JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Prior to celebrating the Christmas holiday, the Avery Vikings wrestling team took one final opportunity to take to the mat for dual meet action, traveling to Science Hill High School for the Tony Farrace Duals.
During the day’s festivities, Viking co-captain Ben Jordan earned his 100th career high school win, as the Vikings wrestled five duals overall, winning three matchups and coming up on the short end of two other dual meets.
Spring Mills (W. Va.) 57, Avery 21
Avery faced a strong opponent from West Virginia in Spring Mills High School to open its morning of competition.
At 106 pounds, Avery’s Cooper Foster opened with a win over Dallas Owens of Spring Mills by 5-0 decision. At 113 pounds, Avery’s Korie Clark won by forfeit, while Spring Mills got the points back at 120 pounds with Matthew Dolan earning a win by fall in 1:31 over Avery’s Ben Jordan. Avery surrendered a forfeit at 126 pounds, while Spring Mills wrestler Landon Hoffman won by second-period fall over Avery’s Mason Bentley.
Avery’s Grant Reece returned to action at 138 pounds, but was defeated by narrow 8-7 decision by Spring Mills’ Ross Smelser, while at 145 pounds, Landon Herndon of Spring Mills defeated Avery’s Johnathon Gragg by first-period fall. At 152 pounds, Sam Stotler (Spring Mills) defeated Avery’s Barrett Potter by first-period fall. Avery surrendered a forfeit at 160 pounds.
Avery’s Cael Dunn won by first-period fall at 170 pounds over Spring Mills foe Devin King, with Viking teammate Seth Blackledge winning by first-period fall at 180 pounds over SMHS opponent Dominic Cutlip. Spring Mills captured the final three weight classes, with Nathan Graham winning by forfeit at 195 pounds, Adam Hoffman winning by forfeit at 220, and Anthony Williams winning by forfeit at 285 pounds.
Maryville (Tenn.) 47, Avery 30
In its second matchup, Avery squared off with Maryville, with the Vikings unable to overcome the Rebels.
At 113 pounds, MHS’s Cameron Abbott defeated Avery’s Clark by first-period fall, while at 120 pounds, Jordan gave Avery four points with a 10-1 major decision win over Coen Lovin. Avery surrendered a forfeit at 126 pounds, while at 132 pounds, Bentley won by an 8-7 decision over Maryville’s Brody Lewis. Reece was a winner for Avery at 138 pounds by second-period fall over Maryville’s Ben Helton.
In the 145-pound class, Riley Lee of Maryville won by 16-0 tech fall over Viking Gragg, while at 152 pounds, Maryville’s Collin Walsh downed Avery’s Potter by first-period fall. Maryville added six team points with a forfeit win at 160 pounds.
Avery got back in the win column with six points as Dunn won by second-period fall at 170 pounds, and teammate Blackledge won by pin in 36 seconds over Maryville’s Michael Colligan. Maryville bounced back with three consecutive bout wins, however, with wins by Thomas Stadel at 195 pounds over Avery’s Grayson Lolies, MHS’s Bryce Goins won by forfeit at 220 pounds, and Hayden McDonald was a winner by forfeit at 285 pounds.
Avery captured the final bout of the dual, as Cooper Foster won by first-period fall at 106 pounds over Maryville’s George Schwaiger. Avery was deducted a team point in the dual due to a coach unsportsmanlike conduct assessment.
Avery 66, Elizabethton (Tenn.) 12
In its third dual, Avery easily upended an undermanned Cyclones grappling roster. Avery’s Clark earned a win by fall in 1:00 at 120 pounds over Cayden Estep, while teammate Jordan won at 126 pounds by fall in 20 seconds over Cyclone Jackson Keller. Bentley (132 pounds) won by fall in 57 seconds over EHS’s Brock Shelby, with Reece (138 pounds) winning by fall in 1:23 over EHS foe Roman Shelby.
Gragg (ACHS) was a winner by fall in 29 seconds against Elizabethton’s Steven Meadows, while Avery teammate Potter earned a win at 152 pounds by forfeit.
A double forfeit occurred at 160 pounds, followed by Avery rolling off three consecutive bout wins, with Dunn winning by forfeit at 170 pounds, Lolies winning by forfeit at 182 pounds, and Blackledge winning by first-period fall at 195 pounds over EHS opponent Kayden Eggers. Avery surrendered a forfeit loss at both 220 pounds and 285 pounds, with Avery’s Aiden Hart winning by forfeit at 106 pounds and Foster earning a forfeit win at 113 pounds.
Avery 54, Clinton (Tenn.) 12
In the lowest-weight classes of its match against Clinton, Avery earned forfeits, with Hart (106 pounds) and Foster (113) victorious. A double forfeit occurred at 120 pounds, with Jordan (126) winning by fall in 33 seconds over Clinton’s Caleb Kendall. Bentley (132) won by fall in 33 seconds over Logan Ornellas, with Reece (138) earning a forfeit win.
At 145 pounds, Gragg won by third-period fall over Clinton’s Matson Kent. CHS won its first bout at 152 pounds, as Riley Silk defeated Avery’s Potter by fall. Clinton won by forfeit at 160 pounds, followed by forfeit wins by Dunn (170) and Lolies (182 pounds). Avery’s Blackledge defeated Hayden Harrell at 195 pounds by fall in 49 seconds, while double forfeits were awarded at 220 pounds and 285 pounds.
Avery 38, Southside Gadsden (Ala.) 27
Avery hung tough in a tight dual and defeated Alabama wrestling power Southside Gadsden in its fifth and final dual.
At 106 pounds, SGHS’s Thomas Norris defeated Hart by 11-5 decision, with Avery’s Cooper stepping up to take a win by 16-0 tech fall over opponent Patrick DeLopez. A double forfeit occurred at 120 pounds, with Jordan winning by fall at 126 pounds over foe Colyn Finley.
Bentley was victorious at 132 pounds in a hard-fought 2-1 decision over Southside’s Peyton Adams, while Viking teammate Reece won by first-period fall over opponent Hayden Graham. At 145 pounds, Gragg was victorious for Avery by forfeit.
Southside Gadsden picked up points at 152 pounds, as Nicolas Salgado won by fall over Avery’s Potter, as well as at 160 pounds, as Logan Whittemore won by forfeit. Dunn gave the Vikings six points with a pin in 51 seconds over foe Hunter Peoples, while at 182 pounds, Southside Gadsden’s Ian Smith won by fall over Avery’s Lolies.
Blackledge earned a win by first-period fall at 195 pounds over opponent Henry Wang, with a double forfeit occurring at 220 pounds. Southside Gadsden’s Jerrod Harden earned a forfeit win at 285 pounds to close the dual.
This week, Avery travels to Eastern Guilford High School on December 30 to compete at the Leigh Hubbard Invitational for its final event before turning the calendar to 2023.
