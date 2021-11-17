HIGH COUNTRY — Grandparents have traditionally been an anchor for parents raising children. They provide love, support and mentoring to young families. As both the national substance misuse and mental health epidemics escalate, grandparents are increasingly stepping into the life-changing role of raising their grandchildren.
In North Carolina alone as of March 2021, there were 237,976 children living in homes where a relative other than a parent is raising them. More than 85,000 North Carolina grandparents are now raising their grandchildren.
High Country Caregivers is a standalone nonprofit that serves kinship caregivers (a term that describes a relative who is raising a child besides the biological parent). HCC was founded in 2006 to provide advocacy, support and education for kinship caregivers in Avery, Mitchell, Yancey, Watauga, Ashe, Wilkes counties. HCC empowers kinship caregivers to raise their children/grandchildren in a safe, stable, and loving environment, recognizing the need for a multi-dimensional program. Their programs include community education, financial support for health-conscious youth activities and mental health counseling. Crisis funds for families who have exhausted their ability to meet basic needs are utilized to support families while other community resources are accessed.
“Coaches Kids” is an HCC program led by former Hall of Fame Appalachian State head football coach, and current HCC board member, Jerry Moore. This program allows youth to engage in camp during the summer, while giving grandparents a safe place to leave their grandchildren while they work.
Mental health improves when youth are connected to positive, healthy activities. This cultivates skills and passions and connects them to like-minded peers.
“Financial support is given to kinship care families for activities which target the talents and interests of the children. We have provided funding for piano lessons, recreation fees for camps, band instruments, educational field trips, prom dress or tuxedos, karate lessons, and dance classes just to name a few,” Program Director Marty Wilson says. “We want to help ensure improved self-esteem and relationship building. We want to give the kids a new perspective on their world and their own unlimited possibilities.”
When grandparents step in to raise their grandchildren (usually it is more than one child), they can be overwhelmed navigating the legal, medical and educational systems. Without custody, they have no rights to enroll their grandchildren in school or take them to the doctor. HCC connects grandparents to legal services and assists them in paying for legal fees. This safety net helps keep children in a forever home with people who love them.
Each month Avery County caregivers can participate in an in-person RAPP (Relatives as Parents Program), held the fourth Tuesday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Crossnore. Childcare and a meal are provided. RAPP meetings establish real friendships and support systems between caregivers on the same journey. HCC programs are made possible by the AMY Wellness Foundation, High Country Charitable Foundation, High Country ABC Grant, Kathleen Kennedy Foundation, Kennedy-Herterich Foundation, the Valley Country Fair, Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge, and Wee Kirk Presbyterian Church. If you are a kinship caregiver and want to find out how High Country Caregivers can support you and your family, call (828) 832-6366, ext. 3, or email pana@highcountrycaregivers.com.
To learn more about High Country Caregivers, click to www.highcountrycaregivers.com.
