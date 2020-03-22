Newland, NC (28657)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.