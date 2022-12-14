AVERY COUNTY — Recently, the North Carolina Department of Commerce reanalyzed the economic distress levels of the state’s 100 counties, which led to Avery County being bumped from a Tier Two county to a Tier Three county.
NCDOC’s tier system is a way of measuring economic distress among the state’s counties, with Tier One counties being the most distressed and Tier Three counties being the least distressed. Four factors go into determining where each county places in comparison to the other 99 counties, said David Rhoades, communications coordinator at NCDOC. Those four factors are average unemployment rate, median household income, percentage growth in population and adjusted property tax base per capita. The average unemployment rate is determined by the most recent 12 months with data available, which in this year’s case is October 2021 to September 2022. The data comes from the NCDOC and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Local Area Unemployment Statistics. The median household income is also based on data from the most recent 12 months that is available from the U.S. Census. The percentage growth in population is based on data from the North Carolina Office of State Budget & Management from July 2018 to July 2021, Rhoades said. The adjusted property tax base per capita comes from data from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s most recent taxable year, which in this case is the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
The 2018 Appropriations Act eliminated several “adjustment factors” that factored small population sizes and poverty rates into the final tier determination, according to the NCDOC’s website.
It’s important to remember that the placement of each county is relative to all of the other counties, Rhoades said. The 40 counties with the lowest averages are designated as Tier One, the next 40 are Tier Two and the last 20 are Tier Three. Avery County has been a Tier Two county for years, according to Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, but during this year’s assessment, it was categorized as a Tier Three county.
Avery County is one of three Tier Three counties in Western North Carolina, and as a Tier Three, Avery falls into the same category on a statewide level as Mecklenburg, New Hanover and Orange counties. Though all counties can apply for funding through the NCDOC, some funding may be favored toward lower-tier counties, Rhoades said. Additionally, some grants may consider a county’s tier when awarding funds, but there is no centralized list of what grants, programs or organizations consider the tier system and which ones do not, Barrier said. However, the tier system does not impact access to funding for broadband, he explained.
“We don’t know exactly what this is going to mean for grant funding,” he said. “Unfortunately, the state really doesn’t have a list of what this means for us.”
Barrier and ACS Superintendent Dan Brigman expressed the importance of staying optimistic about the situation.
“It is what it is, and you can’t argue with the numbers, even if I don’t like the outcome,” Barrier said.
It’s hard to tell exactly how this change will affect the county, Barrier said, but he said all the county can do now is work with what it’s got and remember that the tiers aren’t permanent – they’re reevaluated annually. Brigman shares a similar sentiment, as it’s unclear how or if this will change funding for the school system next year.
“It’s hard to get specific answers, and while it may have ramifications on our state allotment, we’re staying optimistic that it won’t cause significant change,” Brigman said. “It will more than likely impact our accessibility to future grants, but it’s just a wait-and-see game.”
Barrier said that he was encouraged to use the Tier Three status to the county’s advantage, showing that the area would be a great spot for hotels or grocery stores to locate to. Additionally, while the conclusions drawn from the data can be a bit frustrating, it is nice to see the median household income, unemployment rate and population growth improve, Barrier said.
“Our median household income has increased and our unemployment rate is healthy,” he said. “I’m going to try to swing it and use it to our advantage.”
