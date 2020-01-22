NEWLAND — Avery County Parks and Recreation Department is reporting significant numbers in player signups for the upcoming youth basketball league seasons. Teams will officially begin their respective seasons this weekend with games at the Newland Rock Gym and Newland Elementary School gymnasium.
According to Avery Parks and Recreation Department Director Robbie Willis, approximately 300 kids have signed up to take part in the eight separate age divisions that the department offers for hoops during the winter.
“The ages are pretty equally represented across the board, with four teams each from pre-kindergarten all the way up through high school,” Willis explained. “This is the first year that we’ve offered a high school league, and we have about 35 participants signed up for that league.”
During Saturdays, Willis noted that both gyms in Newland will be fully operating with games throughout the day for age groups through second grade. Groups of teams participating from third through eighth grade will travel in interleague season contests with neighboring Mitchell and Yancey counties, with games also held at Cane River and Bowman middle schools.
Youth leagues are difficult to orchestrate without the use of numerous staff to help games proceed in an orderly fashion. Among the Avery youth leagues are numerous individuals who donate time in the form of volunteer coaches.
“We have a really good core group of about 60 to 70 volunteer coaches. We have about 35 head coaches, and about every one of them has an assistant. They go through the background check process and once they are cleared they are in the system and we use them. Some coaches also coach multiple teams, with one coach who is coaching three teams this season,” Willis said. “We would be finished if it wasn’t for our volunteer coaches.”
Each season the league utilizes a number of students to work as paid referees for the games, a system that Willis notes has paid lasting dividends.
“They’re usually just younger kids and college kids that we use for officials. Austin Lyons is our head official, and we use him, River Willis, Troy Hoilman, and a lot of high school and college kids who are or have been athletes, which works really well for us,” Willis explained. “I’ve been able to convince Mitchell County to also utilize available students as officials. They previously used high school officials which you have to pay a little more to use, but we’ve sort of trained our officials and have them start out with our youngest ages and work their way up the ranks to the middle school and high school levels at some point in time if they stay with us long enough.”
The Parks and Rec leagues are funded through fees of $50 per player, which includes the uniform for the students, while also helping to offset the cost for officials. The county also sets aside funding in their budget for the recreation department.
“Our numbers of participants continue to trend upward, and our county commissioners fully support the rec department and youth sports well,” Willis said.
The department also works with families to ensure that inability to pay is never an obstacle to participation, as need-based scholarships are available to those who are unable to afford the registration fees.
“We have extra funding built in to help cover other people. If a family can afford half, we will meet them halfway, but if a family is unable to meet that total, we will do everything we can to make sure they can participate,” Willis said.
For more information on the Avery Parks and Rec Department offerings, call (828) 733-8266.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.