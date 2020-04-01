Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by 12 cents to $1.82 per gallon from last week as of Monday, March 30. This compares with the national average which decreased by 13 cents to $1.96 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, March 30, the United States’ national debt was $23,614,727,147,078 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $71,676 in debt per person and $190,668 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, March 30, North Carolina’s state debt was $48,747,936,993, which breaks down to $4,632 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, March 30, 212,248 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 816,110 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,547,938.
The Avery Journal-Times E-Edition…
Readers of The Avery Journal-Times can now receive the news, sports and features they enjoy in the weekly edition of the newspaper via our online E-Edition at www.averyjournal.com. Access to our online content comes at no additional charge for current print subscribers, who can call (828) 733-0401. Online readers can subscribe to this service for $15 per year or a recurring charge of $1.25 per month via the website. We at The AJT thank you for your continued support as we strive to provide excellence in local news coverage as Avery County’s newspaper of record.
We want to hear from you…
The AJT prides itself in investment in our community. We make an effort to cover everything we possibly can, and want the help of our readers to continue to represent what is happening in Avery County. We want your submissions, but they need to meet a few criteria to be considered for publication:
- Submissions may include a photograph with everyone in the photo identified.
- All submissions must include contact information, including an active phone number.
- All submissions must include basic information.
Submissions are not free advertising. No submission that directly benefits a private individual or for-profit organization, either monetarily or for political gain, will be printed. Some good examples of acceptable submissions are philanthropic events, religious events, community events and any events or occurrences of special interest.
The AJT reserves the right to edit submissions to fit publication guidelines and reserves the right to not publish any submission for any reason.
All submissions may be sent to news@averyjournal.com.
Senior Center Highlights…
Activities at the Avery County Senior Center are on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meals may still be available for drive-through pickup at the Center, however. For more information, call the Center at (828) 733-8220, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
Crossnore Jam canceled
for April…
Due to the COVID19 situation, the Crossnore Jam is cancelled for this Friday, April 3. The group hopes it can have the Jam next month.
MANNA FoodBank Community Market April 9…
MANNA FoodBank will host another Community Market beginning at noon until the food runs out on Thursday, April 9, at the Newland “Dive-In” pool. Customers are asked to bring bags if they can do so, as the distribution will be a touch-free, drive-through pickup event. Stop by for free grocery staples, produce and other perishables from MANNA FoodBank.
For more information, call Tammy Woodie at (828) 733-6006, email tammywoodie@averyschools.net, call Robbie Willis at (828) 733-8266 or Dick Larson at (828) 260-5389.
Mayland Plant Swap and Shop for April 25 canceled…
The Mayland Plant Swap and Shop, scheduled for April 25, is canceled. We would have loved to reschedule this community opportunity to get all your spring gardening and planting shopping done in one place, but the timelines are not in our favor. We look forward to seeing you at next year’s event, held on the last Saturday in April. In the meantime, please support your local nurseries during this time. They are staying open because they have to care for their plants and could really use your support. Swing by and pick up your flowers, herbs and veggies along with a bag or two of potting soil. Planting outside is the perfect quarantine activity!
Avery County Local Food Producers
Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Nonprofit Pisgah Legal Services offering free aid during Covid-19 crisis…
Pisgah Legal Services, a nonprofit that provides free legal aid in Western North Carolina, remains open and continues to provide help for people with low incomes during the COVID-19 outbreak. The staff is now working remotely, helping clients and taking new applications for assistance with critical needs that include evictions, foreclosures, domestic violence and health care.
“Pisgah Legal Services continues to serve existing clients and is also available to people in our mountain communities with new and urgent needs related to the COVID-19 outbreak,” PLS Executive Director Jim Barrett said. “In this time of uncertainty, we expect that many more people will have legal needs related to shelter, health, safety from abuse and economic security. We are committed to meeting those needs.”
“At the same time, we are taking steps to limit community spread and ensure the health and safety of our staff and visitors,” Barrett added. “We have worked quickly to put technology and training in place that allows Pisgah Legal staff to provide services while working remotely.”
If you or someone you know needs help, call Pisgah Legal’s main phone lines at (828) 253-0406, or (800) 489-6144. Online applications are also being accepted by clicking to www.pisgahlegal.org/free-legal-assistance. Pisgah Legal staff and volunteer attorneys will be in touch via phone and/or email.
In addition, Pisgah Legal Services has launched a Resources page on its website (www.pisgahlegal.org) to share updates that include information and resources for folks here in our mountains who are being impacted the most.
Pisgah Legal Services’ northernmost office recently moved from Spruce Pine to Burnsville in order to expand capacity. Staff in this office are serving individuals in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties thanks to generous support from the Samuel L. Phillips Family Foundation, the AMY Wellness Foundation and The Fund for Mitchell County, an affiliate of The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina.
National Forests in North Carolina temporarily shutting down all recreation facilities…
ASHEVILLE — To protect public health and safety and align with guidance from State of North Carolina health officials and experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recreation facilities at recreation sites on the National Forests in North Carolina (NFs in NC) will be temporarily shut down, effective March 26. This includes picnic pavilions, shooting ranges and all restrooms, including those at trailheads and other recreation sites.
These shutdowns are in addition to previous announcements about developed campgrounds, several large developed day use areas, visitor centers and Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) trail systems, which remain temporarily shut down. Forest visitors can still enjoy non-motorized trails and dispersed camping at this time, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.
For a list of facilities on the National Forests in North Carolina that are temporarily shut down, click to: www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nfsnc/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD715959
“We realize our communities and our visitors place high value on the recreation opportunities the Forest has to offer,” said Allen Nicholas, National Forests in North Carolina Forest Supervisor. “A lot of discussion and consideration went into this decision. The health and safety of our employees and the public remain our top priority. We believe people understand the serious risks posed by facilities that draw large numbers of people into close proximity to each other. We appreciate your patience and understanding of our efforts to mitigate those risks to protect public health and safety.”
The National Forests in NC asks members of the public to recreate responsibly by avoiding gathering in groups of more than ten people and not engaging in high-risk activities, like rock climbing, that increase the chance of injury or distress. Law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited due to COVID-19. In addition, visitors can help mitigate resource impacts while recreation sites are shut down by bringing home their trash (pack it in, pack it out), and by appropriately managing human waste by burying it at least six to eight inches deep and 200 feet away from water, trails and recreation sites.
The National Forests in NC will continue to coordinate its COVID-19 response in alignment with all federal, state and local guidance. Visitors to national forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.
Visitors are also encouraged to review the National Forests in North Carolina website for updates and more information, at: www.fs.usda.gov/nfsnc.
Updates about the forest response to COVID-19 will be posted at www.fs.usda.gov/nfsnc, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nfsnc, and on Twitter at twitter.com/NFsNCarolina.
State Republican
Convention
rescheduled to June…
RALEIGH — Due to the national health emergency caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, the North Carolina Republican Party has rescheduled its annual State Republican Convention to June 4 to 7 in Greenville, NC.
Since early last week, NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley and NCGOP staff have been in constant communications with the Greenville Convention Center, host hotels in Greenville and other vendors about the conditions of the COVID-19 Virus Outbreak in North Carolina and the potential need to move the convention back from its original May 14 to 17 schedule.
NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley issued the following statement: “Taking into account the safety of our attendees, and in light of the numerous state, local and federal regulations implemented in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the NCGOP, our hosts and our vendors have made the mutual decision to move the convention date back. We are grateful for the support from our hosts and vendors and pleased to announce that all hotel reservations and ticket purchases made to date will be honored by both the hotels and the NCGOP. We look forward to welcoming Republicans from all across North Carolina to Greenville and having our most successful Convention ever.”
Residents asked to reconsider burning yard debris due to spring wildfire season and COVID-19 pandemic…
RALEIGH — N.C. Forest Service officials urge citizens to reconsider burning yard debris through the end of May, which historically marks the end of spring wildfire season in North Carolina. Consider alternatives to burning. Some types of debris, such as leaves, grass and stubble, may be of more value if they are not burned but used for mulch instead.
“In North Carolina, most wildfires are caused by human action and careless debris burning. When left unattended, debris burns can escape, igniting tragic wildfires,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Minimizing the number of escaped debris burns will reduce the risk of wildfires while also reducing the risk of community exposure to COVID-19 by allowing first responders to limit close-contact interactions and maintain social distance.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. Forest Service continues mission critical work such as wildfire suppression and other emergency response functions.
For tips to protect property, prevent wildfires or to access the Online Burning Permit System, click to ncforestservice.gov.
Health Department encourages community to participate in Health Assessment Survey…
NEWLAND — Avery County Health Department, along with the Healthy Carolinians of Avery County, would like to invite Avery Countians to take the Community Health Assessment survey. This assessment, which is available as an online or paper survey, will help the department to:
- Identify current and future health issues in our community
- Increase community awareness of local and regional health problems
- Determine trends in demographics related to health care
- Improve and strengthen partnerships, our programs, health care services, environment and more.
Your feedback in the survey is invaluable in helping shape the future of our community. By taking the survey, you can have the unique ability to provide insight into what you think are the most important and pressing needs of our community and help develop programs and strategies to improve them.
A minimum of 250 surveys from the community is needed, but the department would ideally like to receive at least 500 surveys to have a good representation of the county’s health status.
The survey is available online by clicking to www.surveymonkey.com/r/WBFK33F and should take no more than 20 minutes to complete. The survey will be available until mid-April.
For anyone preferring to fill out a paper survey, a hard copy can be obtained by contacting Jessica Farley with Toe River Health District at jessica.farley@toeriverhealth.org. The form may be filled out by hand and mailed back to: 130 Forest Drive, Bakersville, NC 28705.
Every citizen of Avery County is welcomed and encouraged to participate in the community health assessment by completing the survey. For more information email Farley at jessica.farley@toeriverhealth.org.
Kindergarten registration dates announced for ACS…
Avery County Schools has announced the scheduled dates and schools for up-and-coming kindergarten students to register for their respective schools. The dates for kindergarten registration for Avery County Schools are:
April 24—Banner Elk Elementary; April 27—Crossnore Elementary; May 1—Freedom Trail Elementary; May 4—Newland Elementary; May 8—Riverside Elementary.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. For any questions regarding kindergarten registration, contact the school your child will be attending.
A message from the NAMI High Country President Mike
Tanner…
HIGH COUNTRY — The COVID-19 public health emergency is turning our lives upside down. In such times, we gain strength by coming together to support each other. This emergency makes that dangerous, not only for us who gather but also for those we go back to at home or at work, especially those with compromised health. So, National Alliance on Mental Illness High Country is doing its part to follow emergency restrictions and recommendations, but we are also exploring ways to support each other.
For now, NAMI High Country has suspended all gatherings, both public and private. That means that our support groups and our Board will not be meeting in person and that our monthly public information program scheduled for April 6 has been canceled and rescheduled. For now, however, we are not canceling the program scheduled for May 4. We will decide whether to hold that meeting a week or two before it is scheduled based on emergency conditions at the time. We will announce our decision via our website and newsletter. If you do not currently receive our newsletter, you may subscribe by sending a request to Secretary@NAMIHighCountry.org.
In spite of these cancellations, we can still support each other by phone calls, emails, texts, and social media. NAMI High Country is exploring options for support groups and education programs. Stay tuned for announcements.
In the meantime, NAMI offers guidance and resources at www.nami.org/About-NAMI/NAMI-News/2020/NAMI-Updates-on-the-Coronavirus, as well as support through various media. Here’s some of what’s available:
Online discussion groups at www.nami.org/Find-Support/Discussion-Groups. To participate, you will need to create a myNAMI account.
Free support during a crisis 24/7: Text NAMI to 741741. (Of course, in an emergency call 911, and tell the operator that you are calling about a mental health emergency.)
NAMI Helpline for someone to talk to: (nami.org/Find-Support/NAMI-HelpLine)
If you are a family member, caregiver, o friend of a member of the military or a veteran with a mental health conditions, consider enrolling in NAMI Homefront online (www.nami.org/Find-Support/NAMI-Programs/NAMI-Homefront).
If you are a parent, caregiver, or other family member who provides care for youth (ages 22 and younger) with mental health symptoms, consider enrolling in NAMI Basics online: (www.nami.org/Find-Support/NAMI-Programs/NAMI-Basics).
To contact NAMI High Country, send an email to info@NAMIHighCountry.org or leave a message at (828) 278-9293 with your preferred contact information. Someone will contact you as soon as possible.
If you are interested in participating in a NAMI Family Support Group via teleconferencing, email pres@namihighcountry.org.
This public health emergency reminds us that we are all in this together. We need each other’s support, and sometimes we even need to keep our distance for each other’s good. NAMI is here for the good of all people affected by mental health conditions. With you, we are working to continue helping as we face this emergency.
Beech Mountain Police Department assisting residents…
BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain Police Department is offering delivery services to elderly citizens in the community. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the older, at-risk population can call a pharmacy, grocery store, or restaurant in the Beech Mountain to Tynecastle area and pay the bill over the phone or internet. Once the order has been placed, they can then call the Police Department giving details of the order location and an Officer will pick items up and deliver them to their doorstep. Police Department Number for deliveries is (828) 387-2342.
See a Hellbender? Let the Wildlife Commission know…
RALEIGH — With Hatchery Supported Trout Waters set to open on April 4, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking the public, in particular anglers, to continue to report any sightings of hellbenders (“water dogs”) to the agency.
These reports have been a helpful source of information to biologists studying hellbenders, which are large, aquatic salamanders that average 16 to 17 inches in length, according to Lori Williams, a wildlife diversity biologist with the Commission.
“These reported sightings are an important part of an on-going, long-term inventory and monitory project, which began in 2007,” Williams said. “We want to learn more about where hellbenders are located and how their populations are doing.”
Hellbenders, also called “waterdogs,” are found in fast-moving, clean mountain streams in western North Carolina – the same streams where trout live. Agency biologists hope that trout anglers, or anyone who uses these streams, will report any sightings to them.
Like many amphibians, hellbenders breathe through their skins and so are sensitive to poor water quality, making them a “bio-indicator” – or a species that can tell biologists about degrading environmental conditions when conditions first start changing. Hellbenders were once common but have disappeared throughout much of their habitat mainly due to declining water quality and habitat degradation, and to a lesser degree to persecution from anglers who mistakenly think that hellbenders decrease trout populations.
Not true, says Williams, who has worked extensively with these salamanders. “Hellbenders eat mainly crayfish although they may occasionally go after a trout on a line or stringer. They may also eat smaller fish, like minnows and scavenge for dead fish, discarded bait or other dead animals. However, fish can be bigger predators of young or larval hellbenders than hellbenders of fish.”
Williams wants to dispel other myths people might have about one of North Carolina’s largest salamanders, which is also called “snot otter” and “Alleghany alligator.” One prevalent myth is that hellbenders are poisonous, venomous, toxic or harmful.
“No. No. And no, hellbenders are none of those things,” Williams said. “While they certainly are large and slimy and can be very scary looking, particularly if you’ve never seen one before, they are nothing to fear. They are completely harmless — not poisonous, venomous or toxic. And while they may try to bite if picked up, they will leave you alone, if you leave them alone.”
Leaving them alone is also the law. Hellbenders are listed as species of special concern in North Carolina. Because of this listing, it is illegal to take, possess, transport or sell a hellbender or to attempt to do so. A violation is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can result in a fine and up to 120 days in jail.
Anyone who finds a hellbender is asked to leave it alone but to note the location (physical location or GPS coordinates) and take a photo, if possible, and email that information to Williams at lori.williams@ncwildlife.org. If anglers happen to catch one on hook and line, they should carefully remove the hook if it is safe to do so without harming the animal or cut the line as close as possible and return it back to the water. People also can call the Commission Wildlife Interaction Helpline (866) 318-2401 and provide details of the observation.
Learn more by visiting the Commission’s hellbender webpage at www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Amphibians/Eastern-Hellbender. Learn how the Commission is working to engage trout anglers and others on helping it conserve populations of hellbenders at www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Fishing/documents/2019FishingDocuments/Engaging-Trout-Anglers-to-Conserve-Hellbenders.pdf.
AMY Wellness Foundations notes schedule changes due to COVID-19…
AVERY COUNTY — AMY Wellness Foundation announced changes to a number of upcoming events.
“It is with great consideration that we have made changes to our upcoming event schedule following the NC Department of Human and Health Services recommendations. We have decided it is in the best interest of our communities to virtualize, postpone or cancel all events through April 8 in response to COVID-19 concerns,” the foundation said in a March 18 release. “Understanding the impact this may have on other local organizations, AMY Wellness Foundation will also postpone our first 2020 Grant Cycle to ensure everyone interested in applying has the capacity and time to participate in this funding opportunity.”
AMY Wellness Foundation also announced that it is partnering with The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina and Dogwood Health Trust to support the region through an Emergency and Disaster Response Fund.
“This has been designed to provide flexible resources to organizations with deep roots in communities and experience in addressing basic needs and filling public health gaps,” the release stated. “The goal is to help regional front-line nonprofit organizations quickly meet increasing demands. Whether or not an organization has access to public funds (local, state or federal) will be taken into consideration when prioritizing applications.”
According to the release, organizations are eligible to apply for EDRF grants if they:
- Have missions or programs focused on human services
- Have a demonstrated track record of providing human services programs
- Have ability to respond to a significant increase in demand for services
- Are tax-exempt as described in Section 501©(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
- Are located in or serving one or more of these WNC counties, including the Qualla Boundary: Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania and Yancey.
“The best thing we can do right now is provide support to those who need it. By partnering with other funders who have capacity and experience in emergency response funding we know we are making the best collective impact possible,” Randy Ellis, Chair of the AMY Wellness Foundation, said. “This regional partnership will help human service organizations to continue their great work and response to this tenacious virus.”
The Foundation added that it will be contributing $50,000 to the Emergency and Disaster Response Fund.
Nantahala and Pisgah Forest Plan revision comment period to be extended…
ASHEVILLE — On Feb 14, 2020, the Forest Service released the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests proposed plan and draft Environmental Impact Statement for public review, initiating the 90-day comment period. Public involvement opportunities including public meetings, are now being modified based on considerations for employee and public health and safety.
We recognize that there is a need to extend the comment period to accommodate meaningful public involvement. We will be extending the comment period and will publish the extension in the Federal Register when the length of the extension is determined. The situation is dynamic and we appreciate your patience.
As a reminder, all Nantahala and Pisgah Forest Plan Revision open houses planned for March have been cancelled at this time.
We remain committed to public involvement in forest management. Information and presentations from the canceled open houses will be provided through our website and social media.
We encourage you to visit our website which has a lot of information about the proposed plan, draft environmental impact statement, and any updates www.fs.usda.gov/goto/nfsnc/nprevision.
Hatchery-Supported Trout Waters reopen April 4…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have closed approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to fishing until reopening them at 7 a.m. on April 4.
While fishing is closed, Commission personnel will stock all Hatchery Supported Trout Waters in preparation for opening day. Staff stocks Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, which are marked by green-and-white signs, at frequent intervals in the spring and early summer every year.
This year, Commission personnel will stock approximately 916,000 trout — 96 percent of which average 10 inches in length, with the other four percent exceeding 14 inches in length.
While fishing on Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limit or bait restriction. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are open from 7 a.m. on the first Saturday in April until one-half hour after sunset on the last day of February the following year.
For more information on trout fishing in North Carolina, click to www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Fish/Trout/Trout-Fishing or call the Inland Fisheries Division at (919) 707-0220.
2020 Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale…
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center staff is ready to take orders for the 2020 Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale.
For years, this annual event has helped supply the Avery County residents with various fruit trees and berry plants. This year, we are offering modern favorites such as: CrimsonCrisp (Dwarf) and Honeycrisp (Dwarf) apple trees, along with heirloom varieties that have not been available in previous years, such as the Yellow Bellflower and Northern Spy. These particular heirloom varieties grow very well in our area. Traditional heirloom favorites will be available along with pear trees, pawpaws, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, grapevines, asparagus, and rhubarb. These plants come from high-quality commercial nurseries; the plants are excellent quality.
Contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center to request a Plant Sale Catalog and Order Form to be mailed. Also, Plant Sale Catalogs and Order Forms will be available at Three Nails Hardware in Newland and the new Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at 661 Vale Road, Newland or by clicking to avery.ces.ncsu.edu.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For additional information and availability of plants, call Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, Avery County Center, at (828) 733-8270.
Deadline for Nominating Traditional Artists for N.C. Heritage Award is May 1…
RALEIGH — Nominations are open for the North Carolina Heritage Award, the state’s highest honor for traditional artists, until Friday, May 1.
Artists who are recognized within their communities as keepers of North Carolina’s living traditions may be nominated for the award. Past recipients have included musicians, craftspeople, storytellers, dancers and practitioners of traditional occupations. The award has honored both professionally acclaimed artists and those who practice their art in family and community settings.
The North Carolina Heritage Award, a program of the N.C. Arts Council, honors active traditional artists; recognizes artistic excellence in a traditional art; celebrates contributions to communities; and promotes North Carolina’s cultural heritage.
Criteria for selection include authenticity, current and past record of excellence, and significance of the work within the context of the nominees’ specific cultural tradition.
The Heritage Award ceremony and concert in the spring of 2021 will feature performances and demonstrations from the Heritage Award recipients.
The North Carolina Heritage Award has honored nearly 145 artists since 1989. Many Heritage Award recipients have also gained national and international attention. Arthel “Doc” Watson, Earl Scruggs, Etta Baker, Ray Hicks and 12 others have received National Heritage Fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.