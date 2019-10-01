ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Cloudland High School football will be under new leadership, as the school announced in a press release on Tuesday, Oct. 1, that Glenn White will no longer be the head coach of the school’s football program due to “a realignment with the coaching staff.”
Athletic Director Scott Potter will assume the interim head coach duties effective immediately.
“I am grateful for Coach Scott Potter’s willingness to step in and help this team in an unusual and unexpected coaching change,” CHS Principal Richard Church said in the release. “These student-athletes deserve to be placed in trusted hands to finish out this football season, and I am confident this is the best decision.”
White will stay on with the team as an assistant coach through the remainder of the season. He replaced Mike Lunsford, who resigned following last season. Cloudland is 1-4 this season, with its most recent contest a 42-16 home loss to Avery on Sept. 27.
Potter has previously coached on Cloudland staffs and was head coach of the junior high program this season.
