Weekly gas price update...
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increased seven cents last week to $3.50 as of Monday, April 17. This compares with the national average, which increased seven cents last week to $3.64 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update...
As of Monday, April 17, the United States’ national debt was $31,681,860,983,057 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $94,646 in debt per person and $246,868 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, April 17, to $4,719 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update...
As of Monday, April 17, 139,017 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 1,398,278 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,710,834.
We want to hear from you...
The AJT prides itself in investment in our community. We make an effort to cover everything we possibly can, and want the help of our readers to continue to represent what is happening in Avery County. We want your submissions, but they need to meet a few criteria to be considered for publication:
- Submissions may include a photograph with everyone in the photo identified.
- All submissions must include contact information, including an active phone number.
- All submissions must include basic information.
Submissions are not free advertising. No submission that directly benefits a private individual or for-profit organization, either monetarily or for political gain, will be printed. Some good examples of acceptable submissions are philanthropic events, religious events, community events and any events or occurrences of special interest.
The AJT reserves the right to edit submissions to fit publication guidelines and reserves the right to not publish any submission for any reason.
All submissions may be sent to news@averyjournal.com.
Country Breakfast at Altamont United Methodist Church May 6...
A country breakfast will be served at Altamont United Methodist Church (85 Altamont Church Road, Newland) from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. The Mike Duncan Memorial Breakfast event is a fundraising effort with proceeds benefiting the Fred and Geneva Barber Scholarship Fund.
April is “Science Month” at Mayland Earth to Sky Park...
As part of the NC Science Festival and Earth Day, Mayland Earth to Sky Park is hosting three unique STEAM education events throughout the month of April. All events are free of charge and open to the public.
On April 21, celebrate the night sky as part of the NC Science Festival’s Statewide Star Party. Spend an hour at the Bare Dark Sky Observatory viewing the cosmos. It’s a new moon so the stars will be extra bright! Guests must register ahead of time and can choose the 7:45 p.m. or 9:15 p.m. viewing.
From 1 to 6 p.m. On April 22, Celebrate Earth Day and the NC Science Festival with more hands-on STEAM education. This year’s theme is Full-STEAM ahead and activities incorporate both science and the arts. Make sure to check out the Good of the Hive mural on the exterior of the Arthur Planetarium!
The Earth to Sky Park is located at 66 Energy Exchange Drive, Burnsville NC 28714. For directions, parking, and other information, please visit www.mayland.edu/esp or call the Earth to Sky Park at (828) 470-7584.
Live musical performance at Linville Land Harbor...
The Four Seasons social group in Linville Land Harbor is sponsoring a live performance, “A Classic Spring Fling” at the LLH Golf House beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. Four Seasons has initiated, for community residents, a series of live cultural performances as a program of new events to bring young new performers to the community.
This upcoming performance will feature two of the best solo guitarists of their generation from one of the top music programs in the country, the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. A $5 donation is suggested at the door. Light refreshments will be served.
Beech Mountain monthly fish fry returns...
Beech Mountain Community Club will begin hosting its monthly fish fry events for 2023 at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at the club, location of the former Beech Mountain School. The event will be held every final Friday of the month at 6 p.m. through the month of October.
The cost for the fish fry is $12 per plate for fish or for chicken. The club’s Sales Room will be open at the facility beginning at 5 p.m. on each Fish Fry Friday, and everyone is invited to come early and browse the three rooms of sale items the community club has to offer.
Yellow Mountain Treasure Box announces winter hours...
YME Treasure Box announces its new hours for the winter season. Their schedule is as follows:
- 1 to 4 p.m. Monday
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Tuesday and Wednesday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday
- Closed Saturday and Sunday
Avery County Heritage Festival set for June 24...
The Avery County Heritage Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 24. 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the Avery Square in Newland. This year there will be additional historical displays on the rich heritage of our area. Many families are getting ready to share their stories and ancestry. Local musicians will feature music that includes sounds of the past.
Everyone is invited to visit the Avery County Museum, which is located next to the Avery County Courthouse, in the old Avery County Jail. The museum is a free resource with many exhibits displaying artifacts that belonged to local citizens. Visitors can also tour the old Linville Railroad Depot and Caboose 505.
Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thurs. and Fri., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information you may contact the museum at (828) 733-7111 or look us up on Facebook at Avery County Genealogy Society. Also visit our new website at www.averycountymuseum.org. The website is a work in progress that is offering many opportunities to share local history. Visit to learn more about the upcoming Avery County Heritage Festival.
NC Cooperative Extension Plant Sale preparation under way...
N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center staff is ready to take orders for the 2023 Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale.
For years, this annual event has helped supply the Avery County residents with various fruit trees and berry plants. This year, we are offering new apple trees, such as the Smokehouse, Pumpkin Sweet, and Kentucky Limbertwig, along with numerous other heirloom varieties. These particular heirloom varieties grow very well in our area.
Traditional heirloom favorites will be available along with pear trees, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, grape vines, and asparagus. These plants come from high-quality commercial nurseries; the plants are of excellent quality.
Please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center to request a plant sale catalog and order form to be mailed. Also, plant sale catalogs and order forms will be available at Three Nails Hardware in Newland and the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at 661 Vale Road, Newland, or at https://avery.ces.ncsu.edu. Business hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For additional information and the availability of plants, please contact Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, Avery County Center at (828) 733-8270.
Western Youth Network celebrates Volunteer Appreciation Month...
April is Volunteer Appreciation Month, and Western Youth Network's Avery Mentoring Program would like to thank our amazing mentors and the other volunteers who make our program possible. They are making Avery County and the world a better place through their service to our youth. If you're interested in being part of the change in Avery County, please visit www.westernyouthnetwork.org or email Haley McKinney at mckinneyh@westernyouthnetwork.org.
Linville Gorge Wilderness camping permit reservations moving to Recreation.gov...
NEBO — Beginning April 3, 2023, overnight permits for the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area on the Pisgah National Forest Grandfather Ranger District will be available for advanced reservations on Recreation.gov. Historically, permits were reserved by calling the Grandfather Ranger District office. Over the last few years, the demand for permits has increased leading to frequent busy signals and long hold times. The move to online permits on Recreation.gov will streamline the process and make it more accessible.
While the reservation process is changing, there are no changes to the permit requirements. Linville Gorge Wilderness has had a quota-based permit system in place since the 1970s to maintain solitude and Wilderness character. Permits are required to camp within the designated Wilderness boundary on Friday and Saturday nights May through October. On three-day holiday weekends, permits are also required for Sunday night camping. Permits are not required for day use, roadside camping, or camping on Table Rock.
On nights when permits are required, 50 people total are permitted per night for overnight camping. 70% of the quota (35 per night) is available one month in advance. Permits for May 2023 opened for reservations on Monday, April 3. Following the April 3 release, the one-month window opens on the first day of the previous month. For example, all permits for June are available at 10 a.m. on May 1, all permits for July are available at 10 a.m. on June 1, etc.
One month in advance permits can be reserved by clicking to https://www.recreation.gov/permits/4675331.
Thirty percent of the quota (15 per night) is set aside for last-minute permits reservable 3 days in advance. Last-minute permits are available for reservations each Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET for the coming weekend. The 3-day in advance permits for the weekend of May 5, 2023, will be available online on May 3 at 10 a.m.
Permits remain free, however a reservation transaction fee of $6 will be required for reservations. This one-time charge is paid per reservation transaction not per person. One group lead can reserve for up to 10 people if permits are available. The fee pays for contracted services through the Recreation.gov platform, for online, call-center and field reservations. Online reservations are available 24/7 and call center hours are available year-round, 10 a.m. to midnight ET.
Visitors can prepare for the 2023 season by setting up an account now through Recreation.gov. To find Linville Gorge Wilderness permits, search for Linville in the search field at the top of the page. Phone reservations remain available for those without internet access through Recreation.gov call center at (877) 444-6777.
Special Olympics Spring Games...
Special Olympics Avery County will be hosting the 2023 Highland Spring Games on Friday, April 21, at Avery High School. Athletes from Mitchell County will be joining special needs athletes from Avery County in a variety of athletic track and field events.
The Opening Ceremony will take place at approximately 9:15 a.m. and will include a welcome address, convocation, the National Anthem, as well as the athlete and officials oaths. Events are expected to be complete by noon. All are welcome to cheer the athletes on their special morning.
Feel good about giving back by donating blood on April 20 at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church...
NEWLAND — Many people want to give back to the community but may not have a lot of time to volunteer. In only about an hour, volunteer blood donors can help save lives and feel instant gratification.
The community is invited to give back and help save lives by donating blood from 2 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, located at 420 College Dr, Banner Elk, NC 28604.
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from generous volunteers. By donating blood, individuals can make a difference in the lives of patients in their community and throughout the nation.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
LMC Appalachian Heritage Celebration April 21...
BANNER ELK ─ This year’s Lees-McRae celebration of Appalachian heritage will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at the Outdoor Amphitheater on South Campus at Grandfather Home. The event will be open to Lees-McRae students, faculty, staff and community members.
Appalachian Heritage Week is hosted each year by the college’s Stephenson Center for Appalachia. The goal is to bring attention to and celebrate the people, traditions, and culture of this unique region. Instead of the usual weeklong celebration, however, this year’s event will be consolidated into a single afternoon of live music, food, crafts and the return of the beloved Apple Hill Farm alpacas.
The bulk of the event will take place near the Outdoor Amphitheater. Visiting musicians slated to perform at the heritage celebration include folk artists and activists Sparky and Rhonda Rucker and 2023 North Carolina Arts Heritage Award Winner Rhonda Gouge. Throughout the performances, attendees are invited to visit with the Apple Hill Farm animals, play traditional Appalachian lawn games, learn about Appalachian crafts, and purchase treats from local food trucks.
The full schedule of events is as follows (all events will take place at the Outdoor Amphitheater unless otherwise stated):
- “Meet the Alpacas” – (Noon to 2 p.m.) Apple Hill Farm alpacas on the lawn at South Campus
- “Appalachian Crafts with the Makerspace” (noon to 2 p.m.)
- “Paint a Pot and Plant a Seed” – Heirloom tomato seeds (2 to 3 p.m.)
- “Banjos, Ballads, and Blues” – Sparky and Rhonda Rucker perform (3 to 4 p.m.)
- “The Settlement of Appalachia: Who’s Here and Why” – Talk by Ted Olson (4 to 5 p.m.)
- “Rhonda Gouge and Friends” – Rhonda Gouge performs (5 to 6 p.m.)
- “Paint a Pot and Plant a Seed” – Heirloom tomato seeds (5 to 7:30 p.m.)
Appalachian-themed dinner in The Summit - Members of the Lees-McRae and local communities are encouraged to take advantage of this special event to celebrate their home and the heritage of this beautiful region.
Avery County awarded $2,800 Phase 40 State Set-Aside Funding...
HIGH COUNTRY — High Country United Way is pleased to announce that Avery County was awarded $2,800 Phase 40 State Set-Aside Funding. EFSP, a Federal program administered by US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to supplement and expand ongoing efforts to provide shelter, food, and supportive services” for the nation’s hungry, homeless and people in economic crisis.”
Local service agencies in Avery County may apply for a portion of the funding with an application obtained by emailing director@highcountryunitedway.org with a letter of request. Eligibility to apply under the terms of the grants from the National Board require that local agencies must (1) be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government (2) have an accounting system and the ability to produce very detailed records and receipts, (3) practice non-discrimination, (4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and (5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Letters of request to apply for funding should address the above points and must be received with application by 4 p.m. on April 24. For further information contact High Country United Way at (828) 265-2111.
Toe River Arts Call for Exhibition Proposals for 2024...
SPRUCE PINE —Toe River Arts annually extends an invitation to artists to submit exhibition proposals for the following year’s exhibit schedule. The deadline for proposals for 2024 is May 27, 2023. Toe River Arts has two exhibit spaces in Spruce Pine; the Kokol Gallery and the upstairs Owen Gallery. We feature both local and nationally recognized artists in our exhibition spaces. Exhibitions can feature one or more artists, or an arts organization. Cooperative exhibits that include 2D and 3D work are encouraged. Acceptance of proposals is decided by a panel of artists, Toe River Arts staff, and knowledgeable and interested members.
Interested artists can go to toeriverarts.org and click on Artist Resources and then Artist Opportunities to find the application. The application page has all the pertinent information regarding filling out the application online and what is expected when doing an exhibition. You can also request an application to fill out by hand and submit to Toe River Arts. If you need further information about doing an exhibition next year in one of our two spaces call or email Kathryn Andree, (828) 765-0520 or kathryn@toeriver arts.org.
Gospel concert at Bear Creek Baptist April 30...
The Mylon Hayes Family will host a gospel music concert at Bear Creek Baptist Church at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 30. They are a well-known gospel singing family. The church is located at 327 Bear Creek Church Road in Bakersville. There will be no charge, but an offering will be collected. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call Don Waldroup at (828) 385-2210.
Public asked to report hellbender and mudpuppy sightings...
RALEIGH – Wildlife biologists at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are asking the public, particularly anglers as opening day of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters has passed, to report any sightings of hellbenders and mudpuppies. Both types of aquatic salamanders are found in western North Carolina and listed in North Carolina as species of special concern. Commission biologists want to know more about their distribution in the state and how their populations are faring.
These two giant salamanders often get confused with one another, but they have distinct differences. The largest aquatic salamander in North America and typically only found in fast moving, clean mountain streams, hellbenders can grow to two feet long but average 16 to 17 inches long. Hellbenders have flat, broad heads and flattened bodies, wrinkly skin on their sides and are brown – sometimes mottled with dark splotches. They are sometimes also referred to as “water dogs,” “snot otters,” or “Alleghany alligators,” and because they breathe through their skin, are considered “bio-indicators” of good water quality.
Smaller than the hellbender, adult mudpuppies can grow over a foot long but average around 8 to 10 inches in length. Mudpuppies have light brown, smooth skin that is typically speckled with spots, and red external feathery gills they retain through their whole life. They primarily live in deep rivers, lakes, large ponds and reservoirs, but also thrive in unpolluted streams like the hellbender.
“We know less about mudpuppies than we do about hellbenders, but we’d like to know much more about both,” said Lori Williams, a wildlife diversity biologist with the Wildlife Commission. “Challenging logistics in lake systems have made it difficult for us to conduct mudpuppy population surveys, but those habitats may be hot spots. Mudpuppies are attracted to baited hooks in lakes and deep rivers, so anglers fishing from boats may catch one. We need anyone who fishes deep river sites and impounded waters to let us know if they find one.”
Hellbenders, on the other hand, have been the focus of a long-term inventory and monitoring study the agency has been conducting with partners since 2007. Their populations have decreased mainly due to declining water quality and habitat degradation, and to a lesser degree, ill treatment from anglers who mistakenly think they decrease trout populations. The latter is not true; however, both hellbenders and mudpuppies may go after fish on a line or stringer when scavenging for an easy meal. Their main source of prey is crayfish, but they will also eat minnows, snails, tadpoles, worms, discarded bait or other injured or dead animals.
“While some misinformation regarding hellbenders still exists, it has been rewarding to watch more and more anglers embrace these animals and their conservation needs throughout the years,” Wildlife Commission Mountain Coldwater Research Coordinator Jacob Rash. “It’s important to remember that trout and hellbenders need the same clean, cool waters, and what’s good for one is good for the other. We are very grateful for trout anglers who help spread the word, report encounters, and provide a much-needed ally for our hellbender conservation efforts in NC.”
Neither the mudpuppy nor the hellbender is poisonous, venomous, toxic or harmful to humans, although they may try to bite as a defensive reaction if someone tries to pick them up. If sighted, they should be left alone and reported. Williams asks that their location be noted (physical location or GPS coordinates), a photo snapped if possible, and any other details shared with her at Lori.Williams@ncwildlife.org. People can also call the Wildlife Commission’s NC Wildlife Helpline, (866) 318-2401, and provide details of the observation.
It is illegal to take, possess, transport or sell mudpuppies or hellbenders, or attempt to do so. The violation is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can result in a fine and up to 120 days in jail. If anglers happen to catch one on by hook and line, they should carefully remove the hook if it is safe to do so without harming the animal, or cut the line as close as possible to the hook and return the salamander back to the water.
Learn more by visiting the NC Partners in Amphibians and Reptile Conservation’s mudpuppy webpage and the Wildlife Commission’s hellbender webpage.
Free online caregiver workshop...
Do you take care of someone with memory loss and live in a rural area? Have recent months left you stressed and isolated?
The University of California, San Francisco is offering a free online workshop to help rural caregivers. The project is funded by the National Institutes of Health.
The workshop includes training on how to reduce stress, manage the difficult behaviors of your friend or family member with memory loss, and plan for the future. You will also get support from other caregivers and trained staff.
Because it is online, the workshop is accessible to caregivers whenever they want it, day or night, accessed on computer, tablet or smartphone.
Caregivers are eligible if they live in a rural area, care for someone with memory loss, have internet access, and provide care for at least 10 hours per week. Those who participate will be asked to complete four surveys on their caregiving experiences and will receive up to $80 in cash.
For information, go online to caregiverproject.ucsf.edu and complete an eligibility survey, or call toll-free 1-833-634-0603 or email caregiverproject@ucsf.edu.
North Carolina approved to continue P-EBT food assistance benefits during the 2022-23 school year...
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced on Feb. 27 that it has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to operate the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program during the 2022-23 school year. The P-EBT program this school year will continue until the federal COVID-19 public health emergency ends on May 11, 2023. The first rounds of benefits for K-12 students and young children in child care are targeted to be issued in March and will cover benefits accrued from September 2022 through February 2023.
The P-EBT program helps eligible K-12 students and young children who cannot access free or reduced-price meals at school or in child care centers due to COVID-19 related absences or closures. For these children, the P-EBT program provides benefits on a debit-like card that can be used to buy food at authorized retailers, including most major grocery stores. With most students now receiving meals in school, many will no longer get P-EBT or will receive only a small amount when the student experiences a COVID-19-related absence.
"The P-EBT program has been a critical resource for so many North Carolina families," said Susan Gale Perry, NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being. "When a child misses a day of school or child care, the reality for many is missing out on meals that day too. The P-EBT program has helped to fill in the gaps for more than 1.6 million children since the beginning of the pandemic and we look forward to providing more nutrition assistance this school year."
If your child is eligible to receive P-EBT, benefits will be automatically added to your P-EBT or Food and Nutrition Services card without your family having to take action. If this is your first time receiving P-EBT for your child, your family will be automatically mailed a card one to three weeks after the first issuance for which you are eligible.
Like last year, students attending school are automatically eligible for P-EBT if they are approved for free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program, but they will only get P-EBT benefits for days their attendance record reflects they had one or more COVID-19 related absences. Families can check online to see if their child’s school participates in the National School Lunch Program. For more information on COVID-19 absences and benefits, visit NCDHHS’s P-EBT Frequently Asked Questions.
Children 5 years old and younger are automatically eligible for P-EBT if they Food and Nutrition Services (also known as SNAP, formerly known as food stamps). Benefit amounts for this age group will be calculated monthly and posted to the P-EBT website.
Families should apply for free or reduced-price meals through their child's school or for FNS before May 1. The deadline for becoming eligible is May 31 for both students AND young children, and these applications can take at least a month to process.
Families can apply for FNS online at epass.nc.gov or through their local DSS office by filling out a paper application.
Families can learn more about additional food and nutrition resources at www.ncdhhs.gov/foodresources and www.nc211.org or by dialing 211, especially if their child(ren) are no longer eligible for P-EBT or they need help buying food after P-EBT ends.
NCDHHS continues to prioritize nutrition security for children and families across the state. North Carolina was one of the first states to launch P-EBT early in the pandemic. The federally funded program has provided more than $2.3 billion of groceries to more than 1.6 million North Carolina children at risk of hunger due to school closures and COVID-19 related absences since the start of the pandemic to date. P-EBT is made possible through a partnership between NCDHHS and the NC Department of Public Instruction.
NCDHHS will announce when issuances begin through social media and on the P-EBT website. Visit the P-EBT website for up-to-date information about the program.
App State opens registration for The Cub 7-mile road race in Valle Crucis...
VALLE CRUCIS — The Blue Cross NC Institute for Health and Human Services (IHHS) at Appalachian State University has opened registration for the 12th annual seven-mile local road race The Cub, scheduled for Saturday, April 29.
The Cub winds through the beautiful Valle Crucis countryside, and all race proceeds benefit community outreach programs sponsored by IHHS, including Girls on the Run of the High Country and the Hub for Autism and Neurodiversity.
Race registration is now available online at ihhs.appstate.edu/cub. Participants may register online for $50 beginning April 11, or participants can register the day of the event starting at 6:30 a.m.
Overall awards based on age categories will be given, and all participants have a chance to win door prizes. For more information or to register, visit www.ihhs.appstate.edu/cub or call (828) 262-7557.
GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church...
GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group meets at Mt Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday nights through June 4. Child care is provided for children 3 and up (if there is a need for a younger nursery, please let us know and we will make arrangements). Meetings will be held at the Balm House next to the church (1207 Balm Highway).
GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include "Is This Normal?" "The Challenges of Grief," "Grief and Your Relationships" and "Guilt and Anger."
For more information, call Mt Calvary at (828) 898-4735 or visit our website at www.mcbcbannerelk.org. You will find links under "Ministries."
Grants available now from the Grandfather Community Foundation...
Funds are available for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving Avery County. Applications are available online now and must be submitted by May 30, 2023; the Board will begin reviewing them in early June.
Typically, grants range from $500 to $2,500. Larger amounts may be considered for projects or initiatives with the potential to achieve significant positive impact for Avery County.
You are eligible for a grant if your nonprofit organization serves Avery County, and has been in operation for a minimum of two years. Only one grant application may be submitted by an organization annually.
Grants are not available for operating expenses only or to promote political or religious beliefs. Funds may not be transferred to another organization.
The Grandfather Community Foundation (GCF) was started in 2019 by members of Grandfather Golf & Country Club. According to Frances Magruder, current GCF President, “We want to help the economy, the Club’s employees, the County’s social services agencies, and financially support students who aspire to get an advanced education and return to the community. Truthfully, our objective is to make a long-term, positive impact in Avery County.”
For further information and to access the grant application, go to https://grandfathercommunityfoundation.org/.
Red Cross offering free smoke detectors to area residents...
The American Red Cross is offering FREE lifesaving smoke alarms to any Avery County home that registers to have them installed. These smoke alarms have 10-year batteries, so you won't have to worry about changing them every year, and you can keep your family safe!
Please call (828) 264-8226, and select Option 0, to leave your name, your phone number and your address if you are interested in the Red Cross installing free smoke alarms in your home. Someone will call you back to arrange a time for installation.
Toe River Project Access offers aid for health needs ...
Toe River Project Access helps individuals without health insurance access primary and specialty care, prescription medications, behavioral health services, and community resources that help them achieve and maintain good health. TRPA serves residents of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties who do not have health insurance, are between 18 and 64 years old, and have incomes below 200% of federal poverty guidelines.
TRPA offers comprehensive support and assistance with our participants' physical, behavioral, and social health including:
- Affordable health insurance through the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace
- Access to primary and specialty care services, regardless of ability to pay
- Assistance navigating the healthcare system and community resources
- Prescription Medication Assistance
- Low-cost options for vision and dental services
- Help applying for financial assistance for outstanding medical bills
To schedule an enrollment appointment or for more information, call (828) 606-6428, Follow us on Facebook or click to www.carereachnc.org.
Sound Traveler announces summer concert schedule...
Local band Sound Traveler has announced its upcoming schedule of public concerts in the region for the summer. This year’s schedule includes the following stops:
- Sunday, May 14 (5 to 7 p.m.): Riverside Taphouse, Elizabethton, TN
- Thursday, May 18 (5:30 to 7:30 p.m.): Boone Street Market, Jonesborough, TN
- Friday, May 19 (7 to 10 p.m.): The Pineola, Newland
- Saturday, May 27 (9 a.m. to noon): Jonesborough Farmers' Market, Jonesborough, TN
- Monday, May 29 (noon to 3 p.m.): Shoppes on the Parkway, Blowing Rock
- Saturday, June 17 (2 to 3 p.m.): Roan Mountain Rhododendron Festival, Roan Mtn. State Park, TN
- Sunday, June 18 (2 to 4 p.m.): The Orchard at Altapass (Pavillion), Spruce Pine
- Friday, June 23 (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.): Mica Town Brewing, Nebo
- Saturday, June 24 (7 to 10 p.m.): The Pineola, Newland
- Friday, June 30 (noon to 3 p.m.): Shoppes on the Parkway, Blowing Rock
- Saturday, July 29 (7 to 10 p.m.): Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Boone
- Saturday, Aug. 5 (9 a.m. to noon): Jonesborough Farmers' Market, Jonesborough, TN
- Saturday, Aug. 5 (7 to 8 p.m.): Flintlock Campground, Boone (co-sponsored by Resort Area Ministries, open to the public)
- Saturday, Aug. 12 (noon to 3 p.m.): Shoppes on the Parkway, Blowing Rock
- Saturday, Aug. 19 (7 to 10 p.m.): The Pineola, Newland
- Sunday, Aug. 20 (2 to 4 p.m.): The Orchard at Altapass (Pavilion), Spruce Pine
- Saturday, Sept. 2 (7 to 8 p.m.): Boone KOA Holiday Campground, Boone (cosponsored by Resort Area Ministries, open to the public)
- Monday, Sept. 4 (noon to 3 p.m.): Shoppes on the Parkway, Blowing Rock
- Sunday, Sept. 17 (3 to 6 p.m.): The Pineola, Newland
For more information, contact Bob & Patty Tatum and Sound Traveler, click to www.soundtravelerband.com.
Telemedicine program launched to increase access to lifesaving COVID-19 treatments...
People who test positive for COVID-19, particularly those who are uninsured or don’t have a primary care doctor, will have better access to treatments thanks to a time-limited telemedicine program launched by NCDHHS in partnership with StarMed Healthcare. After a positive test, early treatment is key to avoiding severe illness and hospitalizations, and treatment may even reduce complications from post-COVID conditions, also called long COVID.
Free telemedicine appointments to screen for COVID-19 treatment eligibility will be available, while funding allows, to North Carolinians who have tested positive for COVID-19 with an at-home test or other method. To set up an appointment visit starmed.care/nc or call (704) 941-6000, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. If the telemedicine provider determines a patient is eligible for oral antiviral treatment, such as Paxlovid, they can send a prescription to the patient’s chosen pharmacy or through a mail-order pharmacy.
This telemedicine screening service is available regardless of insurance status and IDs are not required. If you have insurance, StarMed Healthcare will bill your health plan and NCDHHS will pay for any additional balance. If you do not have insurance, you will not be charged for your appointment. Oral antiviral pills are available at no-cost to the patient.
WAMY Community Action Denim & Diamonds event May 18...
WAMY Community Action is hosting its annual Denim & Diamonds event from 6 to 10 p.m. on May 18 at 401 White Crow Lane in Banner Elk, with delicious food provided by Gadabouts Catering, drinks, live auction hosted by Jesse Miller and the best DJ and dancing from Mohr Run Events! Wilcox Travel will offer a free shuttle from Valle Crucis to the event venue. All proceeds help to fight poverty in Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties.
For more information, visit wamycommunityaction.org.
AMY Wellness Foundation continues to collaborate with Dogwood Health Trust on urgent home repairs in AMY region...
For the second year, AMY Wellness Foundation (AMYWF) received a $300,000 grant from Dogwood Health Trust (DHT) to address critical home repairs for low-income families, elderly or disabled residents in the AMY region. Home repairs are a vital resource for our communities. A report found that 80% of the homes in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties are greater than 40 years old.
As these homes age and repairs are needed, many low-income families do not have the means to make repairs on their own. In time, small repair needs become significant and expensive concerns, which commonly jeopardize residents’ safety and ability to remain in their homes. In addition, elderly and disabled persons represent 86% of the average population in need and their income falls between 75 to 100% of the national poverty guideline. An overwhelming percentage of elders are not physically or financially capable of making critical repairs on their own and many do not have a support system to help them. Being forced to vacate their homes is a tragic reality many faces.
With support from the first grant in 2021, AMYWF partnered with MY Habitat for Humanity and WAMY Community Action. WAMY Community Action anticipated the Housing Coalition would serve 28 low-income households with critical home repairs. Through compassion, philanthropy, and hard work, AMYWF is proud to report 50 families were served. Sixty-six individuals, including 11 children, are now safe, warm and healthy in their homes. The average household age was 62 years old, and the median household income was $1,296 per month ($15,552 per year).
While the coalition was able to serve most of the individuals that applied for services, there were still 34 families on the home repair waiting list. “The current state of housing is problematic and low-income individuals, especially elders, are particularly vulnerable,” said April Beck, WAMY Community Action, Housing & Energy Development Director. “While new developments are undoubtedly needed, it is increasingly important to preserve the current housing stock through critical home repairs and rehabilitation.
“Facing a serious home repair need is stressful for any homeowner but can be devastating for someone who is already struggling to keep their head above water. Many people with limited financial resources must postpone important home repairs and, in time, those repair needs grow in scope and cost. Eventually, the house becomes hazardous to the homeowners’ health and safety. Many local homes are so unsafe that the individual faces the choice of relocating, or remaining in a home that is dangerous.”
When AMYWF saw the impact our first grant made and the number of families still in need, AMYWF applied for a new grant with Dogwood Health Trust to continue this program in 2023.
“We are grateful for the continued support and collaboration with Dogwood Health Trust and look forward to continuing this impactful work with WAMY and the Housing Coalition again next year,” said Luke Howe, AMYWF, Executive Director.
“This community is so fortunate to have the AMY Wellness Foundation and Dogwood Health Trust, who brings tremendous resources to the Avery, Mitchell, Yancey region,” said Beck.
“Dogwood Health Trust is grateful for partners like AMY Wellness Foundation, because of their deep knowledge of community and ability to deploy funding where it is needed most,” said Dr. Susan Mims, CEO of Dogwood Health Trust. “Our support of home repair and rehabilitation efforts stems from our strategy to improve the quality of life for some of our most vulnerable populations, including our seniors, ensuring that everyone has a safe, stable, and healthy place to call home.”
AMY (Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) Wellness Foundation was established as a result of the Mission Health System sale to HCA Healthcare to ensure health and wellness was still a main priority in our area of western North Carolina. Our mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of the residents of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties by partnering with local nonprofits, fostering connections among services, and supporting programs that make our communities a healthier place.
Crisis Intervention Energy Program ongoing...
The Crisis Intervention Energy Program is going on now. If you are out or nearly out of heating fuel, or if you have a delinquent notice on your electric bill, come by Avery County Department of Social Services at 175 Linville St., Newland, NC 28657 and pick up an application, or call (828) 733-8230 to apply. Someone in your home must have a health-related condition that could be LIFE THREATENING without heat.
Volunteer opportunity on Blue Ridge Parkway...
Do you love being outdoors on the trails and overlooks of the Blue Ridge Parkway? Volunteers do a great deal of maintaining them and more. Would you like to learn more about how to share your time volunteering? The official group of Parkway volunteers work closely with Park staff in a program called Volunteers in Parks (VIP). Contact us for more information at viphighcountryvolunteers@gmail.com.
Pet food donations needed for empty pet food pantry at Avery County Animal Support...
Dry dog and cat food of any brand can be left outside the red building used by Avery Animal Support, located at 128 Old Mill Rd. in Elk Park. The food will go toward ACAS’ community pet food pantry.
For more information, email averycountyanimals@gmail.com.
NCDHHS establishing community access points to provide free at-home COVID tests...
RALEIGH — NCDHHS is establishing Community Access Points in all 100 counties where North Carolinians can find free and easy at-home tests, in an effort to meet people where they are, with the tools they need to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Community organizations interested in becoming a Community Access Point can register online. Information on where to find at-home tests is available at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/PickUpTests. Information on how and where to find all testing locations in North Carolina is available at: covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests.
Home tests are now widely available, unlike in the beginning of the COVID-1 9 pandemic, and their ease has made them the test of choice. At-home testing access through community distribution sites across the state is key to NCDHHS' Moving Forward Together strategy.
In addition, NCDHHS remains prepared to support a surge in testing demand in all 100 counties if needed. The department will continue to evaluate and react to feedback and trends in COVID-19 spread and will continue to adapt as needs change.
Staying up to date on vaccination and boosters offers the best protection against COVID-19 for anyone 6 months of age and older. Find a vaccine location near you at MySpot.nc.gov or by calling (888) 675-4567.
Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available in Avery County...
COVID-19 Moderna boosters are available for Avery County residents if:
- Your second/final vaccine dose was more than six months ago, and
- You are 65 or older, or
- You live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, or
- You have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness (for example, obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes), or
- You work in a high-risk profession, or
- You live or work in a place where many people live together.
Appointments may be made 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by calling the Avery County COVID line (828) 733-8273. Please bring your insurance and vaccine cards if available. Wear appropriate clothing for easy access to the upper arm. Masks are recommended.
Booster vaccinations are also available at the following locations:
- The Baker Center (Moderna) (call (828) 737-7711 for appt.)
- Avery Pharmacy (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Crossnore Drug (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Premier Pharmacy (Moderna) (call (828) 733-0061 for appt.)
- High Country Community Care (Moderna and J&J) (call (828) 737-0221 for appt.)
- CVS (Pfizer) (click to CVS.com for appt.)
- Walgreens (Moderna) (click to walgreens.com for appt.)
For more information, click to www.averycountync.gov.
COVID at-home testing opportunities...
Avery County and the Avery County Health Department, with recommendations from state officials, announce the use of “home tests” for COVID 19.
The public is encouraged to use home test kits when they have symptoms of COVID 19. The public is encouraged to pick up home tests at local pharmacies and stores. Test kits will be available at several locations as soon as they are received by the county. We will share those locations as soon as the tests are distributed. Please visit www.averycountync.gov or call the COVID line at (828) 733-8273 for a recorded message for more information.
The Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still has first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center...
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book Exchange open...
BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Book Exchange is open for business! Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday (May to October). We are staffed completely by dedicated volunteers who offer friendly faces and book recommendations.
The Book Exchange operates on a “bring a book, take a book” concept with no check-out or return of most books. If you don’t have a book to bring, you may make a small donation to take home something good to read.
We accept most hardcover and paperback books as donations, with the exception of textbooks, teaching materials, and reference books. We cannot accept soiled, damaged, or mildewed books; we ask that you recycle these yourself at one of our local county recycling centers. We often donate duplicate books to local VA hospitals and correction facilities.
Our regional collection features authors from this area or books whose subjects are of local interest. Many of these are designated to be returned so that others can enjoy them. Thank you for bringing them back!
We also offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion groups
- BE Readers (children’s book discussion group)
- Carolina Explorers science workshops for children
- Music Jams
- A NEW writers’ workshop to begin in mid-May
- Evening programs of interest
Thanks to the generous support of funds from High Country Charitable Foundation, we have been able to add to our collection of books for all ages, provide tutoring for children needing extra academic help, and enrichment camps for local children during the summer at Banner Elk School.
Drop by anytime that we’re open to explore our wonderful collection, sit comfortably to read, or use our free WiFi. We’d love to see you!
For more information, please check our website by visiting www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to campuses...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine. Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings...
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Local students invited to join JAM program...
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center...
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open...
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost...
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries support groups available...
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, Anne Ministries also offers a new and expectant mothers support group, which takes place the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. There is also a post-abortion support group available for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
All three groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate Recovery...
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth...
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Program Manager Haley McKinney at (828) 387-7124 or mckinneyh@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club...
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
