Following an extended layoff of almost three weeks due to a combination of recent inclement weather and COVID-induced pausing, the Avery Vikings varsity boys basketball team finally returned to the floor last week to re-enter the thick of the Western Highlands Conference schedule.
On Jan. 20, Avery welcomed rival Mitchell to Big Red Country to make up a game that was postponed from the previous week, and the Vikings traveled two days later to Valdese for a return matchup against the Draughn Wildcats.
Mitchell 69, Avery 58
NEWLAND — Mitchell got off to a fast start at Viking Gym in its matchup against Avery, riding the hot hand of sharpshooter Tim Hollifield who poured in a game-high 27 points to help lead the Mountaineers to pick up the road victory.
Hollifield outscored the Vikings team in the first eight minutes of play, draining four 3-point baskets as part of a 14-point first quarter scoring barrage. Avery’s Mason Bailey countered with a pair of three-pointers, with additional baskets from Elijah Holtsclaw and Marcus Milliron. The Vikings showed a bit of rust in the beginning of the matchup, as the team was forced into several first-quarter turnovers which helped the Mountaineers to build a 19-11 lead after one quarter.
Avery’s defense rose up to force several Mitchell turnovers throughout the second quarter, including a steal that led to a breakaway slam dunk from Avery’s Landon Ingham. Ingham scored five points in the frame, while Bailey scored six points in the period to lead the Big Red with 12 first-half points.
Mitchell continued to use a cutting offense and hustled for several offensive rebounds that led to baskets in the paint. Ty Turbyfill and Ethan Willis each added a pair of field goals in the quarter, with Hollifield draining a fifth 3-point basket in the half. Avery sank 5-of-9 free throws in the quarter to cut the Mitchell advantage to only seven at 32-25 at the halftime break.
As the second half began, Mitchell opened up as large as a 16-point advantage at 48-32 midway through the third quarter. The Vikings opened slowly on offense to start the quarter, but heated up in the back half of the frame. Ingham poured in a pair of baskets, while teammate Milliron scored seven points in the quarter. Holtsclaw drained a trifecta as well to keep the Big Red within striking distance at 52-41 entering the final quarter.
Over the course of the final eight minutes of play, each time Avery was able to score, which primarily came from Milliron or Ingham during the frame, Mitchell would battle back with an answer. Gage Young, who had scored just a pair of baskets through three quarters, came alive with six points in the fourth quarter for the visitors, while Hollifield tallied five points to close out the contest. Avery’s tandem of Milliron and Ingham each scored seven points in the quarter, along with three points from Landon Hughes, but the Mountaineers managed to escape Newland with the win.
Avery connected on 39.6 percent of its field goal attempts in the contest, compared to 48 percent for the Mountaineers. Avery connected on 8-of-18 from three-point range, while Mitchell made 7-of-15 shots from beyond the arc. Both teams struggled with turnovers, as the Vikings committed 28 turnovers to Mitchell’s 26 in the contest.
Ingham added seven steals and six assists to his 16-point performance, while Milliron added three steals to his 18 points. Crenshaw led Avery with seven rebounds for the game, while Bailey was Avery’s third scorer in double figures with 12 for the game.
Hollifield added four steals to his game-high point total for MHS, while Willis chipped in with eight points and a team-high eight rebounds.
“Hollifield is a really good shooter. We just struggled to pick him up in transition and he got hot early and shots were falling. We’ve just got to play better,” Avery head coach Cody Frady said following the game. “We haven’t had a lot of consistency due to the snow and we haven’t played a game in about three weeks by that time because of the snow and COVID, but that’s no excuse, as these are things that our guys have been working on all season. We’re upset, and our guys know that they did not play well. They take that seriously and they’re trying to do better.”
Draughn 88, Avery 60
VALDESE —Avery’s matchup with the Wildcats on Saturday, Jan. 22, featured an opponent who was facing a similar kind of layoff as the Vikings, as Draughn had yet to play a basketball game this calendar year due to snowy conditions and COVID protocols. By game’s end, it was difficult to tell that the home team had experienced any sort of layoff, as Draughn dispatched of the Vikings in convincing fashion.
The two clubs played nip-and-tuck in the opening minutes of the first quarter, but a double-digit scoring spurt by the Wildcats helped Draughn to build a double-figure lead of 22-12 after eight minutes of action.
Draughn slowly extended its advantage in the second quarter, pushing its lead to 15 points at the intermission at 48-33. Avery was never able to put a significant dent in the Draughn lead in the second half, as DHS outscored the Big Red 40-27 in the second half to pull away for the 28-point victory.
Ingham led the Vikings attack with a team-high 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field, adding three steals and two assists. Jack Crenshaw added 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Mason Bailey chipped in with eight points for Avery. The Vikings played much of the matchup without one of its leaders in Milliron, who logged only four minutes in the contest and scored two points.
Daylin Pritchard paced the Wildcats with a game-high 25 points, with 19 points from Eli Tillery, 15 points from Brayden Schutt and 11 points from Luke Rector.
“We hadn’t had a real practice for a while, but we were able to get a good practice in before we played Draughn,” Frady added. “Fouls were a bit uneven against us in the first half, but I really wasn’t that upset with how we played against Draughn. We had two or three big plays go against us with a missed layup on a fast break, a missed dunk on a fast break and another possession where we took a bad shot that ended up in a three for them. You just take away a couple of plays, and I felt that we overall played pretty well.”
Although the week resulted in results that weren’t desired on the scoreboard, Frady believes that his club is making positive strides as it hits a hectic stretch in the back half of its conference schedule.
“I believe we’re seeing progress. J’Leyn Hoilman’s playing unbelievable basketball and Landon’s getting better every game. Mason is getting better every game. With any athletic team, the thing that you don’t want to do is to peak early, and I think our best basketball’s ahead of us,” Frady said. “Even though we’ve had a tough little stretch here between going so long without playing and losing a couple games, the guys are still incredibly positive and upbeat and excited to play. The good thing is that we have a tournament at the end of the season that we’re playing for as well. I think right now what we really need is consistency with being on the court, but I believe that this team is getting better.”
Avery returns to the hardwood for a trio of games this week, as it traveled to Rosman earlier in the week, and plays a home-and-home with Mountain Heritage, hosting the Cougars on Wednesday, Jan. 26, and traveling to Burnsville on Friday, Jan. 28.
