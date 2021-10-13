BOONE — Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Corey Sutton has been nominated for the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year.
Through four games this season, Sutton had a league-leading 28 catches, a team-leading 367 yards and two receiving touchdowns. During a nationally televised win over longtime rival Marshall on September 23, he set a career high with 10 receptions for 127 yards and scored a highlight-reel, comeback-starting touchdown that ranked as the No. 1 play of the day on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
Sutton, son of former App State standout safety Clarence Sutton and former Avery High School track standout and Avery native Shannon Davis Sutton, recorded 85 receptions for 1,374 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first 22 career games for App State but tore the ACL in his left knee in the 11th game of the 2019 season against Texas State. The injury cost him the final three games of the season for a 13-1 team, and he sat out the entire 2020 season to completely rehab his knee.
Ten times during the 2021 college football season, three inspiring student-athletes from all levels of college football who have overcome injury, illness, or other challenges are recognized as Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year nominees by a panel of writers, editors and sports information directors from CoSIDA, the Associated Press and Touchdown Illustrated.
In December, three of the 30 nominees will be chosen as winners of the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award and will be recognized at a special ceremony during the PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.
Justyn Ross, a wide receiver at Clemson, and Avery Samuels, an offensive lineman at Stetson, were also nominated alongside Sutton. The previously announced nominees include Terrel Bernard (LB, Baylor); Yohance Burnett (LB, Tulsa); Jack Coan (QB, Notre Dame); Aidan Hutchinson (DE, Michigan); Brian Kearns Jr. (RB, Stonehill College); and John Mitchell (TE, Florida Atlantic).
