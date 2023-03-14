CHERRYVILLE — Several Avery Vikings senior student-athletes will participate in the ninth annual West vs. Midwest 1A All-Star Basketball Games and Banquet, which will be held at Bessemer City High School on Saturday, March 18. The game times are 5 p.m. for the girls all-star game and 6:30 p.m. for the boys all-star game.
Avery Lady Viking seniors Emma Wise and Cora Lee Hollifield, as well as head coach Allison Phillips will be part of the girls all-star matchup, while Viking senior teammates Landon Ingham and Jack Crenshaw will play in the boys all-star matchup.
At the end of the girls game, scholarships for the selected players will be presented to the girls, and at the end of the boys game, scholarships for the selected players will be presented to the boys players. The MVP award for the girls will be presented at the end of that contest, and the MVP award for the boys game will be presented immediately following that game.
Bessemer City High School will host the All-Star Banquet on “Super Saturday,” March 18, at 2 p.m. at the Walnut Grove Church, 3255 Dallas-Cherryville Highway, Dallas, NC 28034. This location is only about six minutes from Bessemer City High School. The keynote speaker will be Rodney Monroe, who played collegiately at NC State University and was the ACC Player of the Year in 1991. In addition, the All-Star players and the All-Star coaches will be honored during the banquet.
The banquet, sponsored by Bessemer City High School, costs $7 for the meal, with no charge for those involved in the games. All money collected will be used for student-athlete scholarships.
The Midwest teams will be the home team and will wear white uniforms of the school each player represents. The West teams will be the visitor teams and wear the dark color uniforms of the school each player represents. Admission to the games is $7.
The following are the teams and respective players and coaches, with Avery participants in bold:
West Girls All-Stars: Ezra Branham (Highlands), Beatrice Bryson (Highlands), Riley Conner (Highlands), Bella Wilson (Highlands), Matie Spates (Swain), AJ Hill (Cherokee), Kamia Wiggins (Cherokee), Mercedes McLaughlin (Blue Ridge), Mahala Stewart (Blue Ridge), Kensley Phillips (Robbinsville), Desta Trammell (Robbinsville), Lila Roberts (Hayesville), Lochlan Rogers (Murphy), Kiara Taylor (Hiwassee Dam), Lilly Bryson (Highlands)
Coaches: Ann Garner (Cherokee), Josh Griffith (Swain) and Brett Lamb (Highlands).
West Boys All-Stars: Preston Hyde (Hiwassee Dam), Tate Raper (Hiwassee Dam), Tanner Taylor (Hiwassee Dam), Dillon Brown (Murphy), Cade Denton (Hayesville), Logan Caldwell (Hayesville), Ethan Hooper (Hayesville), Kaden Tso Smith (Cherokee), Brock Adams (Robbinsville), Bo Rattler (Robbinsville), Donovan Bateman (Andrews).
Coaches: Mark Raper (Hiwassee Dam) and Leon Green (Hiwassee Dam)
Midwest Girls All-Stars: Reagan Sparks (Mitchell), Janiya Adams (Bessemer City), Kilee Morrow (Mountain Heritage), Emma Wise (Avery), Gabrielle McCorkle (Cherryville), Aubrie Snyder (Draughn), Kyndall Harrison (Rosman), Hannah Wilson (Mitchell), Daejah Hardin (Bessemer City), Cora Lee Hollifield (Avery), Ella Abernathy (Draughn), Reagan Chapman (Rosman), Mary Beth Woody (Mitchell).
Coaches: Billy James (Bessemer City), Allison Phillips (Avery County), and Liz Taylor (Draughn).
Midwest Boys All-Stars: Carson Kelly (Cherryville), Randall Pettus (Bessemer City), Ty Turbyfill (Mitchell), Gavin Blackwood (Highland Tech), Landon Ingham (Avery), Max Smoker (Mountain Heritage), Kris Littlejohn (Polk County), Nazari Smarr (Bessemer City), Numarius Good (Cherryville), Keyshawn Adams (Bessemer City), Connor Murphy (Mitchell), Dante Hairston (Highland Tech), Jack Crenshaw (Avery), Colby Capps (Mountain Heritage), Jameer Holmes (Bessemer City).
Coaches: Danny McDowell (Bessemer City), Barry Johnson (Mountain Heritage) and Chad Dellinger (Mitchell).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.