The US Congress has 535 members with many, if not all, acting as eight-year-old playground bullies. The wisdom of a 12-year-old may be a solution. The disaster shelter had more than 1,000 residents, all victims of an overwhelming natural event. Most of the families lost everything and this was home for an extended stay. A lucky few found local employment and the children were enrolled in the local school system.
A small group of pre-teens approached the shelter volunteers offering their help. The staff was skeptical knowing that most kids of that age have an attention span measured in nanoseconds. They, however, were assigned to the crew that had the back-breaking job of disinfecting hundreds of cots. It was assumed that, at best, the kids would last a day.
They not only lasted the day, but did an admirable job and returned day after day.
The kids would gather before starting time and have a brief meeting. One of the boys, the self-named “Doctor K,” was the obvious leader and he conducted the meetings. When asked what they did at these pre-work gatherings, he explained that they planned how to best complete the task.
That particular day, he explained, the discussion was on the interaction of the group. He offered a two-column, hand-drawn chart. The heading of the first column was “actions” and the second “consequences.” First on the list was the consequence for fighting or arguing with a friend was to have lunch with him.
We often hear the phrase “across the aisle.” A barrier as effective as the Great Wall of China is dividing the parties. Facing someone up front and personal does result in much more civilized behavior.
At the start of each session all 535 representatives should dip their hand into a large fish bowl and pick a seat assignment alternating between party lines. At the start of all sessions each participant should look to the right and the left, shake hands and greet the others by name. All 535 bullies need to take to heart the wisdom of a 12-year-old and stop their unacceptable behavior.
Lee T. Wittmann
Beech Mountain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.