Vets in the community Special to The AJT news@averyjournal.com Dec 7, 2022

DAV Chapter 87
Avery's DAV Chapter 87 meets in Newland at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month, March to November.
For more information, call (828) 387-5417.

DAV Chapter 58
Mitchell's DAV Chapter 58 meets in Ledger on the first Thursday of the month, and auxiliary members are welcome to attend. For more information, call (828) 263-3756.

Pat Ray VFW
Newland Pat Ray Post 4286 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars is a fraternal organization dedicated to serving veterans and our community. For more information, call Kevin Holden at (828) 964-7993.
