Congratulations to the Avery County Board of Elections – one of our most important boards, which is usually overlooked until election days. This year, with the Covid19 virus and a hotly contested election, their planning and organization resulted in a smooth election for our citizens in many ways.
First, the choice of location with all county precincts voting in one place – the “Dive In,” our new pool complex with lots of room. This facility was an excellent choice to handle crowds and was a way to introduce the facility to those of us who had not seen it.
Second, the staff that worked two weeks for early voting were well-trained by Tim Berry and Caleb Hogan, were competent, knowledgeable and quick to get citizens through the process. We never had long lines as other voting locations in other states did.
Third, Avery County uses paper ballots plus computer follow-up which results in up-to-the minute counting and efficiency with appropriate checks and balances.
Fourth, all current health mandates from the state regarding public safety were carefully observed. Staff used masks, plexiglass dividers and gloves to protect the public. Avery County citizens came in with their masks on – they were diligent to observe all safety standards.
The Elections Board and director Sheila Ollis planned and worked out the early voting for us so we could vote quickly and safely – and their planning worked very well. So, thank you to the Board.
Ann Hampton
Newland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.