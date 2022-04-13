Weekly gas price update...
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by sixteen cents last week to $3.85 as of Monday, April 11. This compares with the national average, decreased by eight cents last week to $4.09 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update...
As of Monday, April 11, the United States’ national debt was $30,375,718,572,640 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $91,269 in debt per person and $242,500 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, April 11, North Carolina’s state debt was $51,192,548,914, which breaks down to $4,933 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update...
As of Monday, April 11, 198,967 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 1,741,803 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,365,125.
We want to hear from you...
The AJT prides itself in investment in our community. We make an effort to cover everything we possibly can, and want the help of our readers to continue to represent what is happening in Avery County. We want your submissions, but they need to meet a few criteria to be considered for publication:
- Submissions may include a photograph with everyone in the photo identified.
- All submissions must include contact information, including an active phone number.
- All submissions must include basic information.
Submissions are not free advertising. No submission that directly benefits a private individual or for-profit organization, either monetarily or for political gain, will be printed. Some good examples of acceptable submissions are philanthropic events, religious events, community events and any events or occurrences of special interest.
The AJT reserves the right to edit submissions to fit publication guidelines and reserves the right to not publish any submission for any reason.
All submissions may be sent to news@averyjournal.com.
Correction...
In the article entitled “AHH hosts Second Annual Justin Johnson Memorial Youth Turkey Hunt” the name of one of the youth turkey call contest winners was misidentified. The winner of first place in the 10 and under turkey call contest was Parker Poore.
Online Absentee Ballot Request Portal now open for 2022 primary...
RALEIGH — Any registered and eligible North Carolina voter may now request an absentee ballot for the 2022 primary election online through the North Carolina Absentee Ballot Portal, available on the State Board of Elections’ website.
The State Board launched the secure absentee request portal in 2020. That year, more than 362,000 requests were made through the service.
“The absentee ballot portal has helped many voters securely request their absentee ballots since we started it in 2020,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “Whether you prefer to vote by mail or in person, we encourage all voters to choose the voting method that works best for you.”
The 2022 primary election is May 17. A number of municipalities across the state are electing their representatives that day as well. The general election is November 8.
To request a ballot through the portal, voters must verify their identity by providing their full name, date of birth, address, and either their driver’s license number (or other DMV ID number) or last four digits of their Social Security number. Voters will sign and submit the form online. If a voter provides their email address, they will receive a confirmation email after the request is submitted through the portal.
The deadline to submit a request for an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. May 10, one week before Election Day. The State Board encourages voters to request a ballot sooner to ensure they can return their ballot in time to be counted.
What is a Primary Election?
In a primary election, voters select which candidates will appear on the ballot for a given political party in the general election in November. Voters registered with one of the recognized political parties (Democratic, Libertarian, or Republican) may only cast a ballot in that party’s primary election. Unaffiliated voters may request a Democratic, Libertarian, or Republican ballot, or a nonpartisan ballot, if available.
For any nonpartisan local elections also taking place on May 17, all qualified voters choose among the same candidates, regardless of the voters’ party affiliation.
Returning the Ballot
Absentee voters must return their ballot, sealed inside the specially provided envelope, to their county board of elections no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day, May 17, 2022.
Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday after the election. Ballots without a postmark must be received by Election Day.
The portal also allows military and overseas (UOCAVA) voters, as well as visually impaired voters, to request and return an absentee ballot through the web-based portal. The request deadline for military and overseas voters is 5 p.m. May 16. The request deadline for visually impaired voters is 5 p.m. May 10.
For more information about voting by mail in North Carolina, visit the “Vote By Mail” section of the State Board website.
2022 Primary Dates and Deadlines:
- April 22, 2022: Civilian voter registration deadline for the primary.
- April 28, 2022: One-stop, in-person early voting period begins for the primary, under N.C.G.S. 163-227.2(b).
- May 10, 2022: Deadline for civilians to submit an absentee ballot request form for the primary.
- May 14, 2022: One-stop, in-person early voting period ends at 3 p.m. for the primary, under N.C.G.S. 163-227.2(b).
- May 17, 2022: Election Day for the primary and civilian absentee ballot return deadline.
GriefShare recovery seminar and support group at MCBC...
GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group meets at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk Sunday nights through June 5, from 6 to 8 p.m.. (No meeting Easter, April 17). Child care is provided for children 3 and older (if there is a need for a younger nursery, please let us know and we will make arrangements) The church is located at 1161 Balm Hwy. (Hwy. 194) Banner Elk.
GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include "Is This Normal?" "The Challenges of Grief," "Grief and Your Relationships" and "Guilt and Anger."
For more information, call Mt Calvary at (828) 898-4735 or visit our website at www.mcbcbannerelk.org. You will find links under "Announcements.”
Commissioner Causey calls on motorists to help prevent accidents during Distracted Driving Awareness Month...
RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is urging motorists to focus on safety during Distracted Driving Awareness Month, which runs throughout April.
“Driving any vehicle always requires a lot of concentration, whether you’re a novice or highly experienced on the road,” Commissioner Causey said. “I’m asking every driver to focus on the road and not let distractions break their concentration from safely getting to their destinations.”
April has been proclaimed Distracted Driving Awareness Month across the United States. Commissioner Causey joins the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and safety advocates across the nation in raising the awareness of the dangers of distracted driving.
Distracting driving can cause a driver to veer off the road or hit another car, resulting in property damage, personal injury and loss of life. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving killed 3,142 people in 2020, and about eight people are killed every day in crashes that involve a distracted driver.
In addition, distracted driving puts pressure on insurance companies to raise automobile insurance rates due to the number of claims filed as a result of accidents. Sending or reading a text takes a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of five seconds. At 55 miles per hour, that's akin to driving the length of an entire football field — blindfolded, while most motorists travel faster than 55 on highways and interstates.
There are many forms of distracted driving – talking or texting on a cell phone, eating or drinking coffee, putting on makeup, setting the navigation system, changing the radio station or tending to a child in the car. Distracted motorists put others at a higher risk by not maintaining their concentration.
Commissioner Causey offers the following tips to help drivers avoid the pitfalls of distracted driving:
- If you really need to send a text or email, pull off the road and safely park before sending any message.
- Those who wish to be available can select a passenger as a “designated texter” to send and receive texts for you. It is important to do this even while stopped at a light or light as situations on the road can change rapidly.
- Set your navigation systems or radio stations before you start driving.
- Don’t scroll through apps, websites or social media while driving. If you feel tempted, you can turn your phone off, set it to airplane mode, or put it in the glove box, back seat or trunk.
- Ask someone in the car to tend to the needs of children if necessary.
Commercial turkey flocks test positive for High Path Avian Influenza...
RALEIGH – Three commercial turkey operations in Johnston County have tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive samples was first identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh and confirmed by the USDA APHIS National Veterinary Services Lab in Ames, Iowa.
Since late January, the HPAI virus has been found in 48 commercial farms in 12 states and 32 backyard flocks in 13 states. This is the first case of high path avian influenza in domestic poultry in North Carolina.
Since Jan. 16, more than 100 hunter harvested wild birds have tested positive for HPAI in North Carolina and the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission has reported four mortalities in wild birds from the virus.
“The additional flocks totaling about 28,500 turkeys are in the process of being depopulated and a 10-kilometer zones will be set up around these new sites to test nearby farms for the virus,” said State Veterinarian Mike Martin. “Most of this new zone will fall within our original 10-kilometer zone. As a state we have known that the risk for HPAI was high this season. We have seen other states with cases and have known since mid-January it was present in our wild bird population.”
This type of HPAI virus is considered a low risk to people according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, but is highly contagious to other birds, including commercial and backyard flocks of poultry. The virus is also not considered a food safety threat and infected birds do not enter the food supply.
“The threat of high path avian influenza is statewide,” said Martin. “Our poultry population is at high risk. Commercial operations and backyard flock owners should continue to follow strict biosecurity measures including keeping birds enclosed without access to wild birds or other domestic flocks. If your birds are sick or dying, report it right away to your local veterinarian, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division, (919) 707-3250, or the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System (919) 733-3986.”
The warning signs of HPAI include:
- Reduced energy, decreased appetite, and/or decreased activity
- Lower egg production and/or soft-shelled or misshapen eggs
- Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb and wattles
- Purple discoloration of the wattles, comb and legs
- Difficulty breathing, runny nares (nose), and/or sneezing
- Twisting of the head and neck, stumbling, falling down, tremors and/or circling
- Greenish diarrhea
If you have questions about migratory birds, hunting, or wild waterfowl found dead on your property, visit the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s website at www.ncwildlife.org.
Easter Sunday Service at Elk Park United Methodist Church...
Elk Park United Methodist Church welcomes everyone to join them for Easter Sunday Service to celebrate a Risen Savior on Sunday, April 17, from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. at Elk Park Winters Town Park, located at 169 Winters Street in Elk Park. Come as you are! Bring a blanket if it is cold. Chairs will be provided. Join us for fellowship with coffee and muffins at the church after the service.
Minneapolis Community Easter Sunrise Service...
The Minneapolis community will host its annual Easter Sunrise Service beginning at 7 a.m. at Minneapolis Methodist Church. Following the service, breakfast will be served at the church fellowship hall. All are welcome to attend.
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild meeting April 14...
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild will have its monthly business meeting at Burnsville Town Center at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, followed by show and tell by members of the guild. Visitors are welcome. Join us for refreshments at 6 p.m. If you are interested in following the meeting by Zoom, contact President@mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org.
Carolina Farm Credit now accepting applications for Corporate Mission Fund Grant Program...
STATESVILLE – The Carolina Farm Credit – Corporate Mission Fund grant application period recently opened. This year marks the eighth year that grants will be awarded through this program.
“Our Corporate Mission Fund is another way that Carolina Farm Credit strives to enhance agriculture and rural communities in North Carolina.” said Vance Dalton, CEO, Carolina Farm Credit, “These grants help provide funding for many great organizations across our territory.”
The Corporate Mission Fund operates on an application-based grant system. Nonprofit organizations may apply for up to $5,000 per year to help in their endeavors to promote agriculture, as well as stimulate their local agricultural economy. Grant applications will be accepted from January 1 to June 30, 2022. Project proposals will be reviewed and grants will be awarded in the fourth quarter of 2022. To qualify for a grant, nonprofit organizations must be located within the 54 counties and geographic area where Carolina Farm Credit conducts business. For more information and to apply, please visit the Carolina Farm Credit Corporate Mission Fund page.
To read about last year’s grant recipients visit carolinafarmcredit.com.
Carolina Farm Credit is a stockholder-owned cooperative that provides financing to full and part-time farmers, agricultural-related businesses, and for the construction and purchase of homes in 54 counties through 29 branch offices. Appraisal and Leasing services are also available.
For more than 100 years, Farm Credit has been supporting rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services.
Mission Health updates visitation policy...
All Mission Health hospitals have reviewed and updated visitor restrictions. As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease, we are now at a Level I visitation policy. This means two (2) healthy visitors are allowed per inpatient during the regular visitor hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and one (1) guest may remain overnight. In an effort to keep everyone safe, we will still require that all patients, visitors, and employees be masked in all public and patient care areas of Mission Health hospitals. Visitors younger than 12 will require administration permission.
Due to the limited space in some of our physician practice waiting rooms and to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors in our practices and clinics may still be limited. All visitors two years of age and older must be masked throughout the entire visit. Visitors should review symptoms of COVID-19 and be able to attest to screening negative.
Mission Health uses established protocols to care for patients with infectious diseases and follows CDC guidelines related to COVID-19 cases, including isolating the patients and taking steps to ensure the safety of our patients, employees and visitors. As a precaution, only one (1) visitor will still be allowed for COVID-19-positive patients or with patients awaiting a COVID-19 test result. Proper PPE will be required for all visitors. Please note that electronic devices are available upon request to assist with virtual visitation.
We thank our community for observing these updated guidelines to better support the needs of our patients.
NC House Page Program continues after two-year COVID hiatus...
RALEIGH — Applications are open for the NCGA House Page Program for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The House page program offers young men and women the opportunity to learn about, and participate in, the legislative process of our state. It is a four day long experience that allows high school students to observe firsthand how our laws are made. It provides them the unique privilege of working in the House Chamber in the midst of legislative action. High school students interested in applying can do so online.
“The House Page Program offers high school students the unique opportunity to experience the legislative process firsthand,” NC House Speaker Tim Moore said. “Thanks to this program, young men and women are given the privilege of not only learning about, but actually participating in how we make laws in North Carolina."
Avery Cooperative Extension Center to host private pesticide applicator training April 19...
NEWLAND — Avery County Cooperative Extension Office will host an upcoming training at its center on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and is approved for 2.0 credit hours in subclass “V”.
The training will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Avery Community Center at Heritage Park (661 Vale Road, Newland, N.C.). Please register online at https://avery.ces.ncsu.edu/ under the Events Section or by calling the N.C. Cooperative Extension – Avery County Center at (828) 733-8270.
If you are a private applicator and your license expires in 2022, you are required to obtain 2.0 credit hours in sub-class "X” and 2.0 credit hours in sub-class “V” in the three year license rotation. The cut-off date to obtain all credits for the 2022 rotation is Sept. 30, 2022. Please make every effort to attend one class before this date.
For additional information, contact Jerry Moody, County Extension Director at (828) 733-8270.
Avery Cooperative Extension hosts pesticide applicator school; mineral feeder workshop in April...
The N.C. Cooperative Extension - Avery County Center will be hosting a pesticide applicator school on Wednesday and Thursday, April 20 and 21. The school will be held at the Avery Community Center (Heritage Park), 661 Vale Road, Newland, NC from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. On Thursday, April 21, the school will reconvene at 8 a.m. and end at noon. Exams will be administered at 1 p.m.
In order to legally purchase and apply “restricted use pesticides,” you must be certified and licensed by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture. If you need a pesticide license to purchase restricted use pesticides, apply pesticides as a part of your job, or you are or want to be a commercial applicator, you will need to attend the pesticide school and take an exam to obtain a license.
Contact N.C Cooperative Extension-Avery County Center at (828) 733-8270 for additional information and instruction on registering for the Pesticide School and Exam.
Living with Grief, Trauma and Loss: AMOREM to Offer Virtual Program...
AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, will offer Hospice Foundation of America’s (HFA) annual Living with Grief® Virtual Program, Trauma and Loss, on demand through April 4, 2023. Registered participants will receive a program link, downloadable handouts and a payment code for two Continuing Education credits, if desired.
The two-hour program focuses on the specific issues raised when losses are sudden and traumatic, shattering the bereaved individual’s assumptions that the world is safe, benevolent or predictable. These deaths can be the result of accidents and disasters; suicides or overdoses; homicide and terrorism; military or service-related deaths; or the unpredictable trajectories of illnesses.
The program, Living with Grief: Trauma and Loss, will help individuals and professionals explore the factors that complicate grief and use case studies to highlight ways that such losses can be treated. The program concludes with a discussion of vicarious traumatization and strategies for self-care.
Frank Sesno, director of strategic initiatives at George Washington University, and former CNN anchor, will lead the panel of noted authorities that includes: Kenneth J. Doka, PhD, MDiv; Jillian Blueford, PhD, LPC, NCC, CT; and Therese A. Rando, PhD, BCETS, BCBT.
This program will be practical for individuals and all levels of professionals—entry level, intermediate or advanced. The information provided will be useful to healthcare clinicians, social service clinicians and others working in hospice, palliative care, counseling, hospital, nursing home, funeral home or faith community environments. Two hours of continuing education credits are available at no cost to participants until April 4, 2023, through HFA for nurses, social workers, counselors, clergy and more. For HFA’s list of board approvals, click to www.hospicefoundation.org.
The complimentary presentation and CE credits are provided as part of the community grief support services of AMOREM because of their belief that it can improve quality of life. Registration is required by May 13, 2022. To learn more about this program or to register, contact Lisa Caviness, Public Relations Coordinator, at (828) 754-0101 or lcaviness@amoremsupport.org.
AMOREM offers virtual volunteer training...
Are you looking for an opportunity to make a difference? AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, is seeking compassionate adult volunteers to be the difference in the lives of AMOREM patients and their families.
In partnership with AMOREM staff, volunteers serve an essential role in patient and family support, administrative and community support. AMOREM will host a two-day virtual training in April for adults who are interested in becoming hospice volunteers. The training will be held Tuesday, April 26, from 8:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., and Thursday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing. To reserve a spot in the Zoom training, participants must complete an application at www.amoremsupport.org/volunteer.
An array of topics will be covered to help prepare attendees to become successful volunteers. Participants will learn about the strong community history and commitment of AMOREM, the physical, spiritual and psychosocial issues hospice patients face, and more from AMOREM’s staff of end-of-life care experts.
Currently, there is a need for volunteers to provide patient and family support in Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba and Watauga counties. Other specific needs include veteran volunteers to support patients who are veterans.
Attendance is required at each session. For more information or to register for the adult volunteer training opportunity, visit www.amoremsupport.org/volunteer or contact Cyndi Akins or Megan Parillo at (828) 754-0101 or email either of them at cakins@amoremsupport.org or mparillo@amoremsupport.org.
Avery County Heritage Festival scheduled for June 25...
The Avery County Historical Society has set the date for the Avery County Heritage Festival. The festival will be June 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Square in Newland. There will be many neighboring historical societies, craft vendors, local book authors and family genealogists in attendance. We have very talented bluegrass and country musicians who will perform during the day. Look for more on the Facebook page of the Avery County Genealogical Society.
The Avery County Historical Society is looking forward to a great year. We have been busy reorganizing the displays in the music room of the museum and are adding exhibits about present day musicians from Avery County. Those will include Darin and Brooke Aldridge, Jason Burleson, Boone and Church, and Jessi and the River Cats.
The Avery County Museum, Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie Caboose 505 are open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays until May, when it will also be opening on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Statement regarding door-to-door canvassers requesting voter information...
RALEIGH — The State Board of Elections is reminding North Carolina residents that state and county election officials will never go door-to-door conducting any type of election business.
The State Board is aware that some private individuals are going door-to-door seeking information from North Carolina voters about the 2020 general election. They are not election officials.
We recommend the following to voters:
- The State and county boards of elections do not go door-to-door. If a person comes to your house claiming to be an elections worker, ask them to verify their identity and their organization.
- It is not necessary to answer your door, let anyone inside, or disclose any information about your voter record or private information to anyone who comes to your home.
- If you have any questions about voting or elections in North Carolina, please contact your county board of elections or the State Board of Elections at (919) 814-0700.
You can always check your voter registration status through the State Board’s “Voter Search” tool at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/. If you are not registered or need to update your registration, applications are available on the State Board website and at all county boards of elections offices. You may also register or update your voter registration online with the North Carolina DMV, if you have an NC driver’s license or non-operator’s identification.
Call for musicians to join Toe River Chamber Ensemble...
The Toe River Chamber Ensemble is seeking stringed instrument players to join us for the 2022 season and beyond. Rehearsals begin in late February. Please be fully vaccinated and contact Lisa Mauney if interested, lisalmauney@gmail.com.
Toe River Chamber Ensemble has been a part of life in Burnsville since 1976. Over the years many musicians of all capabilities and walks of life have played in the group. The Ensemble has been blessed with hardworking visionary conductors and the steadfast support of Toe River Arts. The members currently come from Yancey, Mitchell, Madison and Buncombe counties and come together once a week for a two-hour rehearsal at the First Baptist Church of Burnsville under the capable leadership of Maestro Lisa Mauney.
To learn more about the Toe River Chamber Ensemble, click to https://www.toeriverarts.org/artists/education-outreach/toe-river-chamber-ensemble/.
Second Annual Spring Fling in Newland April 23...
The Town of Newland will host its second annual Spring Fling from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the Riverwalk. This year’s event will feature more than two dozen vendors with funnel cakes to crocheted goods, handmade art to food trucks. Vendors are still being accepted for the event. For more information, click to the Town of Newland’s Facebook Page.
Avery High School Class of 1972 to reunite in celebration of 50th graduation anniversary…
The Avery High School Class of 1972 invites alumni and affiliates to celebrate with classmates and friends you may have missed during the past years. Join us as we renew friendships, reminisce about bygone days and share life experiences, both old and new!
The event will take place the weekend of Sept. 15 to 18, and all events will be in Avery County.
Dinner, dance and entertainment will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Best Western Mountain Lodge in Banner Elk. The group will have exclusive use of their banquet area and a buffet dinner will be served. We have a lot of “extras” planned to make it a most memorable evening. To purchase your Class of 1972 reunion tickets, mail your check ($70 per person for the dinner-dance) to: ACHS Class of 1972, P O Box 391, Newland, NC 28657.
Alumni are organizing the events during the weekend of our reunion with the hope that everyone will have an opportunity to visit with their classmates, teachers and friends. The tentative scheduled plans for the weekend is as follows:
- Thursday evening – Kickoff with hors d’oeuvres and beverages at Spear’s BBQ & Grill in Linville Falls
- Friday evening – Meet & Greet Dinner at a location to be determined
- Saturday midday – Potluck picnic and music at the picnic area at the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland
- Sunday morning – Brunch and send-off until next time at Elk River Depot Family Restaurant in Elk Park
We cannot confirm a visit to our newly renovated and reconstructed high school until late summer or early fall, but we hope to be able to get that arranged as well. There is a football game scheduled at home for Avery that Friday night, so there may be some interest in going to the game as well.
The Class of 1972 maintains a Facebook group page with all info about the reunion. It is listed as the group “Avery County High School Class of 1972” at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1141950615868299/
Please make your plans to join in this weekend of festivities. Also, please help spread the word. We are working diligently to contact as many of our classmates as we can.
Toe River Arts 2022 Spring workshop offerings...
Toe River Arts has announced multiple spring workshop offerings to the public:
- Fused Glass Hanging Mosaic Window Candy with Amanda Taylor (May 7, 1 to 3 p.m.)
- Kids Clay with Linda Powell (June 20 to 22, 1 to 3:30 p.m.)
- Kids Clay with Linda Powell (July 18 to 20, 1 to 3:30 p.m.)
To register for a Toe River Arts workshop, please do so through our online application by clicking to https://www.toeriverarts.org/artists/education-outreach/workshops/
State accepting applications for grant funds to improve impaired waters...
RALEIGH – The Division of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Water Resources (DWR) is accepting proposals for approximately $1.3 million in federal grant money to address the State’s water bodies most impacted by nonpoint pollution.
Through Section 319(h) of the Clean Water Act (319 Grant Program), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency provides states with funding to reduce nonpoint source pollution. North Carolina awards the grant money to qualifying applicants with an approved restoration plan for a water body listed by the State as impaired.
“The 319 Grant Program allows governments and organizations to actively engage in protecting North Carolina’s water resources,” said Richard W. Gannon, Supervisor of DWR’s Nonpoint Source Planning Branch. “Projects that incorporate climate change adaptation or benefit potentially underserved communities are encouraged to apply for this funding.”
Eligible Applicants
State and local governments, interstate and intrastate agencies, public and private nonprofit organizations, and educational institutions are eligible to apply for 319 funding. Interested community organizations may partner with an eligible entity to participate.
Required Criteria
To be considered, applications must include an approved watershed restoration plan for a water body named on the 303(d) Impaired Water list as described in the Clean Water Act. Instructions to create a plan and case studies are available on the DEQ website.
Application Process
Applications will be accepted through May 4, 2022. An interagency workgroup will review the proposals and schedule interviews for eligible candidates in June, and awards will be announced in the summer.
DWR reserves the right to wholly fund, partially fund, or not fund any proposal or any component of any Section 319 grant proposal. Availability of grant funds, amounts, and award schedules are conditioned on Congressional Approval of the EPA budget and subsequent allocation to the state of Section 319 funds.
For a full description of the Program, visit DEQ.nc.gov.
Sound Traveler announces summer concert schedule...
Local band Sound Traveler has announced its upcoming schedule of public concerts in the region for the summer. This year’s schedule includes the following stops:
- Sunday, May 15 (5:30 to 7:30 p.m.): Riverside Taphouse, Elizabethton TN
- Thursday, May 19 (5:30 to 7:30 p.m.): Boone Street Market, Jonesborough TN
- Saturday, May 21 (9 a.m. to noon): Jonesborough Farmers' Market, Jonesborough TN
- Friday, May 27 (7 to 10 p.m.): The Pineola, Newland
- Friday, June 3 (7 to 9 p.m.): Dispensary and Upper Club, Spruce Pine (private club but guests are welcome – contact venue for entrance information)
- Sunday, June 5 (3 to 4 p.m.): The Orchard at Altapass (Pavillion), Spruce Pine
- Saturday, June 11 (7 to 10 p.m.): Switzerland Inn, Little Switzerland
- Sunday, June 12 (4 to 7 p.m.): The Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge, Boone
- Sunday, June 19 (noon to 3 p.m.): Booneshine Brewing Company, Boone
- Friday, June 24 (7 to 10 p.m.): The Pineola, Newland
- Saturday, June 25 (7 to 10 p.m.): Boondocks Brewing Tap Room & Restaurant, West Jefferson
- Thursday, June 30 (6 to 8 p.m.): 670 on Oak, Spruce Pine
- Saturday, July 9 (7 to 8 p.m.): Boone KOA Holiday Campground, Boone (co-sponsored by Resort Area Ministries, open to the public)
- Friday, July 22 (7 to 10 p.m.): Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Boone
- Saturday, July 23 (7 to 8 p.m.): Flintlock Campground, Boone (co-sponsored by Resort Area Ministries, open to the public)
- Sunday, July 24 (4 to 7 p.m.): The Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge, Boone
- Friday, July 29 (7 to 9 p.m.): Riverside Taphouse, Elizabethton TN
- Sunday, July 31 (3 to 4:30 p.m.): The Orchard at Altapass (Pavillion), Spruce Pine
- Tuesday, Sept. 20 (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.): Homeplace Beer Company, Burnsville
- Saturday, Sept. 24 (7 to 10 p.m.): Switzerland Inn, Little Switzerland
For more information, contact Bob & Patty Tatum and Sound Traveler, click to www.soundtravelerband.com
Veterans may now fish Mountain Heritage Trout Waters for free...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission established the Mountain Heritage Trout Waters Program in 2008 to promote trout fishing as a heritage tourism activity on trout waters that run through 17 mountain communities in western North Carolina.
Typically, anglers 16 and older must purchase a three-day license or use any valid inland fishing license to fish these waters. However, the North Carolina General Assembly recently passed legislation that as of October 1, veterans are now allowed to fish these waters for free.
The legislation states that a resident or nonresident who served as a member of the Armed Forces and who separated under honorable conditions is exempt from fishing license requirements while fishing in Mountain Heritage Trout Waters. Veterans must always have valid documentation of their service while fishing to be exempt.
When fishing public mountain trout waters classified as Hatchery Supported, anglers may keep up to seven trout per day, per angler, with no bait or lure restrictions and no size limits. The season for Hatchery Supported Trout Waters runs from the first Saturday in April until the last day of February. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are closed to fishing from March 1 to the first Saturday in April each year.
When fishing on public mountain trout waters classified as Delayed Harvest, anglers must use single-hook artificial lures and cannot harvest or possess any trout from Oct. 1 until the first Saturday of June. At that time waters reopen at 6 a.m. to youth 15 years old and younger under Hatchery Supported regulations, with no bait restriction, no minimum length limit and a seven-trout-per-day creel limit. Waters open to all anglers that same day at noon. Hatchery Supported regulations remain in effect until Oct. 1 each year.
To purchase a Mountain Heritage Trout Waters license, call 1-888-248-6834 or purchase online at ncwildlife.org.
Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available in Avery County...
COVID-19 Moderna boosters are available for Avery County residents if:
- Your second/final vaccine dose was more than six months ago, and
- You are 65 or older, or
- You live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, or
- You have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness (for example, obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes), or
- You work in a high-risk profession, or
- You live or work in a place where many people live together.
Appointments may be made 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by calling the Avery County COVID line (828) 733-8273. Please bring your insurance and vaccine cards if available. Wear appropriate clothing for easy access to the upper arm. Masks are recommended.
Booster vaccinations are also available at the following locations:
- The Baker Center (Moderna) (call (828) 737-7711 for appt.)
- Avery Pharmacy (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Crossnore Drug (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Premier Pharmacy (Moderna) (call (828) 733-0061 for appt.)
- High Country Community Care (Moderna and J&J) (call (828) 737-0221 for appt.)
- CVS (Pfizer) (click to CVS.com for appt.)
- Walgreens (Moderna) (click to walgreens.com for appt.)
For more information, click to www.averycountync.gov.
Drive-thru COVID testing opportunities...
Avery County’s COVID testing site will be moving to 358 Beech Street, Newland (the old Martha Guy clinic beside Daymark), effective April 11. Testing had previously taken place at the Avery County Dive-In Community Pool in Newland.
Testing will be drive through using the county’s mobile clinics. Testing hours will be from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, as well as from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Appointments are not necessary, however for less wait time you may book an appointment by calling (877) 562-4850.
Individuals are encouraged to call the Avery County vaccine call center (828) 733-8273) or visit www.averycountync.gov for more information. Free transportation to the testing clinic is available with Avery County Transportation for Avery County residents. Please call 733-0005 to arrange transportation if needed.
The Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still has first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center...
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book Exchange open ...
Banner Elk Book Exchange is open year round, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a "bring a book, take a book" policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children's book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on Hwy. 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to campuses...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine.
Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Wildlife Commission announces lower fees for lifetime licenses for older North Carolinians...
RALEIGH — Officials from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced that recent legislation now allows for North Carolina residents, 50 to 69 years old, to purchase a Lifetime Sportsman and Lifetime Unified Sportsman license for $265 and $358, respectively. These new prices are half of what the same resident lifetime licenses cost prior to the change.
“We are constantly identifying ways for North Carolinians to take advantage of our states wonderful fishing and hunting opportunities. After careful review, we determined offering a segment our lifetime licenses at a more affordable rate was an option we could pursue,” stated Executive Director Cameron Ingram of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. “We are grateful to be able to offer the new rates and hope eligible resident anglers and hunters will support wildlife conservation by taking advantage of the new pricing.”
A Lifetime Sportsman license allows for statewide hunting and inland fishing for residents. It includes privileges for hunting for big game, hunting on game lands, hunting for waterfowl, fishing in Public Mountain Trout Waters, fishing in trout waters on game lands and fishing in joint waters. It does not include the bear management e-stamp, non-resident bear license, federal duck stamp or fishing in coastal waters.
A Lifetime Unified Sportsman license allows for the same as above, but also includes fishing in coastal waters.
Eligible individuals may purchase these licenses online at ncwildlife.org, at a local wildlife service agent or by calling (888) 248-6834.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings...
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Local students invited to join JAM program...
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center...
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open...
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost...
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries support groups available...
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Anne Ministries also offers a post-abortion support group for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
Both groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate Recovery...
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth...
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club...
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.