NEWLAND — With more than two weeks of matches in the books, the Avery Vikings are already on track with much of the championship form that it showed during its historic 2020 season, easily dispatching of three opponents at Viking Gym last week. Avery hosted North Wilkes and Ashe County in a tri-match on Tuesday, May 4, and opened conference competition by welcoming the Mountain Heritage Cougars to the mat on Friday, May 7.
Avery 66, North Wilkes 18
Avery surrendered only one forfeit, in the 120-pound weight class, in its matchup with the Vikings from North Wilkes, while Vikings Francisco Turja (106 pounds), Ben Jordan (113 pounds), Bradley Parker (160 pounds) and Zach Vance (220 pounds) were winners by forfeit in the match.
In competed bouts, Grant Reece (126) was victorious by first-period pinfall over North’s Chandler Johnson, Jonah Hayes (132) won by first-period pinfall over Nathaniel Eller, Ethan Shell (138) won by first-period pinfall over North’s Alexander Ball, Johnathan Cable (145) won by first-period pinfall over North’s Trent Trivette, Tristan Adams (152) earned a win over North’s Trent Dillard by first-period fall, Dalton Towe (170) won by first-period fall over North’s Nicholas Szekely, and Levi Andrews (285) won by first-period fall over North’s Calvin Transeau.
Ashe was victorious in two competed bouts, as Mason Dancy earned a win over Avery’s Josh Hartzog at 182 pounds and Andrew Cardwell picked up a victory over Avery’s Dakota Hoilman in competitive matches.
Avery 63, Ashe 12
Much as was the case in the first match with North Wilkes, Avery was dominant in its competing matches against the Huskies. Viking wrestlers Turja (106) and Jordan (113) won by forfeit, as did teammate Reece (126). A double forfeit occurred at 120 pounds.
Of the 10 bouts occurring on the mat, Avery was victorious in eight matches. Shell earned a win at 132 pounds by first-period pinfall, beginning a streak of six consecutive wins for the Big Red.
Hayes won at 138 pounds by first-period pinfall, while teammate Cable won the most competitive bout of the night. Thanks to a second-period escape which proved to be the only point scored in the match, Cable earned a 1-0 decision victory over Ashe’s Luke Sheets.
Avery’s Adams won by second-period pinfall at 152 pounds over Andrew Peterson, while Parker earned a first-period pinfall over Austin Hart, and Towe won by first-period pinfall over Ashe’s Lukus Spencer.
Ashe won consecutive bouts at 182 and 195 pounds, respectively, before Avery’s Vance put the Big Red back on the scoreboard, awarded the win at 220 pounds when opponent Jaron Greer suffered an injury and could not continue to compete. Viking teammate Andrews won by second-period pinfall over Ashe’s Bryant Blevins at 285 pounds to close out the AHS win. “Ashe has been our toughest challenge this season so far. The score did not indicate how tough that team was,” AHS coach Matthew Dunn said.
Avery 68, Mountain Heritage 6
The Vikings opened WHC competition on Friday, May 7, with a dual meet against the Mountain Heritage Cougars. Despite bringing a large contingent of wrestlers to Newland, the Cougars opted to forfeit nine of the 14 total weight classes contended, making for a short evening on the mat.
Mountain Heritage’s lone points for the match was earned by Oliver Hughes, who earned a second-period pinfall win over Avery’s Hoilman, while Avery earned victories in the remaining four competitive bouts.
Turja (106), Jordan (120), Shell (132), Hayes (138), Adams (152), Parker (160), Towe (170), Vance (220) and Andrews (285) were all awarded forfeit victories. Avery’s Grant Reece (126) was dominant in a 19-4 technical fall victory over Heritage’s Tucker Fox. Teammate Johnathan Cable (145) won by 8-4 decision over MH’s Jesse Lopez. Seth Blackledge wrestled his only match of the week at 182 pounds, winning by first-period pinfall over Heritage’s Collin Ray.
Avery remains busy on the mat this week, going to Madison for a dual on May 11 and hosting Polk and Watauga on May 14.
