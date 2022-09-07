LEDGER — With 1:09 left in the third quarter, the Watauga Pioneers found themselves in a familiar position — trailing a tenacious opponent. Yet, for the second week in a row, the Pioneers dug deep to pull out the 28-21 win.
Late in the third quarter, Mitchell County senior Chad Giarrusso — who lined up as both quarterback and a running back as MHS starting quarterback Ty Turbyfill sat out the contest with an ankle sprain — punched in his second rushing touchdown of the night to put the purple-clad Mountaineers up 21-14.
Although Watauga left Memorial Stadium with a win, it was far from a commanding performance throughout. Head coach Ryan Habich knows how important and difficult this gritty win was.
“Mitchell are a lot tougher than us up front. They locked us up for sure. I am so proud of our kids for finding a way to win,” Habich said. “You’ve got to make plays to win and our kids made enough plays to grind through and get a win. This is a really great football team that we played. Hats off to Coach Travise Pitman over there and Mitchell because they have a very good football program. So this is a quality win for us.”
The Mountaineers controlled the trenches on both sides of the ball as a run-first team with a stout, hard-nosed defense. Mitchell held Watauga to its lowest total offensive output of the season so far with only 317 yards. However, despite that, the Pioneers outgained Mitchell on offense by exactly 100 yards.
After Mitchell took its seven-point lead late in the third quarter, the Pioneers once again had an uphill battle to try and take charge of the game. On the ensuing kickoff, WHS running back Will Curtis evaded two tackles to pull off a 27-yard kick return, setting the Pioneers up on its own 49-yard line.
Watauga engineered a true team effort to complete a 13-play, 51-yard touchdown drive that featured rushes by five different Pioneers — Maddox Greene, Cole Horine, Trey Thompson, Will Curtis and Morgan Henry. Curtis punched in the 1-yard TD to tie the game at 21-21 with 6:46 left in the final quarter.
Following the touchdown, a bold call from Watauga saw an onside kick attempt from Josh Bollinger, which was recovered successfully by Pioneer Asa Nelson to give them the ball at the WHS 45.
A 10-play, 55-yard march down the field culminated in two strong plays. On third-and-goal from the Mitchell 12-yard line, Greene threw a high arcing toss to Jackson Pryor, who leaped and barely got his hands on the ball. After landing, Pryor lateraled to an oncoming Will Curtis, who brought the ball to the 2-yard line. With the goal line so close, Habich felt his team had to go for the touchdown despite an opportunity for a field goal on fourth down.
“I think it’s easier to get two yards there,” Habich said. “Kicking a short field goal from the left hash there, that’s a hard kick to make at a difficult angle, especially if they bring pressure.”
On foruth down, Maddox Greene stretched the ball across the goal line for the score, with Grant Kight’s kick putting the Pioneers up 28-21.
Habich knew Mitchell would respect that type of play.
“I’ve got the utmost respect for Mitchell County and I think we’re very similar in our mindset,” Habich said. “We’re both blue-collar football teams. We’re not flashy and have workman-like attitudes. It’s been a good rivalry. It was a close game last year that they won in the last few seconds. And of course this year is another close one. Mitchell is a tremendous 1A team, and I always root for them to do well, especially in the playoffs.”
The Mountaineers had a chance to respond, taking over at its own 48 with 1:39 left to play. After three rushes from Giarrusso that took his team to Watauga’s 39-yard line, Mitchell changed their style and called for a pass deep down the right sideline. Giarrusso heaved it toward Huaroco, but instead the ball met the hands of Greene — marking a second consecutive game-winning interception for the Pioneers.
Giarrusso recorded his third-consecutive 100-yard rushing effort with 124 yards on 22 carries with two scores, with 64 yards on nine carries from teammate Gage Young. Sophomore Caleb Cook, starting under center in place of Turbyfill, completed his only pass attempt for two yards.
Mitchell welcomes upstart and unbeaten Andrews from the Smoky Mountain Conference to Memorial Stadium this Friday, Sept. 9.
Jamie Shell contributed reporting to this story.
