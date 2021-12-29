JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Continuing its strong close to the 2021 calendar year, the Avery Vikings wrestling team jaunted across the state line into Tennessee on Dec. 21 to compete at the Tony Farrace Holiday Classic Tournament at Science Hill High School. While there, the Vikings competed against a trio of schools, earning dual victories in all three of its matches during the day’s grappling action.
Avery 49, Fairdale (Ky.) 27The Big Red tussled against the Fairdale Bulldogs, eventual team runner-up at the event. Avery was dominant in early bouts that helped to secure the victory.
In the 106-pound weight class, Cooper Foster was victorious by fall in 4:00 over FHS opponent Chase Neff, while Viking teammate Benjamin Jordan won by fall in 47 seconds over Fairdale opponent Blake Luttrell at 113 pounds. At 120 pounds, Avery’s Kenneth Pritz won by a narrow 1-0 decision over Fairdale’s Hunter Luttrell, with Viking Mason Bentley earning a fall in 2:36 over opponent Alex Nadeau at 126 pounds.
At 132 pounds, Avery continued its winning ways as Grant Reece won by 10-1 major decision over Fairdale’s Noah Durbin. Viking senior Ethan Shell was victorious by pinfall in 1:07 over Bulldogs opponent Jaylus Green at 138 pounds.
Fairdale began to stack up bout victories starting at 145 pounds, as Bulldog Donnie Upchurch earned a 13-6 decision win over Avery’s Ethan Smith. Fairdale’s Caeleb Jarvis was a winner by first-period fall over Avery’s Elijah Kaza at 152 pounds, while FHS wrestler Brandon Burchett earned a win by fall over Avery’s Wayne Stines at 160 pounds. Fairdale’s fourth middleweight win came at 170 pounds, as Jude Powell defeated Avery’s Bradley Parker by second-period fall.
Avery returned to the winning side of the ledger at 182 pounds when Seth Blackledge won by pinfall in 2:07 over opponent Blaine Preher, while Viking teammate Lane Hoilman earned a forfeit win at 195 pounds. Fairdale responded with a win by third-period fall, as Samuel Bertin slipped by Avery grappler Dakota Hoilman. Avery’s Levi Andrews racked up a pinfall win in 1:08 over Fairdale’s Daniel Winburn to provide the final margin of victory.
Avery 61, Science Hill (Tenn.) 17The Vikings also took the mat against the host school, Science Hill, and easily defeated the Hilltoppers in dual meet competition.
Overall, ACHS dropped just three of the 14 weight classes, also earning a trio of forfeit victories along the way.
Foster earned a forfeit win for the Big Red at 106 pounds, with teammate Jordan following up at 113 pounds with a 9-1 major decision victory over SHHS’s Stiles Miller. Pritz (120 lbs.) was a winner by first-period pinfall over Hilltopper opponent Lewis Rice. Avery’s Bentley was a winner by forfeit at 126 pounds, with teammate Reece winning by first-period pinfall at 132 pounds against opponent Nicolas Popescu.
Avery’s Shell earned a pinfall in 2:01 against Science Hill’s Dylan Winters at 138 pounds, with Johnathon Gragg winning for Avery by forfeit at 145 pounds. Science Hill put its first points on the scoreboard at 152 pounds, as Marcos Hillhouse was victorious by second-period pinfall over Avery’s Kaza. SHHS teammate Tripp Miller earned a victory by second-period pinfall against Avery’s Stines at 160 pounds.
Parker won at 170 pounds for Avery by tech fall by a final bout score of 24-9 over opponent Peyton Pridemore, and Viking teammate Blackledge was victorious by 9-0 major decision against Science Hill’s Perry Tate. SHHS’s Devon Medina was a 16-0 tech fall winner at 195 pounds over Avery’s Lane Hoilman, with Avery’s Dakota Hoilman earning a win by fall in 1:55 over Daniel Morrell at 220 pounds and ACHS senior Andrews winning by fall in 1:02 over Science Hill’s Keimel Redford at 285 pounds.
Avery 77, Volunteer (Tenn.) 0Avery was downright dominant in its matchup against the Falcons of Volunteer High School, shutting out VHS with the help of nine forfeits out of the 14 total bouts.
Earning forfeit wins for the Big Red were Foster (106 pounds), Reece (132 pounds), Shell (138 pounds), Gragg (145 pounds), Kaza (152 pounds), Parker (170 pounds), Lane Hoilman (195 pounds), Zach Vance (220 pounds), and Andrews (285 pounds).
In competed bouts, Jordan earned a 12-0 major decision victory against Falcon opponent Evan Glass. Viking teammate Pritz was a winner by fall over VHS’s Dalton Mullins, with Bentley earning an 8-4 decision victory againsts Volunteer opponent Jack Cannon.
Stines picked up a 17-6 major decision victory at 160 pounds, while teammate Blackledge won by fall over Volunteer’s Kevin Swanner at 182 pounds.
Avery Wrestling (JV and varsity) closes out the 2021 calendar with a two-day New Year’s event on Dec. 29 and 30 in Charlotte, traveling to Bojangle’s Coliseum to participate in the prestigious Holy Angels Tournament before returning to Western Highlands Conference competition against Mitchell and Madison at Cranberry High School on Jan. 4, 2022.
