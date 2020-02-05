Avery Vikings Wrestling is hitting its stride and wrestling at its best when it counts the most.
The Vikings took part in a quad meet tune-up in Cherryville against the host school, as well as Bradford Prep and Mountain Island Charter School on Tuesday, Jan. 28, followed two days later by the Western Highlands Conference tournament at Mitchell High School, where the Big Red followed its regular-season conference crown with the conference tournament title as well.
Vikings dominant at Cherryville quad match
CHERRYVILLE — Avery made the two-hour bus trip into Gaston County to take part in a quad match with a trio of opponents, pitching a pair of shutouts in the process.
Avery 66, Bradford 0
Avery was dominant in a victory against Bradford Prep School. Avery did not have to surrender a point due to a pair of double forfeits at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively, and the Vikings were victorious in each of the remaining dozen bouts.
River Griffith kicked off the dual with a 23-second pinfall win at 132 pounds, followed by a third-period-pinfall win by teammate Triston Adams at 138 pounds. In the 145-pound weight class, Johnathan Cable was a winner by fall in 39 seconds, with a first-period fall at 152 pounds by Avery’s Bradley Parker. Teammate Seth Blackledge earned a 19-4 tech fall win at 160 pounds, with Dalton Town earning a 12-6 decision win over Bradford Prep’s Matthew Mauro.
Lucas Andrews was a winner by pin in only 35 seconds at 182 pounds, while teammate Dakota Hudson won by 15-2 major decision at 195 pounds. Levi Andrews was a winner by forfeit at 220 pounds, with Zach Vance winning by fall in 38 seconds at 285 pounds.
Avery’s Ethan Shell, who celebrated winning his 100th career match during the evening’s events, was a winner by forfeit at 120 pounds, with Jonah Hayes winning by pinfall in 54 seconds at 126 pounds.
Avery 64, Mtn. Island Charter School 0Avery continued to rout the competition, as it blanked Mountain Island Charter School.
Griffith began the dual at 138 pounds with a second-period pin, with teammate Adams also winning by second period fall at 145 pounds. Cable earned a forfeit at 152 pounds, with Towe winning by 15-2 major decision at 160 pounds. Blackledge, Lucas Andrews, Dakota Hudson, Levi Andrews and Vance were all winners by forfeit to round out the heavier classifications. Double forfeits took place at 106, 113 and 120 pounds, with Shell and Hayes picking up pitfalls over their opponents in 40 seconds or less at 126 and 132 pounds, respectively.
Avery 71, Cherryville 12
The only points surrendered by Avery at the event came in the form of forfeits to Cherryville at the 106- and 113-pound weight classes. The Vikings were victors in each of the other bouts to walk away with another one-sided victory.
Cable opened the match with a pin in 64 seconds at 145 pounds. Parker earned a first-period pin at 152 pounds, with Blackledge (160), Towe (170) and Lu. Andrews (182) all winning by fall. Hudson earned a win by forfeit at 195 pounds, with Le. Andrews winning at 220 pounds by first-period fall. Vance won by forfeit at 285 pounds, with a first-period pinfall win by Shell at 120 pounds and first-period pinfall wins at 126 pounds by Hayes and 132 pounds by Griffith. Adams closed the match with a forfeit win at 138 pounds.
Avery runs roughshod over competition for conference championship
LEDGER — On a night more indicative of a coronation than a competition, the Avery wrestling team was a buzzsaw that sliced through the competition.
The Vikings, heavily favored entering the Western Highlands Conference Championships on Thursday, Jan. 30, continued to meet and exceed expectations, running away with the 2020 WHC team championship, with an astounding 10 Vikings crowned individual conference champions.
Avery finished the event with a total of 226.5 points, with Madison a distant second at 141 points. Polk finished third with 123 points, with Mitchell placing fourth with 106 points and Mountain Heritage in fifth with 108 points.
Ethan Shell was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the WHC Championships, as he dispatched of Polk’s Satchel McCoy in 54 seconds in the semifinals and downed Mitchell’s Dylan Lowery with a third-period pinfall at 120 pounds to earn the crown and individual award.
Teammate Lucas Andrews was named WHC Wrestler of the Year following the event, as the senior wrapped up his final conference tournament with wins by first-period fall over both Mt. Heritage’s Rocky Penland and Polk County’s Gage McSwain to earn a WHC championship at 182 pounds.
Fellow senior River Griffith won three matches at 132 pounds to take the championship in his class, pinning Owen’s Aidan Noonan in 13 seconds, pinning Polk’s Deacon Nodine in 22 seconds and pinning Madison’s Tacoma Reed in 23 seconds to finish a quick evening of work to a title.
Tristan Adams won two matches to take home a conference crown at 138 pounds, downing Owen’s Kameron Moore by pin in 23 seconds, and earning a 3-1 decision over Mt. Heritage’s Jesse Lopez to take top honors.
Johnathan Cable won three consecutive bouts by first-period pinfall at 145 pounds to earn a conference championship, while teammate Bradley Parker won his quarterfinal 152-pound bout by first period fall. Parker won by major decision 11-3 in the semifinals before winning his championship match by 16-0 tech fall over Mt. Heritage wrestler Michael Riddle.
Seth Blackledge earned another Avery conference wrestling championship medal at 160 pounds by winning a quarterfinal match by first-period fall, earning a second-period pin in his seminal bout and pinning the shoulders of Owen’s Bruce Williams in 31 seconds for a WHC title.
Dalton Towe used a pair of pinfall victories to take a conference crown, the first a second-period fall over Owen’s Owen Vale, followed by a first-period pin of Madison’s Damian Borowski at 170 pounds. Defending state champion Levi Andrews earned a gold medal at 220 pounds with three wins at the conference championships, pinning Owen’s Lucian Thomas in 18 seconds, pinning Mitchell’s Samuel Shook in 1:01, followed by a third-period fall over Madison’s Connor Foley.
Vance earned the Vikings’ 10th individual title with a second-period pinfall at 285 pounds over Madison’s Austin Bowens, then finished the championship drive with a pin with six seconds remaining in his match with Mountain Heritage’s Oliver Hughes.
This week, the Big Red competes in the NCHSAA State Duals, before turning its attention to the 1A Western Regional Tournament on Feb. 14 and 15 at Mount Airy High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.