NEWLAND — Despite having paused all activities for 14 days and only holding a pair of practice leading up to the game, the Avery Vikings quickly shook off any rust from its recent Covid quarantine to pick up its second victory of the spring 2021 season, upending the visiting Madison Patriots 44-14 on Saturday, March 20, at MacDonald Stadium.
The rare Saturday contest served as both the Avery 2020 Homecoming celebration and for the honoring of Avery High School sports seniors, who were all recognized during halftime ceremonies. The ACHS Homecoming court had previously been selected and recognized in a separate ceremony last October following the cancellation of the fall football campaign in North Carolina high school football.
“We had 14 days where we didn’t do a thing, we had two days of practice and a day of walk through and played a game. That’s kind of hard,” Avery head coach Mac Bryan said after the win. “I thought we played pretty well considering the situation we were in. I think we can play better and felt our timing was off a little bit, but overall, when you score 44 points you can’t argue with that.”
The Vikings picked the Patriots apart using a balanced offensive attack, gaining 202 yards rushing and 239 passing yards in the win.
“His (completion) percentage wasn’t very high, but Troy (quarterback Hoilman) hit some big plays that really helped us. We ran the ball very effectively. We’ve been able to do that both games and we’ve had some good balance in both games, going about 50/50 all the time,” Bryan added. “That’s really where we want to be. We were very one-sided last year, but our line has caught up enough now where we can pursue more balance. We’ll always be a throwing football team, but when you can provide balance and hurt people with the run it makes life difficult on a defense.
Sophomore running back Chad Giarrusso recorded his second-consecutive 100-yard-plus rushing performance, gaining 161 yards on 20 carries, with a pair of touchdowns, while teammate and senior Ty Smith caught all four touchdown passes from Hoilman in the contest, catching six passes total for 170 yards.
Avery’s defense also forced four Madison turnovers en route to victory in the WHC opener for the Big Red, as Levi Andrews led the charge as a part of 16 total tackles, including three tackles for loss. Smith and Logan Gilliam each registered an interception of Madison quarterback Gannon Kooles in the win.
“Our defense is doing a pretty good job. We had a couple of miscommunications on the back end that we’ve got to fix, which simply is where we haven’t had enough repetitions, being out that long. The secondary is all about communication, and when you don’t practice, sometimes you can get rusty on that pretty quickly,” Bryan explained. “Other than that, I thought we played well defensively. Our defensive line held up, and Levi and Dalton (Towe) did a good job inside and made a bunch of tackles. We had a couple of penalties that hurt us defensively to extend their drives that we’ve got to work on, but with only a couple days practice, I thought they played well.”
Avery opened the scoring with a bang on the first possession of the game, as on the fourth play from scrimmage Hoilman found Smith deep downfield, who evaded the Madison secondary for a 66-yard touchdown play and a 6-0 Viking lead just more than two minutes into the contest.
The teams then exchanged possessions before Smith picked off a Kooles pass from Madison and advanced 25 yards to the Madison 9-yard line, giving Avery a first-and-goal opportunity. The Patriots defense bowed its neck, however, forcing a muffed field goal attempt by Avery to turn away the home team without points.
Following a three-and-out from Madison deep in its own territory, Avery’s offense again gained good field position to start a drive as the opening quarter came to a close. On the first first play of the second quarter, the Vikings found the end zone again, as Chad Giarrusso scored on a 2-yard run. A two-point conversion pass from Hoilman to David McCollum increased the Avery edge to 14-0.
Madison answered Avery’s score with one of its own, driving 65 yards over eight plays, aided by a Vikings personal foul penalty during the drive. Kooles completed a 21-yard touchdown pass to receiver Elijah Tipton, drawing the visitors back within a touchdown at 14-7 with 9:24 to play before halftime.
In a key drive for the Avery offense, the Vikings answered the bell to the tune of an 88-yard drive that consumed 12 plays and 3:29 off the game clock. An MHS pass interference penalty helped to sustain the drive, while a 4-yard touchdown pass from Hoilman to Smith eventually capped the march. Hoilman and Smith connected on the two-point try to propel the Vikings to a 22-7 lead at the midway point of the quarter.
“Offensively, if we get into a rhythm we’re pretty good. Troy came off the field after that drive telling us that he had found his rhythm. Once that happens, we click along pretty good, but it’s when we get out of sync that we struggle,” Bryan added. “No excuses, but it took a little time because practice was different and we didn’t get a lot of it. But our kids know our system well and we were able to respond. As the game went on, I felt we got better and better.”
Needing a spark, Madison rolled the dice with its ensuing possession, trying a first down on a fourth-down play inside Avery territory, but a Kooles pass fell incomplete to hand the ball back to the Vikings. Avery wasted no time going for the knockout punch, as on its first play following the turnover on downs Hoilman found a streaking Smith for a 68-yard pitch-and-catch for a touchdown. Hoilman found Mason Thomas on the two-point conversion try with 1:31 remaining in the half, ultimately giving the Vikings a 30-7 halftime lead.
With the football to open the third quarter, Madison made headway on the AHS defense, driving into Avery territory only to see defensive back Logan Gilliam intercept a Patriots pass play to quell the drive. Avery could not capitalize on the turnover and punted back to Madison, and the Patriots responded with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kooles to Tipton to draw within a score of 30-14 with 4:50 remaining in the third period.
Avery’s offense again struggled to dent the Madison defense and had to punt back to the Patriots, but the Big Red defense made a pivotal play on the following series, forcing a Kooles fumble that Viking Dalton Towe recovered at the Madison 10-yard line. AHS capitalized on the gaffe, as Giarrusso scored from 10 yards out on Avery’s next play from scrimmage following the turnover. Giarrusso tacked on the extra point for a 37-14 Avery lead as the third quarter expired.
The Vikings offense capped the scoring in the contest with an impressive 11-play drive that consumed more than four minutes off the game clock. Hoilman found Smith in the end zone on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 7:21 to play in the game, with the Giarrusso extra point providing the final margin of victory.
Hoilman finished the game completing 13-of-29 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns, while the Vikings held Madison to only 253 yards in total offense.
Avery has a quick turnaround as it travels to Columbus on Friday, March 26, for a showdown with an athletic and talented Polk County team that shut out Owen in its last contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Tennant Stadium, with a limited number of tickets available for fans to purchase online at the gofan.co website.
