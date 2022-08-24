Following a summer that saw renovations to its playing surface and lighting, as well as future completion of track resurfacing, MacDonald Stadium is ready again to play host to high school football, when the Avery Vikings (0-1) plays host to the 2A Wilkes Central Eagles (0-1) this Friday, Aug. 26.
Both teams look to rebound from defeats in week one, as the Vikings were shut out 14-0 in Cherryville last week, and Wilkes Central lost 49-36 at Ashe County to open its 2022 campaign.
The teams were slated to meet last season, but COVID protocols within the Eagles program forced the cancellation of the game scheduled in Moravian Falls.
The two teams have met on the gridiron just one time, back in 1994, when Wilkes Central earned a narrow 14-7 victory.
Scouting the Eagles
Wilkes Central is a member of the Foothills 2A Conference and is coached by Ron Turner, who is in his ninth season coaching the school. The team finished 3-5 during its abbreviated 2021 season, with a 1-5 record in conference play.
The group has a strong group of seniors returning with playing experience and wanting to build the program, according to preseason publications. The experienced players are joined by a healthy group of juniors and a handful of sophomores that will see significant playing time on both sides of the football.
An addition to the lineup that looks to provide offensive punch is playmaker Anthony “Boss” Graham, who is a unique mix of speed and strength exhibited while playing at East Wilkes last season. Graham transferred to WC during the offseason, after scoring five touchdowns and averaged 221 all-purpose yards in his first two games for the Cardinals before missing more than seven games due to a knee injury. The wide receiver/defensive back ran a 10.83 electronic time in the 100-meter dash, and has an offer from the University of Charleston.
Another highly regarded returning Eagle player is senior tight end/lineman Kamen Smith (6-6, 275 lbs.), an N.C. State signee who was limited to only three games last season due to virus protocols and injuries. Other seniors who are playing key roles include returning starting quarterback CJ McGill, as well as tight end/defensive lineman Cesar Lemon, running back/linebacker Ayden Bynum and linebacker Mason Martin. Juniors who will see increased roles include starting linebacker/H-back Hunter Wyles, and lineman Justin Bumgarner.
The low down
Avery showed a defense that surrendered just a single touchdown in its loss last week at Cherryville. Offensively, however, the team sputtered, as its inability to run the football made the squad one-dimensional and made passing lanes for quarterback Will Stanford and his receivers hard to come by.
Wilkes Central is a step up in size this week, but the Vikings get to enjoy some home field advantage this week. The Eagles put up a lot of points in its season opener, but also gave up a ton of points and yards, as it surrendered a passing performance of more than 300 yards, as well as almost 300 rushing yards to a single back.
For Avery to be victorious this week, the easy suggestion is to look to increase offensive output. Offensive coaches noted the team’s inability to run the football as a key factor in the team’s struggles to sustain drives and score points a week ago, so expect a sharper looking offense to take the turf this Friday night.
Defensively, the battle will be tougher against a larger group of Eagles, but the Avery defense surrendered its fewest total number of points since its blowout win at Rosman last September. Avery forced four turnovers last week, and a similar performance will bode well this week.
Most coaches contend that a team makes its greatest positive improvement from its first game to its second, and that theory will be put to the test as both teams seek their first win of 2022 this week.
By the numbers
0 — number of sacks surrendered by the Avery offensive line last week, while he AHS defense sacked CHS quarterback Chase Miller twice
2 — total number of penalties assessed against Avery in last week’s loss, while Cherryville committed eight penalties in the season opener
3 — interceptions made by the Vikings defense at Cherryville last week
11 — game-high total of tackles by Avery’s Lukas Hughes in the season opener at Cherryville
36 — rushing yards by AHS junior QB Will Stanford to lead the team in last week’s game
40 — total rushing yards by the Vikings in last week’s loss
285 — rushing yards on 18 carries by Ashe County running back Matthew Peterson in last week’s season-opening win over Wilkes Central
314 — passing yards on 22-for-36 passing by Ashe QB Blake Peters against the Wilkes Central defense last week
579 — total yards (412 passing, 167 rushing) amassed by Wilkes Central in last week’s opener
599 — yards in total offense gained by Ashe against Wilkes Central last week
Read next week’s edition of The AJT for a recap of this week’s game against Wilkes Central, as well as a preview of next week’s non-conference home game against Hampton (Tenn.).
