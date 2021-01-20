Dear Editor,
I had my first COVID vaccination on Thursday, Jan. 14, at the Avery Agriculture Extension Center, and I just wanted to express my gratitude and appreciation for the excellent coordination and job done by the Avery County Health Department, Ag staff, and Avery law enforcement.
I especially want to thank Director Jerry Moody and Arizona of the Ag office, Debbie Gragg and Evergreen of the Health Department, and county manager Phillip Barrier for their service to our county. The process was orderly and well coordinated. Hopefully everyone who is eligible will be able to take advantage of this important service.
Ellis Aycock
Altamont
