NEWLAND — Avery High School Baseball opened its 2023 season last week with a pair of non-conference games. its season opener at Wilkes Central was suspended due to weather and will resume at Moravian Falls on April 3. The team’s first full-game effort was on Wednesday, March 1, a 15-5 loss at Patton in six innings.
The 2023 Vikings are coached by Benny Wellborn. Wellborn was the club’s skipper when the Big Red made its deepest state playoff run in program history, when it reached the quarterfinals of the state 1A baseball tournament in 2007. Wellborn noted that some things are different in his second stint at the helm, but there are still core principles that remain important to success.
“With our team the two things we have focused on is improving our mindset; our mental and physical toughness. A lot of guys who haven’t been playing other sports have been working in the weight room since September, and a lot of guys have really put forth time and effort to get better physically,” Wellborn said this week. “From the outside looking in, those were two of the key things that I wanted us to accomplish this year, to be stronger physically and mentally. We are stronger physically, and mentally we are on the right path. We’re not where we want to be, but we’re on the right path, and I think we’ve shown some growth based on the two contests we’ve had this season.”
The roster for the varsity team consists of only 11 players as the season begins, with the flexibility to utilize some members of the junior varsity team if absolutely necessary. Wellborn stressed that with the thin ranks, his team will lean on its toughness to compete.
“We are pretty thin as far as varsity goes. I moved one freshman up in Landon Liner, so with him we have 11 players,” Wellborn said. “We have our normal guys back. James Harris is playing again this year, and then returning guys that played the last couple years are the three seniors, Bryson Whitley, Riley Isaacs and Ethan Church, and then our core of juniors that have all been together for a lot of years, they’re all back.”
Being able to master all three phases of the game, hitting, pitching and defense, are crucial for any baseball team at any level, with perhaps even more emphasis added at the high school level. From the pitching perspective, Wellborn plans to send a trio of hurlers to the mound to anchor this season’s staff in Josh Jackson, Liner and Brooks Berry, and will implement a bullpen by committee. He added that there may be some additional players relied on to take the mound to eat innings should the need present itself.
“Trent (Wellborn) will have to throw. Cole Singleton will have to throw some. Bryson Whitley will have to throw some. We’ve actually thrown some bullpens with some guys who really have never been on the mound before, and they’ve done pretty good,” Wellborn explained. “But it’s gonna be our three main guys, and then we’re just gonna have to go by committee. From time to time, we’re gonna have to move some arms up from JV, too, to fill some needs we may have on varsity because we’ve got a lot of three-game-week schedules.”
The junior varsity team is comprised of 13 players as the season schedule begins, and Wellborn expressed excitement about what the JV team can provide, not only looking ahead to varsity years, but at the current time.
“We’ve got 13 guys right now, and they’ve all worked hard. There’s talent down there on the JVs, and we expect big things from them. The problem is we’re going to have to rob some for varsity from time of time, so it’s gonna be hard for them to get to jell and to get to play a lot together,” Wellborn said. “But my goal with the season is to not move anybody up, to try to let those guys play together and form a bond and a relationship, but things don’t always go as you’ve planned.”
Returning in the dugout to manage the Vikings, Wellborn noted several difference and many similarities from his first tour on the Avery bench.
“Well, some of the rules have changed. You know, now we have BB4 that we didn’t have before. That’s a big difference,” Wellborn added. “Pitch count also has a big difference. It’s more like Little League numbers as far as days of rest. This year they’re implementing a two-hour time limit on all JV games. So all JV games will be done in two hours no matter where we’re at.”
The coach also shared his thoughts on how he sees the Western Highlands Conference baseball race shaping up in the coming weeks as conference play begins.
“Draughn and Madison will be the two top dogs in our conference, and on paper Draughn should be better than them. However, Madison is very well coached and somehow they seem to pull through some things,” Wellborn said. “I still think my sleeper is Mountain Heritage. I know they’ve got two really good arms and a very good young catcher who’s only a sophomore this year. So Mountain Heritage is going to be very, very tough. Honestly after that, I think we’re all kind of grouped together, and it’s just anybody’s ballgame whenever we play.”
In action last week on the diamond, Avery’s game with Wilkes Central was suspended due to weather following an 8-7 Avery JV boys victory that saw pitcher Oak Markland strike out the final two batters of the contest to get the JV road win.
“The JVs played that one exceptionally well,” Wellborn noted.
The varsity matchup was stalled with Avery holding a 1-0 lead with two runners in scoring position before a rainstorm forced the stoppage.
Avery’s first complete varsity game occurred at Patton, where the Panthers seized a 3-0 lead after two innings before the Vikings rallied in the top of the third to tie the game at 3-3. Walks from Whitley and Evan Robbins led to an RBI double from Berry. Teammate James Harris then reached on the third Patton error of the inning to plate the then-tying run.
Patton scored a go-ahead run in the bottom of the third to again lead 4-3, only to have Avery tie the game in the top of the fourth, using a pair of one-out walks and an Isaacs base hit to plate Singleton with the tying run at 4-4.
The home team then was able to blow the game open with a seven-run bottom of the fourth to lead 11-4. Avery’s Harris reached on an error to lead off the top of the fifth and came around to score what proved to be the final Big Red run of the game to draw within 11-5, but PHS added four insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth to build a 10-run lead, holding Avery scoreless in the top of the sixth to enact the NCHSAA 10-run mercy rule to end the game.
“My thought process is that you’ve got to try and stay away from the crooked numbers, and we had the crooked numbers in the fourth and again in the fifth,” Wellborn said after the game. “The fourth inning, they put up seven runs. On a positive note, we did a lot of good things. I can’t remember scoring five runs this early in the season, maybe it’s happened once before when I was coaching. So for us to do that, that was huge. Patton was just a very, very good hitting team. I think they had eight legitimate doubles, so they hit the ball exceptionally well.”
Berry laced two hits and scored a run for the Vikings, while the lineup showed patience in drawing eight walks by Patton pitching.
Avery returns to action this week at a tournament at West Wilkes High School, playing Alleghany on March 6 and Mount Airy on March 8.
