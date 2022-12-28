I have lived most of my 73 years in Banner Elk and have seen it grow and change over those years in numerous ways. However, the character of Banner Elk, the heart of Banner Elk, has not changed. It is the place I want to BE. It is my hometown and I want to share it with you.
I am a third-generation resident of Banner Elk. My roots are deeply embedded in our beautiful mountains. My grandfather brought his bride to live in Banner Elk in 1910 at the request of Reverent Edgar Tufts, the founder of Lees-McRae College. He established a hospital and served the medical needs of the area his entire life, as did my father and brother. I live within sight of my grandfather’s home and the home where I grew up. This is the place where I was meant to BE.
As the President of the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce, one of my favorite activities is serving as one of the volunteer hosts at our Welcome Center. On Mondays, I am honored to welcome our many visitors to my hometown and answer questions about my favorite place to be. In fact, the slogan written on our shirts at the Welcome Center is, “Just BE.” Just being in Banner Elk is a pleasure for me, as it is for our full-time residents, part-time residents and our many visitors throughout each season of the year.
Banner Elk, situated in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, has four distinct seasons to enjoy. Our elevation cools the air and helps people who live off our mountain to escape the summer heat. The magnificent colors of our mountains in the autumn are an attraction that draws people from far and near. Once the leaves fall from the trees, our cold weather can decorate the trees with rime ice, which is fog frozen around each little bare branch. Snow-covered mountains are also a regular treat. Spring is a beautiful time of rebirth with many flowering shrubs and wildflowers greeting the warming temperatures.
Each season provides different activities to enjoy. Summer brings moderate temperatures making golf, hiking, cycling or just sitting around an outdoor fire a distinct pleasure. Fall is a perfect time to take a drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway south of Grandfather Mountain to enjoy the dramatic autumnal colors of our mountains. Banner Elk sits between the two largest ski resorts in the South for those who like skiing, snowboarding and other snowy pursuits. Springtime hiking trips to Linville Gorge, Grandfather Mountain or Roan Mountain are always a bountiful feast of beauty.
Banner Elk offers the widest array of dining experiences in the High Country. Chinese, Cajun, Vietnamese, Italian, Mexican cuisine are all excellent and readily available. If you want a salad or a unique sandwich or prime rib, you can find the best in Banner Elk.
Lees-McRae College is a fully accredited institution of higher learning with many programs of study offered, including nursing, wildlife rehabilitation and theater arts. Lees-McRae College has a nationally ranked cycling team and offers a variety of other sports.
In addition to the musical and dramatic play productions provided by the college, Ensemble Stage Company offers a full season of professional productions in their own theater, located in the Cultural Arts Center in the Historic Banner Elk School. You can also find the BE Artist Gallery, the Banner Elk Book Exchange, Avery Community Yoga and the Banner Buckhead Photography Studio in the Historic Banner Elk School.
Winter, Spring, Summer or Fall, Banner Elk is the place to BE.
Sincerely,
David L. Tate
President, Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.