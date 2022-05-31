Avery County High School celebrated the Class of 2022 with its commencement exercises last week in Viking Gym. AJT staff were on hand and captured numerous images from the event as families and loved ones convened to honor the milestone day, beginning on Page ___.
Teaser 2:Pull up a seat at The Liar’s Table ...
Elk Park’s Trosly Farm has distinguished itself for its farm-fresh options and homemade delicacies. Owners Amos and Kaci Nidiffer have opened a shop to share more of their products with the community at large. Read more about the business and what they have on offer on Page ___.
Teaser 3:Foundation Forward ...
Dr. David Streater returns with a profile of another of America’s early leaders, Roger Sherman. Although not the most famous of the Revolutionary War-era figures, Sherman is noted as the lone signer of the four great United States papers: the Continental Association, Declaration of Independence, Articles of Confederation, and Constitution. Page ___.
Teaser 4:Peering into Avery’s past ...
In this week’s look back into archives, The AJT looks at the coming opening of the Land of Oz theme park, the rise of bus tour travel in the area, a banner year for the ACHS FFA program and a special record-breaking speaker at Lees-McRae College. Page ___.
Teaser 5:Area man ‘Rein’s in Hall of Fame honor ...
Banner Elk resident Andy Rein is a legendary NCAA champion wrestler at the University of Wisconsin, competing in the 1984 Summer Olympics and winning a silver medal in Freestyle Lightweight competition before moving on to serve as head coach at his alma mater. The AJT’s McNeil Johnston recently caught up with Rein about his career and induction this week into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Page 1B.
Teaser 6:Timely Truth ...
In this week’s devotion, AJT Editor Jamie Shell shares about a character from one of his favorite TV shows growing up, as well as a runner’s attempt to cheat at victory, reminding readers how each is a depiction of how society is filled with those who are different individuals than whom they profess and stressing the importance of avoiding hypocrisy. Page 4B.
