2020 has been quite the year. Plans for our Second Annual Best of Avery County Awards ceremony, like many plans and scheduled events during the course of this year, were altered due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Local businesses have taken the challenges posed by the current climate in stride, however, by exhibiting the tenacity and resilience that makes Avery County the greatest place to live and work.
Today, more than ever, our businesses face unique challenges to provide not only outstanding products and services, but also to earn the loyalty and appreciation of their customers. In this competitive area, Avery County is no different.
We at The Avery Journal-Times are distinctly honored to have the privilege of celebrating local business for our Second Annual Best of the Best in Avery County awards. Not only were more than 150 categories of businesses and individuals voted on and recognized by our readers and communities, but this production is a celebration of those who succeed at what they do each and every day.
How do we know this? It’s simple: We know because those businesses represented in this section were chosen by the most discriminating of judges... you.
Any business owner in Avery County can tell you that it’s not easy to be voted as one of Avery County’s Best of the Best. Our readers voted on a wide range of categories, from accountant to women’s clothing, and most everything in between. At The Avery Journal-Times, we simply tally the results and present the winners.
Yet, there is common ground found among the winners. They all fill a need in our community, and in so doing go out of their way to make the customer experience one to be remembered.
Each of the businesses and organizations featured in this special section, on our website at www.averyjournal.com and in our print newspaper are focused on a winning attitude and making winning choices. That’s how they have earned their accolades, and that is how any successful business will remain as one of the county’s best for years to come.
At The Avery Journal-Times, we commend and applaud each business listed here and thank our event sponsors: Blue Ridge Energy, Mayland Community College, Stonewalls and WJ Office, City for their daily efforts in making Avery County the best county in the High Country.
Congratulations to each of you. You have earned and truly deserve the title you have been awarded.
To view the companion 2020 Best of Avery County Virtual Awards Ceremony hosted by the staff of The Avery Journal-Times, click to www.averyjournal.com.
