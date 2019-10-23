Coming off an impressive 42-0 shutout win last week at Madison, the Avery Vikings (5-3, 1-1 WHC) will look to put together a winning streak this week as it welcomes the Polk Wolverines (7-1, 1-1 WHC) to MacDonald Stadium for a pivotal 1A clash on Homecoming.
Last week, the Wolverines were left licking their proverbial wounds after being beaten by the Owen Warhorses by a 20-7 final score in Swannanoa, handing Polk its first defeat of the 2019 season.
Avery fell 59-27 to Polk in Columbus in 2018, and has lost 13 straight meetings to the Wolverines dating back to Avery’s last win, a 30-28 triumph in Newland in Avery’s 11-win season of 2005.
Scouting the Wolverines
Polk County is led by head coach Bruce Ollis, who is in his second stint as head coach with the Wolverines. Ollis’ team finished the 2018 regular season with what many in Columbus would consider a disappointing five victories, but the club made the most of its opportunity in the postseason, winning a pair of games before falling to Starmount 21-7 in the third round of last year’s state playoffs to finish with a 5-9 overall record.
Expectations were high for the Wolverines coming into this season, as the team returned nine offensive and eight defensive starters from last year’s club. Calling the signals at quarterback for the Wolverines is Bryce Jergenson, who has paced Polk behind center in completing 23-of-39 passes for 411 yards and nine touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions and rushing for 158 yards and four scores.
Other key contributors for the Wolverines’ flexbone offense include running backs Gage McSwain and freshman Angus Weaver, who are two of the three leading rushers on the team. McSwain is in his first season after transferring into the Polk program.
Returning players Lukas Tipton and Cam Blackwell have also provided steady leadership for the seven-win Wolverine club, with the latter considered a “utility player” that can be effective in multiple positions on the football field.
“Lukas and Cam were really the only two guys we had coming back with any experience on offense,” Ollis said in a recent media interview. “I certainly can’t say enough about the job Bryce has done. Our running game really has come along well. We have five or six kids who can tote the mail and do it well. From our quarterback to our fullbacks and slot backs, no one can focus on any one guy.”
Defensively, the Wolverines employ a 50-front defensive scheme that is paced by Preseason All-Western North Carolina selection Trey Thompson. Thompson registered nine sacks and 98 total tackles during the 2018 season. Thompson ranks fourth on the team with tackles this season with 43, outpaced by team leader Chase McSwain (68 tackles), as well as Weaver (60 tackles) and senior nose guard/defensive end Noah Hudgins (52 tackles).
Thompson and Hudgins are tied for the team lead with three sacks apiece this season. Steven Chupp and Tyler Staley anchor the Polk defensive secondary, as each has collected three interceptions in the 2019 season thus far.
The low down
For the Vikings to come away with a huge Homecoming win this week, the team will need to exhibit the kind of physical play that it demonstrated in its win over an inferior Madison club. This week’s Polk test will be a stern one, as the Wolverines have size and experience on both sides of the line of scrimmage, not unlike a recent opponent in Mountain Heritage.
Polk was picked to finish no higher than in third place in the conference during the preseason by most pundits, but the Wolverines have set themselves up for success with a torrid start, with the Owen loss as its lone hiccup this season. Both the Wolverines and Vikings sit with a single conference loss, and with Mountain Heritage as the lone unbeaten thus far through two weeks of conference play, the race is still wide open. Polk still has Mountain Heritage and Mitchell looming on its schedule, meaning an Avery win this week would severely cripple any Polk championship hopes.
A positive start will be key for Avery to build upon in Friday’s matchup, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The Big Red struggled to establish its offensive rhythm in most of the first half of last week’s win at Madison, and the Vikings will not have the luxury of coming out of the gate slowly against a team of Polk’s caliber.
Defensively, the Vikings will need to maintain its momentum that has seen two of its strongest performances in recent memory. If the front line can put pressure on first-year quarterback Jergenson and limit the Wolverines’ speed and big-play capability, Avery will set itself up to be in position to win in the fourth quarter.
Last week when Avery needed an offensive spark, it turned to an unlikely source: its running game. Quarterback Troy Hoilman ran for a pair of touchdowns and Lucas Andrews ran downhill most of the night against the Patriots defense. If the offense can take care of the football and make Polk respect its capabilities in the ground game, the Vikings will be hard to contend with in this matchup.
By the numbers:
2 — quarterback sacks by Polk’s Trey Thompson in last year’s win over Avery in Columbus
3 — number of both touchdown passes and interceptions by Avery QB Troy Hoilman as part of a 299-yard passing performance last season against Polk
4 — touchdowns by Avery in as many chances in the red zone in last week’s 42-0 win at Madison
5 — rushing touchdowns by Avery’s Lucas Andrews, including a pair of scores in last week’s win
11 — tackles each by Jesse Jones and Lucas Andrews for the Avery defense in last year’s matchup against the Wolverines
27 — touchdown passes thrown this season by Avery’s Troy Hoilman
74 — points allowed this season by the Polk County defense through eight games
85 — Polk allowed a pair of plays of greater than 85 yards in its 20-14 loss at Owen last week; an opening kickoff return and a 95-yard run by Warhorse back Dequan Boyce
337 — three Wolverine runners have rushed for at least 337 yards this season: Lukas Tipton, Gage McSwain and Angus Weaver
Read next week’s edition of The AJT for a full recap of this week’s tussle with the Wolverines, as well as a preview of next week’s home matchup against the Owen Warhorses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.