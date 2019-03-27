LEDGER — The saying goes that “big things come in small packages.”
Such a “big thing” was showcased at Mitchell High School on Saturday, March 23, as more than 50 seniors representing the smallest classification of schools dotting the landscape across the Western region of North Carolina squared off in the annual West/Midwest 1A All-Star basketball games at Mitchell High School.
The contests recognize senior student-athletes from the area for both academic and athletic excellence, as well as provides a final opportunity for most players to lace up the sneakers one final time and represent their high school on the hardwood.
The all-star games were the culmination of a busy day for the players and coaches. Team practices were held during the late morning, after which the teams convened to First Baptist Church in Spruce Pine for a meal and program provided by the Mitchell High School basketball program. Approximately 300 players, coaches, officials, family members and friends were on hand for the festivities, as the keynote speaker at the meal was Dave Davis, nine-year men’s head basketball coach at Newberry College.
A part of the lasting legacy of the All-Star Games is the scholarships that have been established and awarded during each of the five years of the event, as thousands of dollars have been given to deserving student-athletes who make an impact as much, or more so, in their communities and classrooms than on the basketball court. Following the games, a total of eight student-athletes were awarded scholarships to continue collegiate academic pursuits.
From the Girls All-Star Game, Avery senior Faith Daniels, as well as Bre Moore from Murphy, Paige Lindley from Andrews and Savanna Annis from Hayesville received scholarship awards. From the Boys All-Star rosters, senior Caleb Pritchard from Mitchell High School, as well as Polk County’s Clark Phipps, Cody Mathis from Andrews and Nathan Crowe from Cherokee were scholarship recipients.
“Our banquet was unreal. We had over 300 people and had a great speaker with Dave Davis from Newberry College,” All-Star Games Committee Chair Dr. Bud Black said following the awards presentations. “We just had a tremendous time. This event continues to build, and next year we are excited to be adding two more scholarships, increasing the total scholarships being awarded to 10 scholarships.”
As far as the games themselves, the 1A Girls All-Star Game was a tightly contested affair, as the West led by a single point with less than four minutes to play before building a late six-point lead at 77-71. The Midwest rallied to draw within 80-78, but could not draw any closer as the West team held off the scrappy Midwest squad to pull out an 83-78 win.
A quartet of Avery seniors were part of the festivities, as Ashlyn Crowe, Faith Daniels, McKenzie Franklin and Regan McKinney took the floor for the Midwest club, with their head coach, Matt Wiseman, serving as the head coach of the Midwest squad.
Daniels scored 21 points to lead the Midwest roster, while Franklin added 17 points, McKinney added five and Crowe played extensive minutes. MJ Onafowora from Highland Tech scored 15 points, while Polk County’s Mariah Overholt scored double-figures with 10 points.
Leading the way for the West girls squad was Hayesville’s Savanna Annis with 19 points. Brooke Newton of Andrews added 15 points, with 13 points from Hiwassee Dam’s Brittany Davis and nine points from Robbinsville’s Mikayla Morgan. Annis was named Most Valuable Player of the Girls game.
The boys contest was a showcase of talent and a high-scoring affair as well, as the Midwest squad seized control early and ran away from the West club in a 113-85 victory.
Five Midwest players registered double-figures scoring, led by 16 points from Lincoln Charter’s Lavonte Knox. Piedmont Community’s Jaylen Prioleau poured in 14 points en route to Most Valuable Player honors. Marcus Nelson of Bessemer City and Jackson Gabriel of Lincoln Charter scored 12 points each, with 11 from Bessemer City’s Jaquaylen Hardin.
Avery was represented by a pair of senior standouts, Sam McCollum and Ryder Seiz. McCollum scored five points in the game, while Seiz scored four points in the win.
Leading the way for the West squad was Robbinsville’s AJ Ornelas with 17 points, while Cherokee’s Nathan Crowe was the only other player reaching double-figures scoring with 10 points.
“This is an opportunity for these young people to show how they can play and of course they are all great teammates,” Black added. “They all were great teammates with their own school teams, and they came out here and had to play with teammates they may have played against, which they say is one of the best experiences these youngsters can have, to play with players you are battling against all season and then to form a team.”
The sixth annual West/Midwest 1A All-Star Basketball Games will be held at a West location to be determined next March. The site and additional details will be determined by the committee during their meeting in October.
