Located in the picturesque town of Banner Elk, Banner Elk Elementary School is one of five elementary schools within the Avery County School System. It is the most recently constructed elementary school in the county and was opened in 2011. The building is a state-of-the-art facility with an administration, faculty and staff who are dedicated to providing an exceptional educational experience for all students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
Banner Elk Elementary School works very closely with our local civic organizations. For example, Kiwanis supports our Terrific Kids’ program and the Woolly Worm Festival. The school also receives tremendous support from the High Country Charitable Foundation for the book exchange program and the after-school program. These are just a few examples that BES is truly a community school and is supported by local businesses and community members.
In addition to a caring and capable staff, Banner Elk Elementary has a very active Parent Teacher Organization. The PTO, along with school and county staff, ensure that students have very diverse opportunities to learn including the designation as an “Arts A+” school that integrates the arts with curriculum. BES was recognized in December 2019 as having achieved the distinction of “Exceeding Academic Growth” for the 2018-2019 school year. As a result of outstanding programs and support for all students, enrollment at BES has steadily increased year after year. Technology is woven into all aspects of the curriculum. The Avery County School System was the first school system in North Carolina to deploy the “1 to 1” initiative. Our “1 to 1” initiative continues to provide students in kindergarten through twelfth grade with computers to support technology requirements expected within the current and future workforce.
When students complete the fifth grade at BES, they will go to one of Avery County’s two middle schools, Cranberry Middle School or Avery Middle School. Following middle school, students then transition to Avery High School. All of these schools are excellent places for any child to achieve their utmost potential. Avery County is consistently in the top-five percent for the graduation rate in North Carolina. As a result of our visionary Board of Education and county government, Avery County High School received a $22 million expansion and renovation to ensure all students have access to modern, innovative facilities.
In addition to all Avery County’s schools being extraordinary, the community itself is very welcoming and offers true southern hospitality from our local community members. It is a beautiful place with outstanding people, breathtaking views, and something for everyone. If you are new to the area or considering joining our community, we welcome the chance to showcase everything that Avery County has to offer. For more information about our world-class school system and Banner Elk Elementary School, please visit our website at www.averyschools.net.
Very truly yours,
Dr. Dan Brigman
Superintendent, Avery County Schools
