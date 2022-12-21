NEWLAND —In its final regular season home appearance at Viking Gym, a tri-match with Polk County and Union (Va.), the Avery Wrestling program honored a quartet of seniors in Tristan Adams, Acension Barajas, Seth Blackledge and Brandon Cabrera.
As for the dual matches, the Big Red competed without the services of defending state champion Grant Reece in the lineup due to injury, but still managed to come away with a pair of overall match victories.
Avery 48, Union (Va.) 18
Avery opened its night by squaring off against Union High School in a competitive dual event.
At 106 pounds, Viking Cooper Foster won by fall in 1:29 over Union’s Ean Schenck, while at 113 pounds, Avery teammate Korie Clark was victorious over Union’s Christian Fannon.
At the 120-pound class, King Orvosh was a winner by fall in 58 seconds over Union opponent Mikey Clark, but Union got on the board as Canaan Spears defeated Avery’s Benjamin Jordan by 7-3 decision at 126 pounds. At the 132-pound class, Union’s Bryce Ramey was a winner by 2-0 decision over Avery’s Staley Griffin, while at 138 pounds, Viking teammate Mason Bentley downed Union’s Eli Schenck by fall in 42 seconds.
At 145 pounds, Avery’s Johnathon Gragg was a winner by first-period fall over Dylan Lane, while at 152 pounds, Viking senior Asencion Barajas won by fall in 1:36 over Union’s Colton Kennedy.In the 160-pound class, Union’s Thomas Potter won by 7-0 decision against Avery senior Tristan Adams, with Avery’s Cael Dunn earning a win by fall in 42 seconds over Union’s Brayden Mosier at 170 pounds. In the 182-pound class, Seth Blackledge won by 12-7 decision over Union’s Johnny Satterfield, with Union’s Spencer Stanley winning by fall over Viking Grayson Lolies at 195 pounds.
At 220 pounds, Avery’s Brandon Cabrera won by fall in 53 seconds over Union foe Izaak Keith, with Union’s Connor Clendenon winning by 6-2 decision over Avery’s Connor Brewer.
Avery 52, Polk County 27
Avery took on a former conference foe in the Polk County Wolverines, coming away with a hard fought-win.
In the 106-pound weight class, Avery’s Aiden Hart won by forfeit, while at 113 pounds, teammate Cooper Foster was victorious over Polk’s Alex Martin by fall in 38 seconds. At 120 pounds, Viking King Orvosh earned a 14-2 major decision victory over Amon Villarreal, while at 126 pounds, Viking Benjamin Jordan won by fall in 2:51 over Wolverine Aiden Billings.
In the 132-pound weight class, Polk’s Shatter Johnson was victorious by second period pinfall over Avery’s Staley Griffin, while at 138 pounds, Avery’s Mason Bentley earned a win by fall in 3:09 over PCHS wrestler Carson Bell. At 145 pounds, Johnathon Gragg defeated Polk’s Isaiah Wilmoth by fall in 1:35, while at 152 pounds, Polk’s Logan Nodine defeated Avery’s Elijah Kaza by third-period fall.
At 160 pounds, Polk’s Zalen McCraw won over Avery’s Asencion Barajas by second-period fall, while at 170 pounds, Avery’s Cael Dunn won by fall in 46 seconds over Polk’s John Wright. At 182 pounds, Seth Blackledge won by forfeit, while at 195 pounds, Polk’s Jayden Virgil defeated Avery’s Grayson Lolies by fall. At 220 pounds, senior Brandon Cabrera defeated Polk’s Kameron Montgomery by fall in the third period, with Polk’s Kendall McEntyre winning by 6-3 decision over Avery’s Connor Brewer at 285 pounds.
Vikings tussle at Foard Tough
NEWTON — Avery took part with 11 wrestlers in the Foard Tough Tournament at Fred T. Foard High School on Saturday, Dec. 17.
At 106 pounds, Avery’s Cooper Foster earned a first-round bye, then won by 16-2 major decision in the semifinal round over Fred T. Foard’s George Coleman. In the championship match, Foster defeated Robbinsville’s Adair Panama by 5-0 decision to claim the crown.
At 113 pounds, Korie Clark won his first-round match over Keldon Williams by 8-6 decision, then was defeated by fall against Robbinsville’s Alexis Panama in the championship semifinal round. In the consolation bracket, Clark was upended by Lincolnton’s Matthew Davis by 9-3 decision.
At 120 ponds, King Orvosh came up short by fall over Lincolnton’s Rylee Wesson, dropping into the consolation bracket. In consolations, Orvosh received a bye, then was defeated by second period fall against Pisgah’s Grayson Reece.
In the 126-pound tournament, Kaden Knight represented the Big Red, and was defeated by Mount Pleasant’s Josh Hammac, the eventual champion of the bracket, by second-period fall. After getting a first-round consolation bye, Knight came up short in the second consolation round by fall to Hough’s Conor Herbert.
Avery’s Mason Bentley won his first bout in the 132-pound tournament, defeating North Gaston’s Garrett Carpenter by 9-0 major decision. Bentley was defeated by fall in the semifinal round against Charlotte Catholic’s Joey Baisley to drop into the consolation bracket. In consolations, Bentley won his first bout over West Cabarrus foe Eduardo Leon-Alvarez, but in the consolation third round was defeated by Pisgah’s Matthew Mehaffey by first-period fall.
At 138 pounds, Avery’s Johnathon Gragg won his opening bout over Brandon Pistone of West Cabarrus, but dropped his second bout against Ashe’s Luke Sheets to fall into the consolation bracket. In the consolation bracket, Gragg fell short against Connor Mobley of East Burke by first-period fall.
Staley Griffin competed at 145 pounds, dropping into the consolation bracket after falling in his first bout, a loss by fall to Hough’s Will McRee. In the consolation bracket, Griffin earned a 6-4 decision win over Lincolnton’s Cory Watson, but fell short in his next round consolation bout by fall to Pisgah’s Jason McClellan.
Asencion Barajas wrestled two bouts in the 152-pound tournament, losing by fall to Bandys opponent Luke Burkett, then coming up short by fall to North Gaston’s Seth McGaha.
In the 170-pound bracket, Cael Dunn received an opening round bye, then defeated Mount Pleasant’s Evan Sifford by second-period pin, followed by a semifinals win by pin over Colby Davis of Piedmont. In the title match, however, Dunn met a buzzsaw in Fred T. Foard’s Zane Birtchet, who won the championship match over Dunn by 12-5 decision to claim top honors.
Avery senior Seth Blackledge reached the championship in the 182-pound tournament at Foard, receiving an opening-round bye before defeating Ashe’s Mason Armentrout by first-period fall in the quarterfinal round. In the semis, Blackledge defeated Fred T. Foard’s Sam Drum by fall to reach the finals, falling short by third-period fall to Robbinsville’s Kage Williams.
At 195 pounds, Brandon Cabrera came up short in his first-round bout by fall against East Burke’s Ryan ‘Zeke Pierce, then lost in his consolation bout to West Forsyth’s Tariq Lawson.
Avery’s Connor Brewer was the final Viking wrestler competing in Newton, taking part in the 220-pound tournament. Brewer came up short by third-period pin against Ashe’s Ben Bare, and received a bye in the consolation bracket before falling to East Burke’s Brody Burns.
Avery returns to mat action with the Tony Farrace Holiday Classic at Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tenn., on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.