I planned for my big trip into town assuming that by now the local people accepted the fact that we are living in a dangerous world and that they would be taking the appropriate safety precautions. I left home well prepared with N95 mask, nitrile gloves and disinfectant wipes.
My first stop was a local fast food restaurant. After placing my order I roll up to the window. The staff were wearing face masks – around their necks. My stomach won out over my brain and I nervously ate breakfast.
I spend the next half hour cruising Hwy. 105 listening to politicians of all stripes offering conflicting misinformation with their only apparent concern being reelection.
At a national big box store I approached the return desk. A friendly employee greets me wearing a mask but she removes it when talking with me. I backed up, bumping into another customer who is standing well within my six-foot safety zone. He does have a mask, however... in his hand, with the elastic straps weaved between his fingers.
Entering the main area of the store, I am greeted by a security guard who is maskless. The lettering on his jacket indicates that he is an off-duty first responder. Perhaps he believes first responders are immune to the virus.
A mask offers some protection to the wearer, but the main purpose is to protect others. It appeared that one-third of the shoppers care about their neighbors, and the other two-thirds are either clueless or just don’t care.
Leaving the store I headed for the safety of my car. I passed a family of three. Mom was wearing a mask but the father and young son were not. A significant number of couples were carrying their purchases to their cars and in many instances the wife was wearing a mask and the husband was not. I was thinking: “Does this say something for the relationship?”
There is something terribly wrong with this scene and I will not be taking another field trip anytime soon.
Lee T. Wittman
Beech Mountain
