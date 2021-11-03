LEDGER — Avery’s varsity football team met a pair of scary sights over Halloween weekend as it closed out the regular season schedule: a deluge of a rainstorm and the monstrous Mitchell Mountaineers attack.
Playing through at times heavy rain and on a wet field at Memorial Stadium, the Vikings were never able to get its feet under them, as the Mountaineers scored early and often in opening up a 37-point halftime lead en route to a 37-6 win in The Avery Journal-Times Border Battle Classic. Despite the loss, however, the 1-9 Vikings qualified for the state 1A football playoffs, and will travel this week as a No. 28 seed to Mooresboro in Rutherford County to take on former Western Highlands Conference foe and No. 5 seed Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy.
Mitchell churned 310 yards in total offense, rushing for 239 yards, while the Vikings were only able to amass 17 total yards in the first half and 110 total yards of total offense for the game.
Avery quarterback Will Stanford completed 7-of-18 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown, while Chad Giarrusso led the team’s rushing attack with 46 yards on 11 carries, along with four catches for 31 yards and a score.
MHS quarterback Ty Turbyfill paced the Mountaineers with eight carries for 109 yards and three touchdowns, completing 2-of-4 passing for 71 yards and a touchdown, Teammate Carter Hoyle chipped in with 92 yards on 11 carries and a score.
“Mitchell is obviously the best team in the conference this year which has shown in the scores and their games. They broke some big runs on us and are very good up front,” Avery head coach Mac Bryan said after the game. “Offensively, we just couldn’t get rhythm. We couldn’t throw the ball very well, and when you can’t mix things up a little bit, we’re not really built to line up and run the ball right at you. We can run it, but we have to have both things going. This year, we’ve been about 50/50 running and passing, but when you can’t get the football out, it’s pretty tough. I still think we’re a good football team.”
Both teams dealt with a muddy track throughout the game, as torrential rain fell just prior to kickoff and rain remained a constant over the course of the contest. Mitchell struck first on its Senior Night. Hoyle broke off a 65-yard run on the first Mountaineer play from scrimmage, and Turbyfill scored on a 4-yard run three plays later. Ben Wessinger’s extra point gave the home team an early 7-0 lead.
Avery’s first possession resulted in a turnover as Stanford was intercepted by Gage Young at the Viking 44-yard line, with Young returning the pick to the Avery 20. Two plays later, MHS was back in the end zone as Turbyfill broke free for an 18-yard touchdown run. Wessinger’s PAT increased the Mountaineers advantage to 14-0 less than four minutes into the opening quarter.
The Vikings came up empty with its second series and was forced into a three-and-out, and with its third possession of the quarter, Mitchell repeated the result of its previous two drives, making its way to the goal line. MHS marched 70 yards over 14 plays spanning the end of the opening period and early moments of the second quarter. Hoyle scored on a 2-yard plunge that capped a drive consuming approximately eight minutes off the clock and gave Mitchell a 21-0 lead just more than a minute into the second stanza.
Avery continued to struggle to get in gear on the offensive side of the ball, as it was held to another three-and-out. Giarrusso’s subsequent punt on fourth down was blocked, with Mitchell taking over possession at the Viking 10-yard line. Playing in the shadow of its own goal line, Avery bowed its neck, however, forcing Mitchell to settle for a 26-yard Wessinger field goal, spotting the Mountaineers a 24-0 lead.
Following another Viking three-and-out, the subsequent punt return was muffed by MHS return man Dal Hollifield and recovered by Avery’s Logan Brown at the Mitchell 39-yard line. Looking to take advantage of the gaffe, Avery still found gaining muddy yardage tough on the Mountaineer defense, and an incomplete pass on a fake punt attempt four plays later resulted in a turnover on downs.
With momentum squarely in its corner, Mitchell capitalized on its good play as Turbyfill found open space in the defense for a 56-yard touchdown run. The conversion attempt failed, leaving MHS with a 30-0 advantage with 3:15 to play before halftime.
Avery could not take advantage of a Mitchell personal foul penalty on Avery’s next possession, but managed to pin Mitchell deep in its own territory thanks to a 50-yard Giarrusso punt. Mitchell used a two-minute drill to get out of trouble, however, as a 61-yard pass completion from Turbyfill to Hollifield set up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Turbyfill to Ethan Willis with 41 seconds remaining in the half. The extra point gave the Mountaineers a commanding 37-0 halftime lead.
During the halftime intermission, the head coaches of both teams agreed that the final two quarters would be played with a running clock, which is the normal protocol by NCHSAA mercy rule with a team leads by 42 points in the second half. The clock change led to a much faster half of football. The third quarter featured a combined total of only three possessions, with Avery’s offense losing a fumble on its opening drive of the quarter, followed by a missed field goal to end Mitchell’s first series of the second half, leaving the score unchanged entering the fourth quarter.
As the final period began, Avery’s offense found traction against a number of Mountaineers reserves on defense, but was stopped on a fourth-down conversion attempt. Mitchell could not capitalize with its next, and final, possession. A poor Mitchell punt on the saturated surface gave the Vikings possession at the MHS 37-yard line, and the Vikings closed the game with a four-play drive resulting in the team’s only points of the night, a 14-yard touchdown pass from Stanford to Giarrusso, to account for the final scoring margin.
The Avery defense was led by senior Levi Andrews’ seven assisted tackles and four unassisted tackles, with three tackles by John Lee and 2.5 tackles each from Giarrusso and Jericho Nunley. Young paced Mitchell with five tackles on defense.
Both Avery (1-9, 1-5 WHC) and Mitchell (8-2, 6-0 WHC) qualified for the 1A state football playoffs and will be in action this Friday, Nov. 5.
The Vikings are seeded 28th and will take on No. 5-seeded Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy on the road, who finished the regular season with a 6-3 overall mark, and 3-3 mark in conference play.
“The playoffs present us with a new situation where the regular season records don’t matter, and you have to survive and advance,” Bryan explained. “We actually ended up a little higher seed than I thought we would, probably because of our RPI and schedule we played. I think if we’d won some of the close ballgames we had this season, we may well have been hosting a playoff game.”
Avery and TJCA share a common opponent in Cherryville, whom Avery lost to by a 34-22 final score in the opening week of the season in August. TJCA defeated Cherryville 20-12 in a game on Oct. 15.
“We know Thomas Jefferson a little bit. They’ve come up here during the summer for 7-on-7 and also for our scrimmage. They’ve got some really good players. They have a couple of linemen who stand out on tape, and their wide receiver/safety I believe has committed to Virginia. He’s a very big, athletic kid,” Bryan added. “They’ve got a couple of playmakers on offense and they’re a good football team.”
The kickoff for the Avery/Thomas Jefferson matchup is set for a half-hour earlier than usual kickoff time, as the teams are set to begin play at 7 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 5.
“It will be one of those games where we need to continue to grow and correct some mistakes and make some plays where we need to make them, especially when it comes down to the fourth quarter,” Bryan said. “We feel we have an opportunity to go down there and compete. By the way it’s set up, if we happen to be able to go down there and advance, we may have a decent matchup in the second round.”
Mitchell enters the state 1A playoffs as a No. 3 seed, and will host 3oth-seeded South Davidson, who posted a 1-8 record this season.
