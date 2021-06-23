The family of Tina Jarvis would like to thank everyone for their prayers, words of comfort, visits and food. We especially want to thank those who donated Gideon Bibles in her memory. Also, thanks to those who have donated to other charities in her memory. We thank everyone that joined us in celebrating Mom at her memorial service.
Thank you from the Jarvis family
Jamie Shell
