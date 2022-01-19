Avery Wrestling returned to action last week following a layoff due to health and safety protocols and showed no signs of slowing down on the mat.
The Vikings were dominant in a quad match at home against Western Highlands Conference foes Madison, Mountain Heritage and Mitchell, shutting out the final two opponents. The following weekend, the Vikings traveled to Bristol, Va., to compete at the Ed Cressel Classic, where Avery captured top team honors with three champions, two runners-up, two third-place recipients and the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler in Ethan Shell.
Vikings celebrate Senior Night with three dual wins
NEWLAND — Avery Wrestling honored its seniors prior to its quad match with opponents Madison, Mountain Heritage and Mitchell, as seniors Francisco Turja, Ethan Shell, Johnathan Cable, Bradley Parker, Lane Hoilman, Dakota Hoilman, Zach Vance and Levi Andrews were recognized for their contributions to the unparalleled success of the Avery Wrestling program the past four years.
“These eight seniors are leaving behind a benchmark in wrestling. Many called them the best overall team in North Carolina last year. They helped set the state record for most state finalists and they keep raising the bar,” Avery Head Wrestling Coach Matt Dunn said. “A lot of programs after something like that would be done, but though they’ll be missed, we’re excited about our returning wrestlers and what’s happening in our middle school program. These seniors have been in the Dogtown room working with our younger kids, and I believe these seniors are going to continue to work with our program because of what Avery Wrestling means to them.”
The Vikings’ most competitive dual of the evening was against its first foe, Madison, as Avery won by a 66-15 team score. Madison won just two contested bouts in the dual, as Payton Wallace won at 132 pounds and James Calloway was victorious at 195 pounds, with a forfeit win at 220 pounds.
Avery’s Cooper Foster (106), Ben Jordan (113) and Kenneth Pritz (120) won by forfeit, with teammate Grant Reece (126) winning by second-period pin. Ethan Shell won by forfeit at 132 pounds, with Johnathon Gragg earning a win by first-period fall at 145 pounds.
Cable earned a first-period pinfall at 152 pounds against Madison’s Jaedan Massey to earn his 100th career victory. Cable was recognized for the feat immediately following his bout.
“He’s a remarkable wrestler. He’s had to deal with a lot. He’s had injuries and has had to try to find his place in the lineup, and to still go out and win 100 matches without having to be able to complete a full season is a testament to him. I’m super proud of him,” Dunn said of his senior’s accomplishment. “He’s stuck it out and continues to develop. If he gets his weight to where it needs to be, he has a good chance of winning a state championship this year. He’s super talented.”
Parker was victorious by forfeit for Avery at 160 pounds. Blackledge was a winner be forfeit at 170 pounds, with Andrews winning by forfeit at 285 pounds.
Avery 81, Mountain Heritage 0
Following its win over Madison, Avery did not surrender a point for the remainder of the evening.
In its win over Mountain Heritage, Avery earned a number of impressive bout victories. Foster won by first-period pinfall at 106 pounds, with Jordan earning a win by fall in only 12 seconds at 113 pounds and Pritz picking up a victory by first-period pinfall at 120 pounds.
Reece won by fall at 126 pounds, while teammate Mason Bentley earned a 4-0 decision victory over Madison’s Tucker Fox at 132 pounds. Shell won by pinfall in 15 seconds at 138 pounds, while Gragg was victorious by second-period pinfall at 145 pounds.
Cable was a winner by pinfall in 25 seconds in his 152-pound bout, with Parker winning by pin at 160 pounds. Blackledge received a forfeit win at 170 pounds, with teammate L. Hoilman winning by first-period fall at 182 pounds and D. Hoilman winning by forfeit at 195 pounds. Vance won by pinfall at 29 seconds at 220 pounds, with Andrews earning a pinfall in 36 seconds at 285 pounds.
Avery 84, Mitchell 0
Avery’s evening concluded with a shutout of rival Mitchell. The Vikings received a number of forfeits in the dual, as Blackledge (170), L. Hoilman (182), D. Hoilman (195), Vance (220), Bentley (132) and Shell (138) all had their hands raised via forfeit.
In contested bouts, Parker opened the dual with a win by fall over Mitchell’s Jayden Burleson at 160 pounds, with Andrews winning by first-period fall over Mitchell’s Clayton Geouge. Foster (106) won by first-period fall against Halley Wheeler, with Jordan (113) winning by first-period fall over Shiloh Brandt. Pritz (120) won by second-period pinfall against MHS opponent Cody Hughes, with Reece winning by pinfall in 14 seconds over Mitchell’s Noah Hippe.
Gragg was victorious at 145 pounds by second-period fall against Carson Phillips, with Cable wrapping up the dual with a win by pinfall at 152 pounds over Serenity Sobolefski.
The home performance before a vocal throng of supporters was a welcome sight as the Big Red looked to shake the rust off following a layoff of almost two weeks from competitive action due to COVID protocols.
“It’s been really tough because you can’t have the consistency that you normally have, so we’ve just made the most of it every day. We try to work with whoever we can work with, and we try to stay positive in the situation,” Dunn said following the quad. “There’s no need to be mad about the situation because it is what it is. We’re all in the same boat right now. Everyone’s facing it and we’re trying to remain positive about it.”
Dunn admitted that it’s always special for a team to go unbeaten in a conference regular season and earn top honors.
“It’s another milestone, and we take them one at a time,” Dunn explained. “We don’t really talk about state championships, but we talk about what we do every day, and every day we grind and do what it takes to get you to a state championship. Our goal tonight was to win these matches and get everybody healthy and be at full power.”
Dunn added that he feels his team is on track to prove doubters wrong who didn’t feel they had what it takes this season to be champions following their back-to-back 1A state title wins in 2020 and 2021.
“In the beginning of the season, many were critical of us, and we weren’t even the top ranked team in the state. Everyone was talking about how Avery was down and going to be bad this year. More people now are seeing that we’ve went out and wrestled the best competition we could. We’ve overtrained and got to the point where we’re over the hump, charging toward February and trying to be healthy in February.”
Vikings take title at Cressel Classic
BRISTOL, Va.- Just prior to the most recent winter storm that inundated the region, the Vikings took part in the Ed Cressel Classic at Bristol (Va.) High School. Facing off with approximately three dozen schools at the individual tournament, Avery walked away with multiple pieces of hardware, as the Big Red claimed the team points championship, Ethan Shell was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the event, and teammate Zach Vance achieved the personal milestone of his 100th career victory.
Avery finished the evening with 203 team points, nine points better than runner-up Rural Retreat. Dobbyns-Bennett placed third with 182 points, with David Crockett placing fourth with 170 points and Union High School rounding out the top five with 120 points.
Ben Jordan was champion in the 113-pound weight class, defeating Adam Gibson of Castlewood by 9-2 decision to claim the crown. Ethan Shell was champion at the 138 pounds en route to MOW honors, defeating opponent Lance Dorman (28-2 record) of Fishburne Military School by a 3-0 decision. Levi Andrews wrapped up the championship in the bracket at 285 pounds as he defeated Rural Retreat’s Colton Terry by pinfall in 1:06 to earn the title.
Freshman Cooper Foster finished the Cressel Classic as the runner-up in the 106-pound weight class bracket, coming up just short in a 6-3 decision against champion Parker Stone of Rural Retreat in the championship round. Avery teammate Seth Blackledge competed in the 170-pound tournament, where he placed as tournament runner-up, falling by 9-5 decision to Union opponent Johnny Satterfield in the championship final.
Another pair of Vikings made it to the podium at day’s end. Sophomore Grant Reece earned a third-place finish at 126 pounds, winning his final bout over Castlewood’s Slade Castle by 7-1 decision. Avery teammate Vance, while also winning his 100th career match, ended his tournament with a third-place finish in the 220-pound weight class, earning a victory against Lee High School’s Casey Mooneyham by 9-5 decision.
Additional Vikings were unable to place still had productive performances at the Cressel Classic. Mason Bentley won three matches in the 132-pound weight class bracket, Johnathon Gragg won a pair of bouts at 160 pounds, Lane Hoilman won two bouts at 182 pounds, while Dakota Hoilman earned three wins at 195 pounds.
Avery was scheduled to wrestle earlier this week in a tri-match at Rosman, and is slated to host the Western Highlands Conference Tournament on Friday, Jan. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.