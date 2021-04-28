Most people understand that dogs love unconditionally. Yesterday afternoon, I saw that unconditional love reciprocated with an act of human kindness by the driver of school bus #116.
On Thursday afternoon about 3:10 p.m. I was on my way home along Wes Brewer Road near Sugar Mountain #1 when I came up behind a stopped school bus. A teenage girl was walking away from the bus down her long gravel driveway. The bus driver was out of the bus attempting to chase a small dog out of the road. The dog, which appeared to me to be a Jack Russell terrier, had apparently come to the road to meet the girl. Somehow Jack (the dog) forgot his original mission and became fascinated with the bus.
The driver’s first attempt to chase Jack out of the road failed, so the driver got back into the bus and started to pull away. He must have become concerned that he had lost sight of Jack, so he again stopped and got out of the bus. The driver called Jack to him, picked up Jack and began carrying the dog down the long driveway to meet the girl, who by now was jogging back to her faithful, but somewhat confused, dog. The driver and girl met and Jack was in the arms of his owner, showing the girl his unconditional love.
I wish more people realized how loving and sensitive dogs are and would treat them with the love and respect they deserve, as the driver of school bus #116 displayed that day.
I don’t yet know the name of the driver. At some point his name may become known. In my opinion, his act of kindness and concern, of going the extra step to make sure the little dog was safe, should be rewarded. I could not let this go without sharing this story with others.
Maybe there is hope for us after all.
Tony Colvard
Newland
