keepers of North Carolina’s living traditions may be nominated for the award. Past recipients have included musicians, craftspeople, storytellers, dancers and practitioners of traditional occupations. The award has honored both professionally acclaimed artists and those who practice their art in family and community settings.
The North Carolina Heritage Award, a program of the N.C. Arts Council, honors active traditional artists; recognizes artistic excellence in a traditional art; celebrates contributions to communities; and promotes North Carolina’s cultural heritage.
Criteria for selection include authenticity, current and past record of excellence, and significance of the work within the context of the nominees’ specific cultural tradition.
The Heritage Award ceremony and concert in the spring of 2021 will feature performances and demonstrations from the Heritage Award recipients.
The North Carolina Heritage Award has honored nearly 145 artists since 1989. Many Heritage Award recipients have also gained national and international attention. Arthel “Doc” Watson, Earl Scruggs, Etta Baker, Ray Hicks and 12 others have received National Heritage Fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost...
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery...
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book Exchange...
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open.
Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (November through April), with Summer hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays (May through October). For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth...
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club...
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven...
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
