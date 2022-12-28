Banner Elk is special. No one comes here that doesn’t want to stay. You might have already read the information shared in this publication by the two Chambers of Commerce about the area’s beautiful scenery, seasons and amenities. Now let’s delve into what the Town of Banner Elk has done to make the downtown so inviting and special.
We had an historic elementary school built in 1938-1939 by the WPA, which closed in 2011 when a new school was built. This school is in the heart of downtown. With lots of community effort, this rock schoolhouse was transformed into the Cultural Arts Center. The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017. It now houses BE Artist Gallery, Banner Elk Book Exchange, Carolina Mountain Life Magazine Corporate Office, Avery Community Yoga Studio, Buckhead Photography Studio, Common Grounds, and Ensemble Stage. The Ensemble Stage is a 99-seat theatre space converted from the old school auditorium. Gary Smith and Lisa Lamont secure professional actors, and this stage company has a huge following.
The frontage of the school is a large field, which faces the main road into town. This area is used for the famous Woolly Worm Festival the third weekend of each October. Next October will be the 46th year for the Woolly Worm Festival. There are also four Art on the Greene festivals each summer on weekends of Memorial Day, The Fourth of July, the first weekend in August and Labor Day. Other events can be scheduled through the Banner Elk Town Hall. This area has also made available more space for badly needed downtown parking.
There is more work to be done on the school grounds. The plans are to add a road from Town Hall to the Historic Banner Elk School. This will add more accessibility and more parking.
One of the biggest events of the year is our Fourth of July Parade and Celebration. Come gather with us on Main Street for a one-of-a-kind parade that could only be found in Banner Elk. The day ends in the park with a Duck Race and old-fashioned lawn games.
Tate-Evans Town Park is enjoyed by people and animals of all ages. There are many miles of walking/biking paths, a dog park, two children’s playgrounds, workout equipment, and a stream for the children to play in. There are also pavilions available for outdoor gatherings. The park also has an amphitheater. Every Thursday evening in summer there is a free concert with great bands, a dance stage and wonderful food trucks. Bring your own chair and enjoy. That amphitheater is also used for outdoor movies and other events.
“A Small Town Christmas” comes to Banner Elk the first weekend in December. The town park is lit with luminaries and holiday light displays all around the track. There is a train to ride you around that track so you won’t miss anything.
Speaking of Christmas, on Friday evening of the Small Town Christmas weekend, there is a lighting of the Christmas tree at the Corner on Main. Everyone gathers around the tree with hot chocolate and cookies and listens to Christmas Carolers until the tree is lit. After the tree lighting, everyone heads over to the Ensemble Stage for a Holiday Musical Variety Show. How much more Norman Rockwell could this be?
Can you now see why Banner Elk is special?
Brenda Lyerly
Banner Elk Mayor
