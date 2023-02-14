LEDGER — Following two days of grueling competition at the NCHSAA 1A Western Regional Wrestling Tournament at Mitchell High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, Avery was unable to capture the overall team championship, finishing as runner-up to champion Robbinsville. However, the Big Red led all schools with seven individual regional champions, and will take eight total wrestlers to Greensboro Coliseum this weekend to compete at the NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships.
“Early on we gave up a lot of points and had some byes because our kids were seeded pretty well. Sometimes in a tournament it is a detriment to go through to finals where you don’t earn bonus points. Robbinsville came back with a lot of wrestle back warriors and scored some third and fourth place finishes, but having seven champions going into the state finals is really nice,” Avery head wrestling coach Matthew Dunn said after the Saturday finals. “The state tournament seeds the No. 1 seed in the West against the No. 4 seed in the East, so it really sets you up for a lot of bonus points. We have 14 wrestlers in our starting lineup and half of them are regional champions. It’s really impressive for those guys, and I think they’re gonna score a lot of points next week. This tournament was all about getting to the dance, and next week is the dance.”
Avery’s championship train began at the 106-pound weight class, as unbeaten sophomore Cooper Foster continued his dominance with a regional title, winning a 6-0 decision in the finals over Starmount’s Ian Jones. Prior to the championship win, Foster won his first two bouts by pinfall, followed by a 9-0 major decision in the semifinals against Adair Panama to make the title match. Also qualifying for states in the class were Panama (Robbinsville) and Sully Cunningham (Swain County).
At 113 pounds, Avery’s King Orvosh won his first bout by second-period pinfall, but was defeated by 9-1 decision by Bradford Prep’s Hayden Puskar. In the consolation bracket, Orvosh rallied with a pair of wins by second-period pin to reach the consolation semis, where he fell just short of qualifying for states by falling to Elkin’s Manuel Salas by 10-2 major decision. Alexis Panama of Robbinsville won the weight class tournament, as Swain’s Kale Stephenson, Puskar and Salas also qualified.
Ben Jordan continued to display why he will be tough to beat in the 120-pound class in state tournament competition, capturing the regional title at Mitchell. Jordan earned top honors with a win by first-period fall over Elkin’s David Rojas. Jordan reached the finals after three consecutive wins by fall, earning pins in 12 seconds, 50 seconds and 1:44, respectively. Joining Jordan and Rojas as state qualifiers were Loxton Hooper of Robbinsville and Kreed Smith from Rosman.
At 126 pounds, Viking sophomore Mason Bentley overcame adversity to capture a regional crown. In his semifinal bout with Mount Airy’s Brison George, George collided with Bentley, who suffered a nasal injury and was forced to take considerable blood time due to the incident. Bentley was eventually wrapped around his face with a bandage to prevent further blood spillage from his nose as he went on to win the bout by 4-2 decision to reach the championship round. In the title match, Bentley wore a facemask for the first time in his career, but it didn’t slow him down in pulling out a narrow 5-4 win over Robbinsville’s Lleyton Hooper. Bentley also won his first two bouts of the regional in dominant fashion, earning first-period pins in each bout leading to the semifinal.
Joining Bentley and Hooper at the state tournament will be Eli Thomas of Allegheny and Luke Hyde from Murphy.
Junior and defending state champion Grant Reece added a regional championship to his trophy case in the 132-pound weight class, as he defeated Gavin Mann of Bradford Prep by 14-2 major decision. Reece’s path to the championship included a first-round win by first-period pin and a 22-3 tech fall victory in the championship semifinal round. Also qualifying from the weight class with Reece and Mann were Cherryville’s Robbie Bowman and Starmount’s Cole Nixon.
At 138 pounds, Avery’s Staley Griffith punched his ticket to Greensboro with a fourth-place finish, wrestling back through the consolation bracket to get the job done. Griffith won his opening bout by 8-5 decision, then won a narrow 3-2 decision in the championship quarterfinals. In the semifinal round, Griffith was defeated by second-period fall by Mount Airy’s Alex Cox and dropped to consolations, where he defeated Elkin’s Alejandro Lopez by a 10-9 decision in sudden victory to reach the third-place match, falling in his final bout to Swain County’s Owen Craig. Griffith, Cox, Craig and bracket champion Cameron Worrick of Alleghany will represent the West in the state tournament.
Johnathon Gragg came one win shy of adding to Avery’s state-placer total at 145 pounds. Gragg won his opening bout by fall, but lost in the quarterfinals to East Wilkes Wesley Willey to fall into the consolation bracket. There, Gragg won by first-period fall, then won his next bout in the consolation quarterfinals against Justin Landrum of Bradford Prep. In the consolation semis, however, Gragg was defeated by Robbinsville’s Willie Riddle by tech fall. John Martin of Mount Airy won the bracket in the class, and will be joined at states by Hayesville’s Gage Michael, Riddle and Mountain Island Charter’s Roman Perna.
At 152 pounds, Tristan Adams was regional champion for the Big Red, winning his championship by 8-3 decision over Cherryville’s Chase Miller. Adams’ road to the title included wins by fall in his first two bouts of the weekend, along with a 5-1 decision win in the championship semis over Robbinsville’s Blake Powers. Joining Adams and Miller as state qualifiers at 152 were Powers and Elijah Williams of Union Academy.
Barrett Potter wrestled in a tough weight class at 160 pounds for the Vikings, coming up short by fall in his opening bout to Bradford Prep’s Suhaib Hatamleh, and was unable to advance in the consolation bracket, falling by narrow 3-2 decision to Starmount’s Evan Shore. Alleghany’s Isaac Stoker won the weight class bracket, and will be joined in Greensboro by Corvian Academy’s Corey Lewis, Turner Jackson of Robbinsville and Hatamleh.
Cael Dunn continued to impress at 170 pounds, as the freshman captured his first regional championship. Dunn advanced to the regional quarterfinal round with a bye, then advanced to the semifinal round by first-period pin, followed by a 17-1 tech fall win in the championship semifinal round. In the championship match, Dunn won by pinfall in 53 seconds over Swain County foe Lucas Sutton. Joining Dunn and Sutton as state qualifiers at 170 pounds were Cherryville’s Kam Bolin and Mount Airy’s Travel Thompson.
At 182 pounds, Avery senior Brandon Cabrera was not able to gain momentum and traction in a heavily contested weight class dominated by bracket champion tournament Most Outstanding Wrestler Kage Williams of Robbinsville. Cabrera fell in his opening bout by 4-0 decision to Cherokee’s J’Ron Lineberry, and fell short by 14-1 major decision in consolations to Mountain Island Charter’s Luka Zrnich. Joining Williams as state qualifiers at the 182-pound class were Swain’s Darius Saunooke, Rosman’s Jeshua Whited and Bessemer City’s Nikolas Ellis.
Avery senior Seth Blackledge reached a personal milestone en route to winning the championship at the 195-pound weight class, as he earned his 100th career pinfall victory during Friday’s action at Mitchell when he pinned opponent Hayden Williams of Alleghany following a first-round forfeit win. Blackledge won the bracket by way of third-period pinfall over Thomas Jefferson’s David Hargro, advancing to the title round by way of pinfall in the championship semis against East Wilkes’ Tristan Alkire. Joining Blackledge and Hargro in Greensboro as state qualifiers are Alkire and Cherryville’s Tobias Miller.
Grayson Lolies competed for the Vikings at the 220-pound weight class. Lolies fell by pinfall in his opening bout to Mount Airy’s JD Harper to enter the consolation round. In consolations, Lolies won his first bout by 9-5 decision over Thomas Jefferson’s Hoo Kwon Oh, but fell short by fall to Elkin’s Jayden Martin. Robbinsville’s Koleson Dooley won the tournament at 220 pounds, with Swain’s Blake Sain earning runner-up. Mitchell’s Justice Sobolefski and Starmount’s Steven Sullivan also qualified for states in the weight class.
At 285 pounds, Avery’s Connor Brewer was 1-2 for the tournament. Brewer fell by fall to eventual bracket champion Kohlton Neadeau from Swain, but rebounded in consolation action with a win by second-period fall over Mountain Heritage’s Adam Pate. Brewer was defeated in the next round by Alleghany’s Jason Vielandi, however, to end his tournament.
Avery’s eight grapplers will return to the mat this weekend in Greensboro Coliseum to attempt to bring home individual and team state championships. A report on the action can be found in next week’s edition of The AJT.
