NEWLAND — Avery High School basketball was a perfect 3-for-3 in Western Highlands Conference Tournament action on Monday, Feb. 13, in Viking Gym, advancing to competition later this week played at Owen High School.
Avery JV Boys 46, Draughn JV Boys 32
Due to a three-way tie at the end of the regular season, the three schools (Avery, Mountain Heritage and Mitchell) were joined by Draughn in a four-team tournament to determine who would play on Friday, Feb. 17, at Owen High School in the JV boys championship game.
Avery hosted Draughn in a semifinal matchup and jumped out to an early start en route to a 14-point win. The Vikings led 12-2 after one quarter. Weston Woody and Oak Markland each made three-pointers in the quarter, with two points each from Landon Harmon, Cain hart and Hank Johnson. Avery repeated its 12-point effort in the second quarter as Draughn bounced back with a 10-point effort. Draughn drilled a pair of three-pointers in the period to try to cut into Avery's lead, but Harmon helped buoy the Vikings offense with five points in the second quarter, with additional field goals from Woody, Brynnox Maya, and Markland as Avery led 24-12 at halftime.
Avery remained consistent offensively as Harmon continued to shoulder offensive output with four points in the third period, matched by a pair of Markland baskets. Silas Garceau added three points in the third quarter, with a bucket from teammate Kaleb Liner. Draughn managed just three baskets and eight total points in the third quarter, allowing Avery to extend its lead to 37-20 entering the final quarter.
Draughn sought to cut into Avery's lead and drew to as near as a 12-point deficit, but Avery responded with key baskets, including a Woody three-pointer and three additional points from Markland to hold off the Wildcats and advance to the tournament championship game on Friday to face Mitchell, who won its semifinal matchup against Mountain Heritage.
Markland led Avery with 12 points, with 11 points from Harmon and eight points from Woody. Avery and Mitchell will square off on at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at Owen.
Varsity Girls
Avery's varsity Lady Vikings looked to make it two straight wins over the rival Mitchell Lady Mountaineers. The teams played a tight first quarter, but the fourth-seeded Big Red opened up a double-digit lead by halftime and pulled away from fifth-seeded Mitchell for a convincing 64-40 win to advance to a Wednesday, Feb. 15, semifinal date with top-seeded Mountain Heritage.
Zoie McClarrin led Avery with 14 points before leaving the game after suffering a leg injury late in the third quarter. Three additional Lady Vikings, Maddy Barrett, Khloe Burleson and Cora Lee Hollifield reached double figures with 12, 11 and 11 points, respectively. Lauren Ringwood paced the Lady Mountaineers with a game-high 19 points, while teammate Reagan Sparks chipped in nine points.
Avery held a 13-7 lead after one quarter largely on successful free-throw shooting, as AHS knocked down 5-of-6 from the charity stripe in the period to account for much of its lead. Ringwood accounted for all seven of Mitchell's first-quarter points. In the second quarter, the Lady Vikings extended its lead behind three baskets and eight total points from Barrett, along with four points from McClarrin and three points each from Hallie Johnson and Burleson. Avery outscored Mitchell 19-12 in the second quarter to stretch out its advantage to 32-19 at halftime.
During the course of the third quarter, the teams played a closely contested eight minutes on the scoreboard, but Avery managed to slightly stretch its lead. Late in the period after having already scored seven points in the quarter, McClarrin came down awkwardly following a shot, suffering an injury that led to her being assisted off the floor. Even without its junior post player, Avery managed to take a 16-point edge at 50-34 into the fourth quarter.
In the final eight minutes, Avery slammed the door on the victory, as an early run ballooned the Lady Viking lead to 20 points. Three-pointers from Johnson and Burleson, as well as a pair of Bob Greer baskets gave more than enough momentum to the home team, while Avery's defense limited Mitchell to just one basket in the entire fourth quarter.
Avery will take on top seed Mountain Heritage in the first semifinal game at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Owen High School. In the other semifinal, third-seeded Draughn will play second-seeded Rosman at 7 p.m.
Varsity boys
The No. 2-seeded Avery varsity boys blew open a tight first-half conference quarterfinal matchup with No. 7-seeded Rosman late in the second quarter, outscoring the Tigers with a 32-7 scoring run over a 10-minute stretch overlapping the second and third quarters to win going away by a 82-43 final score on Tommy Burleson Court on Monday, Feb. 13.
Mason Bailey led Avery with 17 points in the win, followed closely behind by Landon Ingham with 16 points. Jack Crenshaw also joined the double-figures club with 12 points. In all, 11 Vikings scored at least two points in the win, with nine points from Elijah Holtsclaw and eight from Landon Hughes setting the pace.
In contrast, only six Tigers entered the scoring column, led by 10 points each from teammates Mason Meece and Marley McCall.
The teams played a relatively close first quarter until a late-minute Avery surge lifted the Big Red to a 20-11 lead after eight minutes of play. Crenshaw led the way with three buckets in the quarter, with three-point baskets from both Landon Hughes and Brooks Berry.
Rosman chipped away at the Avery lead early in the quarter as the Tiger offense took flight. Meece scored five in the quarter, while teammate McCall connected for seven in the stanza. At the 2:00 mark of the quarter Rosman had cut Avery's lead to five at 33-28 before the Vikings found another gear, outscoring RHS with a 10-2 run to close the quarter and take a 43-30 lead into the locker room at the half.
The momentum Avery took into the intermission only built to a greater degree as the third quarter transpired. Racing out in transition and creating Tigers turnovers, Avery used a 22-5 spurt in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Ingham and Bailey each poured in seven Viking points and were matchup problems for the Rosman defense throughout the contest. The hot Viking shooting hands led the Big Red to lead by 30 at 65-35 entering the fourth quarter.
Avery kept the pressure on the overmatched Tigers in the early portion of the fourth quarter before playing reserves for the balance of the matchup. With 90 seconds to play, the Vikings scored to initiate the running game clock due to the NCHSAA 40-point-lead mercy rule as the Vikings sailed into the tournament semifinal round.
The Vikings will take the floor in the nightcap of Wednesday's semifinals action, taking on third-seeded Rosman at 8:30 p.m. at Owen High School. In the other semifinal, top seed Mountain Heritage will take on fifth-seeded Owen at 5:30 p.m.
