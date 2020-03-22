National Vietnam War Veterans Day means more to Boone resident Kat Danner than it does to most people.
Danner’s husband, Col. Malcolm Danner, now deceased, performed two tours of duty in Vietnam and another in Cambodia. The Tennessee natives and East Tennessee State graduates spent most of the 1960s and eventually settled in Boone, but not before living extraordinary lives serving their country.
Danner’s first tour came after he graduated from the East Tennessee State Army ROTC program in 1961. He graduated as a second lieutenant, and went to Airborne training, and while Kat and Malcom were married, he went to Ranger training for officers while he was at Fort Benning, Ga. Kat stayed in Johnson City, Tenn., and eventually graduated from ETSU in 1962.
The pair next went to Fort Hood, Texas. Malcolm was eventually promoted to captain and was sent to South Vietnam to serve as a military advisor in a town called PhanPheit.
“He was gung-ho,” Danner said of her husband. “He volunteered to go the second time. He volunteered both times. He wanted to get into the action and get promoted.”
Danner, who was promoted to major, served his second tour during 1968-69 as a member of the 101st Airborne. Danner was able to escape his first tour without incident, but he was not so fortunate his second tour. His helicopter was shot down and crashed in hostile territory, but Danner and his crew managed to escape capture. He suffered a head wound, but survived.
“He had post-traumatic stress disorder from his two tours there,” Kat Danner said. “The first tour he was an advisor, so he worked very closely with the Vietnamese officers advising. The second tour was with the 101st and he worked with a colonel. He was second-in-command in that unit. He really didn’t talk that much about what he did.”
He went back after being selected to be a part of a mission in Cambodia in 1973. Knowing that her husband was injured and that he could be killed in action at any time was a lot for Kat to deal with. They were able to talk on the phone when he was in Southeast Asia, and saw here when he was on leave in Hawaii.
“That was very (stressful) and then knowing he was injured ... we talked a lot,” Kat said. “There were just letters during the second tour, but the second tour, they got R&R and I met him two times in Hawaii.”
Danner accepted an opportunity from General Hal Moore, who Danner met during his first tour in Vietnam, to serve his country in Cambodia for a year just prior to the Khmir Rouge taking power in 1973 and killing more than 3 million people in what was known as the Killing Fields.
Danner had to learn how to speak French before he went to Cambodia. The region used to be a colony of France for more that a century before the fighting broke out in Vietnam in the 1950s.
Kat Danner remembered when her husband went to Cambodia and the violence that gripped the country.
“That was bad,” Kat Danner said. “He was there just before the Khmer Rouge took over the country. He was there when they were persecuting the educated people. It was really, really bad.”
After his tour in Cambodia, Danner was assigned to the American Embassy in Morocco before returning to the High Country and took a job running the ROTC program at Appalachian State in 1979. The Danners went to Morocco in 1982 before returning to Boone, where he retired.
The couple stayed in Boone from 1986 to 2004. Kat Danner taught at Blowing Rock School when Malcolm was at Appalachian State and taught at Mabel School for 22 years upon her retirement.
Kat Danner said her husband told her that it was hard for the Americans who had a difficult time trying to figure out who were from South Vietnam and who the Viet Cong were during the war. He told her that soldiers could be walking in the middle of the VC and not know it.
A lot of times they weren’t in uniforms, and it wasn’t hardened soldiers who did all of the human damage.
“They had kids doing awful things, such as bombings or whatever,” she said. “He really liked the people when he went the first time as an advisor. The second time, since they were in a unit, the 101st, they had to plan together. When he went to Cambodia, he was there with a family.”
Danner also had a battle on the home front when he came home. Vietnam vets faced a segment of the American population that was hostile toward the war and the veterans who came home.
When Malcolm Danner went to Cambodia, Kat Danner went back to her hometown of Elizabethton, Tenn.
“You just didn’t see any of that where I was living,” she said. “I do know that the men were upset about when they came back and got off the plane at the airport. That was very bad. Nobody welcomed them home and that was bad.”
Times changed and Vietnam vets started to receive more respect. The Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C., an impressive wall that has the name of fallen soldiers engraved in it, honor the dead during the war.
She said it was a “good feeling” to see the wall.
“I have rubbings of people who are on the wall,” Denning said. “I have several. When I taught at Mabel I was a chaperone for the seventh and eighth-grade class trip at the end of the year and I went to Washington four years in a row and saw the Vietnam Memorial.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.