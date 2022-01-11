NEWLAND — Fall sports All Western Highlands Conference selections were announced last week by the league, consisting in sports that include football, volleyball and boys soccer.
Avery’s lone winner of individual awards was Chad Giarrusso, who was named the Special Teams Player of the Year for football.
In football, 1A state finalist Mitchell boasted four individual awards, including Mountaineers quarterback Ty Turbyfill earning Player of the Year honors, MHS linebacker Gabe Brandt named Defensive Player of the Year, Xander Gardner earning Lineman of the Year honors, and head coach Travise Pitman being named WHC Coach of the Year. Mountain Heritage’s Gabe Silver was named Offensive Player of the Year.
Football All-WHC selections (by team):
Avery — Chad Giarrusso, Elijah Holtsclaw and Levi Andrews; Draughn — Nigel Dula, Daylin Pritchard, Will Price, Ronald Donnell Wilkins II and Luke Rector; Madison — Zander Fender, Levi Shelton, Dawson Garrett and Alex Kerns; Mitchell — Ethan Willis, Dalton Hollifield, Carter Hoyle, Ty Turbyfill, Gabe Brandt, Xander Gardner, Gage Young, Joe Conley, Jorge Barajas, Chandler Horney and Connor Buchanan; Mountain Heritage — Gabe Silver, Jakob McCool, Jace Burleson, Mason Robinson, Logan Huskins, Bryson Hoilman, Sage Austin, Ashton Hoilman and Lucas Randolph; Owen — Cadyn Cook, Briggs Barker, Eli Laner, Will Johnson and Brett Gaynor; Rosman — Andrew Stamey and Carson Lyday.
Volleyball All-WHC selections (by team):
Avery — Annabelle Hayes and Addie Beck; Draughn — Haygen Sigmon, Bella Williams, Christon Carswell and Bailey Bryant; Madison — Zoe Einheuser; Mitchell — Savannah Banks; Mountain Heritage — Kaydence Kooles and Keira Wilson; Owen — Addison Bartlett and Maesyn Gardner; Rosman — Elizabeth Daves, Emma Moretz, Josie Chappell, Reagan Chapman, Caroline Marlowe and Laikyn Buchanan.
Player of the Year — Josie Chappell (Rosman)
Coach of the Year — Ashton Williams (Rosman)
Boys Soccer All-WHC selections (by team):
Avery — Blake Broussard and Jack Crenshaw; Draughn — Andrew Albright and Ryan Williams; Madison — Nolan Little, Jack Morrow and Easton Fitzhugh; Mitchell — Ben Wessinger and Jose Valencia; Mountain Heritage — Vaughn Smoker, Aaron Neighbors, Lief Cedergren, Manuel Sanchez and Max Smoker; Owen — Nino Luther, Liam Gildner, Davis Kendall, Daniel Garcia, Elijah Caro and Harrison Kendall.
Player of the Year — Jason Gunn (Owen)
Goalkeeper of the Year — Zack Saunooke (Madison)
Coach of the Year — Luke Hoilman (Mountain Heritage)
