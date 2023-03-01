Avery varsity boys basketball looked to make a deep playoff run last week as it opened play with a home game on Tuesday, Feb. 21, against visiting Andrews High School. After trailing for much of the second half, the Vikings rallied to pull out a one-point home win over the Wildcats to survive and advance to the second round.
In round two, another set of Wildcats, this one from Eastern Randolph High School, welcomed the Big Red to its home gym, where Avery faced a sizable first-half deficit before an early second-half rally. This time, a comeback victory was not in the cards, however, as the Vikings fell in defeat on the road to close its season.
Avery 62, Andrews 61
NEWLAND — Avery, the No. 14 seed in the 1A West region, welcomed No. 19-seeded Andrews to Viking Gym on February 21, and had its hands full throughout the matchup. Andrews’ duo of Cameron Rattler and Ty Clark combined to score 39 of the Wildcats’ 61 total points, as the Viking struggled to find the defensive answer to slowing the duo down. Clark scored a pair of baskets, while Rattler added a three-pointer and a bucket for nine of Andrews’ 11 first-quarter points. Avery countered by shooting with a hot hand from the perimeter. Elijah Holtsclaw, Bray Guest and Landon Hughes each stroked three-pointers in the opening eight minutes, as Avery trailed by a single point at 11-10 entering the second quarter.
Avery asserted its defensive presence in the second period, heading the Wildcats to just nine points, while the Vikings offense continued to do damage offensively from beyond the arc. Avery rained down four additional trifectas in the quarter to total six three-pointers for the half. Jack Crenshaw and Preston Coffey connected from deep, while Mason Bailey sank a pair of 3-point shots in the frame. Landon Ingham added Avery’s only pair of two-point baskets for the half during the second quarter, as Avery built its largest lead of the half at 26-20 at the halftime break.
As the third quarter transpired, Avery expanded its lead to as many as nine points at 34-25 three minutes in, but the Wildcats rallied by getting into the deep-shooting act, as Clark drilled a pair of three-pointers and teammates Rattler and Isaac Weaver each hit three-pointers in the stanza that served to erase the Viking margin. Crenshaw and Coffey each connected on three-pointers for Avery in the quarter, but Andrews outscored the Big Red 21-11 in the stanza to take a 41-37 advantage into the fourth period.
For most of the final quarter, Andrews maintained its slim lead by way of the free-throw line, as the Wildcats were a perfect 9-for-9 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter. Trailing by as many as five points with two minutes to play, the Vikings dug deep as it refused to let the season end with a home loss. Ingham connected on a basket and pair of free throws as part of an eight-point effort in the quarter, while Holtsclaw added five in the frame.
As the closing minutes ticked away, however, Avery senior Landon Hughes stepped up and shouldered the Vikings attack, pouring in 10 points in the fourth quarter and seemingly answering every Andrews attempt to put the Big Red away. A three-pointer from Hughes from the left corner with 57 seconds to play knotted the contest at 61 apiece, and following a defensive stop, Hughes drew a foul on Andrews’ Drew Martin with three seconds to play. Hughes sank the first of two free throws for a one-point Avery lead, and prevented a final desperation heave from Andrews to seal the narrow victory.
Avery connected on 21-of-51 shots for the contest (41.2 percent), while making 10-of-28 from beyond the three-point arc (35.7 percent). Andrews shot 53.7 percent for the game, including 7-of-11 from three-point range. The Viking defense forced Andrews into 19 turnovers, and out-rebounded the Wildcats 26-22 on the glass.
Ingham paced Avery with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, with 13 points and three rebounds from Landon Hughes. Holtsclaw, Crenshaw and Bailey scored eight points each in the winning effort.
Eastern Randolph 75, Avery 60
RAMSEUR — Less than 48 hours after its comeback win over Andrews, Avery boarded the chartered bus for a three-plus hour ride for its second-round matchup against No. 3-seeded Eastern Randolph High School. Featuring frontcourt size, backcourt athleticism, and full-court press, the Wildcats were difficult to handle throughout the contest.
ERHS built an early lead utilizing a zone defense and a balanced scoring attack. Senior guard Pierce Leonard led ER with five points in the period. Avery remained focused and stayed close on the scoreboard behind five first-quarter points from Ingham and buckets from Lukas Hughes and Bailey, as the Wildcats held a 17-9 lead at the end of the opening period.
In the second quarter, the Wildcats expanded its lead, as Avery had difficulty contending with the guard duo of Leonard and teammate Timothy Brower, who combined for 21 of Eastern Randolph’s 25 points for the period. Lukas Hughes provided a spark off the bench with six second-quarter points to lead the Vikings, while Crenshaw poured in a pair of baskets, but the Eastern flurry left the Vikings staring at a 42-24 deficit at the half.
Refusing to give in without a fight, the Big Red mustered its most effective offensive burst of the night to open the third quarter. Avery opened with a 7-0 scoring run over a 90-second span to begin the second half keyed by four points from Ingham and a three-pointer from Crenshaw, cutting the Eastern advantage to 11 at 42-31 and forcing a timeout from the home team. Avery cut the ERHS lead to as few as 10 points at 44-34 with 4:55 to play in the third quarter, but the Wildcats responded with its own spurt. Five points from Leonard and 11 points in the quarter from Eastern teammate DaVonte Brooks spurred a 14-6 ERHS scoring run over final half of the third quarter to expand the Wildcats’ lead to 58-40 at the end of three periods.
Over the course of the final eight minutes, Avery played with the conviction that it could mount a second comeback in as many games. Seniors Holtsclaw, Landon Hughes and Ingham each scored five points in the final quarter, but the Wildcats proved too tough to tame in advancing with the 15-point victory.
Landon Ingham closed his Viking career with a team-high 19 points, with 10 points from junior Mason Bailey. Senior Lukas Hughes scored eight points, with seven from fellow senior Jack Crenshaw and five points each from seniors Elijah Holtsclaw and Landon Hughes. Leonard led ER with a game-high 20 points, with 18 points from Brooks and 16 from Brower.
Avery ends its season with a record of 18-10 overall with an 8-4 mark in the Western Highlands Conference.
