Following a far-from-easy path back to championship glory, the Avery Vikings wrestling team overcame injuries, illness and inclement weather obstacles throughout its regular season to peak just in time for the postseason, running through five teams in five rounds of dual-meet action to capture its second consecutive state championship in 1A State Duals wrestling.
In its journey to the mountaintop of team 1A wrestling, Avery was all-in with its commitment to one another and to its postseason goals of a team championship in duals. Every ounce of that devotion was necessary as the Vikings completed its vision quest for another state title by facing and defeating three teams among the top five schools in the state.
“I would have to say that this is the toughest 1A division that it’s ever been. Robbinsville probably has one of the greatest second-best teams in history. As a dual team, they might have been better than us this year, but we managed to pull off some magic. The Uwharrie team was also just an incredible team,” Avery head coach Matthew Dunn said following the tournament. “If you look at what’s about to happen, Uwharrie graduates, like, six of their starters and Robbinsville graduates nine of its starters, and all these starters are state placers. This was the best of the best of the 1A division, and I’d put some of these teams against any division team in the state. This was the pinnacle of 1A wrestling this year and it speaks to the history of this division.”
Avery 78, Mountain Island Charter School 6
NEWLAND — Avery opened its state duals tournament action at Viking Gym on Jan. 31, where the Vikings hosted the opening two rounds of grappling. Avery made quick work of Mountain Island Charter School, as the lone victory by MICS was at 195 pounds, where Brandon Cabrera, filling in for injured Dakota Hoilman, came up short by third-period pinfall.
Viking winners in the dual win over MICS was Cooper Foster by fall at 106 pounds, Ben Jordan by forfeit at 113 pounds, and Kenneth Pritz (120 pounds), Mason Bentley (126 pounds), Grant Reece (132 pounds), Ethan Shell (138 pounds), Johnathan Cable (145 pounds), Tristan Adams (152 pounds), Bradley Parker (160 pounds), Seth Blackledge (170 pounds), Lane Hoilman (182 pounds), Grayson Hoilman (220 pounds) and Levi Andrews (285 pounds).
Avery 68, East Wilkes 12
Following a 42-32 East Wilkes opening round win over Mountain Heritage, Avery squared off with the Cardinals in a second-round dual. Avery won 12 of the 14 weight classes, 11 contested bouts, with the Big Red only dropping bouts at 182 and 195 pounds, respectively to route EWHS.
Foster (106) and Jordan (113) were winners by fall, while Pritz was a 16-1 tech fall winner at 120 pounds. Bentley (126), Reece (132) and Shell (138) were each winners by pinfall, while Cable (145) earned a narrow 5-4 decision win. Adams (152) and Parker (160) were winners by fall, while Blackledge (170) won by forfeit. Grayson Hoilman earned a win by pinfall with just seven seconds remaining in the bout at 220 pounds, while Andrews took just 1:07 to pin his EW opponent.
Avery 44, Mount Airy 30
BRYSON CITY — Avery, who entered the dual team tournament as the state’s No. 2 ranked team, traveled on Feb. 2 to Swain County High School for the western regional quarterfinals of the state duals tournament, where the Vikings were joined by top-ranked Robbinsville, fourth-ranked Swain and fifth-ranked Mount Airy.
In its quarterfinal match against Mount Airy, Avery took care of business with its lower and middle weight classes, allowing the team to surrender several forfeits late in the dual to save wrestlers for the semifinal matchup later in the evening.
Foster (106) won by 16-5 major decision, with Jordan (113) victorious by fall in 21 seconds. Pritz (120) won by 15-0 tech fall, with Bentley (126) winning a 4-2 decision. Reece (132) won by 17-1 tech fall, with Shell (138) earning a win by first period pin. Cable (145) was a winner by second period fall, and Adams (152) was a 4-1 decision victor. Levi Andrews was a winner by first period fall at 285 pounds, with Avery giving up strategic forfeits at 160, 170, 182, 195 and 220 pounds.
Avery 41, Robbinsville 31
After Robbinsville defeated Swain in its quarterfinal matchup, the Vikings and Knights collided in an epic matchup between two top wresting powers, regardless of classification, with a berth in the state championship on the line.
Robbinsville broke the ice on the scoreboard in the opening bout at 106 pounds, as Alexis Panama was a 3-1 decision winner over Foster. At 113 pounds, Jordan earned a win in 1:20 over RHS’s Aynsley Fink. In the 120-pound matchup, Pritz was a winner by third-period fall over Robbinsville’s Logan Hyde.
RHS grappler Jayden Nowell earned a major decision win at 126 pounds over Bentley, which would prove to be the final Knights win of the dual. Reece was a 14-5 major decision winner at 132 pounds over Avery Phillips, with Shell (138 pounds) winning by first period fall at 138 pounds over Christian Phillips. Cable won by third period fall at 145 pounds over Zane Lucksavage, Adams won by 1-0 decision over Jaret Panama at 152 pounds, Parker won by 15-5 major decision over RHS opponent Jacob Hall at 160 pounds, and Blackledge won by fall in 29 seconds over Murphy Shanahan at 170 pounds to clinch the dual match. Avery forfeited out the 182-, 195-, 220- and 285-pound weight classes to advance to the state title match.
Dunn admitted that the club, which has had to battle through injuries and various setbacks during the season, was motivated to take the mat, primarily against the top-ranked Knights, and remind naysayers and doubters in state wrestling circles of how dominant Avery Wrestling still is.
“Maybe wrongly so, but we focused on Robbinsville and had our target on them. It didn’t make complete sense how they were ranked above us during the season. They always get a lot of credit and are a good team, but we got knocked down (in ranking) despite all our returning state placers. We had the seniors in our lineup and great freshmen popping up. We had wins over some of the top teams in the state with just eight kids in the lineup, and we’ve went to some of the top tournaments in the country and we still weren’t climbing the poll rankings,” Dunn explained. “We took it as kind of an insult, how everyone was talking about how good Robbinsville was and how they came together as a great team. To us, we as a team took it as a bit of an insult to everything that we have accomplished together as a team. We internalized that into our practice room and worked on everything that we needed to do and be in order to be focused to beat Robbinsville. Instead of worrying about how good we were in December and how good we were in January, we kept the big picture (in mind).”
Avery 39, Uwharrie Charter Academy 30
GREENSBORO — The Vikings walked into the 1A State Duals Championship at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Saturday, Feb. 5, facing a familiar foe in Uwharrie Charter Academy, a rematch of the 2020 1A state duals finals competed just prior to the onset of the pandemic, which was won by Avery 35-30.
The Vikings (36-2) won its first three bouts against the Eagles (35-1), but proceeded to lose five consecutive bouts in its heavier weight classes. A settling win at heavyweight by Levi Andrews helped Avery to regain momentum, which Avery rode all the way to a banner-clinching win, as its younger wrestlers and lighter weights accounted for five straight wins on the mat to give the Big Red its fourth state championship banner since 2019.
Prior to the championship match, Avery’s Zach Vance was the Viking representative to receive the Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award.
Avery jumped out to a 15-0 team lead with wins in its first three matches. Reigning state champion Ethan Shell earned a pinfall in 1:28 over UCA’s Byan Lackey at the 138-pound class, while teammate Johnathan Cable earned a 5-2 decision win over UCA’s Jair Ulloa at 145 pounds and Tristan Adams earned a pinfall at 3:45 over opponent Carson Robinson.
The Eagles responded, however, with a flurry of wins. Grayson Roberts earned a 6-4 decision win over Avery defending state champion Bradley Parker at 160 pounds, while teammate Doug Bowles gave UCA six more points with a pin in 5:14 over Avery’s Seth Blackledge at 170 pounds, an upset win for the Eagles grappler as Viking Blackledge had led most of the bout.
UCA’s Jayden Maness was a winner by second-period fall at 182 pounds against Avery’s Lane Hoilman, with Aiden Carter (UCA) winning by second-period fall at 195 pounds against Avery opponent Brandon Cabrera and Jaden Marion defeating Avery’s Zach Vance by 4-0 decision to stake the Eagles to a 24-15 lead.
Levi Andrews halted the UCA scoring barrage with a win by pinfall in 50 seconds over UCA’s Jake Morin to draw the Vikings to within 24-21. Teammate Cooper Foster battled a talented opponent at 106 pounds in UCA’s Ethan Hines, with the freshman Cooper edging Hines by 4-3 decision to tie the overall match at 24 points apiece. Ben Jordan was a winner by fall at 113 pounds over UCA opponent Brandon Jordan to give the Vikings back the lead for good. Kenneth Pritz, who was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the 1A State Duals, won by fall in 1:33 at 120 pounds to increase the Viking lead to 36-24. Needing anything but a Viking loss by pinfall to clinch the championship, Avery’s Grant Reece handled business with a strong performance in defeating UCA foe Jack McArthur by a 7-1 decision to clinch the state title. Avery forfeited the final bout at 132 pounds to provide for the final 39-30 match margin.
“Some matches went ways that we weren’t planning on them to go. We didn’t wrestle great tonight, but we had some freshmen and sophomores who really came in and they pulled it through for us,” Dunn said following the win. “That’s good for the future, but we had two state champions lose matches that we thought were going to go the other way. So thank goodness they pulled it out for us. Those guys have been wrestling a long time, so it was their coming-of-age, I guess.”
“This whole group of kids we’ve had the past few years, we’ve trained together since we were younger, and this is what we were training to do and what we wanted to do. We’ve trained and trained, and finally we’re able to do it,” Avery senior wrestler Ethan Shell said following the tournament. “Nerves got a little hot, but we knew that as soon as Levi got out there, we would start our good roll again because our guys could put up points that we needed and were there for us.”
Capturing another state championship plaque is special to the program, the program’s fourth state championship plaque since the 2019-20 season, and the squad knows what the titles mean to the Avery County community that supports them.
“This feels good. Our county doesn’t see many state championships and the fact that we’re able to win some state championships means so much, especially being the first to do it,” Shell added.
“The dual team tournament in wrestling is the most exciting event in high school athletics. That was what was said to us by the NCHSAA representatives like Que Tucker and Mark Dreibelbis who run the show. It’s an amazing and electric event. It’s unbelievable to have that kind of excitement. It’s great for our kids and great for wrestling, to see the excitement with hundreds of fans coming out to watch the finals and support your team,” Dunn noted. “This brings a level of pride to our community, and it’s like breaking that glass ceiling. A lot of people who aren’t even wrestling minded have appreciated the work that this group of kids have put into being successful. Avery is a different county. It isn’t one of those counties that are all into athletics. You have a slice, a portion of the county population that really support the Avery athletics, and that portion is really bought in and appreciated what wrestling has done. Our other programs see what can be possible and how our kids can be just as good as any other teams of kids in the state. Maybe breaking that glass ceiling allows other teams to see what can happen, and that’s awesome for our kids to put that plaque into the trophy case.”
Avery now prepares for defending its back-to-back state championships over the next two weeks, as the Big Red competes in the NCHSAA 1A/2A Western Regionals this weekend (Feb. 11 and 12) at Alleghany High School, with the top four wrestlers from each weight class advancing to Greensboro on Feb. 18 and 19 to compete at the NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.