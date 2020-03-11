NEWLAND — Avery’s winter sports garnered a number of accolades for the 2019-20 season, including numerous Western Highlands Conference awards to go with a pair of state championships during the season.
AHS boys and girls basketball combined for a total of three student-athletes named to All-WHC teams, while 11 Avery wrestlers were named to the All-Conference team to go with WHC Coach of the Year Matthew Dunn and Conference Wrestler of the Year Lucas Andrews.
In boys basketball, Avery’s Silas Barinowski were named All-WHC.
Remaining All-WHC representatives from other conference schools were as follows: Alex Chambers, Gannon Kooles and Jacob Lamb (Madison); Caius Peterson, Tyler McKinney and Zeus Ponder (Mitchell); Lucas Jenkins, Logan Higgins, Cole Shehan, Callin Randolph, Nathaniel Ledford and Justus Shelton (Mountain Heritage); Jayden Harper and Dequan Boyce (Owen); and Keyandre Thomas and Dominque Carson (Polk).
Mountain Heritage’s Justus Shelton was named WHC Player of the Year, while Mountain Heritage head coach Hank Newson was named WHC Coach of the Year.
On the girls’ side, Avery senior forward Tiffany Brocco and junior Reagan Hughes were tabbed All-Western Highlands Conference by the league’s coaches. Brocco has also been selected to represent Avery in the annual West/Midwest 1A Girls All-Star Game to take place at Cherokee High School on March 21.
The remaining ladies All-WHC team members include the following:
Nakaila Marler (Madison); Jill Pittman, Marley Cloer, Hannah McMahan and Paige Johnson (Mitchell); Hannah Tipton, Hannah Ray, Kennedy Wilson, Hailey Evans and Kylie Robinson (Mountain Heritage); Miriam King and Emma Larios (Owen); and Marissa Twitty, Kristen Hall and Olivia Overholt (Polk).
Mountain Heritage’s Hannah Tipton was named WHC Girls Player of the Year, while Susie Shelton of Mountain Heritage was named WHC Girls Coach of the Year.
Avery wrestling was well represented with an astounding total of 11 grapplers earning All-Western Highlands Conference honors. Ethan Shell, state wrestling champion at 120 pounds, River Griffith, Most Outstanding Wrestler at the WHC Tournament and state champion at 132 pounds, Seth Blackledge, state champion at 160 pounds, Lucas Andrews, state champion at 182 pounds and Levi Andrews, state champion at 220 pounds, were all named to the All-WHC Team.
Additional Vikings named to the All-Conference Team were Jonas Hayes, Tristan Adams, Dalton Towe, Bradley Parker, Zack Vance and Johnathan Cable.
The full list of other All-WHC wrestlers include the following: Zach Morrow (Madison); Oliver Hughes (Mountain Heritage); Preston Burnett, Tori Strickland, Trey Thompson and Collier Foster (Polk County).
